SARATOGA RACE COURSE ENTRIES
1ST RACE — 1 1/16 Miles, Turf, Fillies, Two year olds, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $90,000.
No. Horse Jockey Trainer Odds
1 Cat’s Pajamas Rider TBA William Mott 9-2
2 Imincomunicado Rider TBA Derek Ryan 8-1
3 Lucky Jingle Rajiv Maragh H. Graham Motion 8-1
4 Pearlescent Junior Alvarado William Mott 6-1
5 Days Of Spring Manuel Franco Todd Pletcher 5-1
6 Foreign Exchange Joel Rosario D. Wayne Lukas 15-1
7 Miss Marissa Luis Saez James Ryerson 4-1
8 Sign Of The Times Irad Ortiz Wesley Ward 6-1
9 Sweet Melania Jose Ortiz Todd Pletcher 2-1
10 Morning Gold Julien Leparoux Kenneth McPeek 8-1
2ND RACE — 6 furlongs, 3 year olds & up, Claiming $25,000. Purse: $45,000.
No. Horse Jockey Trainer Odds
1 Mandatory Payout Luis Saez Rob Atras 5-1
2 Bustin to Be Loved Chris Landeros Gary Contessa 12-1
3 Keeping the Peace Irad Ortiz Jason Servis 5-2
4 Straphanger Benjamin Hernandez Edward Barker 30-1
5 Belleville Spring Tyler Gaffalione George Weaver 10-1
6 Hot Mesa Dylan Davis Edward Barker 6-1
7 Passcode Jose Lezcano Lacey Gaudet 3-1
8 Elios Milos Manuel Franco Jorge Abreu 9-2
9 Talent Scout Eric Cancel Edmund Pringle 15-1
3RD RACE — 5 1/2 furlongs, Turf, 3 year olds & up, New York-bred, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $78,000.
No. Horse Jockey Trainer Odds
1 Unlikely Manuel Franco John Pregman 15-1
2 Wild Boar Jose Lezcano John Kimmel 5-1
3 Wild William Luis Saez H. James Bond 8-1
4 Crack Shot Jose L. Ortiz Jeremiah Englehart 2-1
5 Call Me Harry Tyler Gaffalione Kelsey Danner 12-1
6 Bulwark (MTO) Rider TBA Richard Schosberg 8-1
7 Bears Mafia Dylan Davis Bruce Levine 8-1
8 Risp Joel Rosario Thomas Bush 4-1
9 Adios Amigos Julien Leparoux Brian Lynch 7-2
10 Bassman Dave (MTO) Eric Cancel Gary Sciacca 5-2
4TH RACE — 5 1/2 furlongs, 2 year olds, New York-bred, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $78,000.
1 Titan’s Will Luis Saez Jeremiah Englehart 4-1
2 Blame the Cake Julien Leparoux Ian Wilkes 5-1
3 Macho Boy Joel Rosario Gary Contessa 6-1
4 Bank On Shea Irad Ortiz Jason Servis 7-2
5 Our Destiny Joey Martinez Joseph Parker 12-1
6 Kobe Chris Landeros Gary Contessa 15-1
7 South Africa Jose Ortiz Michelle Nevin 5-1
8 No Salt Junior Alvarado William Mott 3-1
5TH RACE — 1 Mile, Turf, Fillies, 3 year olds, Claiming $40,000. Purse: $65,000.
1 Sundrenched Junior Alvarado J. Kent Sweezey 12-1
2 Sharpin (MTO) Joel Rosario Raymond Handal 7-5
3 Retro Street Kendrick Carmouche Derek Ryan 8-1
4 Tappanzee (MTO) Dylan Davis Dominick Schettino 5-1
5 Tempers Way Luis Saez Jeremiah Englehart 15-1
6 Slimey (MTO) Ricardo Santana David Cannizzo 8-1
7 Zandora Dylan Davis Brad Cox 12-1
8 Positive Skew Javier Castellano Chad Brown 6-5
9 Destiny Over Fate (MTO) Luis Saez Anthony Quartarolo 6-1
10 Free to Fly Tyler Gaffalione Marcus Vitali 9-2
11 Decorated Ace Jose Lezcano Michael Dini 10-1
12 Zabava Irad Ortiz Michael Maker 7-2
6TH RACE — 1 1/8 Miles, Turf, Fillies & Mares, 3 year olds & up, New York-bred, Allowance. Purse: $80,000.
