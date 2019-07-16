First post: 12:50 p.m.
1ST RACE — 2 1/16 Miles, Turf, 4 year olds & up, Allowance. Purse $65,000.
No. Horse Jockey Trainer Odds
1 Gaye Breeze Thomas Garner Meriwether Morris 20-1
2 Roller Rolls On Sean McDermott Paul Douglas Fout 12-1
3 Markhan David Russell Richard Hendriks 8-5
4 Repeat Repeat Kieran Norris Julie Gomena 8-1
5 Renown Jack Doyle Elizabeth Voss 4-1
6 Whitman’s Poetry; Michael Mitchell Jack Fisher 3-1
7 Zeppelin Ride Gerard Galligan Jonathan Sheppard 15-1
8 Cite William McCarthy Jack Fisher 6-1
2ND RACE — 6 furlongs, 2 year olds, NY-breds, Rick Violette Stakes. Purse $100,000.
No. Horse Jockey Trainer Odds
1 Theitalianamerican Joel Rosario Gary Contessa 3-1
2 Listentoyourheart Manuel Franco Christophe Clement 8-5
3 Mission Wrapitup Dylan Davis Bruce Brown 7-5
4 Sky of Hook Luis Saez Rudy Rodriguez 6-1
5 Torres Del Paine Weston Hamilton H. Graham Motion 10-1
3RD RACE — 5 1/2 furlongs, Turf, 3 year olds & up, Allowance Optional Claiming $62,500. Purse $95,000.
No. Horse Jockey Trainer Odds
1 Gemonteer Tyler Gaffalione Jena Antonucci 8-1
2 Jewel Can Disco (MTO) Irad Ortiz Rudy Rodriguez 6-1
3 Stolen Pistol Luis Saez Joe Sharp 7-2
4 Pagliacci Irad Ortiz Linda Rice 5-2
5 Pete’s Play Call (MTO) David Cohen Robertino Diodoro 5-2
6 Tibr Jose Ortiz H. Graham Motion 6-1
7 Discretionary Marq Kendrick Carmouche Robert Falcone 9-2
8 Storm Advisory (MTO) Rider TBA Anthony Quartarolo 8-1
9 Fully Vested Jose Lezcano Thomas Albertrani 2-1
4TH RACE — 1 Mile, Turf, 3 year olds, Claiming $40,000. Purse $65,000.
No. Horse Jockey Trainer Odds
1 False Info Jose Lezcano Bruce Brown 12-1
1A Jemography (MTO) Irad Ortiz Bruce Brown 12-1
2 Hope Again Joe Bravo Jonathan Thomas 9-2
3 Seanow Luis Saez Todd Pletcher 5-1
4 Dakota’s Dude Dylan Davis Jorge Abreu 4-1
5 Spectator Spor Joel Rosario Antonio Arriaga 15-1
6 The Sinner Is You Junior Alvarado Jeremiah Englehart 20-1
7 Hijacker Tyler Gaffalione Marcus Vitali 7-2
8 The Sicarii (MTO) Ricardo Santana Anthony Quartarolo 10-1
9 True Blue Giant (MTO) Javier Castellano Rudy Rodriguez 8-1
10 Flat Rate (MTO) Manuel Franco Rudy Rodriguez 5-2
11 Spinning Kitten Kendrick Carmouche Danny Gargan 6-1
12 Tricky Magician Irad Ortiz Mark Casse 9-2
5TH RACE — 5 1/2 furlongs, Fillies, 2 year olds, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $75,000.
No. Horse Jockey Trainer Odds
1 Little Farina Irad Ortiz Rudy Rodriguez 10-1
2 Ain’t None Lucky Johan Rosado Lacey Gaudet 5-1
3 Myawaya John Velazquez Todd Pletcher 5-2
4 Double Down Dare Jose Lezcano Steve Klesaris 4-1
5 La Negrita Manuel Franco Rudy Rodriguez 15-1
6 Project Whiskey Frankie Pennington Robert Reid; 8-1
7 Just Fly Luis Saez Joe Sharp 6-1
8 Devils Rendezvous Joel Rosario Gary Contessa 10-1
9 Raggedy Annie Tyler Gaffalione D. Wayne Lukas 15-1
10 Gabi’s Tuff Joey Martinez Gary Contessa 15-1
6TH RACE — 5 1/2 furlongs, Turf, Fillies & Mares, 3 year olds & up, Claiming $30,000. Purse $48,000.
