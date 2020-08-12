You have permission to edit this article.
Saratoga Race Course Entries for Aug. 13
agate

1ST RACE

2 1/16 Miles, Hurdles, 4 YOs & Up, Handicap. Purse $50,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Elucidation;Barry Foley;Cyril Murphy;9-5

1A Must See The Doc;Thomas Garner;Leslie Young;9-5

2 Maccabee;Ross Geraghty;Lilith Boucher;15-1

3 Cracker Factory;Sean McDermott;Jack Fisher;10-1

4 Iranistan;Darren Nagle;Jonathan Sheppard;7-2

5 Show Court;Danielle Hodsdon;Archibald Kingsley;8-1

6 New Member;Michael Mitchell;Jack Fisher;5-2

7 Mutasaawy;Gerard Galligan;Neil Morris;15-1

8 No Wunder;Bernard Dalton;Elizabeth Voss;12-1

2ND RACE

5 1/2 furlongs, 2 YOs, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $60,000.

1 Nutsie;Kendrick Carmouche;David Cannizzo;10-1

2 Bustin Shuffle;Benjamin Hernandez;Amira Chichakly;20-1

3 Boss Bear;Irad Ortiz;Michael Maker;4-1

4 Safe Conduct;Jose Lezcano;Philip Serpe;5-1

5 Lutescoot N Boogie;Ricardo Santana;Steven Asmussen;3-1

6 Command Central;Luis Saez;Dale Romans;8-1

7 Stretch the Truth;Manuel Franco;Edward Barker;12-1

8 Malibu Luna;Junior Alvarado;William Mott;2-1

3RD RACE

5 1/2 furlongs, Turf, F&M, 3YOs & Up, Allowance Optional Claiming $62,500. Purse $76,000.

1 Olendon;Irad Ortiz;Chad Brown;9-5

1A Fair Regis;Irad Ortiz;Rob Atras;9-5

2 Kitten's Covergirl;David Cohen;Mertkan Kantarmaci;5-1

2B Jump for Joy;Rider TBA;Mertkan Kantarmaci;5-1

3 Bertranda;Rider TBA;Mertkan Kantarmaci;6-1

4 Lost Ticket;John Velazquez;William Mott;5-1

5 Xanthique;Javier Castellano;Thomas Morley;8-1

6 Liza Star;Ricardo Santana;Peter Walder;5-2

7 Turf War;Joel Rosario;Christophe Clement;2-1

8 Originator;Tyler Gaffalione;Ian Wilkes;8-1

9 Palace Avenger;Jose Ortiz;Wesley Ward;2-1

4TH RACE

1 1/8 Miles, 3YOs & Up, Starter Allowance. Purse $55,000.

1 Heirloom Kitten;Eric Cancel;Linda Rice;3-1

2 Blood Moon;Luis Saez;Danny Gargan;3-1

3 Bobbyfromthepalm;Joel Rosario;Bruce Brown;12-1

4 First Rate;Irad Ortiz;Saffie Joseph;5-2

5 Naughty Prince;David Cohen;Mertkan Kantarmaci;10-1

6 Grit and Glory;Jose Lezcano;Linda Rice;2-1

5TH RACE

5 1/2 furlongs, Turf, F&M, 3YOs & Up, Maiden Claiming $40,000. Purse $45,000.

1 Tuck In;Kendrick Carmouche;James Ferraro;12-1

2 New York Supreme;Luis Saez;Thomas Bush;6-1

3 Robin Sparkles;Jose Ortiz;Bruce Brown;5-1

4 Prairie Tales;Dylan Davis;Bruce Brown;20-1

5 Smokin Hot Kiss;Eric Cancel;Marialice Coffey;30-1

6 She So Naughty;Javier Castellano;Rudy Rodriguez;9-2

7 Frenchie Frou Frou;Tyler Gaffalione;Gary Sciacca;6-1

8 Big Red Girl;Joel Rosario;Charlton Baker;8-1

9 Vinda Machine;Luis Cardenas;George Weaver;20-1

10 Hey It's Tati;Kendrick Carmouche;Thomas Albertrani;3-1

11 Bonus Bab;Junior Alvarado;Jeremiah Englehart;12-1

12 Dream Chasing;Manuel Franco;Christophe Clement;2-1

13 Madam Deputy;Javier Castellano;Rudy Rodriguez;5-2

6TH RACE

1 1/8 Miles, F&M, 3YOs & Up, Allowance Optional Claiming $62,500. Purse $76,000.

