First post: 1 p.m.
1ST RACE: 7 furlongs, Fillies & Mares, 3 year olds & up, Maiden Claiming $20,000. Purse $40,000.
No. Horse Jockey Trainer Odds
1 Russian Melody Dylan Davis George Weaver 6-1
2 Handle With Care Tyler Gaffalione Bruce Brown 7-2
3 Countenance Jose Ortiz Christophe Clement 3-5
4 Karabessa Kendrick Carmouche Gregory DiPrima 15-1
5 G. T. Sonia Junior Alvarado Orlando Noda 10-1
6 Ask Contrition Eric Cancel Joseph Parker 30-1
7 Know Point Given Luis Reyes Gregg Matties 20-1
8 Flying Pleasantly Rajiv Maragh Randi Persaud 20-1
2ND RACE: 1 1/16 Miles, Turf, 2 year olds, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $78,000.
No. Horse Jockey Trainer Odds
1 Microsecond (MTO) Manuel Franco Rudy Rodriguez 7-2
1A Mo Ready Jose Ortiz Todd Pletcher 7-2
1X Managing Risk Manuel Franco Rudy Rodriguez 7-2
2 Kobe Luis Saez Gary Contessa 6-1
3 Driftwood Julien Leparoux Kenneth McPeek 10-1
4 Mitzrayim Chris Landeros Mark Hennig 6-1
5 No Lime Junior Alvarado William Mott -1
6 Cold Hard Cash Jose Lezcano Linda Rice 8-1
7 Victory Built Irad Ortiz Michael Maker 8-1
8 Assault Breaker Javier Castellano Jonathan Thomas 5-2
3RD RACE: 5 1/2 furlongs, Turf, 3 year olds & up, Allowance. Purse $92,000.
No. Horse Jockey Trainer Odds
1 Shiny Copper Penny Joey Martinez Douglas Seyler 30-1
2 Missle Bomb (MTO) Kendrick Carmouche John Toscano 9-5
3 Yes and Yes Tyler Gaffalione Philip Gleaves 20-1
4 All Systems Go Luis Saez John Terranova 4-1
5 Thousand Percent Irad Ortiz Jeremiah Englehart 12-1
6 I Can Do Anything Julien Leparoux Stanley Hough 2-1
7 Bernin’ Thru Gold (MTO) Irad Ortiz Mark Hennig 5-2
8 Bourbon in May Jose Ortiz Todd Pletcher 3-1
9 Carotari Javier Castellano Brian Lynch 4-1
10 Topper T Joel Rosario William Mott 6-1
11 Dark N Cloudy (MTO Rider TBA Dominick Schettino 5-1
4TH RACE: 1 1/8 Miles, Fillies & mares, 3 year olds & up, Allowance Optional Claiming $62,500. Purse $95,000.
No. Horse Jockey Trainer Odds
1 Queen of Beas Jose Ortiz Jorge Abreu 4-5
2 Viva Forever Ricardo Santana Anthony Quartarolo 6-1
3 Nonsensical Joe Bravo Thomas Albertrani 3-1
4 Weekend Mischief Rajiv Maragh Juan Alvarado 10-1
5 Held Accountable Eric Cancel Philip Serpe 12-1
6 Indy Union Junior Alvarado Jeremiah Englehart 5-1
5TH RACE: 6 furlongs, 3 year olds & up, Claiming $12,500. Purse $34,000.
No. Horse Jockey Trainer Odds
1 Moondance Joy Manuel Franco Rob Atras 9-2
2 Elizabeth Nicole Kendrick Carmouche Gregg Matties 6-1
3 Parlapiano Heman K. Harkie Patrick Quick 12-1
4 Malarkey Irad Ortiz Gary Gullo 4-1
5 Zecha Rajiv Maragh Randi Persaud 15-1
6 Wildcat Belle Ricardo Santana David Cannizzo 6-1
7 Riot Worthy Junior Alvarado Orlando Noda 6-1
8 Ivy’s College Fund Jose Ortiz Bruce Levine 8-1
9 Tiz R Bella Benjamin Hernandez John Toscano 7-2
6TH RACE: 1 3/16 Miles, Turf, Fillies & Mares, 3 year olds & up, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $90,000.
No. Horse Jockey Trainer Odds
1 Funny Flowers Junior Alvarado Barclay Tagg 15-1
2 Monhegan John Velazquez Michael Matz 6-1
3 Beau Belle Luis Saez Thomas Albertrani 8-1
4 Whatdoesasharksay Tyler Gaffalione James Toner 15-1
5 Latest Version Javier Castellano Victoria Oliver 12-1
6 Lady Rosalie Manuel Franco Rodolphe Brisset 12-1
7 Ocean Fire Joel Rosario William Mott 4-1
8 Passive Investing Irad Ortiz Chad Brown 7-2
9 Balon Rose Jose Ortiz Chad Brown 3-1
10 Sweeping In Chris Landeros H. Graham Motion 20-1
11 Mickey Diamond Benjamin Hernandez Robbie Davis 50-1
7TH RACE: 7 furlongs, Fillies & Mares, 3 year olds & up, STR $50,000. Purse $60,000.
