First post: 1 p.m.

1ST RACE — 1 1/8 Miles, 3YO and up, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $40,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Arguto;Tyler Gaffalione;Nick Zito;15/1

2 Legion Storm;Luis Saez;Kiaran McLaughlin;9/2

3 Derby Memories;Kendrick Carmouche;Danny Gagnon;6/1

4 Dreammaster;Rajiv Maragh;Carlos Martin;10/1

5 French Revolution;Irad Ortiz;Todd Pletcher;8/5

6 Ummu Ummu Ummu;Jose Lezcano;Robert Klesaris;20/1

7 Clonedsimmard;Harry Hernandez;Leah Gyarmati;30/1

8 Oso Negro;Javier Castellano;Chad Brown;2/1

2ND RACE — 1 1/8 Miles, Turf, 3YO and up, New York-bred, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $78,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Klickitat;Junior Alvarado;James Jerkens;8/1

1A Overland (AE);Michael Luzzi;James Jerkens;8/1

2 Worth A Shot;Jose Lezcano;Linda Rice;4/1

3 Catorat;Eric Cancel;David Donk;15/1

4 Prince Of New York;Luis Saez;Jeremiah Englehart;20/1

5 Jimmy Jazz;Jose Ortiz;Thomas Bush;6/1

6 Crazy Life;Javier Castellano;Chad Brown;9/2

7 Danfusi;Joel Rosario;Christophe Clement;6/1

8 Overlord;Dylan Davis;Gary Contessa;12/1

9 Make Motime;Julien Leparoux;Gabriel Goodwin;20/1

10 Curlin’s Legacy;Rajiv Maragh;Patrick Kelly;20/1

11 The Happy Giant;Manuel Franco;Raymond Handal;15/1

12 Saltking;Chris Landeros;Mark Hennig;5/1

13 Daddy Knows (MTO);Jose Lezcano;Linda Rice;1/1

3RD RACE — 1 1/16 Miles, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3Yo and up, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse: $95,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Held Accountable (MTO);TBA;Philip Serpe;6/1

1A Pauseforthecause;Rajiv Maragh;Kiaran McLaughlin;6/1

2 Viva Forever (MTO);Javier Castellano;Anthony Quartarolo;2/1

3 Complicit;Irad Ortiz;Chad Brown;8/5

4 Dream Passage;Joel Rosario;Brad Cox;5/2

5 Ferdinanda;Luis Saez;Barclay Tagg;7/2

6 Conquest Hardcandy;Tyler Gaffalione;James Ryerson;4/1

7 Tanya’s Gem;Luis Reyes;Eduardo Jones;20/1

4TH RACE — 7 Furlongs, 3YO, Claiming. Purse: $34,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Dazzling Okie;Michael Luzzi;Wayne Potts;10/1

2 Gorelli;Dylan Davis;H. James Bond;15/1

3 Soul P Say;Irad Ortiz;Robertino Diodoro;7/2

4 Kahramani;Luis Saez;Joe Sharp;5/1

5 River Of Dreams;Kendrick Carmouche;Leah Gyarmati;12/1

6 Nolinski;Luis Reyes;Alejandro Maymo;15/1

7 Orpheus (ARG);Rajiv Maragh;Carlos Martin;6/1

8 Lord Simba;Tyler Gaffalione;Eddie Kenneally;4/1

9 Big Muddy;Ricardo Santana;Rob Atras;3/1

5TH RACE — 5 1/2 Furlongs, Fillies, 2YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $90,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Apurate;John Velazquez;Todd Pletcher;7/2

2 Good Shabbos;Luis Saez;Jeremiah Englehart;5/2

3 Drop A Hint;Tyler Gaffalione;D. Wayne Lukas;15/1

4 Lotta Ott;Ricardo Santana;Steven Asmussen;3/1

5 Bird Tycoon;Julien Leparoux;Ian Wilkes;12/1

6 Vast;Junior Alvarado;William Mott;6/1

7 Pure Wow;Dylan Davis;John Terranova;5/1

8 Mylastfirstkiss;Kendrick Carmouche;Anthony Quartarolo;12/1

6TH RACE — 1 1/16 Miles, Turf, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $70,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Felix In Fabula (MTO);TBA;Bruce Levine;8/5

