Saratoga Race Course Entries for Aug. 19

1ST RACE
2 3/8 Miles, Hurdles, 4 YOs & Up, Michael G. Walsh Novice Stakes. Purse $55,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Snap Decision;Sean McDermott;Jack Fisher;1-1
2 Fast Car;Michael Mitchell;Jack Fisher;6-1
3 Belisarius;Bernard Dalton;Kate Dalton;15-1
4 Galway Kid;Darren Nagle;Jonathan Sheppard;9-2
5 Zanzi Win;Ross Geraghty;Richard Hendriks;15-1
6 Family Tree;Barry Foley;Neil Morris;12-1
7 Duc de Meran;Gerard Galligan;Richard Hendriks;8-1
8 City Dreamer;Thomas Garner;Jack Fisher;20-1
9 Go Get the Basil;Kieran Norris;Jonathan Sheppard;10-1
2ND RACE
6 furlongs, Fillies, 2 YOs, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $62,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Stimulus Check;Reylu Gutierrez;Gregg Matties;12-1
2 Gray Lollipops;Dylan Davis;Eduardo Jones;8-1
3 Ruby Stiletto;Jose Ortiz;Rudy Rodriguez;9-5
4 Siesta Kew;Irad Ortiz;Michael Maker;3-1
5 Jill's a Hot Mess;Kendrick Carmouche;Eric Guillot;5-2
6 Sassy Belle;Junior Alvarado;John Kimmel;4-1
3RD RACE
1 1/16 Miles, Turf, Fillies, 2 YOs, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $72,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Ingrassia;Irad Ortiz;Chad Brown;7-5
1A Reina Del Sol;Junior Alvarado;William Mott;7-5
2 Mo Normal;David Cohen;Christophe Clement;4-1
3 Tinder Date;Luis Saez;Michael Maker;8-1
4 Puma Punku;John Velazquez;H. Graham Motion;5-1
5 Stunning Princess;Joel Rosario;Danny Gargan;2-1
6 Funwhileitlasted;Kendrick Carmouche;J. Kent Sweezey;15-1
4TH RACE
1 1/8 Miles, 3YOs & Up, Claiming $12,500. Purse $32,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Majid;Irad Ortiz;Rudy Rodriguez;3-1
2 Hoffenheim;Tyler Gaffalione;Wayne Potts;7-5
3 Eden Ridge;Luis Cardenas;Randi Persaud;20-1
4 Scarf It Down;David Cohen;Orlando Noda;6-1
5 Street Trust;Kendrick Carmouche;David Cannizzo;6-1
6 Curlin Grey;Luis Saez;Joe Sharp;5-2
5TH RACE
1 1/16 Miles, Turf, 3YOs & Up, Claiming $40,000. Purse $62,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Another;David Cohen;Mertkan Kantarmaci;5-1
1A Zero Gravity;Tyler Gaffalione;Mertkan Kantarmaci;5-1
2 Go Poke the Bear;Eric Cancel;Michael Maker;4-1
3 Willing to Speed;John Velazquez;John Kimmel;12-1
4 Golden Decision;Joel Rosario;Peter Walder;12-1
5 McErin;Irad Ortiz;Todd Pletcher;9-2
6 Mick's Star;Luis Saez;Thomas Amoss;8-1
7 Abiding Star;Jose Ortiz;Edward Allard;10-1
8 Financial System;Javier Castellano;Chad Brown;8-5
6TH RACE
1 Mile, Inner Turf, F&M, 3YOs & Up, Allowance. Purse $74,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Rivendell;Junior Alvarado;William Mott;9-2
2 Solitary Gem;Luis Cardenas;Leah Gyarmati;3-1
3 In Front;Joel Rosario;Claude McGaughey;4-1
4 Joyous Times;Luis Saez;Roy Lerman;6-1
5 Bareeqa;Irad Ortiz;Danny Gargan;6-1
6 Kelleycanrun;Dylan Davis;Barclay Tagg;10-1
7 Kitten by the Sea;Jose Ortiz;Todd Pletcher;4-1
8 Bossy Bride (MTO);Junior Alvarado;Rob Atras;9-5
9 Balon Rose;Javier Castellano;Chad Brown;7-2
10 Pure Wow;Jose Lezcano;John Terranova;8-1
7TH RACE
7 furlongs, 3YOs & Up, Allowance, Purse $64,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Golani Brigade;Javier Castellano;Chad Brown;5-2
2 Blackjack Davey;Irad Ortiz;Linda Rice;2-1
3 Beach Access;Luis Cardenas;Leah Gyarmati;12-1
4 Kerry Boy;Benjamin Hernandez;Gabriel Goodwin;30-1
5 Quickflash;Junior Alvarado;John Kimmel;4-1
6 Coach Villa;Joel Rosario;Chris Englehart;8-1
7 Big Thicket;Luis Saez;Rudy Rodriguez;7-2
8 Forever Wicked;Reylu Gutierrez;Darmindra Dharamjit;50-1
8TH RACE
5 1/2 furlongs, Turf, Fillies, 2 YOs, Bolton Landing Stakes. Purse $85,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Hara;Luis Saez;Antonio Sano;15-1
2 Joy's Rocket;Ricardo Santana;Steven Asmussen;5-2
3 Sweet Souper Sweet;John Velazquez;Michael Trombetta;15-1
4 Quinoa Tifah;Joel Rosario;Juan Alvarado;12-1
5 Sassy Hannah;David Cohen;Eduardo Caramori;12-1
6 Tobys Heart;Jose Ortiz;Brian Lynch;1-1
7 Sunny Isle Beach (MTO);Rider TBA;Wesley Ward;12-1
8 Amanzi Yimpilo;Irad Ortiz;Wesley Ward;8-1
9 Mischievous Dream;Tyler Gaffalione;Christophe Clement;8-1
10 Stylish Rags (MTO);Jose Ortiz;Wesley Ward;6-1
9TH RACE
1 Mile, Inner Turf, F&M, 3YOs & Up, Maiden Claiming $40,000. Purse $45,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Big Al's Gal;Joel Rosario;Chris Englehart;5-1
2 Renninas Rose;Luis Cardenas;Francis Raia;30-1
3 Sandra's Mine;Jose Ortiz;Thomas Bush;7-2
4 Tornado Crossing;David Cohen;David Cannizzo;15-1
5 Eighty Seven North;Dylan Davis;David Donk;6-1
6 Go Zappem;Ricardo Santana;Jorge Abreu;15-1
7 Gen Z;John Velazquez;Keith O'Brien;20-1
8 Women Not Easy;Irad Ortiz;Rudy Rodriguez;4-1
9 Brovia; Luis Saez;H. James Bond;9-2
10 Little Red Button;Eric Cancel;John Stephens;8-1
11 Devils Rendezvous;B. Hernandez;Amira Chichakly;20-1
12 Sweet Breeze;Reylu Gutierrez;John Quiles;50-1
13 Memories Eternal (AE);K. Carmouche;Kelly Lynn Deiter;8-1
14 Plink Freud (AE);Irad Ortiz;Thomas Bush;5-1
15 Hey It's Tati (MTO);K. Carmouche;Thomas Albertrani;5-2
16 Mizzen the Mark (MTO);Rider TBA;Dominick Schettino;6-1
