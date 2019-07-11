First post: 1 p.m.
1ST RACE — 1 1/8 Miles, 3YO and up, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $40,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Arguto;Tyler Gaffalione;Nick Zito;15/1
2 Legion Storm;Luis Saez;Kiaran McLaughlin;9/2
3 Derby Memories;Kendrick Carmouche;Danny Gagnon;6/1
4 Dreammaster;Rajiv Maragh;Carlos Martin;10/1
5 French Revolution;Irad Ortiz;Todd Pletcher;8/5
6 Ummu Ummu Ummu;Jose Lezcano;Robert Klesaris;20/1
7 Clonedsimmard;Harry Hernandez;Leah Gyarmati;30/1
8 Oso Negro;Javier Castellano;Chad Brown;2/1
2ND RACE — 1 1/8 Miles, Turf, 3YO and up, New York-bred, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $78,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Klickitat;Junior Alvarado;James Jerkens;8/1
1A Overland (AE);Michael Luzzi;James Jerkens;8/1
2 Worth A Shot;Jose Lezcano;Linda Rice;4/1
3 Catorat;Eric Cancel;David Donk;15/1
4 Prince Of New York;Luis Saez;Jeremiah Englehart;20/1
5 Jimmy Jazz;Jose Ortiz;Thomas Bush;6/1
6 Crazy Life;Javier Castellano;Chad Brown;9/2
7 Danfusi;Joel Rosario;Christophe Clement;6/1
8 Overlord;Dylan Davis;Gary Contessa;12/1
9 Make Motime;Julien Leparoux;Gabriel Goodwin;20/1
10 Curlin’s Legacy;Rajiv Maragh;Patrick Kelly;20/1
11 The Happy Giant;Manuel Franco;Raymond Handal;15/1
12 Saltking;Chris Landeros;Mark Hennig;5/1
13 Daddy Knows (MTO);Jose Lezcano;Linda Rice;1/1
3RD RACE — 1 1/16 Miles, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3Yo and up, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse: $95,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Held Accountable (MTO);TBA;Philip Serpe;6/1
1A Pauseforthecause;Rajiv Maragh;Kiaran McLaughlin;6/1
2 Viva Forever (MTO);Javier Castellano;Anthony Quartarolo;2/1
3 Complicit;Irad Ortiz;Chad Brown;8/5
4 Dream Passage;Joel Rosario;Brad Cox;5/2
5 Ferdinanda;Luis Saez;Barclay Tagg;7/2
6 Conquest Hardcandy;Tyler Gaffalione;James Ryerson;4/1
7 Tanya’s Gem;Luis Reyes;Eduardo Jones;20/1
4TH RACE — 7 Furlongs, 3YO, Claiming. Purse: $34,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Dazzling Okie;Michael Luzzi;Wayne Potts;10/1
2 Gorelli;Dylan Davis;H. James Bond;15/1
3 Soul P Say;Irad Ortiz;Robertino Diodoro;7/2
4 Kahramani;Luis Saez;Joe Sharp;5/1
5 River Of Dreams;Kendrick Carmouche;Leah Gyarmati;12/1
6 Nolinski;Luis Reyes;Alejandro Maymo;15/1
7 Orpheus (ARG);Rajiv Maragh;Carlos Martin;6/1
8 Lord Simba;Tyler Gaffalione;Eddie Kenneally;4/1
9 Big Muddy;Ricardo Santana;Rob Atras;3/1
5TH RACE — 5 1/2 Furlongs, Fillies, 2YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $90,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Apurate;John Velazquez;Todd Pletcher;7/2
2 Good Shabbos;Luis Saez;Jeremiah Englehart;5/2
3 Drop A Hint;Tyler Gaffalione;D. Wayne Lukas;15/1
4 Lotta Ott;Ricardo Santana;Steven Asmussen;3/1
5 Bird Tycoon;Julien Leparoux;Ian Wilkes;12/1
6 Vast;Junior Alvarado;William Mott;6/1
7 Pure Wow;Dylan Davis;John Terranova;5/1
8 Mylastfirstkiss;Kendrick Carmouche;Anthony Quartarolo;12/1
6TH RACE — 1 1/16 Miles, Turf, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $70,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Felix In Fabula (MTO);TBA;Bruce Levine;8/5
1A Curlin Road (MTO);TBA;Rudy Rodriguez;8/5
2 Heavy Roller;Luis Saez;Joe Sharp;10/1
3 Super Dude (MTO);TBA;Gary Contessa;4/1
4 Harv Won’t Tap;Joel Rosario;Bruce Brown;8/1
