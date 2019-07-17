{{featured_button_text}}

First post: 1 p.m.

1ST RACE: 7 Furlongs, 3YO and up, Starter Allowance. Purse: $60,000.

No. Horse Jockey Trainer Odds

1 Zealous Luis Saez H. James Bond 4/1

2 Senor Jobim Richardo Santana Steven Asmussen 7/2

3 Shock Therapy Eric Candel Charlton Baker 10/1

4 Golden Tiger Joel Rosario Albert Stall 5/2

5 Smile Bryan Jose Ortiz H. Graham Motion 3/1

6 After You Javier Castellano Neil Drysdale 7/2

2ND RACE: 5 1/2 Furlongs, 2YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $75,000.

No. Horse Jockey Trainer Odds

1 Big’s Gray Day Rajiv Maragh Carlos Martin 6/1

2 Beyond Gone Julien Leparoux Kenneth McPeek 3/1

3 Dan The Man Can Manuel Franco Edward Barker 4/1

4 January Won Jose Ortiz Kenneth McPeek 4/1

5 Ninth Of April Ricardo Santana Edmund Davis 10/1

6 Justintimeforwine Joel Rosario Gary Contessa 5/1

7 Jamflowman Dylan Davis John Terranova 7/2

3RD RACE: 6 Furlongs, Fillies, 2YO, NY-bred, Stillwater Stakes. Purse: $100,000.

No. Horse Jockey Trainer Odds

1 Jen’s Battle Manuel Franco Gary Contessa 15/1

2 Jewel Of Arabia Joel Rosario Christophe Clement 8/1

3 Fierce Lady Javier Castellano Dermot Magner 1/2

4 Classy Sadie Eric Cancel Gary Contessa 6/1

5 My Italian Rabbi Luis Saez Jeremiah Englehart 8/1

6 Time Limit Jose Ortiz Michael Maker 9/2

4TH RACE: 1 3/8 Miles, Turf, 3YO and up, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse: $92,000.

No. Horse Jockey Trainer Odds

1 Mills (MTO) Manuel Franco David Donk 6/1

2 He’s No Lemon Javier Castellano H. Graham Motion 8/5

3 Channel Island Jose Ortiz Michael Maker 10/1

4 Trinity (FR) John Velazquez H. Graham Motion 8/1

5 Halloween Horror (MTO) Irad Ortiz Rudy Rodriguez 9/2

6 Chief Know It All (MTO) Tyler Gaffalione Eddie Kenneally 7/2

7 Everyonelovesjames Luis Saez Jonathan Sheppard 2/1

8 Carom Joey Martinez Robert Ribaudo 12/1

9 Extrordinary Jerry Irad Ortiz Todd Pletcher 5/2

5TH RACE: 5 1/2 Furlongs, Turf, 2YO, NY-bred, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $78,000.

No. Horse Jockey Trainer Odds

1 Turbo Drive Jose Ortiz Michael Maker 7/2

2 Diannesimpazible Manuel Franco Rudy Rodriguez 8/1

3 Power Up Paynter Jose Lezcano Linda Rice 8/1

4 Barleewon Joel Rosario Michael Stidham 5/2

5 Shandian Javier Castellano Gary Contessa 6/1

6 Imperio D Luis Reye Rudy Rodriguez 15/1

7 Tapizearance (MTO) TBA Gary Contessa 8/1

8 More Like It Dylan Davis Bruce Brown 10/1

9 City Man (MTO) Joel Rosario Christophe Clement 2/1

10 Fly Fly Away Irad Ortiz Christophe Clement 3/1

6TH RACE: 1 1/8 Miles, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $90,000.

No. Horse Jockey Trainer Odds

1 We Are Family Manuel Franco Michelle Nevin 6/1

2 Kelleycanrun Irad Ortiz Barclay Tagg 7/2

3 Hightailing Joel Rosario Claude McGaughey 5/1

4 Smooth With A Kick Javier Castellano Chad Brown 8/5

5 Estill Junior Alvarado William Mott 9/2

6 Girlfriend Rocket Jose Ortiz Albert Stall 8/1

7 Sara Sea Tyler Gaffalione D. Wayne Lukas 15/1

7TH RACE: 5 1/2 Furlongs, Turf, 3YO and up, NY-bred, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $48,000.

