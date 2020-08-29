 Skip to main content
Saratoga Race Course Entries for Aug. 30
agate

Saratoga Race Course Entries for Aug. 30

1ST RACE

5 1/2 furlongs, Turf, 2YOs, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $62,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Our Man Mike;Jose Ortiz;Horacio DePaz;5-1

2 Boss Bear;Irad Ortiz;Michael Maker;6-1

3 Sam and Sy;Javier Castellano;Brad Cox;3-1

4 Dancing Buck;Kendrick Carmouche;Michelle Nevin;15-1

5 Bellamy Dolce;Benjamin Hernandez;Gary Gullo;20-1

6 Dee Bo;Joel Rosario;Steven Asmussen;8-1

7 Speedy Banker;Eric Cancel;Edmund Davis;20-1

8 What's My Category;John Velazquez;Carlos Martin;10-1

9 Panster;Junior Alvarado;Christophe Clement 9-2

10 Half Right;Manuel Franco;Doug O'Neill;6-1

11 Declare Justice (AE);Luis Saez;Joe Sharp;10-1

12 Data Deal (AE);Dylan Davis;Michael Miceli;8-1

13 Thin White Duke (AE);Manuel Franco;Philip Gleaves;2-1

14 Vodka Lemonade (AE);Luis Saez;Michael Maker;8-1

15 Another Shot (MTO);Rider TBA;Kelly Breen 4-1

16 Forty Two Ace (MTO);Rider TBA;Gary Sciacca;10-1

2ND RACE

1 1/8 Miles, 3YOs & Up, Claiming $16,000. Purse $33,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Super Wicked Charm;Luis Saez;Antonio Arriaga;12-1

2 Blood Moon;Kendrick Carmouche;Danny Gargan;3-5

3 Buona Fina;Manuel Franco;Jeremiah Englehart;5-2

4 King of American;Benjamin Hernandez;Randi Persaud;30-1

5 Macho Boy;Michael Luzzi;Amira Chichakly;20-1

6 Fried Rice King;Irad Ortiz;Todd Pletcher;7-2

3RD RACE

6 1/2 furlongs, Fillies, 2YOs, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $62,000.

1 Masu;Kendrick Carmouche;David Cannizzo;10-1

2 Rosey's Peach;Junior Alvarado;Dominick Schettino;6-1

3 Chasing Cara;Dylan Davis;Mitchell Friedman;15-1

4 No Mo' Spending;Javier Castellano;Ian Wilkes;6-5

5 U Guys Are No Fun;Luis Saez;Jeremiah Englehart;8-1

6 Elusive Site;Irad Ortiz;Todd Pletcher;2-1

7 Blame It On Mary;Manuel Franco;Edward Barker;12-1

4TH RACE

1 1/16 Miles, Inner Turf, 3YOs & Up, Claiming $25,000. Purse $49,000.

1 Heavy Roller (MTO);Rider TBA;Rob Atras;2-1

1A Hieroglyphics;Irad Ortiz;Michael Maker;2-1

2 Golden Decision;Manuel Franco;Peter Walder;8-1

3 Siding Spring;Dylan Davis;Thomas Morley;10-1

4 Kumar;Junior Alvarado;Rudy Rodriguez;15-1

5 Mills (MTO);Eric Cancel;Edward Barker;9-2

6 Another;Javier Castellano;Mertkan Kantarmaci;6-1

7 Soglio;John Velazquez;Steve Klesaris;3-1

8 Holiday Bonus;Jose Lezcano;David Cannizzo;20-1

9 Ian Glass;Joel Rosario;Raymond Handal;5-1

10 Carbon Data;Jose Ortiz;Mary Eppler;10-1

5TH RACE

5 1/2 furlongs, Turf, Fillies, 2YOs, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $72,000.

1 Gambling Cat;Kendrick Carmouche;Michael Maker;10-1

1A Traffic Lane (MTO);Rider TBA;Todd Pletcher;10-1

2 Conundrum Queen;Jose Lezcano;George Weaver;6-1

3 Cashmere Queen;Dylan Davis;Thomas Morley;20-1

4 Mun Luv;Joel Rosario;Raymond Handal;8-1

5 Red Ghost;Irad Ortiz;Wesley Ward;5-2

6 Blue Kentucky Girl;Jose Ortiz;Todd Pletcher;6-1

7 Perfection;Manuel Franco;Michelle Nevin;12-1

8 Magical Soul;Luis Saez;John Kimmel;12-1

9 So Enchanting;Javier Castellano;Chad Brown;3-1

10 Evvie Jets;Reylu Gutierrez;Anthony Dutrow;15-1

11 Fort Drum (AE);Eric Cancel;Roy Lerman;30-1

12 Gathered Flowers (AE);John Velazquez;Michael Stidham;6-1

13 Split Then Double (AE);Irad Ortiz;Chad Brown;9-2

14 Herald Angel (AE);Jose Ortiz;Michael Maker;4-1

15 Cease and Desist (MTO);Javier Castellano;Chad Brown;3-1

6TH RACE

6 1/2 furlongs, 3YOs & Up, Claiming $12,500. Purse $32,000.

