Saratoga Race Course Entries for Aug. 4
Saratoga Race Course Entries for Aug. 4

Post Time 1:05 p.m.

1ST RACE

2 1/16 Miles, Hurdles, 4 YOs & Up, Allowance. Purse $65,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Withoutdestination;Eddie Keating;Todd J. Wyatt;9-2

2 Perfect Tapatino;Thomas Garner;Leslie F. Young;3-1

3 Ritzy A. P.;Harrison Beswick;Neil R. Morris;5-2

4 Silver Crescen;Gerard Galligan;Leslie F. Young;5-1

5 Keri's Find;Parker Hendriks;Keri Brion;10-1

6 Lemonade Thursday;Graham Watters;Jack O. Fisher;5-1

7 Chetzeron;RJ Condon;Keri Brion;6-1

2ND RACE

7 furlongs, 3 YOs & Up, Maiden Claiming $20,000. Purse $40,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Okie Roughneck;Benjamin Hernandez;Nicholas P. Zito;30-1

2 Napoleon Complex;Omar H. Moreno;Richard Metivier;50-1

3 Remembermom;Jalon L. Samuel;Naipaul Chatterpaul;30-1

4 Leading West;Jose L. Ortiz;Michael J. Maker;5-2

5 Demuro;Ricardo Santana Jr.;Steven M. Asmussen;10-1

6 Mach One;Luis Saez;Danny Gargan;5-1

7 Cousin Andrew;Javier Castellano;Chad C. Brown;4-5

8 We Be There;Tyler Gaffalione;Thomas M. Amoss;10-1

3RD RACE

5 1/2 furlongs, Fillies, 2 YOs, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $80,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Sweet Surprise;Joel Rosario;Josiah F. Hampshire;10-1

2 Lockstep;Jose Lezcano;George R. Arnold;8-1

3 Take the Backroads;Tyler Gaffalione;Thomas M. Amoss;2-1

4 Amore Fire;Javier Castellano;Wayne Potts;15-1

5 Twenty Two Elle;Dylan Davis;Raymond Handal;20-1

6 Next Tuesday;Luis Saez;Kelly J. Breen;5-1

7 Leviosa;Irad Ortiz Jr.;Saffie A. Joseph;5-2

8 Cee Are Em;Manuel Franco;Chad Summers;10-1

9 Conservatve Values;Jorge A. Vargas Jr.;James T. Ryerson;20-1

10 Pout;Benjamin Hernandez;Nicholas P. Zito;30-1

11 Love Unlimited (AE);Luis A. R. Castro;Oscar S. Barrera;15-1

12 Raw Honey (AE);Ricardo Santana Jr.;Fernando Abreu;15-1

13 I'm So Sorry (AE);Jose L. Ortiz;Brian A. Lynch;9-2

14 Office Etiquette (AE);Eric Cancel;John D. Stephens;12-1

15 Sea Pines (MTO);Rider TBA;Jeremiah C. Englehart;7-2

16 Landslid (MTO);Jalon L. Samuel;Rachael Keithan;12-1

4TH RACE

1 1/8 Miles, F&M, 3 YOs & Up, State-bred, Allowance. Purse $90,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Electric Youth;John R. Velazquez;John C. Kimmel;6-1

2 Ifihadachance;Luis Saez;Robert N. Falcone;9-5

3 Easter Chocolate;Jose L. Ortiz;Todd A. Pletcher

4 Coffee Bar;Irad Ortiz Jr.;Todd A. Pletcher;6-5

5 Fair Lassie;Tyler Gaffalione;Bruce N. Levine;12-1

6 Enough Love;Wesley Torres;Alan Bedard;9-2

7 Pendolino;Benjamin Hernandez;Eduardo E. Jones;15-1

5TH RACE

1 Mile, Inner Turf, Fillies, 3 YOs, New York Stallion Series Stakes. Purse $150,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Funwhileitlasted;Jose Lezcano;J. Kent Sweezey;5-2

2 Byhubbyhellomoney;Eric Cancel;Bob G. Dunham;8-1

3 Show Me the Honey;Manuel Franco;Michelle Nevin;6-1

4 Exact Change;Luis A. R. Castro;Carlos F. Martin;30-1

5 Sport Model;Irad Ortiz Jr.;Christophe Clement;8-5

6 Big Time Lady;Jose L. Ortiz;Rudy R. Rodriguez;6-1

7 Shaker Shack (MTO);Jose L. Ortiz;Patrick L. Reynolds;4-5

8 Shesadirtydancer;Luis Saez;Rudy R. Rodriguez;9-2

6TH RACE

6 furlongs, F&M, 3 YOs & Up, State-bred, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $85,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Towering Orbit;Joel Rosario;Charlton Baker;8-1

