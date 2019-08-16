Post Time 1 p.m.
1 1/16 Miles, Turf, 2 year olds, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $90,000.
No. Horse Jockey Trainer Odds
1 Market Impact (MTO) Javier Castellano Chad Brown 5-2
1A Digital Software Irad Ortiz Chad Brown 5-2
2 Blackberry Wine Luis Saez Joe Sharp 8-1
3 Anaconda Joel Rosario Chad Brown 9-2
4 No Word Jose Ortiz Todd Pletcher 5-1
5 Leading Wes Manuel Franco Joe Sharp 12-1
6 King’s Honor Javier Castellano Jonathan Thomas 6-1
7 Yankee Empire Chris Landeros John Kimmel 7-2
8 Fort McHenry (MTO) Rider TBA Todd Pletcher 3-1
9 Acre Junior Alvarado William Mott 10-1
2ND RACE
6 1/2 furlongs, Fillies, 3 year olds, Claiming $75,000. Purse $80,000.
No. Horse Jockey Trainer Odds
1 Miss Imperial Irad Ortiz Jason Servis 8-5
2 Slimey Jose Lezcano David Cannizzo 7-2
3 Figure It Out Ricardo Santana James Ferraro 12-1
4 Break Curfew Javier Castellano Chad Brown 3-1
5 Miss Marcela Luis Saez Philip Serpe 15-1
6 Carrizo Kendrick Carmouche David Cannizzo 5-2
3RD RACE
5 1/2 furlongs, Turf, 3 year olds & up, Maiden Claiming $40,000. Purse $48,000.
No. Horse Jockey Trainer Odds
1 High Rider Irad Ortiz Steve Klesaris 15-1
2 Revenio Joey Martinez Nicholas Zito 30-1
3 Storm Tower Kendrick Carmouche Richard Hendriks 8-1
4 Camouflaged Kisser Benjamin Hernandez Leo O’Brien 30-1
5 Embellisher Jose Ortiz Kenneth McPeek 3-1
6 Game Boy Benny Luis Saez Michael Dini 8-1
7 All About It Tyler Gaffalione George Weaver 2-1
8 Blacktop Legend Chris Landeros Gary Gullo 10-1
9 Oroscopo Ricardo Santana Thomas Bush 10-1
10 Hurricane Hill Jose Lezcano Linda Rice 5-1
4TH RACE
6 1/2 furlongs, 3 year olds & up, Claiming $14,000. Purse $32,000.
No. Horse Jockey Trainer Odds
1 Blue Gem Ricardo Santana Steven Asmussen 6-1
2 Thesis Kendrick Carmouche David Duggan 12-1
3 Desert Lights Benjamin Hernandez Gary Gullo 9-2
4 Giant Boo Boo Jose Ortiz Jeremiah Englehart 5-2
5 Latin Love Bug Luis Saez John Toscano 10-1
6 All Clear Dylan Davis Gary Sciacca 15-1
7 Dooley Eric Cancel David Donk 8-1
8 There He Goes Manuel Franco Rob Atras 7-2
9 Sams Last Ghasp Junior Alvarado Thomas Morley 8-1
5TH RACE
1 3/8 Miles, Turf, 3 year olds & up, Allowance Optional Claiming $62,500. Purse $95,000.
No. Horse Jockey Trainer Odds
1 Westerland Tyler Gaffalione Kiaran McLaughlin 15-1
1A Krewe Chief (MTO) Luis Saez Michael Maker 15-1
2 Devaman Irad Ortiz Christophe Clement 9-5
3 Stella d’Oro Joel Rosario Jack Sisterson 8-1
4 Cape Angel Luis Saez Joe Sharp 7-2
5 Local Hero Kendrick Carmouche David Cannizzo 15-1
6 Nakamura Jose Ortiz H. Graham Motion 6-1
7 Bird’s Eye View Jose Lezcano Michael Dini 4-1
8 Midnight Tea Time Javier Castellano Joe Sharp 8-1
6TH RACE
5 1/2 furlongs, Turf, 3 year olds & up, Allowance. Purse $92,000.
No. Horse Jockey Trainer Odds
1 Lonhtwist Tyler Gaffalione Leo O’Brien 10-1
2 All Systems Go Manuel Franco John Terranova 12-1
3 Yamano Maker Junior Alvarado William Mott 12-1
4 Alongcametheprince A. Hernandez Sanchez Dylan Clarke 50-1
5 I Can Do Anything Julien Leparoux Stanley Hough 6-1
6 Honey Won’t Joel Rosario William Mott 15-1
7 Bourbon in May Jose Ortiz Todd Pletcher 6-1
8 Sayyaaf Javier Castellano Chad Brown 5-2
9 First Degree Burn Joey Martinez Luis Collazo 30-1
10 Carotari Irad Ortiz Brian Lynch 8-1
11 High Crime Jose Lezcano Darrin Miller 6-1
12 Cohete Rojo Luis Saez Joe Sharp 10-1
13 Dark N Cloudy (MTO) Tyler Gaffalione Dominick Schettino 4-1
7TH RACE
6 1/2 furlongs, 2 year olds, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $90,000.
