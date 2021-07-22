Saratoga Race Course Entries for July 23

Post Time 1:05 p.m.
1ST RACE
5 1/2 furlongs, 2 YOs, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $80,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Whiskey Gent;Jorge A. Vargas;Jack Sisterson;12-1
2 King of Sting;Jose L. Ortiz;Joe Sharp;8-1
3 Unbridled Bomber;Jose Lezcano;James T. Ryerson;15-1
4 Sailor Speed;Javier Castellano;Wayne Potts;12-1
5 Not Yet Charlie;Joel Rosario;Rudy R. Rodriguez;12-1
6 Good Skate;Irad Ortiz;Rudy R. Rodriguez;5-1
7 Stolen Base;Tyler Gaffalione;Michael J. Maker;4-1
8 Buckingham Prince;Luis Saez;Norm W. Casse;7-5
9 Big Scully;Junior Alvarado;Dallas Stewart;10-1
2ND RACE
5 1/2 furlongs, Turf, F&M, 3 YOs & Up, State-bred, Allowance Optional Claiming $45,000. Purse $95,000.
1 Fetching;Luis Saez;George Weaver;5-2
2 Cartwheel (MTO);Jose Lezcano;Mark A. Hennig;2-1
3 Beaux Arts;Eric Cancel;Russell J. Cash;15-1
4 The Important One;Jose Lezcano;Steven M. Asmussen;8-1
5 Awsum Roar;Junior Alvarado;Antonio Sano;9-2
6 Rossa Veloce (MTO);Rider TBA;Raymond Handal;6-1
7 Violent Point;Manuel Franco;Chris J. Englehart;8-1
8 Saratoga Love;Tyler Gaffalione;George Weaver;12-1
9 Kinky Sox;Dylan Davis;Edmund D. Davis;10-1
10 Time Limit;Irad Ortiz;Michael J. Maker;9-5
3RD RACE
1 Mile, Inner Turf, 3YOs & Up, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $100,000.
1 Big Everest;Joel Rosario;Christophe Clement;5-2
1A American Law;Irad Ortiz;Danny Gargan;5-2
2 Mubtadaa;Manuel Franco;Todd A. Pletcher;7-2
2B Taraashoq (MTO);Manuel Franco;Todd A. Pletcher;7-2
3 Castle Chaos (MTO);Rider TBA;H. James Bond;12-1
4 No Burn;Junior Alvarado;William I. Mott;12-1
5 Ariston;Chris Landeros;Ian R. Wilkes;15-1
6 Charleston Strong;Luis Saez;Jeremiah C. Englehart;9-2
7 Frenchboro;Tyler Gaffalione;Claude R. McGaughey;8-1
8 Flint Ridge (MTO);Luis Saez;Joe Sharp;5-1
9 Realm of Law;Jose L. Ortiz;Chad C. Brown;2-1
4TH RACE
7 furlongs, 3 YOs & Up, State-bred, Claiming $25,000. Purse $55,000.
1 Manifest Destiny;Jalon L. Samuel;William Younghans;10-1
1A Vicar's Legend;Talbert Howell;William Younghans;10-1
2 Just Right;Jose L. Ortiz;Horacio DePaz;9-2
3 Sicilia Mike;Javier Castellano;Wayne Potts;15-1
4 I Love Jaxson;Luis Saez;Jeffrey S. Englehart;12-1
5 Lost in Manhattan;Tyler Gaffalione;Brittany Vandenburg;8-1
6 Durkin's Call;Manuel Franco;Rob Atras;6-1
7 Big Mountain;Dylan Davis;Michael Miceli;8-1
8 Dark Money;Irad Ortiz;George Weaver;1-1
5TH RACE
5 1/2 furlongs, Turf, F&M, 3 YOs & Up, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $100,000.
1 Boss Cara (MTO);Rider TBA;Mitchell E. Friedman;12-1
2 Dame Time;Manuel Franco;Michelle Nevin;4-1
3 Gailhorsewind;Jose Lezcano;Linda Rice;7-2
4 Fleeting Glimpse;Dylan Davis;Jena M. Antonucci;20-1
5 Tuscan Queen;Jose L. Ortiz;John C. Kimmel;3-1
6 Arch of Fire;Luis Saez;Douglas J. Seyler;20-1
7 Cease and Desist;Irad Ortiz;Chad C. Brown;6-1
8 Six Feet Apart;John R. Velazquez;Wesley A. Ward;5-2
9 Sand and Sea;Junior Alvarado;William I. Mott;10-1
6TH RACE
1 1/2 Miles, Inner Turf, 3 YOs & Up, Allowance Optional Claiming $80,000. Purse $105,000.
