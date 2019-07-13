{{featured_button_text}}

SARATOGA RACE COURSE ENTRIES

1ST RACE — 1 1/16 Miles, Turf, Fillies, Two year olds, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $90,000.

No. Horse Jockey Trainer Odds

1 Cat’s Pajamas Rider TBA William Mott 9-2

2 Imincomunicado Rider TBA Derek Ryan 8-1

3 Lucky Jingle Rajiv Maragh H. Graham Motion 8-1

4 Pearlescent Junior Alvarado William Mott 6-1

5 Days Of Spring Manuel Franco Todd Pletcher 5-1

6 Foreign Exchange Joel Rosario D. Wayne Lukas 15-1

7 Miss Marissa Luis Saez James Ryerson 4-1

8 Sign Of The Times Irad Ortiz Wesley Ward 6-1

9 Sweet Melania Jose Ortiz Todd Pletcher 2-1

10 Morning Gold Julien Leparoux Kenneth McPeek 8-1

2ND RACE6 furlongs, 3 year olds & up, Claiming $25,000. Purse: $45,000.

No. Horse Jockey Trainer Odds

1 Mandatory Payout Luis Saez Rob Atras 5-1

2 Bustin to Be Loved Chris Landeros Gary Contessa 12-1

3 Keeping the Peace Irad Ortiz Jason Servis 5-2

4 Straphanger Benjamin Hernandez Edward Barker 30-1

5 Belleville Spring Tyler Gaffalione George Weaver 10-1

6 Hot Mesa Dylan Davis Edward Barker 6-1

7 Passcode Jose Lezcano Lacey Gaudet 3-1

8 Elios Milos Manuel Franco Jorge Abreu 9-2

9 Talent Scout Eric Cancel Edmund Pringle 15-1

3RD RACE5 1/2 furlongs, Turf, 3 year olds & up, New York-bred, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $78,000.

No. Horse Jockey Trainer Odds

1 Unlikely Manuel Franco John Pregman 15-1

2 Wild Boar Jose Lezcano John Kimmel 5-1

3 Wild William Luis Saez H. James Bond 8-1

4 Crack Shot Jose L. Ortiz Jeremiah Englehart 2-1

5 Call Me Harry Tyler Gaffalione Kelsey Danner 12-1

6 Bulwark (MTO) Rider TBA Richard Schosberg 8-1

7 Bears Mafia Dylan Davis Bruce Levine 8-1

8 Risp Joel Rosario Thomas Bush 4-1

9 Adios Amigos Julien Leparoux Brian Lynch 7-2

10 Bassman Dave (MTO) Eric Cancel Gary Sciacca 5-2

4TH RACE5 1/2 furlongs, 2 year olds, New York-bred, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $78,000.

1 Titan’s Will Luis Saez Jeremiah Englehart 4-1

2 Blame the Cake Julien Leparoux Ian Wilkes 5-1

3 Macho Boy Joel Rosario Gary Contessa 6-1

4 Bank On Shea Irad Ortiz Jason Servis 7-2

5 Our Destiny Joey Martinez Joseph Parker 12-1

6 Kobe Chris Landeros Gary Contessa 15-1

7 South Africa Jose Ortiz Michelle Nevin 5-1

8 No Salt Junior Alvarado William Mott 3-1

5TH RACE1 Mile, Turf, Fillies, 3 year olds, Claiming $40,000. Purse: $65,000.

1 Sundrenched Junior Alvarado J. Kent Sweezey 12-1

2 Sharpin (MTO) Joel Rosario Raymond Handal 7-5

3 Retro Street Kendrick Carmouche Derek Ryan 8-1

4 Tappanzee (MTO) Dylan Davis Dominick Schettino 5-1

5 Tempers Way Luis Saez Jeremiah Englehart 15-1

6 Slimey (MTO) Ricardo Santana David Cannizzo 8-1

7 Zandora Dylan Davis Brad Cox 12-1

8 Positive Skew Javier Castellano Chad Brown 6-5

9 Destiny Over Fate (MTO) Luis Saez Anthony Quartarolo 6-1

10 Free to Fly Tyler Gaffalione Marcus Vitali 9-2

11 Decorated Ace Jose Lezcano Michael Dini 10-1

12 Zabava Irad Ortiz Michael Maker 7-2

6TH RACE1 1/8 Miles, Turf, Fillies & Mares, 3 year olds & up, New York-bred, Allowance. Purse: $80,000.

