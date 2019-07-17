First post: 1 p.m.
1ST RACE: 7 Furlongs, 3YO and up, Starter Allowance. Purse: $60,000.
No. Horse Jockey Trainer Odds
1 Zealous Luis Saez H. James Bond 4/1
2 Senor Jobim Richardo Santana Steven Asmussen 7/2
3 Shock Therapy Eric Candel Charlton Baker 10/1
4 Golden Tiger Joel Rosario Albert Stall 5/2
5 Smile Bryan Jose Ortiz H. Graham Motion 3/1
6 After You Javier Castellano Neil Drysdale 7/2
2ND RACE: 5 1/2 Furlongs, 2YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $75,000.
No. Horse Jockey Trainer Odds
1 Big’s Gray Day Rajiv Maragh Carlos Martin 6/1
2 Beyond Gone Julien Leparoux Kenneth McPeek 3/1
3 Dan The Man Can Manuel Franco Edward Barker 4/1
4 January Won Jose Ortiz Kenneth McPeek 4/1
5 Ninth Of April Ricardo Santana Edmund Davis 10/1
6 Justintimeforwine Joel Rosario Gary Contessa 5/1
7 Jamflowman Dylan Davis John Terranova 7/2
3RD RACE: 6 Furlongs, Fillies, 2YO, NY-bred, Stillwater Stakes. Purse: $100,000.
No. Horse Jockey Trainer Odds
1 Jen’s Battle Manuel Franco Gary Contessa 15/1
2 Jewel Of Arabia Joel Rosario Christophe Clement 8/1
3 Fierce Lady Javier Castellano Dermot Magner 1/2
4 Classy Sadie Eric Cancel Gary Contessa 6/1
5 My Italian Rabbi Luis Saez Jeremiah Englehart 8/1
6 Time Limit Jose Ortiz Michael Maker 9/2
4TH RACE: 1 3/8 Miles, Turf, 3YO and up, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse: $92,000.
No. Horse Jockey Trainer Odds
1 Mills (MTO) Manuel Franco David Donk 6/1
2 He’s No Lemon Javier Castellano H. Graham Motion 8/5
3 Channel Island Jose Ortiz Michael Maker 10/1
4 Trinity (FR) John Velazquez H. Graham Motion 8/1
5 Halloween Horror (MTO) Irad Ortiz Rudy Rodriguez 9/2
6 Chief Know It All (MTO) Tyler Gaffalione Eddie Kenneally 7/2
7 Everyonelovesjames Luis Saez Jonathan Sheppard 2/1
8 Carom Joey Martinez Robert Ribaudo 12/1
9 Extrordinary Jerry Irad Ortiz Todd Pletcher 5/2
5TH RACE: 5 1/2 Furlongs, Turf, 2YO, NY-bred, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $78,000.
No. Horse Jockey Trainer Odds
1 Turbo Drive Jose Ortiz Michael Maker 7/2
2 Diannesimpazible Manuel Franco Rudy Rodriguez 8/1
3 Power Up Paynter Jose Lezcano Linda Rice 8/1
4 Barleewon Joel Rosario Michael Stidham 5/2
5 Shandian Javier Castellano Gary Contessa 6/1
6 Imperio D Luis Reye Rudy Rodriguez 15/1
7 Tapizearance (MTO) TBA Gary Contessa 8/1
8 More Like It Dylan Davis Bruce Brown 10/1
9 City Man (MTO) Joel Rosario Christophe Clement 2/1
10 Fly Fly Away Irad Ortiz Christophe Clement 3/1
6TH RACE: 1 1/8 Miles, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $90,000.
No. Horse Jockey Trainer Odds
1 We Are Family Manuel Franco Michelle Nevin 6/1
2 Kelleycanrun Irad Ortiz Barclay Tagg 7/2
3 Hightailing Joel Rosario Claude McGaughey 5/1
4 Smooth With A Kick Javier Castellano Chad Brown 8/5
5 Estill Junior Alvarado William Mott 9/2
6 Girlfriend Rocket Jose Ortiz Albert Stall 8/1
7 Sara Sea Tyler Gaffalione D. Wayne Lukas 15/1
7TH RACE: 5 1/2 Furlongs, Turf, 3YO and up, NY-bred, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $48,000.
