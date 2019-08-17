1ST RACE
5 1/2 furlongs, Turf, 3 year olds & up, Claiming $35,000. Purse $50,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Blessed Halo;Joel Rosario;Brad Cox;2-1
2 Fully Loaded;Tyler Gaffalione;Ralph Nicks;8-1
3 Keeping the Peace (MTO);Rider TBA;Rudy Rodriguez;4-1
4 Siena Magic;Joey Martinez;Bob Dunham;8-1
5 Shiraz; Luis Saez;Michael Maker;3-1
6 Somekindofmagician;Jose Ortiz;Michael Trombetta;9-2
7 Bettor Bank On It;Chris Landeros;Edward Barker;15-1
8 Corot;Dylan Davis;Thomas Morley;7-2
2ND RACE
7 furlongs, Fillies & Mares, 3 year olds & up, Claiming $16,000. Purse $38,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Cotton Candy Cutie;Luis Reyes;Mertkan Kantarmaci;8-1
2 Zecha;Joey Martinez;Randi Persaud;15-1
3 Ivy's College Fund;ose Ortiz;Robertino Diodoro;2-1
4 Sugar Cube;Michael Luzzi;Anthony Quartarolo;8-1
5 Served Cold;Luis Saez;Robertino Diodoro;9-2
6 Clairvoyant Lady;Irad Ortiz;Rudy Rodriguez;5-2
7 Riot Worthy;Junior Alvarado;Orlando Noda;4-1
3RD RACE
1 1/16 Miles, Turf, Fillies, 2 year olds, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $90,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Americano Girl;Irad Ortiz;Chad Brown;5-2
2 Inveterate;Joel Rosario;Dermot Magner;10-1
3 Make Or Break;Chris Landeros;Mark Hennig;12-1
4 In Good Spirits;Tyler Gaffalione;Albert Stall;6-1
5 Good Shabbos;Luis Saez;Jeremiah Englehart;7-2
6 Crack of Dawn;Eric Cancel;Philip Serpe;15-1
7 Sharing;Manuel Franco;H. Graham Motion;2-1
8 Bovary;Dylan Davis;William Mott;15-1
9 Gloriously (MTO);Jose Lezcano;James Jerkens;8-1
4TH RACE
1 Mile, Turf, Fillies & Mares, 3 year olds & up, Allowance. Purse $92,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Dating Game (MTO);Luis Saez;Mark Hennig;12-1
1A Hollywood Glory;Luis Saez;Mark Hennig;12-1
2 Cadeau de Paix (MTO);Junior Alvarado;H. James Bond;4-1
3 Pugilist;Sheldon Russell;Brittany Russell;5-2
4 Madita;Julien Leparoux;Arnaud Delacour;7-5
5 Tapping Pearl;Jose Ortiz;Kiaran McLaughlin;15-1
6 Coffee Crush;Irad Ortiz;James Toner;2-1
7 Love My Honey (MTO);Irad Ortiz;Michael Maker;6-1
8 East Moon;Tyler Gaffalione;George Arnold;8-1
5TH RACE
5 1/2 furlongs, Fillies, 2 year olds, Maiden Claiming $75,000. Purse $60,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Shanny Go Nanny;Rajiv Maragh;Carlos Martin;8-1
2 Wedontbelieveher;Manuel Franco;Anthony Quartarolo;9-2
3 Palace Avenger;Irad Ortiz;Wesley Ward;4-1
4 Quantum Computing;Javier Castellano;Chad Brown;3-1
5 Shadilee;Luis Saez;Todd Pletcher;5-1
6 Wicked Spirit;Dylan Davis;Wesley Ward;8-1
7 Speed Talks;Tyler Gaffalione;Gary Contessa;12-1
8 Chaysenbryn;Jose Ortiz;Jeremiah Englehart;9-2
6TH RACE
6 1/2 Furlongs, Fillies, 2 year olds, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $90,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Striking Beauty;unior Alvarado;James Jerkens;8-1
