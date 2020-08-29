Saratoga Race Course Entries for Aug. 30

1ST RACE
5 1/2 furlongs, Turf, 2YOs, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $62,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Our Man Mike;Jose Ortiz;Horacio DePaz;5-1
2 Boss Bear;Irad Ortiz;Michael Maker;6-1
3 Sam and Sy;Javier Castellano;Brad Cox;3-1
4 Dancing Buck;Kendrick Carmouche;Michelle Nevin;15-1
5 Bellamy Dolce;Benjamin Hernandez;Gary Gullo;20-1
6 Dee Bo;Joel Rosario;Steven Asmussen;8-1
7 Speedy Banker;Eric Cancel;Edmund Davis;20-1
8 What's My Category;John Velazquez;Carlos Martin;10-1
9 Panster;Junior Alvarado;Christophe Clement 9-2
10 Half Right;Manuel Franco;Doug O'Neill;6-1
11 Declare Justice (AE);Luis Saez;Joe Sharp;10-1
12 Data Deal (AE);Dylan Davis;Michael Miceli;8-1
13 Thin White Duke (AE);Manuel Franco;Philip Gleaves;2-1
14 Vodka Lemonade (AE);Luis Saez;Michael Maker;8-1
15 Another Shot (MTO);Rider TBA;Kelly Breen 4-1
16 Forty Two Ace (MTO);Rider TBA;Gary Sciacca;10-1
2ND RACE
1 1/8 Miles, 3YOs & Up, Claiming $16,000. Purse $33,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Super Wicked Charm;Luis Saez;Antonio Arriaga;12-1
2 Blood Moon;Kendrick Carmouche;Danny Gargan;3-5
3 Buona Fina;Manuel Franco;Jeremiah Englehart;5-2
4 King of American;Benjamin Hernandez;Randi Persaud;30-1
5 Macho Boy;Michael Luzzi;Amira Chichakly;20-1
6 Fried Rice King;Irad Ortiz;Todd Pletcher;7-2
3RD RACE
6 1/2 furlongs, Fillies, 2YOs, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $62,000.
1 Masu;Kendrick Carmouche;David Cannizzo;10-1
2 Rosey's Peach;Junior Alvarado;Dominick Schettino;6-1
3 Chasing Cara;Dylan Davis;Mitchell Friedman;15-1
4 No Mo' Spending;Javier Castellano;Ian Wilkes;6-5
5 U Guys Are No Fun;Luis Saez;Jeremiah Englehart;8-1
6 Elusive Site;Irad Ortiz;Todd Pletcher;2-1
7 Blame It On Mary;Manuel Franco;Edward Barker;12-1
4TH RACE
1 1/16 Miles, Inner Turf, 3YOs & Up, Claiming $25,000. Purse $49,000.
1 Heavy Roller (MTO);Rider TBA;Rob Atras;2-1
1A Hieroglyphics;Irad Ortiz;Michael Maker;2-1
2 Golden Decision;Manuel Franco;Peter Walder;8-1
3 Siding Spring;Dylan Davis;Thomas Morley;10-1
4 Kumar;Junior Alvarado;Rudy Rodriguez;15-1
5 Mills (MTO);Eric Cancel;Edward Barker;9-2
6 Another;Javier Castellano;Mertkan Kantarmaci;6-1
7 Soglio;John Velazquez;Steve Klesaris;3-1
8 Holiday Bonus;Jose Lezcano;David Cannizzo;20-1
9 Ian Glass;Joel Rosario;Raymond Handal;5-1
10 Carbon Data;Jose Ortiz;Mary Eppler;10-1
5TH RACE
5 1/2 furlongs, Turf, Fillies, 2YOs, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $72,000.
1 Gambling Cat;Kendrick Carmouche;Michael Maker;10-1
1A Traffic Lane (MTO);Rider TBA;Todd Pletcher;10-1
2 Conundrum Queen;Jose Lezcano;George Weaver;6-1
3 Cashmere Queen;Dylan Davis;Thomas Morley;20-1
4 Mun Luv;Joel Rosario;Raymond Handal;8-1
5 Red Ghost;Irad Ortiz;Wesley Ward;5-2
6 Blue Kentucky Girl;Jose Ortiz;Todd Pletcher;6-1
7 Perfection;Manuel Franco;Michelle Nevin;12-1
8 Magical Soul;Luis Saez;John Kimmel;12-1
9 So Enchanting;Javier Castellano;Chad Brown;3-1
10 Evvie Jets;Reylu Gutierrez;Anthony Dutrow;15-1
11 Fort Drum (AE);Eric Cancel;Roy Lerman;30-1
12 Gathered Flowers (AE);John Velazquez;Michael Stidham;6-1
13 Split Then Double (AE);Irad Ortiz;Chad Brown;9-2
14 Herald Angel (AE);Jose Ortiz;Michael Maker;4-1
15 Cease and Desist (MTO);Javier Castellano;Chad Brown;3-1
6TH RACE
6 1/2 furlongs, 3YOs & Up, Claiming $12,500. Purse $32,000.