No. Horse Jockey Trainer Odds
1 Big Wonder Eric Cancel Naipaul Chatterpaul 15/1
2 Burkey’s Bro Dylan Davis John Terranova 20/1
3 Ellas Ghost Tyler Gaffalione Bruce Brown 20/1
4 Betsy’s Beau Luis Reyes James Toner 12/1
5 Danzante Ricardo Santana H. James Bond 12/1
6 Laughing Manners Joel Rosario Charlton Baker 8/1
7 Sobersick N Sorry Manuel Franco Steve Klesaris 15/1
8 Chuckles Junior Alvarado Chris Englehart 15/1
9 Capt. Courageous Javier Castellano Jorge Abreu 8/1
10 Alphastest Jose Lezcano George Weaver 7/2
11 Blue Parrot Jose Ortiz Linda Rice 12/1
12 Wicked Grin Kendrick Carmouche Christphe Clement 2/1
13 Deputy Flag (MTO) Junior Alvarado Thomas Morley 3/1
14 Bulwark (MTO) TBA Richard Schosberg 12/1
15 Lorcan (MTO) Dylan Davis Bruce Levine 8/1
16 Seven Is Heaven (MTO) Irad Ortiz Linda Rice 2/1
8TH RACE: 1 1/16 Mile, Turf, 3YO, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse: $92,000.
No. Horse Jockey Trainer Odds
1 Kadar Luis Saez Michael Maker 6/1
1A Magnificent Mccool Richardo Santana Steven Asmussen 6/1
2 Spirit Animal Javier Castellano Chad Brown 2/1
2B Value Proposition (GB) Irad Ortiz Chad Brown 2/1
3 Uncle Bul Tyler Gaffalione Mark Casse 5/1
4 Kid Lemuel Jose Ortiz Eddie Kenneally 12/1
5 Shootin The Breeze John Velazquez 8/1
6 Jerome Avenue Joel Rosario John Kimmel 20/1
7 Opry Jose Lezcano Todd Pletcher 7/2
8 King Ottokar Julien Leparoux Mark Casse 12/1
9 Swamp Rat Dylan Davis Philip Gleaves 15/1
10 Tapit Wise (MTO) Irad Ortiz Thomas Arnoss 4/1
11 Johny’s Bobby (MTO) Julien Leparoux Philip Bauer 20/1
9TH RACE: 1 1/8 Miles, 3YO and up, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse: $95,000.
No. Horse Jockey Trainer Odds
1 Felix In Fabula Joel Rosario Mertkan Kantarmaci 15/1
2 Hofburg Jose Ortiz William Mott 1/1
3 Proven Reserves Javier Castellano Chad Brown 7/2
4 Royal Albert Hall (GB) Junior Alvarado Rob Atras 12/1
5 Vincento Irad Ortiz Linda Rice 10/1
6 Roaming Union Manuel Franco Rob Atras 5/1
7 Flowers For Lisa Luis Saez Jorge Navarro 5/1
10TH RACE: 5 1/2 Furlongs, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, NY-bred, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse: $83,000.
No. Horse Jockey Trainer Odds
1 Timely Tradition (MTO) TBA Rob Atras 2/1
1A Hay Field (MTO) Irad Ortiz Linda Rice 2/1
2 Ohmygollymsmolly Jose Baez Christine Nunn 30/1
3 High Jingo Luis Saez Jason Servis 4/1
4 First Appeal Javier Castellano Brad Cox 3/1
5 Kept True (MTO) Jose Ortiz Leah Gyarmati 3/1
6 Sunshine Gal (MTO) Manuel Franco Michelle Nevin 12/1
7 Mama Mary Irad Ortiz Joe Sharp 6/1
8 Merlins Muse John Velazquez David Donk 6/1
9 Stonefactor Kenrick Carmouche Carlos Martin 8/1
10 Amanda Lane Dylan Davis Edward Barker 8/1
11 Sadie Lady Joel Rosario Arnaud Delacour 7/2
12 Forever Changed (MTO) Jose Lezcano Charlton Baker 4/1
13 Tudox Lifting Off Tyler Gaffalione Ralph D’Alessandro 15/1
14 Camorra (MTO) Javier Castellano Todd Pletcher 9/2
15 Bertranda (MTO) TBA David Donk 8/1
MTO — Main track only