2 Water White;Irad Ortiz;Rudy Rodriguez;10-1
3 Blossom Bow;Jose Gallego;Jaime Mejia;20-1
4 Finite;Ricardo Santana;Steven Asmussen;5-2
5 Melisande;Jose Ortiz;William Mott;12-1
6 Mrs. Danvers;Joel Rosario;Claude McGaughey;8-5
7 Abilene Trai;Luis Saez;Todd Pletcher;9-2
8 Bird Tycoon;Julien Leparoux;Ian Wilkes;8-1
7TH RACE
5 1/2 furlongs, Turf, 3 year olds & up, Claiming $25,000. Purse $52,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Mission Command;Chris Landeros;Chad Summers;8-1
2 A Different Style (MTO);Rider TBA;Thomas Amoss;4-1
3 Still Krz (MTO);Irad Ortiz;Gary Gullo;9-5
4 New York's Finest;Jose Lezcano;Linda Rice;2-1
5 Fear;Jose Ortiz;Jeremiah Englehart;3-1
6 Gorgeous Charli;Junior Alvarado;Chris Englehart;12-1
7 Outrageous Bet;Tyler Gaffalione;Gary Contessa;8-1
8 Have Another;Benjamin Hernandez;Bruce Brown;9-2
9 Macho Blue;Irad Ortiz;Mertkan Kantarmaci;8-1
10 Maniacal;Javier Castellano;Gregory DiPrima;10-1
8TH RACE
1 Mile, Turf, Fillies & Mares, 3 year olds & up, Starter Allowance. Purse $60,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Connectivity;Irad Ortiz;Linda Rice;3-1
2 Cathy Naz (MTO);Rider TBA;H. James Bond;9-2
3 Keota;Jose Lezcano;Jason Servis;4-1
4 Jennemily;Kendrick Carmouche;Carlos Martin;15-1
5 Star Swept;Tyler Gaffalione;Ralph Nicks;8-1
6 Joy of Treasure;Jose Ortiz;Eddie Kenneally;7-2
7 Miss Loyalty;Dylan Davis;John Toscano;15-1
8 Rossellini;Junior Alvarado;William Mott;10-1
9 9 Carlisle Belle (MTO);Benjamin Hernandez;Gary Sciacca;8-1
10 Hit a Provisional;Manuel Franco;Jorge Abreu;9-2
11 Elle's Town;Luis Saez;Michael Maker;8-1
12 Pecan Pattie (MTO);Jose Ortiz;Jeremiah Englehart;2-1
13 Righteous Ruby (MTO);Irad Ortiz;Danny Gargan;3-1
9TH RACE
1 1/8 Miles, Fillies & Mares, 4 year olds & up. Summer Colony Stakes. Purse $100,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Pacific Wind;Irad Ortiz;Chad Brown;3-1
2 Breaking Bread;Javier Castellano;Jorge Navarro;12-1
3 Tweeting;Ricardo Santana;Jorge Navarro;8-1
4 Vexatious;Joel Rosario;Jack Sisterson;6-1
5 Alberobello;Luis Saez;Todd Pletcher;10-1
6 Skeptic;Julien Leparoux;George Arnold;15-1
7 Blue Prize;Jose Ortiz;Ignacio Correas;4-5
10TH RACE
1 1/16 Miles, Turf, Fillies & Mares, 3 year olds & up, Claiming $30,000. Purse $48,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Kickin Kimberly;Irad Ortiz;Rudy Rodriguez;6-1
2 Sooner Schooner;Tyler Gaffalione;Robertino Diodoro;6-1
3 Incredible Miss (MTO);Benjamin Hernandez;Mertkan Kantarmaci;9-2
4 Seeking Revenge;Manuel Franco;John Stephens;5-1
5 Take Charge Tina;Ricardo Santana;Rob Atras;3-1
6 Alley to Calvary;Chris Landeros;Bruce Levine;12-1
7 Love and Love;Dylan Davis;Michael Miceli;15-1
8 Needs No Ic;Rajiv Maragh;John Morrison;20-1
9 Moyne Spun;Luis Saez;Brad Cox; 8-1
10 Fairy Link;Kendrick Carmouche;Peter Pugh;12-1
11 O'Malley;Jose Ortiz;Michael Maker;4-1
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.