1 Barrel of Destiny Julien Leparoux John Hertler 4-1
1A Lady Love Joel Rosario Charlton Baker 4-1
2 Cheatham Hill Jose Lezcano Jason Servis 12-1
3 Singular Sensation Luis Saez Mark Hennig 8-1
4 Fetching Manuel Franco Mark Casse 3-1
5 Flush Rajiv Maragh Kiaran McLaughlin 7-2
6 Miss Jen Dylan Davis James Ryerson 15-1
7 Grand Banks Junior Alvarado H. James Bond 10-1
8 Y’allcomenow Chris Landeros Bruce Brown 30-1
9 Danielle’s Pride John Velazquez David Donk 12-1
10 Dooder Irad Ortiz Kiaran McLaughlin 12-1
11 Hit a Provisional Jose Ortiz Jorge Abreu 10-1
12 Carlisle Belle (MTO) Benjamin Hernandez Gary Sciacca 5-1
13 Paved With Gold (MTO) Irad Ortiz Todd Pletcher 4-1
7TH RACE — 6 1/2 furlongs, 3 year olds & up, New York-bred, Allowance Optional Claiming $40,000. Purse: $83,000.
1 Sudden Surprise John Velazquez Rudy Rodriguez 7-2
2 Zonic Eric Cancel Thomas Albertrani 6-1
3 Smokin Platinum Joel Rosario Charlton Baker 12-1
4 Cerretalto Ricardo Santana H. James Bond 3-1
5 T Loves a Fight Junior Alvarado Orlando Noda 6-1
6 O Shea Can U See Jose Lezcano Linda Rice 5-1
7 Shamrock Kid Luis Saez Richard Schosberg 10-1
8 Binkster Dylan Davis Raymond Handal 9-2
8TH RACE — 1 1/16 Miles, Turf, Fillies, 3 year olds, Allowance Optional Claiming $80,000. Purse: $92,000.
1 Nonsensical (MTO) Javier Castellano Thomas Albertrani 15-1
1A Fancy That Rajiv Maragh Kiaran McLaughlin 15-1
2 Comic Kitten Jose Lezcano Michael Maker 15-1
3 Quiet Dignity Irad Ortiz Chad Brown 8-1
4 Belle Laura Tyler Gaffalione Norm Casse 8-1
5 Ebullient John Velazquez Michael Matz 10-1
6 5 Xanthique Junior Alvarado Thomas Morley 8-1
7 Dance Till Dawn Luis Saez Philip Serpe 15-1
8 Catch a Bid Javier Castellano Chad Brown 5-2
9 Stellar Agent Manuel Franco Jorge Abreu 6-1
10 Cap de Creus (MTO) John Velazquez Todd Pletcher 5-2
11 Varenka Jose Ortiz H. Graham Motion 3-1
9TH RACE — 5 1/2 furlongs, Turf, Fillies, 3 year olds, Coronation Cup Stakes. Purse: $100,000.
1 I’llhandalthecash Dylan Davis Raymond Handal 15-1
2 Lyrical Lady Ricardo Santana Steven Asmussen 8-1
3 Bohemian Bourbon Julien Leparoux Ian Wilkes 12-1
4 Break Even Shaun Bridgmohan Brad Cox 2-1
5 A Bit of Both Irad Ortiz Jason Servis 5-2
6 Eyeinthesky Joel Rosario Mark Casse 10-1
7 Midnight Fantasy Luis Saez Joe Sharp 15-1
8 My Galina Javier Castellano Jorge Abreu 6-1
9 Abyssinian John Velazquez Wesley Ward 8-1
10TH RACE — 7 furlongs, 3 year olds & up, Maiden Claiming $20,000. Purse: $40,000.
1 Dark Storm Eric Cancel George Weaver 10-1
2 Dr. Devera’s Way Junior Alvarado Mertkan Kantarmaci 20-1
3 Exchequer Irad Ortiz Danny Gargan 8-1
4 Pickle Rick Kendrick Carmouche Danny Gargan 8-1
5 Ninja Dust Rajiv Maragh Carlos Martin 30-1
6 Wicked Trick Ricardo Santana Michelle Nevin 6-1
7 Storm Rider Dylan Davis Nicholas Zito 12-1
8 Mine the Coin Manuel Franco George Weaver 5-2
9 Go Get That Chris Landeros Stanley Hough 15-1
10 Moonbounce Jose Ortiz Patrick Reynolds 15-1
11 Star of the West Luis Saez Joe Sharp 8-1
12 Zorbed Tyler Gaffalione Rudy Rodriguez 6-1