5 Holiday Bonus;Kenrick Carmouche;Gregory DiPrima;15/1
6 American Lincoln (MTO);Eric Cancel;Andrew Williams;8/1
7 Keep Quiet (FR);Ricardo Santana;Steven Asmussen;3/1
8 Dubby Dubbie;John Velazquez;Ramon Guzman;12/1
9 Dontblamerocket;Jose Lezcano;Norm Casse;6/1
10 Our Way;Jose Ortiz;H. James Bond;5/1
11 Hay Dakota;Javier Castellano;Eddie Kenneally;9/2
12 Applicator;Irad Ortiz;Linda Rice;4/1
7TH RACE — 5 1/2 Furlongs, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, New York-bred, Allowance. Purse: $80,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Short Pour;Jose Ortiz;Mark Hennig;10/1
2 Hollywood Cat;Irad Ortiz;Jason Servis;5/1
3 Citizen Matzo;Manuel Franco;Roy Lerman;6/1
4 Tiffanys Freud;Joey Martinez;Leo O'Brien;30/1
5 Lem Me Have It;Dylan Davis;Bruce Levine;15/1
6 Noble Jewel;Joel Rosario;Carlos Martin;6/1
7 Tzipi;Junior Alvarado;Linda Rice;8/1
8 Something Joyful;Jose Lezcano;Jeremiah Englehart;8/1
9 Filly Dilly;Luis Saez;Jeremiah Englehart;4/1
10 Andarta;Luis Reyes;Thomas Albertrani;20/1
11 She’s Dreamin;Ricardo Santana;Thomas Bush;8/1
12 Cirque;Eric Cancel;Bob Dunham;15/1
13 Evan’s Nice Now (MTO);Luis Saez;John Toscano;8/1
14 Fancycase (MTO);Benjamine Hernandez;Patrick Kelly;15/1
15 Saloon Girl (MTO);John Velazquez;Wesley Ward;5/2
16 Trouble For Skylar (MTO);Kendrick Carmouche;Danny Gargan;5/1
8TH RACE — 1 1/8 Miles, 3YO and up, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse: $80,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Irish Valor;Jose Ortiz;M. Anthony Ferraro;10/1
2 Dreamzapper;Luis Saez;Matt Shirer;3/1
3 Big Gemmy;Jose Lezcano;Linda Rice;9/2
4 Broadway Bay;Andre Shivnarine Worrie;Jeffrey Englehart;10/1
5 Danebury;Jaime Rodrigeuz;Charlton Baker;7/2
6 Doups Point;Joel Rosario;Christophe Clement;5/2
7 Fiery Opal;Edwin Rivera;Antonio Arriaga;6/1
9TH RACE — 1 Mile, Turf, 4YO and up, Forbidden Apple Stakes (Grade III). Purse: $150,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Gidu (IRE);Manuel Franco;Todd Pletcher;12/1
2 First Premio;Jose Ortiz;Mark Casse;10/1
3 Hembree;Luis Saez;Michael Maker;8/1
4 Offering Plan;Javier Castellano;Chad Brown;6/1
5 March To The Arch;Tyler Gaffalione;Mark Casse;6/1
6 Made You Look;Irad Ortiz;Chad Brown;4/1
7 Voodoo Song;Jose Lezcano;Linda Rice;3/1
8 Qurbaan;Joel Rosario;Kiaran McLaughlin;6/1
9 Mr Havercamp;Junior Alvarado;Catherine Day Phillips;15/1
10 Doctor Mounty;John Velazquez;Claude McGaughey;15/1
10TH RACE — 5 1/2 Furlongs, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, New York-bred, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $48,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Freudycatfever;Ricardo Santana;H. James Bond;12/1
2 Fight Night;Javier Castellano;George Weaver;9/2
3 Don’t Tell Flora;Luis Reyes;James Ryerson;15/1
4 Smart Throb;Eric Cancel;Patrick Quick;10/1
5 Abby Normal;John Velazquez;Davis Donk;8/1
6 Linda’s Ballet;Jose Ortiz;Linda Rice;2/1
7 Winifred J;Dylan Davis;Edward Barker;10/1
8 Accabonac Harbor;Junior Alvarado;Chris Englehart;20/1
9 Heartstrings;Jose Lezcano;Cherie Devaux;12/1
10 Taniell’s Candy;Julien Leparoux;Brian Lynch;10/1
11 Traci’s Girl;Joel Rosario;Charlton Baker;12/1
12 Minit Maus;Benjamin Hernandez;Gary Sciacca;30/1
13 Prisoner’s Dilemma (AE);Luis Saez;Christophe Clement;7/2
14 Summer Fantasy (MTO);Michael Luzzi;Jeremiah Englehart;12/1
15 Scarlet’s Command (MTO);Luis Saez;H. James Bond;10/1
16 Happy Sophia (MTO);Joel Rosario;Raymond Handal;5/2
MTO — Main train only. AE — Also entered