No. Horse Jockey Trainer Odds
1 Shak’s Hidden Gem Chris Landero Gary Contessa 20-1
2 Avocado Toast Luis Saez Thomas Albertrani 6-1
3 Tiple Irad Ortiz Christophe Clement 4-1
4 Ardara Belle Ricardo Santana Rob Atras 15-1
5 Matzo Bella Joel Rosario Jason Servis 7-2
6 Lune Lake Tyler Gaffalione Bruce Brown 8-1
7 Nazay Dylan Davis H. James Bond 6-1
8 Shrink Julien Leparoux John Hertler 15-1
9 My First Gal David Cohen Michael Lauer 15-1
10 Alley to Calvary Javier Castellano Bruce Levine 8-1
11 Appreciate Benjamin Hernandez John Toscano 10-1
12 Overtime Olivia Eric Cancel Antonio Arriaga 30-1
13 Tiffanys Freud Joey Martinez Leo O’Brien 30-1
7TH RACE — 1 Mile, Turf, 3 year olds & up, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $90,000.
No. Horse Jockey Trainer Odds
1 Four Ten (MTO) Rider TBA James Jerkens 10-1
2 Alfons Walde John Velazquez Conor Murphy 8-1
3 Off the Record (MTO) Jose Ortiz Rodolphe Brisset 2-1
4 Bad Dude Manuel Franco Philip Serpe 15-1
5 Downside Risk Junior Alvarado Barclay Tagg 6-1
6 Good Governance Irad Ortiz Chad Brown 5-2
7 Embellisher Julien Leparoux Kenneth McPeek 5-1
8 Tiberius Mercurius Chris Landeros Mark Hennig 8-1
9 Border Town Javier Castellano Chad Brown 6-1
10 Corcoran (MTO) Luis Saez John Terranova 8-1
11 Strong Market Luis Saez Kiaran McLaughlin 15-1
12 Bail Out Jose Ortiz Claude McGaughey 4-1
13 Panforte Di Siena (MTO) Julien Leparoux Philip Bauer 5-1
14 Azrael (MTO) Javier Castellano Chad Brown 3-1
8TH RACE — 7 furlongs, Fillies, 3 year olds, Claiming $100,000. Purse $80,000.
No. Horse Jockey Trainer Odds
1 Takecharge Mirella Dylan Davis Kiaran McLaughlin 7-2
2 Figure It Out Ricardo Santana James Ferraro 6-1
3 Dovey Lovey Joel Rosario Gary Contessa 15-1
4 Slimey Jose Lezcano David Cannizzo 15-1
5 Miss Marcela Luis Saez Philip Serpe 12-1
6 Maiden Beauty Jose Ortiz Gary Contessa 3-1
7 Break Curfew Javier Castellano Chad Brown 5-2
8 Sharpin Manuel Franco Raymond Handal 9-2
9TH RACE — 6 furlongs, Fillies & Mares, 3 year olds & up, Allowance Optional Claiming $62,500. Purse $95,000.
No. Horse Jockey Trainer Odds
1 Special Relativity David Cohen Robertino Diodoro 12-1
2 Carrera Cat Rajiv Maragh John Morrison 5-1
3 Mo Flash Manuel Franco Edward Barker 20-1
4 Skamania Ricardo Santana Albert Stall 10-1
5 Honor Way Jose Ortiz Linda Rice 9-2
6 Talk Veuve to Me Julien Leparoux Rodolphe Brisset 1-1
7 Bluegrass Jamboree Jose Lezcano Charlton Baker 7-2
10TH RACE — 5 1/2 furlongs, Turf, Fillies, 2 year olds, NY-bred, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $78,000.
No. Horse Jockey Trainer Odds
4 Strongerthanuknow Jose Lezcano Jorge Duarte 4-1
1A Silky Blue Jose Lezcano Jorge Duarte 4-1
2 Tokyo Bay Joe Bravo Gary Gullo 10-1
3 American Song Junior Alvarado Jeremiah Englehart 10-1
4 Light in the Sky Jose Ortiz Linda Rice 9-2
5 Single Verse Tyler Gaffalione Bruce Brown 6-1
6 Darken a Day Irad Ortiz Gary Contessa 10-1
7 My Sassy Sarah Manuel Franco Michelle Nevin 8-1
8 Apollo’s Abraxas Benjamin Hernandez Kim Laudati 30-1
9 Violent Point John Velazquez Mark Casse 3-1
10 Classical Rose Luis Saez Gary Contessa 10-1
11 Canarsie Angel Tyler Gaffalione Linda Dixon 15-1
