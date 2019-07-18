1ST RACE
7 furlongs, 3 year olds & up, Maiden Claiming $25,000. Purse $42,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Gratto Swing;Rajiv Maragh;Gaston Grant;30-1
2 Quintarelli;Joey Martinez;James Ferraro;20-1
3 Legion Storm;Luis Saez;Rob Atras;9-5
4 Ridolfo;Benjamin Hernandez;Gary Sciacca;12-1
5 Bourbon Mission; Irad Ortiz;Todd Pletcher;1-1
6 Lorcan;Dylan Davis;Bruce Levine;6-1
7 Therisastormbrewin;Michael Luzzi;Charlton Baker;8-1
2ND RACE
7 furlongs, Fillies, 3 year olds, Claiming $25,000. Purse $52,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 L. A. Page;Luis Saez;Jeremiah Englehart;15-1
2 Movie Score;Joel Rosario;James Ryerson;20-1
3 First Forever;Ricardo Santana;Rob Atras;3-1
4 Bronco Sally;Junior Alvarado;Bruce Brown;9-2
5 Queen Kahen;Irad Ortiz;Linda Rice;6-1
6 Carrizo;Kendrick Carmouche;Danny Gargan;8-5
7 Destiny Over Fate;Chris Landeros;Anthony Quartarolo;4-1
3RD RACE
5 1/2 furlongs, Turf, Fillies & mares, 3 year olds & up, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $78,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Dearly Declared;Junior Alvarado;Barclay Tagg;4-1
2 Kitty Therapy;John Velazquez;Michelle Nevin;15-1
3 The Great Johanna;Ricardo Santana;James Ferraro;10-1
4 Paradiso;Dylan Davis;Josiah Hampshire;10-1
5 Doll;Manuel Franco;Jason Servis;7-2
6 J J Jen;Jose Lezcano;Mark Hennig;12-1
7 Plink Freud;Joel Rosario;Thomas Bush;6-1
8 Rhinegold;Michael Luzzi;Bruce Brown;30-1
9 Tax Me Naught;Kendrick Carmouche;Linda Dixon;30-1
10 Tatterazzi;Luis Saez;John Terranova;12-1
11 Corey Scores;Irad Ortiz;Chad Brown 8-1
12 Andretta;Jose Ortiz;H. James Bond; 6-1
13 Nasty Affair (MTO);Jose Ortiz;Linda Rice;8-1
14 Blame It On Mom (MTO);Joel Rosario;Bruce Levine;5-2
4TH RACE
7 furlongs, 3 year olds & up, Claiming $20,000. Purse $45,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Javelin;Eric Cancel;Antonio Arriaga;6-1
2 Indian Guide;Dylan Davis;Bruce Levine;10-1
3 Shareholder Value;Jose Lezcano;Linda Rice;7-5
4 Sir Ballantine;Michael Luzzi;Danny Gargan;5-2
5 Getoffmyback;Luis Saez;Robertino Diodoro;5-1
6 Great Going;Benjamin Hernandez;John Quiles;30-1
7 Bolita Boyz;Irad Ortiz;Robertino Diodoro;6-1
5TH RACE
6 furlongs, Fillies, 2 year olds, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $90,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Cat's Pajamas;Junior Alvarado;William Mott;8-1
2 Kiawah Sunset;Irad Ortiz;Wesley Ward;5-1
3 Princess Cadey;Michael Luzzi;Wayne Potts;10-1
4 Inveterate;Tyler Gaffalione;Dermot Magner;6-1
5 Larry's Baby;Luis Saez;D. Wayne Lukas;15-1
6 Finite;Ricardo Santana;Steven Asmussen;5-2
7 Mrs. Danvers;Joel Rosario;Claude McGaughey;7-2
8 Sweet Kisses;Jose Ortiz;Jeremiah Englehart;4-1
6TH RACE
1 1/16 Miles, Turf, 3 year olds & up, STR $50,000. Purse $60,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Tactical Pursuit;Ricardo Santana;Joe Sharp;10-1
2 Willing to Speed;Irad Ortiz;John Kimmel;6-1
3 Red Right Hand;Javier Castellano;Thomas Morley;15-1
4 Violent Delights;Joe Bravo;Thomas Albertrani;15-1
5 Herecomesyourman;Manuel Franco;Anthony Dutrow;8-1
6 Quality Choice;John Velazquez;Michelle Nevin;20-1
7 Clear for Action;Tyler Gaffalione;Eddie Kenneally;7-2
8 Labeq;Dylan Davis;Kiaran McLaughlin;10-1
9 Rhode Island;Jose Lezcano;Linda Rice;8-1
10 Whiskey Is My Wine;ose Ortiz;Jorge Abreu;10-1
11 Cross Border;Luis Saez;Michael Maker;9-2
12 He Iz Gone;Joel Rosario;Christophe Clement;15-1
13 Soul Fight (MTO);Joel Rosario;John Terranova;4-1
7TH RACE
1 3/8 Miles, Turf, 3 year olds & up, Allowance Optional Claiming $62,500. Purse $95,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Krewe Chief;Javier Castellano;Michael Maker;15-1
2 Cape Angel;Jose Lezcano;Joe Sharp;10-1
3 Sentry;Manuel Franco;Claude McGaughey;6-1
4 Neepawa;Chris Landeros;Mark Casse;15-1
5 Violet Blue;John Velazquez;James Toner;15-1
6 Midnight Tea Time;Luis Saez;Joe Sharp;10-1
7 Lemonist;Irad Ortiz;Todd Pletcher;7-2
8 Kulin Rock;Junior Alvarado;Thomas Morley;15-1
9 Pillar Mountain;Joel Rosario;Todd Pletcher;5-2
10 10 Crackspeed;Julien Leparoux;Christophe Clement;4-1
11 Winter Union (AE);Jose Ortiz;Michael Matz;10-1
12 Turco Bravo;Javier Castellano;David Cannizzo;8-5
8TH RACE
6 furlongs, 4 year olds & Up, Allowance Optional Claiming $80,000. Purse $98,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Seven Trumpets;Joel Rosario;Dale Romans;4-1
2 Engage;Jose Ortiz;Chad Brown;8-5
3 Mr. Dougie Fresh;Jose Lezcano;Jason Servis;3-1
4 Honorable Treasure;Julien Leparoux;Kenneth McPeek;12-1
5 Speightsford;Christopher DeCarlo;Benjamin Perkins;8-1
6 He Hate Me;Luis Saez;Stanley Hough;10-1
7 Bon Raison;Irad Ortiz;Carlos Martin;5-1
9TH RACE
1 Mile, Turf, Fillies, 3 year olds, Lake George Stakes (Grade III). Purse $150,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Regal Glory;Luis Saez;Chad Brown;7-2
2 The Mackem Bullet;Tyler Gaffalione;Wesley Ward;9-2
3 Winter Sunset;Channing Hill;Wayne Catalano;6-1
4 Dogtag;Javier Castellano;Chad Brown;5-2
5 Espresso Shot (MTO);Eric Cancel;Jorge Abreu;1-1
6 Stillwater Cove;John Velazquez;Wesley Ward;8-1
7 Blowout ;Jose Ortiz;Chad Brown;2-1
