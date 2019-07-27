Post Time 1 p.m.
1ST RACE
6 furlongs, 2 year olds, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $78,000.
1 Three Jokers;Joel Rosario;John Terranova;6-1
2 Macho Boy;Manuel Franco;Gary Contessa;4-1
3 Stanhope;Dylan Davis;Claude McGaughey;3-1
4 Cleon Jonesl;Jorge Vargas;Jeremiah Englehart;5-2
5 Fifty Cents;Luis Saez;Alexis Delgado;8-1
6 Sir Ludlow;Benjamin Hernandez;Timothy Hamm;12-1
7 Brian's Last Song;Jose Ortiz;Todd Pletcher;4-1
2ND RACE
7 furlongs, 3 year olds & up, Claiming $14,000. Purse $32,000.
1 Stink Man;Joel Rosario;Mertkan Kantarmaci;12-1
2 Air On Fire;Irad Ortiz;Jason Servis;8-5
3 All Clear;Jose Ortiz;Gary Sciacca;20-1
4 Dooley;Manuel Franco;David Donk;8-1
5 Take It to Scale;Junior Alvarado;Chris Englehart;12-1
6 Local Edition;Kendrick Carmouche;Richard Schosberg;15-1
7 Desert Lights;Benjamin Hernandez;Gary Gullo;5-1
8 Laser Loop;Luis Saez;Robertino Diodoro;7-2
9 Proximate to Power;Ricardo Santana;Edmund Davis;15-1
10 Remstin;Eric Cancel;Gary Contessa;15-1
3RD RACE
5 1/2 furlongs, Turf, 3 year olds & up, STR $50,000. Purse $60,000.
1 Yes and Yes;Dylan Davis;Philip Gleaves;12-1
2 Our Last Buck;Jose Lezcano;George Weaver;3-1
3 Fooch;John Velazquez;Wesley Ward;8-5
4 Our Stormin Norman;Tyler Gaffalione;Mark Casse;8-1
5 Macca Tree;Kendrick Carmouche;Anthony Quartarolo;8-1
6 Tenure;Joel Rosario;Christophe Clement;5-2
7 Lundqvist;Luis Saez;John Terranova;15-1
4TH RACE
7 furlongs, 3 year olds & up, Allowance. Purse $80,000.
1 Kazmania;Kendrick Carmouche;Eduardo Jones;4-1
2 Bebe Banker;Ricardo Santana;James Ferraro;12-1
3 Bustin Hoffma;Irad Ortiz;Gary Gullo;10-1
4 Ventus;Joey Martinez;Joseph Parker;12-1
5 Runningwscissors;Jose Ortiz;Thomas Amoss;8-5
6 Daddy Knows;Jose Lezcano;Linda Rice;2-1
7 Kerry Boy;Benjamin Hernandez;Gabriel Goodwin;8-1
5TH RACE
1 Mile, Turf, 3 year olds & up, Claiming $30,000. Purse $48,000.
1 Burn the Boats;Jorge Vargas;Leon McKanas;15-1
2 Proquestor;Benjamin Hernandez;Eduardo Caramori;20-1
3 The Sinner Is You;Junior Alvarado;Jeremiah Englehart;15-1
4 Sport;Ricardo Santana;H. James Bond;9-5
5 Clyde's Runner;Jose Lezcano;Thomas Bush;7-2
6 Danny California;Joel Rosario;Jorge Abreu;8-1
7 Quality Choice;Irad Ortiz;Michelle Nevin;8-1
8 River Knight;Rajiv Maragh;Edmund Pringle;15-1
9 Raphael (MTO);Luis Saez;Nicholas Zito;5-2
10 Mo Gee;Luis Saez;Joe Sharp;3-1
6TH RACE
1 1/8 Miles, 3 year olds & up, Claiming $40,000. Purse $65,000.
1 American Lincoln;Eric Cancel;Andrew Williams;12-1
2 Cowboy Rhythm;Luis Saez;Robertino Diodoro;9-2
3 Candy Promises;Kendrick Carmouche;David Duggan;5-2
4 Starship Zeus;Joel Rosario;Charlton Baker;8-1
5 Zulu;Emisael Jaramillo;Jorge Navarro;7-2
6 Turco Bravo;Javier Castellano;David Cannizzo;3-1
7 Super Dude;Irad Ortiz;Gary Contessa;6-1
7TH RACE
1 Mile, Turf, Fillies & mares, 3 year olds & up, Maiden Special Weight, Purse $90,000.
1 Confessing;Ricardo Santana;Steven Asmussen;7-2
2 Elle M'a Souri;Julien Leparoux;Cherie Devaux;12-1
3 Pat Pat Pat;Rajiv Maragh;Ricardo Legall;30-1
4 Queen Medb;Irad Ortiz;Chad Brown;5-2
5 Magical Time;Junior Alvarado;Jeremiah Englehart;10-1
6 New and Improved;Javier Castellano;Chad Brown; 4-1
7 Paint It Green;Tyler Gaffalione;Nicholas Zito;15-1
8 Shurakaa;Jose Lezcano;Kiaran McLaughlin;10-1
9 Aymara;Jose Ortiz;William Mott;8-1
10 Global Exchange;Luis Saez;James Toner;8-1
11 Prosperity (AE);Joel Rosario;H. Graham Motion;6-1
8TH RACE
6 furlongs, Fillies & mares, 3 year olds & up, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $78,000.
