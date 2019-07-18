{{featured_button_text}}

1ST RACE

7 furlongs, 3 year olds & up, Maiden Claiming $25,000. Purse $42,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Gratto Swing;Rajiv Maragh;Gaston Grant;30-1

2 Quintarelli;Joey Martinez;James Ferraro;20-1

3 Legion Storm;Luis Saez;Rob Atras;9-5

4 Ridolfo;Benjamin Hernandez;Gary Sciacca;12-1

5 Bourbon Mission; Irad Ortiz;Todd Pletcher;1-1

6 Lorcan;Dylan Davis;Bruce Levine;6-1

7 Therisastormbrewin;Michael Luzzi;Charlton Baker;8-1

2ND RACE

7 furlongs, Fillies, 3 year olds, Claiming $25,000. Purse $52,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 L. A. Page;Luis Saez;Jeremiah Englehart;15-1

2 Movie Score;Joel Rosario;James Ryerson;20-1

3 First Forever;Ricardo Santana;Rob Atras;3-1

4 Bronco Sally;Junior Alvarado;Bruce Brown;9-2

5 Queen Kahen;Irad Ortiz;Linda Rice;6-1

6 Carrizo;Kendrick Carmouche;Danny Gargan;8-5

7 Destiny Over Fate;Chris Landeros;Anthony Quartarolo;4-1

3RD RACE

5 1/2 furlongs, Turf, Fillies & mares, 3 year olds & up, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $78,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Dearly Declared;Junior Alvarado;Barclay Tagg;4-1

2 Kitty Therapy;John Velazquez;Michelle Nevin;15-1

3 The Great Johanna;Ricardo Santana;James Ferraro;10-1

4 Paradiso;Dylan Davis;Josiah Hampshire;10-1

5 Doll;Manuel Franco;Jason Servis;7-2

6 J J Jen;Jose Lezcano;Mark Hennig;12-1

7 Plink Freud;Joel Rosario;Thomas Bush;6-1

8 Rhinegold;Michael Luzzi;Bruce Brown;30-1

9 Tax Me Naught;Kendrick Carmouche;Linda Dixon;30-1

10 Tatterazzi;Luis Saez;John Terranova;12-1

11 Corey Scores;Irad Ortiz;Chad Brown 8-1

12 Andretta;Jose Ortiz;H. James Bond; 6-1

13 Nasty Affair (MTO);Jose Ortiz;Linda Rice;8-1

14 Blame It On Mom (MTO);Joel Rosario;Bruce Levine;5-2

4TH RACE

7 furlongs, 3 year olds & up, Claiming $20,000. Purse $45,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Javelin;Eric Cancel;Antonio Arriaga;6-1

2 Indian Guide;Dylan Davis;Bruce Levine;10-1

3 Shareholder Value;Jose Lezcano;Linda Rice;7-5

4 Sir Ballantine;Michael Luzzi;Danny Gargan;5-2

5 Getoffmyback;Luis Saez;Robertino Diodoro;5-1

6 Great Going;Benjamin Hernandez;John Quiles;30-1

7 Bolita Boyz;Irad Ortiz;Robertino Diodoro;6-1

5TH RACE

6 furlongs, Fillies, 2 year olds, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $90,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Cat's Pajamas;Junior Alvarado;William Mott;8-1

2 Kiawah Sunset;Irad Ortiz;Wesley Ward;5-1

3 Princess Cadey;Michael Luzzi;Wayne Potts;10-1

4 Inveterate;Tyler Gaffalione;Dermot Magner;6-1

5 Larry's Baby;Luis Saez;D. Wayne Lukas;15-1

6 Finite;Ricardo Santana;Steven Asmussen;5-2

7 Mrs. Danvers;Joel Rosario;Claude McGaughey;7-2

8 Sweet Kisses;Jose Ortiz;Jeremiah Englehart;4-1

6TH RACE

1 1/16 Miles, Turf, 3 year olds & up, STR $50,000. Purse $60,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Tactical Pursuit;Ricardo Santana;Joe Sharp;10-1

2 Willing to Speed;Irad Ortiz;John Kimmel;6-1

3 Red Right Hand;Javier Castellano;Thomas Morley;15-1

4 Violent Delights;Joe Bravo;Thomas Albertrani;15-1

5 Herecomesyourman;Manuel Franco;Anthony Dutrow;8-1

6 Quality Choice;John Velazquez;Michelle Nevin;20-1

7 Clear for Action;Tyler Gaffalione;Eddie Kenneally;7-2

8 Labeq;Dylan Davis;Kiaran McLaughlin;10-1

9 Rhode Island;Jose Lezcano;Linda Rice;8-1

10 Whiskey Is My Wine;ose Ortiz;Jorge Abreu;10-1

11 Cross Border;Luis Saez;Michael Maker;9-2

12 He Iz Gone;Joel Rosario;Christophe Clement;15-1

13 Soul Fight (MTO);Joel Rosario;John Terranova;4-1

7TH RACE

1 3/8 Miles, Turf, 3 year olds & up, Allowance Optional Claiming $62,500. Purse $95,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Krewe Chief;Javier Castellano;Michael Maker;15-1

2 Cape Angel;Jose Lezcano;Joe Sharp;10-1

3 Sentry;Manuel Franco;Claude McGaughey;6-1

4 Neepawa;Chris Landeros;Mark Casse;15-1

5 Violet Blue;John Velazquez;James Toner;15-1

6 Midnight Tea Time;Luis Saez;Joe Sharp;10-1

7 Lemonist;Irad Ortiz;Todd Pletcher;7-2

8 Kulin Rock;Junior Alvarado;Thomas Morley;15-1

9 Pillar Mountain;Joel Rosario;Todd Pletcher;5-2

10 10 Crackspeed;Julien Leparoux;Christophe Clement;4-1

11 Winter Union (AE);Jose Ortiz;Michael Matz;10-1

12 Turco Bravo;Javier Castellano;David Cannizzo;8-5

8TH RACE

6 furlongs, 4 year olds & Up, Allowance Optional Claiming $80,000. Purse $98,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Seven Trumpets;Joel Rosario;Dale Romans;4-1

2 Engage;Jose Ortiz;Chad Brown;8-5

3 Mr. Dougie Fresh;Jose Lezcano;Jason Servis;3-1

4 Honorable Treasure;Julien Leparoux;Kenneth McPeek;12-1

5 Speightsford;Christopher DeCarlo;Benjamin Perkins;8-1

6 He Hate Me;Luis Saez;Stanley Hough;10-1

7 Bon Raison;Irad Ortiz;Carlos Martin;5-1

9TH RACE

1 Mile, Turf, Fillies, 3 year olds, Lake George Stakes (Grade III). Purse $150,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Regal Glory;Luis Saez;Chad Brown;7-2

2 The Mackem Bullet;Tyler Gaffalione;Wesley Ward;9-2

3 Winter Sunset;Channing Hill;Wayne Catalano;6-1

4 Dogtag;Javier Castellano;Chad Brown;5-2

5 Espresso Shot (MTO);Eric Cancel;Jorge Abreu;1-1

6 Stillwater Cove;John Velazquez;Wesley Ward;8-1

7 Blowout ;Jose Ortiz;Chad Brown;2-1

