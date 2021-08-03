Saratoga Race Course Entries for Aug. 4

Post Time 1:05 p.m.
1ST RACE
2 1/16 Miles, Hurdles, 4 YOs & Up, Allowance. Purse $65,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Withoutdestination;Eddie Keating;Todd J. Wyatt;9-2
2 Perfect Tapatino;Thomas Garner;Leslie F. Young;3-1
3 Ritzy A. P.;Harrison Beswick;Neil R. Morris;5-2
4 Silver Crescen;Gerard Galligan;Leslie F. Young;5-1
5 Keri's Find;Parker Hendriks;Keri Brion;10-1
6 Lemonade Thursday;Graham Watters;Jack O. Fisher;5-1
7 Chetzeron;RJ Condon;Keri Brion;6-1
2ND RACE
7 furlongs, 3 YOs & Up, Maiden Claiming $20,000. Purse $40,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Okie Roughneck;Benjamin Hernandez;Nicholas P. Zito;30-1
2 Napoleon Complex;Omar H. Moreno;Richard Metivier;50-1
3 Remembermom;Jalon L. Samuel;Naipaul Chatterpaul;30-1
4 Leading West;Jose L. Ortiz;Michael J. Maker;5-2
5 Demuro;Ricardo Santana Jr.;Steven M. Asmussen;10-1
6 Mach One;Luis Saez;Danny Gargan;5-1
7 Cousin Andrew;Javier Castellano;Chad C. Brown;4-5
8 We Be There;Tyler Gaffalione;Thomas M. Amoss;10-1
3RD RACE
5 1/2 furlongs, Fillies, 2 YOs, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $80,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Sweet Surprise;Joel Rosario;Josiah F. Hampshire;10-1
2 Lockstep;Jose Lezcano;George R. Arnold;8-1
3 Take the Backroads;Tyler Gaffalione;Thomas M. Amoss;2-1
4 Amore Fire;Javier Castellano;Wayne Potts;15-1
5 Twenty Two Elle;Dylan Davis;Raymond Handal;20-1
6 Next Tuesday;Luis Saez;Kelly J. Breen;5-1
7 Leviosa;Irad Ortiz Jr.;Saffie A. Joseph;5-2
8 Cee Are Em;Manuel Franco;Chad Summers;10-1
9 Conservatve Values;Jorge A. Vargas Jr.;James T. Ryerson;20-1
10 Pout;Benjamin Hernandez;Nicholas P. Zito;30-1
11 Love Unlimited (AE);Luis A. R. Castro;Oscar S. Barrera;15-1
12 Raw Honey (AE);Ricardo Santana Jr.;Fernando Abreu;15-1
13 I'm So Sorry (AE);Jose L. Ortiz;Brian A. Lynch;9-2
14 Office Etiquette (AE);Eric Cancel;John D. Stephens;12-1
15 Sea Pines (MTO);Rider TBA;Jeremiah C. Englehart;7-2
16 Landslid (MTO);Jalon L. Samuel;Rachael Keithan;12-1
4TH RACE
1 1/8 Miles, F&M, 3 YOs & Up, State-bred, Allowance. Purse $90,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Electric Youth;John R. Velazquez;John C. Kimmel;6-1
2 Ifihadachance;Luis Saez;Robert N. Falcone;9-5
3 Easter Chocolate;Jose L. Ortiz;Todd A. Pletcher
4 Coffee Bar;Irad Ortiz Jr.;Todd A. Pletcher;6-5
5 Fair Lassie;Tyler Gaffalione;Bruce N. Levine;12-1
6 Enough Love;Wesley Torres;Alan Bedard;9-2
7 Pendolino;Benjamin Hernandez;Eduardo E. Jones;15-1
5TH RACE
1 Mile, Inner Turf, Fillies, 3 YOs, New York Stallion Series Stakes. Purse $150,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Funwhileitlasted;Jose Lezcano;J. Kent Sweezey;5-2
2 Byhubbyhellomoney;Eric Cancel;Bob G. Dunham;8-1
3 Show Me the Honey;Manuel Franco;Michelle Nevin;6-1
4 Exact Change;Luis A. R. Castro;Carlos F. Martin;30-1
5 Sport Model;Irad Ortiz Jr.;Christophe Clement;8-5
6 Big Time Lady;Jose L. Ortiz;Rudy R. Rodriguez;6-1
7 Shaker Shack (MTO);Jose L. Ortiz;Patrick L. Reynolds;4-5
8 Shesadirtydancer;Luis Saez;Rudy R. Rodriguez;9-2