1 Barrel of Destiny Julien Leparoux John Hertler 4-1

1A Lady Love Joel Rosario Charlton Baker 4-1

2 Cheatham Hill Jose Lezcano Jason Servis 12-1

3 Singular Sensation Luis Saez Mark Hennig 8-1

4 Fetching Manuel Franco Mark Casse 3-1

5 Flush Rajiv Maragh Kiaran McLaughlin 7-2

6 Miss Jen Dylan Davis James Ryerson 15-1

7 Grand Banks Junior Alvarado H. James Bond 10-1

8 Y’allcomenow Chris Landeros Bruce Brown 30-1

9 Danielle’s Pride John Velazquez David Donk 12-1

10 Dooder Irad Ortiz Kiaran McLaughlin 12-1

11 Hit a Provisional Jose Ortiz Jorge Abreu 10-1

12 Carlisle Belle (MTO) Benjamin Hernandez Gary Sciacca 5-1

13 Paved With Gold (MTO) Irad Ortiz Todd Pletcher 4-1

7TH RACE6 1/2 furlongs, 3 year olds & up, New York-bred, Allowance Optional Claiming $40,000. Purse: $83,000.

1 Sudden Surprise John Velazquez Rudy Rodriguez 7-2

2 Zonic Eric Cancel Thomas Albertrani 6-1

3 Smokin Platinum Joel Rosario Charlton Baker 12-1

4 Cerretalto Ricardo Santana H. James Bond 3-1

5 T Loves a Fight Junior Alvarado Orlando Noda 6-1

6 O Shea Can U See Jose Lezcano Linda Rice 5-1

7 Shamrock Kid Luis Saez Richard Schosberg 10-1

8 Binkster Dylan Davis Raymond Handal 9-2

8TH RACE1 1/16 Miles, Turf, Fillies, 3 year olds, Allowance Optional Claiming $80,000. Purse: $92,000.

1 Nonsensical (MTO) Javier Castellano Thomas Albertrani 15-1

1A Fancy That Rajiv Maragh Kiaran McLaughlin 15-1

2 Comic Kitten Jose Lezcano Michael Maker 15-1

3 Quiet Dignity Irad Ortiz Chad Brown 8-1

4 Belle Laura Tyler Gaffalione Norm Casse 8-1

5 Ebullient John Velazquez Michael Matz 10-1

6 5 Xanthique Junior Alvarado Thomas Morley 8-1

7 Dance Till Dawn Luis Saez Philip Serpe 15-1

8 Catch a Bid Javier Castellano Chad Brown 5-2

9 Stellar Agent Manuel Franco Jorge Abreu 6-1

10 Cap de Creus (MTO) John Velazquez Todd Pletcher 5-2

11 Varenka Jose Ortiz H. Graham Motion 3-1

9TH RACE5 1/2 furlongs, Turf, Fillies, 3 year olds, Coronation Cup Stakes. Purse: $100,000.

1 I’llhandalthecash Dylan Davis Raymond Handal 15-1

2 Lyrical Lady Ricardo Santana Steven Asmussen 8-1

3 Bohemian Bourbon Julien Leparoux Ian Wilkes 12-1

4 Break Even Shaun Bridgmohan Brad Cox 2-1

5 A Bit of Both Irad Ortiz Jason Servis 5-2

6 Eyeinthesky Joel Rosario Mark Casse 10-1

7 Midnight Fantasy Luis Saez Joe Sharp 15-1

8 My Galina Javier Castellano Jorge Abreu 6-1

9 Abyssinian John Velazquez Wesley Ward 8-1

10TH RACE7 furlongs, 3 year olds & up, Maiden Claiming $20,000. Purse: $40,000.

1 Dark Storm Eric Cancel George Weaver 10-1

2 Dr. Devera’s Way Junior Alvarado Mertkan Kantarmaci 20-1

3 Exchequer Irad Ortiz Danny Gargan 8-1

4 Pickle Rick Kendrick Carmouche Danny Gargan 8-1

5 Ninja Dust Rajiv Maragh Carlos Martin 30-1

6 Wicked Trick Ricardo Santana Michelle Nevin 6-1

7 Storm Rider Dylan Davis Nicholas Zito 12-1

8 Mine the Coin Manuel Franco George Weaver 5-2

9 Go Get That Chris Landeros Stanley Hough 15-1

10 Moonbounce Jose Ortiz Patrick Reynolds 15-1

11 Star of the West Luis Saez Joe Sharp 8-1

12 Zorbed Tyler Gaffalione Rudy Rodriguez 6-1

