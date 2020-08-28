Saratoga Race Course Entries for Aug. 29

1ST RACE
6 1/2 furlongs, F&M, 3YOs & Up, Claiming $16,000. Purse $33,000.
No. Horses;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Queendom;Eric Cancel;Carlos Martin;9-2
2 La Negrita;Irad Ortiz;Rudy Rodriguez;7-2
3 Grey Jazmine;Benjamin Hernandez;Jaime Mejia;12-1
4 Summer Fantasy;Manuel Franco;Jeremiah Englehart;6-1
5 She's a Lumberjane;Michael Luzzi;John Morrison;20-1
6 Happy Sophia;Dylan Davis;Raymond Handal;5-2
7 Enough Love;Luis Saez;Robert Falcone;3-1
8 Bull Feathers;Junior Alvarado;Philip Gleaves;15-1
2ND RACE
1 1/16 Miles, Turf, 3YOs & Up, Allowance Optional Claiming $62,500. Purse $76,000.
No. Horses;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 I Love Jaxson (MTO);Jose Lezcano;Linda Rice;7-2
2 Expert (MTO);Rider TBA;Dominick Schettino;5-2
3 Greyes Creek;Irad Ortiz;Chad Brown;9-2
4 Dream Friend;Luis Saez;John Terranova;5-1
5 Bird's Eye View;Jose Lezcano;Michael Dini;30-1
6 Ballagh Rocks;John Velazquez;William Mott;3-1
7 King Cause;David Cohen;Thomas Amoss;8-1
8 Spirit Animal;Javier Castellano;Chad Brown;5-2
9 Empty Tomb (MTO);Jose Ortiz;Michael Maker;10-1
10 En Wye Cee;Jose Ortiz;Todd Pletcher;3-1
11 Dynamax Prime (MTO);Irad Ortiz;Michael Maker;9-2
3RD RACE
1 Mile, Inner Turf, 3YOs, Saranac Stakes (Grade 3). Purse $100,000.
No. Horses;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Vanzzy;Joel Rosario;Michael Pino;7-2
2 Bye Bye Melvin;John Velazquez;H. Graham Motion;15-1
3 Three Technique;Junior Alvarado;Jeremiah Englehart;6-1
4 L'Imperator;Javier Castellano;Chad Brown;5-1
5 Don Juan Kitten;Kendrick Carmouche;Danny Gargan;4-1
6 Big Dreaming;Jose Lezcano;Wayne Catalano;12-1
7 Irish Mias;Manuel Franco;H. Graham Motion;12-1
8 Ima Pharoah (MTO);Irad Ortiz;Todd Pletcher;4-1
9 Embolden;Jose Ortiz;Michael Stidham;8-1
10 Bodecream;Irad Ortiz;Michael Maker;9-2
11 Turn of Events;Luis Saez;Michael Maker;20-1
4TH RACE
6 1/2 furlongs, F&M, 3YOs & Up, Claiming $20,000. Purse $43,000.
No. Horses;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Radiantrithym;Kendrick Carmouche;Jeffrey Englehart;9-5
1A Tied Up;Dylan Davis;Jeffrey Englehart;9-5
2 Bustin to Please;Manuel Franco;Antonio Arriaga;7-5
3 Cheatham Hill;Eric Cancel;Nicholas Zito;6-1
4 Stay Fond;Jose Lezcano;Linda Rice;3-1
5 Whyisshesoolucky;Luis Cardenas;Randi Persaud;20-1
6 Annie Rocks;Benjamin Hernandez;Edward DeLauro;15-1
5TH RACE
7 furlongs, F&M, 3YOs & Up, Allowance Optional Claiming $40,000. Purse $67,000.
No. Horses;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Letmetakethiscall;Jose Ortiz;Orlando Noda;2-1
2 My Roxy Girl;Irad Ortiz;Linda Rice;7-2
3 Love and Love;Dylan Davis;Michael Miceli;8-1
4 Archumybaby;Luis Saez;Rudy Rodriguez;5-2
5 Puffery;Junior Alvarado;Rudy Rodriguez;15-1
6 Viradia;Manuel Franco;Antonio Arriaga;10-1
7 Prairie Fire;Jose Lezcano;Linda Rice;9-2
6TH RACE
6 furlongs, 2 YOs, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $72,000.
