Post Time 1 p.m.

1 1/16 Miles, Turf, 2 year olds, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $90,000.

No. Horse Jockey Trainer Odds

1 Market Impact (MTO) Javier Castellano Chad Brown 5-2

1A Digital Software Irad Ortiz Chad Brown 5-2

2 Blackberry Wine Luis Saez Joe Sharp 8-1

3 Anaconda Joel Rosario Chad Brown 9-2

4 No Word Jose Ortiz Todd Pletcher 5-1

5 Leading Wes Manuel Franco Joe Sharp 12-1

6 King’s Honor Javier Castellano Jonathan Thomas 6-1

7 Yankee Empire Chris Landeros John Kimmel 7-2

8 Fort McHenry (MTO) Rider TBA Todd Pletcher 3-1

9 Acre Junior Alvarado William Mott 10-1

2ND RACE

6 1/2 furlongs, Fillies, 3 year olds, Claiming $75,000. Purse $80,000.

No. Horse Jockey Trainer Odds

1 Miss Imperial Irad Ortiz Jason Servis 8-5

2 Slimey Jose Lezcano David Cannizzo 7-2

3 Figure It Out Ricardo Santana James Ferraro 12-1

4 Break Curfew Javier Castellano Chad Brown 3-1

5 Miss Marcela Luis Saez Philip Serpe 15-1

6 Carrizo Kendrick Carmouche David Cannizzo 5-2

3RD RACE

5 1/2 furlongs, Turf, 3 year olds & up, Maiden Claiming $40,000. Purse $48,000.

No. Horse Jockey Trainer Odds

1 High Rider Irad Ortiz Steve Klesaris 15-1

2 Revenio Joey Martinez Nicholas Zito 30-1

3 Storm Tower Kendrick Carmouche Richard Hendriks 8-1

4 Camouflaged Kisser Benjamin Hernandez Leo O’Brien 30-1

5 Embellisher Jose Ortiz Kenneth McPeek 3-1

6 Game Boy Benny Luis Saez Michael Dini 8-1

7 All About It Tyler Gaffalione George Weaver 2-1

8 Blacktop Legend Chris Landeros Gary Gullo 10-1

9 Oroscopo Ricardo Santana Thomas Bush 10-1

10 Hurricane Hill Jose Lezcano Linda Rice 5-1

4TH RACE

6 1/2 furlongs, 3 year olds & up, Claiming $14,000. Purse $32,000.

No. Horse Jockey Trainer Odds

1 Blue Gem Ricardo Santana Steven Asmussen 6-1

2 Thesis Kendrick Carmouche David Duggan 12-1

3 Desert Lights Benjamin Hernandez Gary Gullo 9-2

4 Giant Boo Boo Jose Ortiz Jeremiah Englehart 5-2

5 Latin Love Bug Luis Saez John Toscano 10-1

6 All Clear Dylan Davis Gary Sciacca 15-1

7 Dooley Eric Cancel David Donk 8-1

8 There He Goes Manuel Franco Rob Atras 7-2

9 Sams Last Ghasp Junior Alvarado Thomas Morley 8-1

5TH RACE

1 3/8 Miles, Turf, 3 year olds & up, Allowance Optional Claiming $62,500. Purse $95,000.

No. Horse Jockey Trainer Odds

1 Westerland Tyler Gaffalione Kiaran McLaughlin 15-1

1A Krewe Chief (MTO) Luis Saez Michael Maker 15-1

2 Devaman Irad Ortiz Christophe Clement 9-5

3 Stella d’Oro Joel Rosario Jack Sisterson 8-1

4 Cape Angel Luis Saez Joe Sharp 7-2

5 Local Hero Kendrick Carmouche David Cannizzo 15-1

6 Nakamura Jose Ortiz H. Graham Motion 6-1

7 Bird’s Eye View Jose Lezcano Michael Dini 4-1

8 Midnight Tea Time Javier Castellano Joe Sharp 8-1

6TH RACE

5 1/2 furlongs, Turf, 3 year olds & up, Allowance. Purse $92,000.

No. Horse Jockey Trainer Odds

1 Lonhtwist Tyler Gaffalione Leo O’Brien 10-1

2 All Systems Go Manuel Franco John Terranova 12-1

3 Yamano Maker Junior Alvarado William Mott 12-1

4 Alongcametheprince A. Hernandez Sanchez Dylan Clarke 50-1

5 I Can Do Anything Julien Leparoux Stanley Hough 6-1

6 Honey Won’t Joel Rosario William Mott 15-1

7 Bourbon in May Jose Ortiz Todd Pletcher 6-1

8 Sayyaaf Javier Castellano Chad Brown 5-2

9 First Degree Burn Joey Martinez Luis Collazo 30-1

10 Carotari Irad Ortiz Brian Lynch 8-1

11 High Crime Jose Lezcano Darrin Miller 6-1

12 Cohete Rojo Luis Saez Joe Sharp 10-1

13 Dark N Cloudy (MTO) Tyler Gaffalione Dominick Schettino 4-1

7TH RACE

6 1/2 furlongs, 2 year olds, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $90,000.