1 Nasty Affair;Irad Ortiz;Linda Rice;8-1
2 Pendolin;Manuel Franco;Josiah Hampshire;8-1
3 Lady Macho;Rajiv Maragh;Bruce Levine;7-2
4 Queenofeverything;Dylan Davis;H. James Bond;6-1
5 Fight On Lucy;Benjamin Hernandez;Patrick Kelly;15-1
6 Irish Banker;Luis Saez;Edmund Davis;12-1
7 Amos;Jose Ortiz;Kelsey Danner;4-1
8 Blame It On Mom;Joel Rosario;Bruce Levine;5-2
9 Gilda Marie;Junior Alvarado;Chris Englehart; 15-1
9TH RACE
5 1/2 furlongs, Turf, 4 year olds & up, STR $50,000. Purse $75,000.
1 Missle Bomb (MTO);Kendrick Carmouche;John Toscano;8-5
2 Fixed Point;Luis Saez;Philip Serpe;9-2
3 So Conflated;Jose Ortiz;Jeremiah Englehart;7-2
4 End Play;Irad Ortiz;Jason Servis;6-1
5 Pagliacci;Jose Lezcano;Linda Rice;3-1
6 Corot;Dylan Davis;Thomas Morley;6-1
7 Gemonteer;Tyler Gaffalione;Jena Antonucci;12-1
8 Macho Blue;Junior Alvarado;Mertkan Kantarmaci;15-1
9 Discretionary Marq;Kendrick Carmouche;Robert Falcone;8-1
10 Maniacal;Javier Castellano;Gregory DiPrima;10-1
10TH RACE
1 3/8 Miles, Turf, Fillies & mares, 3 year olds & up, Allowance Optional Claiming $25,000. Purse $92,000.
1 Bridaled Temper;Julien Leparoux;Mark Casse;6-1
2 Purely Lucky;Kendrick Carmouche;Leah Gyarmati;30-1
3 Dyna Passer;Jose Ortiz;Thomas Albertrani;4-1
4 Repatriated Gem;Tyler Gaffalione;Michael Stidham;8-1
5 Romantic Pursuit;Dylan Davis;Kiaran McLaughlin;10-1
6 Cap de Creus;Manuel Franco;Todd Pletcher;12-1
7 Night of England;Javier Castellano;Chad Brown; 5-2
8 So Charming;John Velazquez;Michael Matz;8-1
9 Giant Zinger;Rajiv Maragh;William Mott;7-2
11TH RACE
6 1/2 furlongs, 3 year olds, Amsterdam Stakes (Grade 2). Purse $200,000.
1 The Big S;Manuel Franco;Raymond Handal;30-1
2 Achilles Warrior;Joe Bravo;Mark Hennig;15-1
3 Super Comet;Shaun Bridgmohan;Mark Casse;8-1
4 Classy John;Luis Saez;Dallas Stewart;30-1
5 Honest Mischief;Javier Castellano;Chad Brown; 7-2
6 Nitrous;Ricardo Santana;Steven Asmussen;4-1
7 Wendell Fong;Jorge Vargas;Jeremiah Englehart;8-1
8 Garter and Tie;Tyler Gaffalione;Ralph Nicks;10-1
9 Bourbon Calling;Julien Leparoux;Ian Wilkes;30-1
10 Strike Silver;Irad Ortiz;Mark Casse;10-1
11 Lemniscate;Jose Ortiz;Kenneth McPeek;20-1
12 Shancelot;Emisael Jaramillo;Jorge Navarro;3-1
12TH RACE
5 1/2 furlongs, Turf, Fillies & mares, 3 year olds & up, Maiden Claiming $40,000. Purse $48,000.
1 Heartstrings;Jose Lezcano;Cherie Devaux;12-1
2 Here Comes Meg;Tyler Gaffalione;Steve Klesaris;15-1
3 Traci's Girl;Luis Saez;Charlton Baker;8-1
4 Abby Normal;Jose Ortiz;David Donk;6-1
5 Deja Raconte;Kendrick Carmouche;Danny Gargan;9-2
6 Vinda Machine;Manuel Franco;George Weaver;20-1
7 Fusi;Joel Rosario;Brad Cox;5-2
8 Taniell's Candy;Julien Leparoux;Brian Lynch;8-1
9 Finlee;Heman Harkie;Marialice Coffey;30-1
10 Youth Gone Wild;Benjamin Hernandez;Rodrigo Ubillo;12-1
11 E Z Lorelle;Junior Alvarado;Orlando Noda;15-1
12 Freudycatfever;Ricardo Santana;H. James Bond;10-1
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.