1A Curlin Road (MTO);TBA;Rudy Rodriguez;8/5

2 Heavy Roller;Luis Saez;Joe Sharp;10/1

3 Super Dude (MTO);TBA;Gary Contessa;4/1

4 Harv Won’t Tap;Joel Rosario;Bruce Brown;8/1

5 Holiday Bonus;Kenrick Carmouche;Gregory DiPrima;15/1

6 American Lincoln (MTO);Eric Cancel;Andrew Williams;8/1

7 Keep Quiet (FR);Ricardo Santana;Steven Asmussen;3/1

8 Dubby Dubbie;John Velazquez;Ramon Guzman;12/1

9 Dontblamerocket;Jose Lezcano;Norm Casse;6/1

10 Our Way;Jose Ortiz;H. James Bond;5/1

11 Hay Dakota;Javier Castellano;Eddie Kenneally;9/2

12 Applicator;Irad Ortiz;Linda Rice;4/1

7TH RACE — 5 1/2 Furlongs, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, New York-bred, Allowance. Purse: $80,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Short Pour;Jose Ortiz;Mark Hennig;10/1

2 Hollywood Cat;Irad Ortiz;Jason Servis;5/1

3 Citizen Matzo;Manuel Franco;Roy Lerman;6/1

4 Tiffanys Freud;Joey Martinez;Leo O'Brien;30/1

5 Lem Me Have It;Dylan Davis;Bruce Levine;15/1

6 Noble Jewel;Joel Rosario;Carlos Martin;6/1

7 Tzipi;Junior Alvarado;Linda Rice;8/1

8 Something Joyful;Jose Lezcano;Jeremiah Englehart;8/1

9 Filly Dilly;Luis Saez;Jeremiah Englehart;4/1

10 Andarta;Luis Reyes;Thomas Albertrani;20/1

11 She’s Dreamin;Ricardo Santana;Thomas Bush;8/1

12 Cirque;Eric Cancel;Bob Dunham;15/1

13 Evan’s Nice Now (MTO);Luis Saez;John Toscano;8/1

14 Fancycase (MTO);Benjamine Hernandez;Patrick Kelly;15/1

15 Saloon Girl (MTO);John Velazquez;Wesley Ward;5/2

16 Trouble For Skylar (MTO);Kendrick Carmouche;Danny Gargan;5/1

8TH RACE — 1 1/8 Miles, 3YO and up, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse: $80,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Irish Valor;Jose Ortiz;M. Anthony Ferraro;10/1

2 Dreamzapper;Luis Saez;Matt Shirer;3/1

3 Big Gemmy;Jose Lezcano;Linda Rice;9/2

4 Broadway Bay;Andre Shivnarine Worrie;Jeffrey Englehart;10/1

5 Danebury;Jaime Rodrigeuz;Charlton Baker;7/2

6 Doups Point;Joel Rosario;Christophe Clement;5/2

7 Fiery Opal;Edwin Rivera;Antonio Arriaga;6/1

9TH RACE — 1 Mile, Turf, 4YO and up, Forbidden Apple Stakes (Grade III). Purse: $150,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Gidu (IRE);Manuel Franco;Todd Pletcher;12/1

2 First Premio;Jose Ortiz;Mark Casse;10/1

3 Hembree;Luis Saez;Michael Maker;8/1

4 Offering Plan;Javier Castellano;Chad Brown;6/1

5 March To The Arch;Tyler Gaffalione;Mark Casse;6/1

6 Made You Look;Irad Ortiz;Chad Brown;4/1

7 Voodoo Song;Jose Lezcano;Linda Rice;3/1

8 Qurbaan;Joel Rosario;Kiaran McLaughlin;6/1

9 Mr Havercamp;Junior Alvarado;Catherine Day Phillips;15/1

10 Doctor Mounty;John Velazquez;Claude McGaughey;15/1

10TH RACE — 5 1/2 Furlongs, Turf, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, New York-bred, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $48,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Freudycatfever;Ricardo Santana;H. James Bond;12/1

2 Fight Night;Javier Castellano;George Weaver;9/2

3 Don’t Tell Flora;Luis Reyes;James Ryerson;15/1

4 Smart Throb;Eric Cancel;Patrick Quick;10/1

5 Abby Normal;John Velazquez;Davis Donk;8/1

6 Linda’s Ballet;Jose Ortiz;Linda Rice;2/1

7 Winifred J;Dylan Davis;Edward Barker;10/1

8 Accabonac Harbor;Junior Alvarado;Chris Englehart;20/1

9 Heartstrings;Jose Lezcano;Cherie Devaux;12/1

10 Taniell’s Candy;Julien Leparoux;Brian Lynch;10/1

11 Traci’s Girl;Joel Rosario;Charlton Baker;12/1

12 Minit Maus;Benjamin Hernandez;Gary Sciacca;30/1

13 Prisoner’s Dilemma (AE);Luis Saez;Christophe Clement;7/2

14 Summer Fantasy (MTO);Michael Luzzi;Jeremiah Englehart;12/1

15 Scarlet’s Command (MTO);Luis Saez;H. James Bond;10/1

16 Happy Sophia (MTO);Joel Rosario;Raymond Handal;5/2

MTO — Main train only. AE — Also entered