1 Risky Mandate;David Cohen;Thomas Amoss;6-5

2 Miss Marissa;Dylan Davis;James Ryerson;15-1

3 Indy Union;Junior Alvarado;Jeremiah Englehart;10-1

4 Foxtail;Jose Ortiz;Mertkan Kantarmaci;5-1

5 Off Topic;Irad Ortiz;Todd Pletcher;1-1

7TH RACE

5 1/2 furlongs, Turf, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $62,000.

1 Eagle Orb (AE);Irad Ortiz;Rudy Rodriguez;6-1

1A Let's Workout (MTO);Rider TBA;Rudy Rodriguez;6-1

2 Thin White Duke;Manuel Franco;Philip Gleaves;5-2

3 It's a Gamble;Joel Rosario;Kelly Breen;6-1

4 Bustin Bieber;Benjamin Hernandez;Amira Chichakly;30-1

5 Tom's Choice;Ricardo Santana;Thomas Morley;15-1

6 Strong Desire;Jose Lezcano;James Ryerson;12-1

7 Daggerboard;Javier Castellano;Brad Cox;6-1

8 I'm Blaming You;Luis Saez;Doug O'Neill;4-1

9 Chargemydinner;David Cohen;Gary Gullo;12-1

10 Chulainn;Jose Ortiz;Graham Motion;7-2

11 Danzigwiththestars;Kendrick Carmouche;Dominick Schettino;20-1

8TH RACE

1 1/16 Miles, Inner Turf, 3YOs & Up, Starter Allowance. Purse $55,000.

1 Quiet Out East;Joel Rosario;Bruce Brown;6-1

2 Turn of Events;Luis Saez;Michael Maker;4-1

3 Mandate;Jose Ortiz;Todd Pletcher;2-1

4 Mitzrayim;Eric Cancel;Mark Hennig;15-1

5 Battalion;John Velazquez;William Mott;6-1

6 Bray;Irad Ortiz;Rudy Rodriguez;5-2

7 Operative;Manuel Franco;David Donk;20-1

8 The Sinner Is You;Junior Alvarado;Jeremiah Englehart;15-1

9TH RACE

7 furlongs, F&M, 3 YOs & Up, Union Avenue Handicap. Purse $85,000.

1 Ratajkowski;Jose Ortiz;Graham Motion;6-5

2 Forever Changed;Junior Alvarado;Charlton Baker;20-1

3 Mrs. Orb;Dylan Davis;Michael Miceli;6-1

4 Collegeville Girl;Manuel Franco;Richard Vega;15-1

5 Carrera Cat;Kendrick Carmouche;John Morrison;5-1

6 Newly Minted;Jose Lezcano;Linda Rice;7-5

10TH RACE

1 Mile, Inner Turf, F&M, 3 YOs & Up, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $62,000.

1 Dancing Kiki;Dylan Davis;James Ryerson;8-1

2 Lemoncella;Eric Cancel;Gary Gullo;30-1

3 Vivazano;John Velazquez;Philip Gleaves;6-1

4 Two Cent Tootsie;Luis Saez;Thomas Albertrani;5-1

5 Masterof the Tunes;Joel Rosario;Joseph Lee;15-1

6 Favorite Impulse;Manuel Franco;B R Grossman;15-1

7 Chocolate Cookie;Irad Ortiz;Todd Pletcher;4-1

8 Portofina;Kendrick Carmouche;Tracey Glover;15-1

9 Tabula Rasa;Junior Alvarado;Michelle Nevin;20-1

10 Data Analytics;Javier Castellano;Chad Brown;9-2

11 Sainte Mere Eglise;Ricardo Santana;Thomas Bush;6-1

12 Pure Bode;Jose Lezcano;Mark Hennig;12-1

13 Gaelic Gold (AE);Joel Rosario;Christophe Clement;3-1

14 Renninas Rose (AE);Luis Cardenas;Francis Raia;50-1

15 Kilkea (AE);Tyler Gaffalione;Mark Hennig;6-1