1 Tale of Mist;Michael Luzzi;Randi Persaud;30-1

2 Summer Bourbon;Junior Alvarado;Rudy Rodriguez;7-2

3 O Shea Can U See;Jose Lezcano;Linda Rice;9-2

4 Lazarus Project;Kendrick Carmouche;Bruce Levine;6-1

5 Zonic;Irad Ortiz;Orlando Noda;4-1

6 Square Shooter;Luis Saez;Natalia Lynch;6-1

7 Local Hero;Benjamin Hernandez;Gary Gullo;6-1

8 Vicar's Legend;Reylu Gutierrez;A.C. Avila;15-1

9 Our Honor;Luis Cardenas;Daniel Laxmeter;15-1

10 Big Mountain;Manuel Franco;Rob Atras;10-1

7TH RACE

1 Mile, Inner Turf, F&M, 3YOs & Up, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse $67,000.

1 Short Pour;Luis Saez;Mark Hennig;7-2

2 Barrel of Destiny;Irad Ortiz;Michael Maker;5-1

3 Wait a Minute;Reylu Gutierrez;Jackie Stauffer;20-1

4 Pecatonica;Joel Rosario;Thomas Bush;7-2

5 Goodbye Brockley;Manuel Franco;Philip Serpe;12-1

6 Good Credence (MTO);Junior Alvarado;Anthony Margotta;2-1

7 Dancingwthdaffodls;Junior Alvarado;Eduardo Jones;8-1

8 Maiden Beauty;Kendrick Carmouche;Bruce Brown;10-1

9 Lovely La La;Jose Lezcano;Michelle Nevin;15-1

10 Prairie Fire (MTO);Jose Lezcano;Linda Rice;3-1

11 Awesome Alana (MTO);Manuel Franco;Linda Rice;6-1

12 Blue Atlas;Jose Ortiz;Horacio DePaz;5-2

8TH RACE

6 furlongs, 3YOs & Up, Allowance. Purse $64,000.

1 Leap to Glory;Manuel Franco;Rudy Rodriguez;12-1

2 Bank Gala;Dylan Davis;James Ferraro;50-1

3 Inside Info;Luis Saez;Linda Rice;8-1

4 Gandy Dancing;Javier Castellano;Chad Brown;2-1

5 Number One Dillon;Jose Ortiz;Robert Falcone;20-1

6 Flying Finish;Irad Ortiz;Anthony Margotta;12-1

7 Three Jokers;John Velazquez;John Terranova;4-1

8 Harris Bay;Junior Alvarado;John Kimmel;3-1

9 Midnight Whiskey;Joel Rosario;Steven Asmussen;12-1

10 Riken;Luis Cardenas;David Donk;10-1

9TH RACE

1 1/8 Miles, F&M, 4YOs & Up, Shuvee Stakes (Grade 3). Purse $125,000.

1 Lucky Stride;Jose Ortiz;Michael Trombetta;15-1

2 Bellera; John Velazquez;Todd Pletcher;10-1

3 Letruska;Joel Rosario;Fausto Gutierrez;3-1

4 Our Super Freak;Jose Lezcano;Cherie Devaux;6-1

5 Golden Award;Junior Alvarado;William Mott;9-2

6 Nonna Madeline;Irad Ortiz;Todd Pletcher;4-1

7 Lucky Move;Manuel Franco;Juan Guerrero;12-1

8 Another Broad;Luis Saez;Todd Pletcher;15-1

9 Royal Flag;Javier Castellano;Chad Brown;7-2

10TH RACE

1 1/16 Miles, Turf, 2YOs, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $72,000.

1 Venerable;John Velazquez;Christophe Clement;6-1

2 Cracker Box Palace;Manuel Franco;Barclay Tagg;15-1

3 Modern Science;Joel Rosario;Ian Wilkes;3-1

4 Shirelle;Irad Ortiz;Chad Brown;2-1

5 Sol Del Sur;Junior Alvarado;William Mott;10-1

6 Millean;Luis Saez;Todd Pletcher;8-1

7 American Ruler;Eric Cancel;Mark Hennig;15-1

8 Ready At Dawn;Javier Castellano;H. Graham Motion;8-1

9 Safe Conduct;Jose Lezcano;Philip Serpe;12-1

10 Command Central;Kendrick Carmouche;Dale Romans;30-1

11 Fire At Will (AE);Jose Ortiz;Michael Maker;9-2

12 American Diamond (AE);Jose Ortiz;Mark Casse;12-1

13 Winfromwithin (AE);John Velazquez;Todd Pletcher;5-1

14 Officiating (MTO);Junior Alvarado;William Mott;6-1

15 Rational Choice (MTO);Javier Castellano;Chad Brown;7-2

16 Savoy (MTO);Irad Ortiz;Chad Brown;2-1