6TH RACE
6 furlongs, F&M, 3 YOs & Up, State-bred, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $85,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Towering Orbit;Joel Rosario;Charlton Baker;8-1
2 Vivazano;Dylan Davis;Philip A. Gleaves;12-1
3 Empress of War;Tyler Gaffalione;Michael Miceli;2-1
4 Shamalamadingdong;Manuel Franco;Christophe Clement;6-5
5 Tassi;Ricardo Santana Jr.;H. James Bond;20-1
6 I'm Perfect Too;Junior Alvarado;Thomas Albertrani;15-1
7 Fancy Feline;Luis Saez;H. James Bond;4-1
7TH RACE
5 1/2 furlongs, Turf, 3 YOs & Up, Starter Allowance. Purse: $60,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Montauk Daddy;Irad Ortiz Jr.;Rob Atras;8-5
2 Him She Kisses (MTO);Eric Cancel;Linda Rice;8-1
3 Convection;Eric Cancel;Thomas M. Amoss;9-2
4 Wicked Indeed (MTO);Rider TBA;Rudy R. Rodriguez;5-2
5 Our Destiny;Tyler Gaffalione;Wayne Potts;6-1
6 Charlie Five O (MTO);Irad Ortiz Jr.;Linda Rice;6-1
7 Big Wonder;Jalon L. Samuel;Naipaul Chatterpaul;20-1
8 Determined Fury;Manuel Franco;Christophe Clement;7-2
9 Wild William;Javier Castellano;Kelly J. Breen;8-1
10 Magnificent Chrome;Luis A.R. Castro;Randi Persaud;30-1
11 Christopher;Dylan Davis;John D. Stephens;10-1
12 Thing;Luis Saez;George R. Arnold;15-1
8TH RACE
7 furlongs, F&M, 4YOs & Up, Shine Again Stakes. Purse $120,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Bayerness;Luis Saez;Cherie Devaux;8-5
2 Aunt Kat;Junior Alvarado;William I. Mott;7-5
3 Bronx Beauty;Irad Ortiz Jr.;Anthony R. Margotta;10-1
4 Casual;Ricardo Santana Jr.;Steven M. Asmussen;7-2
5 Honor Way;Jose Lezcano;Charlton Baker;10-1
6 Whispering Pines;Jose L. Ortiz;Horacio DePaz;12-1
9TH RACE
1 1/8 Miles, Inner Turf, 3 YOs & Up, Allowance Optional Claiming $100,000. Purse $110,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 En Wye Cee;Jose L. Ortiz;Todd A. Pletcher;9-5
2 L'Imperator;Irad Ortiz Jr.;Chad C. Brown;5-1
3 Ever Dangerous;Javier Castellano;George Weaver;4-1
4 Danny California (MTO);Rider TBA;Rudy R. Rodriguez;10-1
5 Burning Bright;Manuel Franco;Jonathan Thomas;6-1
6 Lost in Rome (MTO);Jose L. Ortiz;Orlando Noda;6-1
7 Bodecream;Tyler Gaffalione;Michael J. Maker;7-2
8 Argonne;Luis Saez;H. James Bond;5-1
9 Pretty Good Year;Ricardo Santana Jr.;Kelly Rubley;30-1
10TH RACE
1 1/16 Miles, Turf, F&M, 3 YOs & Up, Starter Allowance. Purse $60,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Come Storming;Joel Rosario;Steve Klesaris;12-1
2 Be Up;Luis Saez;Jonathan Thomas;8-1
3 Wicked Amber;Jalon L. Samuel;Randi Persaud;20-1
4 Honor Hop;John R. Velazquez;Brian A. Lynch;8-1
5 Kitten by the Sea;Jose L. Ortiz;Todd A. Pletcher;4-1
6 Theodora Grace;Javier Castellano;Thomas Albertrani;20-1
7 Mopolka;David Cohen;Linda Rice;10-1
8 Evidence Based;Tyler Gaffalione;Wayne Potts;12-1
9 Rose E Holiday;Jose Lezcano;James T. Ryerson;15-1
10 Ocean Air;Irad Ortiz Jr.;Christophe Clement;7-2
11 Claddagh's Run;Manuel Franco;George Weaver;12-1
12 Hohohoho;Dylan Davis;Thomas Morley;5-1
13 Viburnum (AE);Jose L. Ortiz;Kelsey Danner;8-1
14 Sweet Franny Lu (AE);Javier Castellano;Thomas Morley;20-1
15 Trumpet Lilly (MTO);Tyler Gaffalione;Thomas M. Amoss;8-5
16 Kerik (MTO);Irad Ortiz Jr.;Orlando Noda;8-1