1 Tale of Mist;Michael Luzzi;Randi Persaud;30-1
2 Summer Bourbon;Junior Alvarado;Rudy Rodriguez;7-2
3 O Shea Can U See;Jose Lezcano;Linda Rice;9-2
4 Lazarus Project;Kendrick Carmouche;Bruce Levine;6-1
5 Zonic;Irad Ortiz;Orlando Noda;4-1
6 Square Shooter;Luis Saez;Natalia Lynch;6-1
7 Local Hero;Benjamin Hernandez;Gary Gullo;6-1
8 Vicar's Legend;Reylu Gutierrez;A.C. Avila;15-1
9 Our Honor;Luis Cardenas;Daniel Laxmeter;15-1
10 Big Mountain;Manuel Franco;Rob Atras;10-1
7TH RACE
1 Mile, Inner Turf, F&M, 3YOs & Up, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse $67,000.
1 Short Pour;Luis Saez;Mark Hennig;7-2
2 Barrel of Destiny;Irad Ortiz;Michael Maker;5-1
3 Wait a Minute;Reylu Gutierrez;Jackie Stauffer;20-1
4 Pecatonica;Joel Rosario;Thomas Bush;7-2
5 Goodbye Brockley;Manuel Franco;Philip Serpe;12-1
6 Good Credence (MTO);Junior Alvarado;Anthony Margotta;2-1
7 Dancingwthdaffodls;Junior Alvarado;Eduardo Jones;8-1
8 Maiden Beauty;Kendrick Carmouche;Bruce Brown;10-1
9 Lovely La La;Jose Lezcano;Michelle Nevin;15-1
10 Prairie Fire (MTO);Jose Lezcano;Linda Rice;3-1
11 Awesome Alana (MTO);Manuel Franco;Linda Rice;6-1
12 Blue Atlas;Jose Ortiz;Horacio DePaz;5-2
8TH RACE
6 furlongs, 3YOs & Up, Allowance. Purse $64,000.
1 Leap to Glory;Manuel Franco;Rudy Rodriguez;12-1
2 Bank Gala;Dylan Davis;James Ferraro;50-1
3 Inside Info;Luis Saez;Linda Rice;8-1
4 Gandy Dancing;Javier Castellano;Chad Brown;2-1
5 Number One Dillon;Jose Ortiz;Robert Falcone;20-1
6 Flying Finish;Irad Ortiz;Anthony Margotta;12-1
7 Three Jokers;John Velazquez;John Terranova;4-1
8 Harris Bay;Junior Alvarado;John Kimmel;3-1
9 Midnight Whiskey;Joel Rosario;Steven Asmussen;12-1
10 Riken;Luis Cardenas;David Donk;10-1
9TH RACE
1 1/8 Miles, F&M, 4YOs & Up, Shuvee Stakes (Grade 3). Purse $125,000.
1 Lucky Stride;Jose Ortiz;Michael Trombetta;15-1
2 Bellera; John Velazquez;Todd Pletcher;10-1
3 Letruska;Joel Rosario;Fausto Gutierrez;3-1
4 Our Super Freak;Jose Lezcano;Cherie Devaux;6-1
5 Golden Award;Junior Alvarado;William Mott;9-2
6 Nonna Madeline;Irad Ortiz;Todd Pletcher;4-1
7 Lucky Move;Manuel Franco;Juan Guerrero;12-1
8 Another Broad;Luis Saez;Todd Pletcher;15-1
9 Royal Flag;Javier Castellano;Chad Brown;7-2
10TH RACE
1 1/16 Miles, Turf, 2YOs, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $72,000.
1 Venerable;John Velazquez;Christophe Clement;6-1
2 Cracker Box Palace;Manuel Franco;Barclay Tagg;15-1
3 Modern Science;Joel Rosario;Ian Wilkes;3-1
4 Shirelle;Irad Ortiz;Chad Brown;2-1
5 Sol Del Sur;Junior Alvarado;William Mott;10-1
6 Millean;Luis Saez;Todd Pletcher;8-1
7 American Ruler;Eric Cancel;Mark Hennig;15-1
8 Ready At Dawn;Javier Castellano;H. Graham Motion;8-1
9 Safe Conduct;Jose Lezcano;Philip Serpe;12-1
10 Command Central;Kendrick Carmouche;Dale Romans;30-1
11 Fire At Will (AE);Jose Ortiz;Michael Maker;9-2
12 American Diamond (AE);Jose Ortiz;Mark Casse;12-1
13 Winfromwithin (AE);John Velazquez;Todd Pletcher;5-1
14 Officiating (MTO);Junior Alvarado;William Mott;6-1
15 Rational Choice (MTO);Javier Castellano;Chad Brown;7-2
16 Savoy (MTO);Irad Ortiz;Chad Brown;2-1