No. Horse Jockey Trainer Odds
1 Kingdom’s Queen Manuel Franco David Donk 8-1
2 Alvernia Dylan Davis Gary Sciacca 15-1
3 Dizzy Rajiv Maragh Juan Alvarado 6-1
4 Fair Lassie Luis Saez C. & R. Snyder 15-1
5 It Was Considered Jose Lezcano Stanley Hough 3-1
6 Slimey Ricardo Santana David Cannizzo 6-1
7 Righteous Ruby Kendrick Carmouche Danny Gargan 7-2
8 Olive Kat Joel Rosario Jeremiah O’Dwyer 10-1
9 Anne Dupree John Velazquez Anthony Margotta 4-1
8TH RACE: 5 1/2 furlongs, Turf, 3 years olds & up, Allowance Optional Claiming $40,000. Purse $83,000.
No. Horse Jockey Trainer Odds
1 Hushion Michael Luzzi Bruce Brown 30-1
2 Cloontia Manuel Franco Steve Klesaris 20-1
3 Steam Engine Luis Saez Brad Cox 15-1
4 Dowse’s Beach Irad Ortiz Jason Servis 6-1
5 Ghost Giant Joel Rosario Jorge Abreu 8-1
6 New York’s Finest Jose Lezcano Linda Rice 7-2
7 Colonel Tom Dylan Davis George Weaver 8-1
8 Banana Thief Ricardo Santana Steven Asmussen 6-1
9 Robey’s Boy Taylor Hole James Casey 15-1
10 Outrageous Bet Chris Landeros Gary Contessa 20-1
11 Fear Jose Ortiz Jeremiah Englehart 9-2
12 Mo Diddley John Velazquez Mark Casse 8-1
13 Psychic Energy (AE) Javier Castellano Linda Rice 10-1
14 Ready to Escape (MTO) Benjamin Hernandez Chris Englehart 5-2
15 Show Prince (MTO) Rider TBA Gary Sciacca 10-1
16 The Caretaker (MTO) Luis Saez Kiaran McLaughlin 4-1
9TH RACE: 1 1/8 Miles, 3 year olds, Curlin Stakes. Purse $100,000.
No. Horse Jockey Trainer Odds
1 Intrepid Heart John Velazquez Todd Pletcher 7-2
2 Cairo Cat Julien Leparoux Kenneth McPeek 12-1
3 Looking At Bikinis Javier Castellano Chad Brown 5-2
4 Grumps Little Tots Irad Ortiz Jason Servis 15-1
5 Rowayton Joel Rosario Don Chatlos 9-2
6 Direct Order Luis Saez Jason Servis 10-1
7 Endorsed Joe Bravo Kiaran McLaughlin 6-1
8 Highest Honors Jose Ortiz Chad Brown 5-1
9 Mo Gotcha Junior Alvarado Jeremiah Englehart 20-1
10TH RACE: 1 Mile, Turf, 3 year olds & up, Maiden Claiming $40,000. Purse $48,000.
No. Horse Jockey Trainer Odds
1 Golconda Junior Alvarado Leah Gyarmati 4-1
2 Talespin Eric Cancel Michelle Nevin 12-1
3 Big Wonder Samuel Jimenez Naipaul Chatterpaul 20-1
4 Moo Lah Manuel Franco Michelle Nevin 8-1
5 Awesome Adversary Tyler Gaffalione Mitchell Friedman 7-2
6 Da Berg Chris Landeros John Kimmel 12-1
7 Mr. Vincent Jose Lezcano Steve Klesaris 9-2
8 Prince Halo Luis Saez Gary Contessa 6-1
9 The Grand Canal Jose Ortiz Linda Rice 6-1
10 Mister Bobby Dylan Davis H. James Bond 12-1
11 Champagne Chills (AE) Irad Ortiz Gary Gullo 6-1
12 Paynter’s Prize (AE) Joel Rosario Charlton Baker 3-1
13 Ticked All Daboxes (AE) Luis Reyes Alejandro Maymo 30-1
14 Wisecrack (AE) Joey Martinez Carlos Martin 30-1
15 Will’s Bay (AE) Benjamin Hernandez Gabriel Goodwin 15-1
16 Later Cat (MTO) Rider TBA Bruce Levine 1-1