No. Horse Jockey Trainer Odds

1 Big Wonder Eric Cancel Naipaul Chatterpaul 15/1

2 Burkey’s Bro Dylan Davis John Terranova 20/1

3 Ellas Ghost Tyler Gaffalione Bruce Brown 20/1

4 Betsy’s Beau Luis Reyes James Toner 12/1

5 Danzante Ricardo Santana H. James Bond 12/1

6 Laughing Manners Joel Rosario Charlton Baker 8/1

7 Sobersick N Sorry Manuel Franco Steve Klesaris 15/1

8 Chuckles Junior Alvarado Chris Englehart 15/1

9 Capt. Courageous Javier Castellano Jorge Abreu 8/1

10 Alphastest Jose Lezcano George Weaver 7/2

11 Blue Parrot Jose Ortiz Linda Rice 12/1

12 Wicked Grin Kendrick Carmouche Christphe Clement 2/1

13 Deputy Flag (MTO) Junior Alvarado Thomas Morley 3/1

14 Bulwark (MTO) TBA Richard Schosberg 12/1

15 Lorcan (MTO) Dylan Davis Bruce Levine 8/1

16 Seven Is Heaven (MTO) Irad Ortiz Linda Rice 2/1

8TH RACE: 1 1/16 Mile, Turf, 3YO, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse: $92,000.

No. Horse Jockey Trainer Odds

1 Kadar Luis Saez Michael Maker 6/1

1A Magnificent Mccool Richardo Santana Steven Asmussen 6/1

2 Spirit Animal Javier Castellano Chad Brown 2/1

2B Value Proposition (GB) Irad Ortiz Chad Brown 2/1

3 Uncle Bul Tyler Gaffalione Mark Casse 5/1

4 Kid Lemuel Jose Ortiz Eddie Kenneally 12/1

5 Shootin The Breeze John Velazquez 8/1

6 Jerome Avenue Joel Rosario John Kimmel 20/1

7 Opry Jose Lezcano Todd Pletcher 7/2

8 King Ottokar Julien Leparoux Mark Casse 12/1

9 Swamp Rat Dylan Davis Philip Gleaves 15/1

10 Tapit Wise (MTO) Irad Ortiz Thomas Arnoss 4/1

11 Johny’s Bobby (MTO) Julien Leparoux Philip Bauer 20/1

9TH RACE: 1 1/8 Miles, 3YO and up, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse: $95,000.

No. Horse Jockey Trainer Odds

1 Felix In Fabula Joel Rosario Mertkan Kantarmaci 15/1

2 Hofburg Jose Ortiz William Mott 1/1

3 Proven Reserves Javier Castellano Chad Brown 7/2

4 Royal Albert Hall (GB) Junior Alvarado Rob Atras 12/1

5 Vincento Irad Ortiz Linda Rice 10/1

6 Roaming Union Manuel Franco Rob Atras 5/1

7 Flowers For Lisa Luis Saez Jorge Navarro 5/1

10TH RACE: 5 1/2 Furlongs, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, NY-bred, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse: $83,000.

No. Horse Jockey Trainer Odds

1 Timely Tradition (MTO) TBA Rob Atras 2/1

1A Hay Field (MTO) Irad Ortiz Linda Rice 2/1

2 Ohmygollymsmolly Jose Baez Christine Nunn 30/1

3 High Jingo Luis Saez Jason Servis 4/1

4 First Appeal Javier Castellano Brad Cox 3/1

5 Kept True (MTO) Jose Ortiz Leah Gyarmati 3/1

6 Sunshine Gal (MTO) Manuel Franco Michelle Nevin 12/1

7 Mama Mary Irad Ortiz Joe Sharp 6/1

8 Merlins Muse John Velazquez David Donk 6/1

9 Stonefactor Kenrick Carmouche Carlos Martin 8/1

10 Amanda Lane Dylan Davis Edward Barker 8/1

11 Sadie Lady Joel Rosario Arnaud Delacour 7/2

12 Forever Changed (MTO) Jose Lezcano Charlton Baker 4/1

13 Tudox Lifting Off Tyler Gaffalione Ralph D’Alessandro 15/1

14 Camorra (MTO) Javier Castellano Todd Pletcher 9/2

15 Bertranda (MTO) TBA David Donk 8/1

MTO — Main track only