1 Real Factor;Mario G. Pino;James L. Lawrence;30-1
2 Jais's Solitude;Tyler Gaffalione;Eddie Kenneally;8-1
3 Carom;Ricardo Santana;Saffie A. Joseph;8-1
4 Kentucky Ghost;John R. Velazquez;Victoria H. Oliver;9-2
5 Opry;Luis Saez;Todd A. Pletcher;8-1
6 Dot Matrix;Jose L. Ortiz;Brad H. Cox;6-1
7 Ajourneytofreedom;Joel Rosario;Michael J. Maker;3-1
8 Limonite (MTO);Joel Rosario;Gustavo Rodriguez;6-1
9 Can't Pass It Up;Wesley Ho;Bernard Dunham;50-1
10 Journeyman;Irad Ortiz;Michael J. Maker;10-1
11 He's No Lemon;Javier Castellano;H. Graham Motion;7-2
12 Dack Janiel's (MTO);Jose L. Ortiz;Jack Sisterson;3-1
13 Math Wizard (MTO);Irad Ortiz;Saffie A. Joseph;2-1
14 American Tattoo (MTO);Luis Saez;Norm W. Casse;10-1
15 Chris and Dave (MTO);David Cohen;Mertkan Kantarmaci;7-2
7TH RACE
6 furlongs, 3 YOs & Up, Claiming $16,000. Purse $35,000.
1 Forest Spirit;Joel Rosario;Carlos F. Martin;10-1
2 Whichwaytomalibu;Benjamin Hernandez;John C. Kimmel;20-1
3 Taino;David Cohen;Patrick L. Reynolds;20-1
4 U. S. Steel;Irad Ortiz;Saffie A. Joseph;6-1
5 Brunate;Tyler Gaffalione;H. James Bond;8-1
6 Dee Bo;Ricardo Santana;Steven M. Asmussen;6-1
7 Papa Smooth;Dylan Davis;Joe Sharp;10-1
8 Deputy Flag;Luis Saez;Rudy R. Rodriguez;5-1
9 Apex Predator;Jorge A. Vargas;Mitchell Friedman;30-1
10 Air Show;Jose L. Ortiz;Thomas M. Amoss;8-5
11 Magnificent Chrome;Omar H. Moreno;Randi Persaud;30-1
8TH RACE
7 furlongs, 3 YOs & Up, State-bred, Allowance. Purse $90,000.
1 Ninth Hour;Eric Cancel;Orlando Noda;6-1
2 Troubleshooter;Jorge A. Vargas;Jeremiah C. Englehart;20-1
3 Quickflash;Irad Ortiz;John C. Kimmel;5-1
4 True Palace;Heman K. Harkie;Darmindra Dharamjit;30-1
5 Colormepazzi;Jose Lezcano;Chris J. Englehart;6-1
6 Big Bobby;Junior Alvarado;William I. Mott;8-5
7 Judge N Jury;Luis Saez;Danny Gargan;5-1
8 Devil's Code;Dylan Davis;Michael Miceli;4-1
9TH RACE
1 Mile, Inner Turf, Fillies, 3 YOs, Lake George Stakes (Grade 3), Purse $150,000.
1 DemodogChris Landeros;Rodolphe Brisset;12-1
2 Runaway Rumour;Ricardo Santana;Jorge Abreu;6-1
3 Fluffy Socks;Joel Rosario;Chad C. Brown;10-1
4 Invincible Gal;John R. Velazquez;H. Graham Motion;15-1
5 Jouster;Luis Saez;Todd A. Pletcher;7-2
6 Amy C;Irad Ortiz;Chad C. Brown;9-2
7 Tobys Heart;Javier Castellano;Brian Lynch;10-1
8 Technical Analysis;Jose L. Ortiz;Chad C. Brown;4-1
9 Navratilova;Jose Lezcano;George R. Arnold;12-1
10 Minaun;Manuel Franco;Chad C. Brown;6-1
10TH RACE
5 1/2 furlongs, Turf, F&M, 3 YOs & Up, Maiden Claiming $50,000. Purse $55,000.
1 Thrill;Tyler Gaffalione;George Weaver;9-5
1A Miss Domina;Luis Saez;George Weaver;9-5
2 High Fair;Joel Rosario;Wesley A. Ward;6-1
3 Epicurean;Irad Ortiz;Wesley A. Ward;5-1
4 Adele Kat;Manuel Franco;James T. Ryerson;8-1
5 Janselle;Jalon L. Samuel;Oscar S. Barrera;50-1
6 Closertotheheart;Jose L. Ortiz;H. Graham Motion;6-1
7 Code Name Lise;David Cohen;Christophe Clement;8-1
8 Artyistheparty;Jose Lezcano;Charlton Baker;12-1
9 Addie's Tour;Javier Castellano;Thomas M. Bush;20-1
10 Soupster;Heman K. Harkie;John C. Kimmel;20-1
11 Thismightbetheone;Dylan Davis;Keith O'Brien;15-1
12 Ms Penelopepitstop (MTO);Rider TBA;Rudy R. Rodriguez;7-2
13 Airborne Gal (MTO);Dylan Davis;Raymond Handal;8-1
14 Commandandcontrol (MTO);Irad Ortiz;Chad C. Brown;3-1