Saratoga Race Course Entries for Aug. 19
1ST RACE

2 3/8 Miles, Hurdles, 4 YOs & Up, Michael G. Walsh Novice Stakes. Purse $55,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Snap Decision;Sean McDermott;Jack Fisher;1-1

2 Fast Car;Michael Mitchell;Jack Fisher;6-1

3 Belisarius;Bernard Dalton;Kate Dalton;15-1

4 Galway Kid;Darren Nagle;Jonathan Sheppard;9-2

5 Zanzi Win;Ross Geraghty;Richard Hendriks;15-1

6 Family Tree;Barry Foley;Neil Morris;12-1

7 Duc de Meran;Gerard Galligan;Richard Hendriks;8-1

8 City Dreamer;Thomas Garner;Jack Fisher;20-1

9 Go Get the Basil;Kieran Norris;Jonathan Sheppard;10-1

2ND RACE

6 furlongs, Fillies, 2 YOs, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $62,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Stimulus Check;Reylu Gutierrez;Gregg Matties;12-1

2 Gray Lollipops;Dylan Davis;Eduardo Jones;8-1

3 Ruby Stiletto;Jose Ortiz;Rudy Rodriguez;9-5

4 Siesta Kew;Irad Ortiz;Michael Maker;3-1

5 Jill's a Hot Mess;Kendrick Carmouche;Eric Guillot;5-2

6 Sassy Belle;Junior Alvarado;John Kimmel;4-1

3RD RACE

1 1/16 Miles, Turf, Fillies, 2 YOs, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $72,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Ingrassia;Irad Ortiz;Chad Brown;7-5

1A Reina Del Sol;Junior Alvarado;William Mott;7-5

2 Mo Normal;David Cohen;Christophe Clement;4-1

3 Tinder Date;Luis Saez;Michael Maker;8-1

4 Puma Punku;John Velazquez;H. Graham Motion;5-1

5 Stunning Princess;Joel Rosario;Danny Gargan;2-1

6 Funwhileitlasted;Kendrick Carmouche;J. Kent Sweezey;15-1

4TH RACE

1 1/8 Miles, 3YOs & Up, Claiming $12,500. Purse $32,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Majid;Irad Ortiz;Rudy Rodriguez;3-1

2 Hoffenheim;Tyler Gaffalione;Wayne Potts;7-5

3 Eden Ridge;Luis Cardenas;Randi Persaud;20-1

4 Scarf It Down;David Cohen;Orlando Noda;6-1

5 Street Trust;Kendrick Carmouche;David Cannizzo;6-1

6 Curlin Grey;Luis Saez;Joe Sharp;5-2

5TH RACE

1 1/16 Miles, Turf, 3YOs & Up, Claiming $40,000. Purse $62,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Another;David Cohen;Mertkan Kantarmaci;5-1

1A Zero Gravity;Tyler Gaffalione;Mertkan Kantarmaci;5-1

2 Go Poke the Bear;Eric Cancel;Michael Maker;4-1

3 Willing to Speed;John Velazquez;John Kimmel;12-1

4 Golden Decision;Joel Rosario;Peter Walder;12-1

5 McErin;Irad Ortiz;Todd Pletcher;9-2

6 Mick's Star;Luis Saez;Thomas Amoss;8-1

7 Abiding Star;Jose Ortiz;Edward Allard;10-1

8 Financial System;Javier Castellano;Chad Brown;8-5

6TH RACE

1 Mile, Inner Turf, F&M, 3YOs & Up, Allowance. Purse $74,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Rivendell;Junior Alvarado;William Mott;9-2

2 Solitary Gem;Luis Cardenas;Leah Gyarmati;3-1

3 In Front;Joel Rosario;Claude McGaughey;4-1

4 Joyous Times;Luis Saez;Roy Lerman;6-1

5 Bareeqa;Irad Ortiz;Danny Gargan;6-1

6 Kelleycanrun;Dylan Davis;Barclay Tagg;10-1

7 Kitten by the Sea;Jose Ortiz;Todd Pletcher;4-1

8 Bossy Bride (MTO);Junior Alvarado;Rob Atras;9-5

9 Balon Rose;Javier Castellano;Chad Brown;7-2

10 Pure Wow;Jose Lezcano;John Terranova;8-1

7TH RACE

7 furlongs, 3YOs & Up, Allowance, Purse $64,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Golani Brigade;Javier Castellano;Chad Brown;5-2

2 Blackjack Davey;Irad Ortiz;Linda Rice;2-1

3 Beach Access;Luis Cardenas;Leah Gyarmati;12-1

4 Kerry Boy;Benjamin Hernandez;Gabriel Goodwin;30-1

5 Quickflash;Junior Alvarado;John Kimmel;4-1

6 Coach Villa;Joel Rosario;Chris Englehart;8-1

7 Big Thicket;Luis Saez;Rudy Rodriguez;7-2

8 Forever Wicked;Reylu Gutierrez;Darmindra Dharamjit;50-1

8TH RACE

5 1/2 furlongs, Turf, Fillies, 2 YOs, Bolton Landing Stakes. Purse $85,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Hara;Luis Saez;Antonio Sano;15-1

2 Joy's Rocket;Ricardo Santana;Steven Asmussen;5-2

3 Sweet Souper Sweet;John Velazquez;Michael Trombetta;15-1

4 Quinoa Tifah;Joel Rosario;Juan Alvarado;12-1

5 Sassy Hannah;David Cohen;Eduardo Caramori;12-1

6 Tobys Heart;Jose Ortiz;Brian Lynch;1-1

7 Sunny Isle Beach (MTO);Rider TBA;Wesley Ward;12-1

8 Amanzi Yimpilo;Irad Ortiz;Wesley Ward;8-1

9 Mischievous Dream;Tyler Gaffalione;Christophe Clement;8-1

10 Stylish Rags (MTO);Jose Ortiz;Wesley Ward;6-1

9TH RACE

1 Mile, Inner Turf, F&M, 3YOs & Up, Maiden Claiming $40,000. Purse $45,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Big Al's Gal;Joel Rosario;Chris Englehart;5-1

2 Renninas Rose;Luis Cardenas;Francis Raia;30-1

3 Sandra's Mine;Jose Ortiz;Thomas Bush;7-2

4 Tornado Crossing;David Cohen;David Cannizzo;15-1

5 Eighty Seven North;Dylan Davis;David Donk;6-1

6 Go Zappem;Ricardo Santana;Jorge Abreu;15-1

7 Gen Z;John Velazquez;Keith O'Brien;20-1

8 Women Not Easy;Irad Ortiz;Rudy Rodriguez;4-1

9 Brovia; Luis Saez;H. James Bond;9-2

10 Little Red Button;Eric Cancel;John Stephens;8-1

11 Devils Rendezvous;B. Hernandez;Amira Chichakly;20-1

12 Sweet Breeze;Reylu Gutierrez;John Quiles;50-1

13 Memories Eternal (AE);K. Carmouche;Kelly Lynn Deiter;8-1

14 Plink Freud (AE);Irad Ortiz;Thomas Bush;5-1

15 Hey It's Tati (MTO);K. Carmouche;Thomas Albertrani;5-2

16 Mizzen the Mark (MTO);Rider TBA;Dominick Schettino;6-1