2 Vivazano;Dylan Davis;Philip A. Gleaves;12-1

3 Empress of War;Tyler Gaffalione;Michael Miceli;2-1

4 Shamalamadingdong;Manuel Franco;Christophe Clement;6-5

5 Tassi;Ricardo Santana Jr.;H. James Bond;20-1

6 I'm Perfect Too;Junior Alvarado;Thomas Albertrani;15-1

7 Fancy Feline;Luis Saez;H. James Bond;4-1

7TH RACE

5 1/2 furlongs, Turf, 3 YOs & Up, Starter Allowance. Purse: $60,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Montauk Daddy;Irad Ortiz Jr.;Rob Atras;8-5

2 Him She Kisses (MTO);Eric Cancel;Linda Rice;8-1

3 Convection;Eric Cancel;Thomas M. Amoss;9-2

4 Wicked Indeed (MTO);Rider TBA;Rudy R. Rodriguez;5-2

5 Our Destiny;Tyler Gaffalione;Wayne Potts;6-1

6 Charlie Five O (MTO);Irad Ortiz Jr.;Linda Rice;6-1

7 Big Wonder;Jalon L. Samuel;Naipaul Chatterpaul;20-1

8 Determined Fury;Manuel Franco;Christophe Clement;7-2

9 Wild William;Javier Castellano;Kelly J. Breen;8-1

10 Magnificent Chrome;Luis A.R. Castro;Randi Persaud;30-1

11 Christopher;Dylan Davis;John D. Stephens;10-1

12 Thing;Luis Saez;George R. Arnold;15-1

8TH RACE

7 furlongs, F&M, 4YOs & Up, Shine Again Stakes. Purse $120,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Bayerness;Luis Saez;Cherie Devaux;8-5

2 Aunt Kat;Junior Alvarado;William I. Mott;7-5

3 Bronx Beauty;Irad Ortiz Jr.;Anthony R. Margotta;10-1

4 Casual;Ricardo Santana Jr.;Steven M. Asmussen;7-2

5 Honor Way;Jose Lezcano;Charlton Baker;10-1

6 Whispering Pines;Jose L. Ortiz;Horacio DePaz;12-1

9TH RACE

1 1/8 Miles, Inner Turf, 3 YOs & Up, Allowance Optional Claiming $100,000. Purse $110,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 En Wye Cee;Jose L. Ortiz;Todd A. Pletcher;9-5

2 L'Imperator;Irad Ortiz Jr.;Chad C. Brown;5-1

3 Ever Dangerous;Javier Castellano;George Weaver;4-1

4 Danny California (MTO);Rider TBA;Rudy R. Rodriguez;10-1

5 Burning Bright;Manuel Franco;Jonathan Thomas;6-1

6 Lost in Rome (MTO);Jose L. Ortiz;Orlando Noda;6-1

7 Bodecream;Tyler Gaffalione;Michael J. Maker;7-2

8 Argonne;Luis Saez;H. James Bond;5-1

9 Pretty Good Year;Ricardo Santana Jr.;Kelly Rubley;30-1

10TH RACE

1 1/16 Miles, Turf, F&M, 3 YOs & Up, Starter Allowance. Purse $60,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Come Storming;Joel Rosario;Steve Klesaris;12-1

2 Be Up;Luis Saez;Jonathan Thomas;8-1

3 Wicked Amber;Jalon L. Samuel;Randi Persaud;20-1

4 Honor Hop;John R. Velazquez;Brian A. Lynch;8-1

5 Kitten by the Sea;Jose L. Ortiz;Todd A. Pletcher;4-1

6 Theodora Grace;Javier Castellano;Thomas Albertrani;20-1

7 Mopolka;David Cohen;Linda Rice;10-1

8 Evidence Based;Tyler Gaffalione;Wayne Potts;12-1

9 Rose E Holiday;Jose Lezcano;James T. Ryerson;15-1

10 Ocean Air;Irad Ortiz Jr.;Christophe Clement;7-2

11 Claddagh's Run;Manuel Franco;George Weaver;12-1

12 Hohohoho;Dylan Davis;Thomas Morley;5-1

13 Viburnum (AE);Jose L. Ortiz;Kelsey Danner;8-1

14 Sweet Franny Lu (AE);Javier Castellano;Thomas Morley;20-1

15 Trumpet Lilly (MTO);Tyler Gaffalione;Thomas M. Amoss;8-5

16 Kerik (MTO);Irad Ortiz Jr.;Orlando Noda;8-1