1 Newbomb;Irad Ortiz;Todd Pletcher;3-1
2 Majestic Street;John Velazquez;Mark Casse;10-1
3 Stretch the Truth;Reylu Gutierrez;Edward Barker;30-1
4 Highly Motivated;Javier Castellano;Chad Brown;7-2
5 Founder;Jose Ortiz;Chad Brown;6-1
6 Nerves of Steel;Kendrick Carmouche;Chris Englehart;30-1
7 Regular Guy;Jose Lezcano;Wayne Catalano;15-1
8 Jimmy the Kid;Manuel Franco;Richard Vega;15-1
9 Charleston Strong;Luis Saez;Jeremiah Englehart;8-1
10 Happymac;Ricardo Santana;Steven Asmussen;5-2
7TH RACE
6 furlongs, 3YOs, Amsterdam Stakes (Grade 2). Purse $150,000.
No. Horses;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Basin;Jose Ortiz;Todd Pletcher;7-2
2 Yaupon;Joel Rosario;Steven Asmussen;8-5
3 Long Weekend;Luis Saez;Thomas Amoss;9-5
4 Premier Star;Irad Ortiz;Michael Trombetta;5-1
5 Wondrwherecraigis;Javier Castellano;Brittany Russell;10-1
6 Liam's Pride;Dylan Davis;Doug O'Neill;15-1
8TH RACE
7 furlongs, 4YOs & Up, Forego Stakes (Grade 1). Purse $300,000.
No. Horses;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Everfast;Ricardo Santana;Jack Sisterson;30-1
2 Whitmore;Luis Saez;Ron Moquett;7-2
3 Lexitonian;Jose Lezcano;Jack Sisterson;10-1
4 Funny Guy;Joel Rosario;John Terranova;9-2
5 True Timber;Kendrick Carmouche;Jack Sisterson;20-1
6 Complexity;Jose Ortiz;Chad Brown;4-1
7 Win Win Win;Javier Castellano;Michael Trombetta;12-1
8 Firenze Fire;Junior Alvarado;Kelly Breen;8-1
9 Majestic Dunhill;Manuel Franco;George Weaver;20-1
10 Mind Control;John Velazquez;Gregory Sacco;6-1
11 Fortin Hill;Irad Ortiz;Chad Brown;6-1
9TH RACE
1 1/2 Miles, Inner Turf, 4YOs & Up, Sword Dancer Stakes (Grade 1). Purse $500,000.
No. Horses;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Highland Sky;Junior Alvarado;Barclay Tagg;12-1
2 Aquaphobia;Irad Ortiz;Michael Maker;4-1
3 Marzo;Ricardo Santana;Michael Maker;10-1
4 Channel Maker;Manuel Franco;William Mott;6-1
5 Corelli;Joel Rosario;Jonathan Thomas;6-1
6 Cross Border;Jose Ortiz;Michael Maker;3-1
7 Pedro Cara;John Velazquez;H. Graham Motion;10-1
8 Sadler's Joy;Javier Castellano;Thomas Albertrani;5-2
10TH RACE
6 furlongs, Fillies, 2YOs, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $72,000.
No. Horses;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Len Lo Lady;Eric Cancel;Dale Romans;15-1
2 Always Carina;Jose Ortiz;Chad Brown;9-2
3 Jouster;John Velazquez;Todd Pletcher;4-1
4 Capstone Girl;Junior Alvarado;Jeremiah Englehart;20-1
5 Zainalarab;Irad Ortiz;Chad Brown;7-2
6 Peachy Queen;Manuel Franco;Danny Gargan;8-1
7 O'Gotten Girl;Ricardo Santana;Gary Gullo;4-1
8 Spun d'Etat;Luis Saez;Thomas Amoss;5-1
9 Rookery;Jose Lezcano;Wayne Catalano;10-1
11TH RACE
6 1/2 furlongs, F&M, 3YOs & Up, Allowance. Purse $64,000.
No. Horses;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Kinky Sox;David Cohen;Edmund Davis;12-1
2 Ruvies in Time;Luis Cardenas;Richard Schosberg;50-1
3 Eloquent Speaker;Luis Saez;Jeremiah Englehart;3-1
4 Bustin Scones;Benjamin Hernandez;Amira Chichakly;10-1
5 Firenze Freedom;Jose Lezcano;Kelly Breen;8-1
6 Flashpackinbarbie;Manuel Franco;Jorge Abreu;7-2
7 Midnight Surprise;Irad Ortiz;Todd Pletcher;7-2
8 Miss Jimmy;Dylan Davis;Bruce Anderson;15-1
9 Fight On Lucy;Reylu Gutierrez;Patrick Kelly;20-1
10 Pot of Hunny;Eric Cancel;Gary Sciacca;30-1
11 Paved With Gold;Ricardo Santana;Horacio DePaz;12-1
12 Stretchthestory;Junior Alvarado;Edward Barker;12-1
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!