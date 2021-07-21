Saratoga Race Course Entries for Thursday, July 22

Post Time 1:05 p.m.
1ST RACE
2 1/16 Miles, Hurdles, 4 YOs & Up, A.P. Smithwick Memorial Steeplechase Stakes (Grade I). Purse $150,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 French Light;RJ Condon;Keri Brion;8-1
2 Cite;Jamie Bargary;Jack O. Fisher;20-1
3 Baltimore Bucko;Thomas Garner;Keri Brion;4-1
4 Redicean;Gerard Galligan;Leslie F. Young;2-1
5 Galway Kid;Bernard Dalton;Keri Brion;7-2
6 Gibralfaro;Graham Watters;Jack O. Fisher;9-5
2ND RACE
6 furlongs, 3 YOs & Up, Maiden Claiming $50,000. Purse $55,000.
1 Rickys Revenge;Manuel Franco;Raymond Handal;12-1
2 Moonshiningbright;Dylan Davis;Charlton Baker;15-1
3 Wicked Mad;Ricardo Santana;Steven M. Asmussen;2-1
4 Point of Humor;Luis Saez;Kelly J. Breen;10-1
5 Rudy Rod;Irad Ortiz;Rudy R. Rodriguez;7-2
6 Pregame;Jose Lezcano;George R. Arnold;5-2
7 Recidivist;Jose L. Ortiz;Kelly J. Breen;4-1
3RD RACE
7 furlongs, F&M, 3 YOs & Up, Claiming $12,500. Purse $36,000.
1 Viradia;Jose L. Ortiz;Wayne Potts;8-5
1A Violent Trick;Jose L. Ortiz;Wayne Potts;8-5
2 Sirenic;Irad Ortiz;Linda Rice;5-2
2B Forever Changed;Irad Ortiz;Linda Rice;5-2
3 Mongolian Humor;Luis Cardenas;Randi Persaud;4-1
4 Gentle Annie;Eric Cancel;Gary Sciacca;6-1
5 Persian Queen;Dylan Davis;A.C. Avila;10-1
6 Stefanie On Fleek;Manuel Franco;Rudy R. Rodriguez;5-1
4TH RACE
7 furlongs, F&M, 3 YOs & Up, Claiming $35,000. Purse $50,000.
1 Courageous Girl;Jose L. Ortiz;David G. Donk;3-1
2 Dancing Kiki;Jose Lezcano;James T. Ryerson;9-5
3 Happy Sophia;Jalon L. Samuel;Andrew O. Williams;20-1
4 Red Venus;Tyler Gaffalione;Marcus J. Vitali;6-1
5 Tenderness;David Cohen;Wayne Potts;4-1
6 Pendolino;Luis Cardenas;Eduardo E. Jones;15-1
7 Stunning Munnings;Javier Castellano;Natalia Lynch;7-2
5TH RACE
1 1/16 Miles, Inner Turf, Fillies, 2 YOs, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $100,000.
1 Fishers;Manuel Franco;Chad C. Brown;6-1
2 Bali Belle;Javier Castellano;Christophe Clement;8-1
3 Hail To;Tyler Gaffalione;Thomas Albertrani;9-2
4 Expand the Map;Irad Ortiz;Chad C. Brown;6-5
5 Roundabout (MTO);John R. Velazquez;John P. Terranova;4-1
6 Hope Over Fear;Luis Saez;William I. Mott;12-1
7 My Girl Steve (MTO);Rider TBA;George Weaver;15-1
8 Miss Interpret (MTO);Irad Ortiz;Todd A. Pletcher;5-2
9 Office Etiquette;Jose L. Ortiz;John D. Stephens;15-1
10 Pizza Bianca;Joel Rosario;Christophe Clement;3-1
11 Gal in a Rush (MTO);Joel Rosario;Christophe Clement;9-5
6TH RACE
5 1/2 furlongs, Turf, Fillies, 2 YOs, State-bred, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $85,000.