No. Horse Jockey Trainer Odds

1 Cost Basis Javier Castellano Chad Brown 6-1

2 Eagles Palace Junior Alvarado William Mott 10-1

3 American Butterfly Luis Saez D. Wayne Lukas 12-1

4 Candy Tycoon Jose Ortiz Todd Pletcher 2-1

5 Unprecedented Tyler Gaffalione John Kimmel 8-1

6 Irish Mias Rajiv Maragh H. Graham Motion 5-2

7 Excession Ricardo Santana Steven Asmussen 15-1

8 African Heritage Jose Gallego Jaime Mejia 20-1

9 Feisty Bird Chris Landeros Ian Wilkes 6-1

8TH RACE

5 1/2 furlongs, Turf, Fillies & mares, 3 year olds & up. Smart N Fancy Stakes. Purse $100,000.

No. Horse Jockey Trainer Odds

1 Fire Key Jose Ortiz James Ryerson 4-1

2 Too Much Tip Jose Lezcano Francis Abbott 20-1

3 Lady’s Island (MTO) Jose Lezcano Danny Gargan 2-5

4 Lezendary (MTO) Rider TBA Rudy Rodriguez 12-1

5 Morticia Irad Ortiz George Arnold 1-1

6 Miss Gossip Junior Alvarado Eduardo Caramori 20-1

7 Oleksandra Joel Rosario Neil Drysdale 7-2

8 Broadway Run Luis Saez John Terranova 9-2

9 Ruby Notion Javier Castellano Darrin Miller 12-1

9TH RACE

1 1/16 Miles, Turf, Fillies, 3 year olds. Lake Placid Stakes (Grade 2). Purse $200,000.

No. Horse Jockey Trainer Odds

1 Varenka Javier Castellano H. Graham Motion 3-1

2 Amandrea Tyler Gaffalione Michael Maker 15-1

3 Vow to Recover Manuel Franco Elizabeth Dobles 10-1

4 Blowout Jose Ortiz Chad Brown 5-2

5 Regal Glory Luis Saez Chad Brown 2-1

6 Feel Glorious Joel Rosario Christophe Clement 5-1

7 Wildlife Jose Lezcano Victoria Oliver 10-1

8 Team Win (MTO) Irad Ortiz Todd Pletcher 8-5

10TH RACE

1 1/4 Miles, Fillies, 3 year olds. Alabama Stakes (Grade 1). Purse $600,000.

No. Horse Jockey Trainer Odds

1 Dunbar Road Jose Ortiz Chad Brown 8-5

2 Lady Apple Ricardo Santana Steven Asmussen 6-1

3 Afleet Destiny Anthony Salgado Uriah St. Lewis 30-1

4 Champagne Anyone Chris Landeros Ian Wilkes 10-1

5 Street Band Sophie Doyle J. Larry Jones 10-1

6 Ulele Joel Rosario Brad Cox 8-1

7 Point of Honor Javier Castellano George Weaver 5-2

8 Off Topic Manuel Franco Todd Pletcher 10-1

9 Kelsey’s Cross Rajiv Maragh Patrick Biancone 15-1

11TH RACE

7 furlongs, Fillies & mares, 3 year olds & up, Allowance. Purse $80,000.

No. Horse Jockey Trainer Odds

1 Fancycase Benjamin Hernandez Patrick Kelly 30-1

2 Sweet Meadow Mist Joel Rosario Charlton Baker 3-1

3 Not About the Nail Dylan Davis Edward Barker 8-1

4 Bustin Scones Chris Landeros Gary Contessa 20-1

5 More Mischief Javier Castellano Chad Brown 5-2

6 Take Me to Hardoon Luis Saez Jeremiah Englehart 5-1

7 Moon Heist Jose Lezcano Eduardo Jones 10-1

8 Overtime Olivia Eric Cancel Antonio Arriaga 30-1

9 Trouble for Skylar Kendrick Carmouche Danny Gargan 6-1

10 Mary’s Girl Irad Ortiz Richard Schosberg 15-1

11 Quietude Manuel Franco Robert Ribaudo 15-1