No. Horse Jockey Trainer Odds
1 Cost Basis Javier Castellano Chad Brown 6-1
2 Eagles Palace Junior Alvarado William Mott 10-1
3 American Butterfly Luis Saez D. Wayne Lukas 12-1
4 Candy Tycoon Jose Ortiz Todd Pletcher 2-1
5 Unprecedented Tyler Gaffalione John Kimmel 8-1
6 Irish Mias Rajiv Maragh H. Graham Motion 5-2
7 Excession Ricardo Santana Steven Asmussen 15-1
8 African Heritage Jose Gallego Jaime Mejia 20-1
9 Feisty Bird Chris Landeros Ian Wilkes 6-1
8TH RACE
5 1/2 furlongs, Turf, Fillies & mares, 3 year olds & up. Smart N Fancy Stakes. Purse $100,000.
No. Horse Jockey Trainer Odds
1 Fire Key Jose Ortiz James Ryerson 4-1
2 Too Much Tip Jose Lezcano Francis Abbott 20-1
3 Lady’s Island (MTO) Jose Lezcano Danny Gargan 2-5
4 Lezendary (MTO) Rider TBA Rudy Rodriguez 12-1
5 Morticia Irad Ortiz George Arnold 1-1
6 Miss Gossip Junior Alvarado Eduardo Caramori 20-1
7 Oleksandra Joel Rosario Neil Drysdale 7-2
8 Broadway Run Luis Saez John Terranova 9-2
9 Ruby Notion Javier Castellano Darrin Miller 12-1
9TH RACE
1 1/16 Miles, Turf, Fillies, 3 year olds. Lake Placid Stakes (Grade 2). Purse $200,000.
No. Horse Jockey Trainer Odds
1 Varenka Javier Castellano H. Graham Motion 3-1
2 Amandrea Tyler Gaffalione Michael Maker 15-1
3 Vow to Recover Manuel Franco Elizabeth Dobles 10-1
4 Blowout Jose Ortiz Chad Brown 5-2
5 Regal Glory Luis Saez Chad Brown 2-1
6 Feel Glorious Joel Rosario Christophe Clement 5-1
7 Wildlife Jose Lezcano Victoria Oliver 10-1
8 Team Win (MTO) Irad Ortiz Todd Pletcher 8-5
10TH RACE
1 1/4 Miles, Fillies, 3 year olds. Alabama Stakes (Grade 1). Purse $600,000.
No. Horse Jockey Trainer Odds
1 Dunbar Road Jose Ortiz Chad Brown 8-5
2 Lady Apple Ricardo Santana Steven Asmussen 6-1
3 Afleet Destiny Anthony Salgado Uriah St. Lewis 30-1
4 Champagne Anyone Chris Landeros Ian Wilkes 10-1
5 Street Band Sophie Doyle J. Larry Jones 10-1
6 Ulele Joel Rosario Brad Cox 8-1
7 Point of Honor Javier Castellano George Weaver 5-2
8 Off Topic Manuel Franco Todd Pletcher 10-1
9 Kelsey’s Cross Rajiv Maragh Patrick Biancone 15-1
11TH RACE
7 furlongs, Fillies & mares, 3 year olds & up, Allowance. Purse $80,000.
No. Horse Jockey Trainer Odds
1 Fancycase Benjamin Hernandez Patrick Kelly 30-1
2 Sweet Meadow Mist Joel Rosario Charlton Baker 3-1
3 Not About the Nail Dylan Davis Edward Barker 8-1
4 Bustin Scones Chris Landeros Gary Contessa 20-1
5 More Mischief Javier Castellano Chad Brown 5-2
6 Take Me to Hardoon Luis Saez Jeremiah Englehart 5-1
7 Moon Heist Jose Lezcano Eduardo Jones 10-1
8 Overtime Olivia Eric Cancel Antonio Arriaga 30-1
9 Trouble for Skylar Kendrick Carmouche Danny Gargan 6-1
10 Mary’s Girl Irad Ortiz Richard Schosberg 15-1
11 Quietude Manuel Franco Robert Ribaudo 15-1
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.