1 Our Tiny Dancer;Benjamin Hernandez;Amira Chichakly;6-1
2 Saratoga Kisses;Irad Ortiz;Rudy R. Rodriguez;5-1
3 Derrynane;Joel Rosario;Christophe Clement;5-2
4 Quaysadilla;Tyler Gaffalione;Rudy R. Rodriguez;15-1
5 Oak Loves a Fight;Dylan Davis;Orlando Noda;20-1
6 Enjoy Summer;Luis Saez;John P. Terranova;8-1
7 Quick Power Nap;Jose L. Ortiz;Jorge R. Abreu;9-2
8 Cara's Nickels;Eric Cancel;Matthew O'Connor;30-1
9 Rooski;Javier Castellano;Jeremiah C. Englehart;6-1
10 Captainsdaughter;Manuel Franco;Russell J. Cash;8-1
11 Trinity Titoli (MTO);Tyler Gaffalione;Rudy R. Rodriguez;5-1
7TH RACE
6 furlongs, F&M, 3 YOs & Up, Claiming $16,000. Purse $35,000.
1 Bustinmygroove;Omar H. Moreno;Oscar S. Barrera;15-1
1A Gagliano;Luis A. R. Castro;Oscar S. Barrera;15-1
2 Irresistible Girl;Luis Saez;Richard E. Schosberg;12-1
3 Nicky Scissors;Eric Cancel;Gary Sciacca;20-1
4 Big Tony's Girl;Jorge A. Vargas;James T. Ryerson;20-1
5 Cause to Dream;Ricardo Santana;Darmindra Dharamjit;6-1
6 Quantitativbreezin;Manuel Franco;Brad H. Cox;7-2
7 Red Pepper Grill;Jose Lezcano;James L. Lawrence;8-1
8 My Alluring Lady;Tyler Gaffalione;Danny Gargan;9-2
9 Traffic Lane;Irad Ortiz;Rudy R. Rodriguez;3-1
10 Chloe Rose;Javier Castellano;Bruce R. Brown;6-1
8TH RACE
1 3/8 Miles, Inner Turf, F&M, 3 YOs & Up, Allowance Optional Claiming $80,000. Purse $105,000.
1 Emilia's Moon (MTO);Junior Alvarado;William I. Mott;12-1
1A Birdie Queen;Junior Alvarado;William I. Mott;12-1
2 Cat's Pajamas;John R. Velazquez;H. Graham Motion;5-2
3 Here Comes Jackie;Joel Rosario;Orlando Noda;8-1
4 Singita Dreams (MTO);Tyler Gaffalione;Philip A. Bauer;4-5
5 Lovely Lucky;Jose L. Ortiz;Thomas Albertrani;6-5
6 Mia Martina;Irad Ortiz;H. Graham Motion;3-1
7 Lagom;Luis Saez;Niall Saville;10-1
9TH RACE
1 1/8 Miles, F&M, 3 YOs & Up, Allowance. Purse $103,000.
1 Stop Shoppin Tammy;Eric Cancel;Philip A. Bauer;3-1
1A Played Hard;Tyler Gaffalione;Philip A. Bauer;3-1
2 Longpants Required;Jose L. Ortiz;Brendan P. Walsh;8-1
3 Ice Princess;Irad Ortiz;Danny Gargan;8-5
4 Iaintfraidanoghost;Manuel Franco;Jeremiah C. Englehart;15-1
5 Portilla;Luis Saez;Albert M. Stall;6-1
6 Love and Love;Dylan Davis;Michael Miceli;3-1
7 Subsidiary;Luis A. R. Castro;Orlando Noda;12-1
10TH RACE
5 1/2 furlongs, Turf, F&M, 3 YOs & Up, State-bred, Maiden Claiming $40,000. Purse $50,000.
1 Path Less Taken;Junior Alvarado;Thomas Morley;10-1
2 Orma;Luis Saez;H. James Bond;6-1
3 Exact Change;Luis A.R. Castro;Carlos F. Martin;20-1
4 Social Whirl;Javier Castellano;Thomas Morley;7-2
5 Undetectable;Manuel Franco;Jorge R. Abreu;12-1
6 Fastelle;Eric Cancel;Michelle Nevin;15-1
7 Dorothy's the Boss;Jose L. Ortiz;John C. Kimmel;6-1
8 Ob La Di;Jose Lezcano;Derek S. Ryan;12-1
9 Sassy Belle;Heman K. Harkie;John C. Kimmel;30-1
10 Love's Misery;Jorge A. Vargas;Matthew O'Connor;20-1
11 New York Supreme;Ricardo Santana;Thomas M. Bush;10-1
12 Stella Mars;Joel Rosario;Raymond Handal;3-1