Saratoga Race Course Entries for Aug. 13

1ST RACE
2 1/16 Miles, Hurdles, 4 YOs & Up, Handicap. Purse $50,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Elucidation;Barry Foley;Cyril Murphy;9-5
1A Must See The Doc;Thomas Garner;Leslie Young;9-5
2 Maccabee;Ross Geraghty;Lilith Boucher;15-1
3 Cracker Factory;Sean McDermott;Jack Fisher;10-1
4 Iranistan;Darren Nagle;Jonathan Sheppard;7-2
5 Show Court;Danielle Hodsdon;Archibald Kingsley;8-1
6 New Member;Michael Mitchell;Jack Fisher;5-2
7 Mutasaawy;Gerard Galligan;Neil Morris;15-1
8 No Wunder;Bernard Dalton;Elizabeth Voss;12-1
2ND RACE
5 1/2 furlongs, 2 YOs, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $60,000.
1 Nutsie;Kendrick Carmouche;David Cannizzo;10-1
2 Bustin Shuffle;Benjamin Hernandez;Amira Chichakly;20-1
3 Boss Bear;Irad Ortiz;Michael Maker;4-1
4 Safe Conduct;Jose Lezcano;Philip Serpe;5-1
5 Lutescoot N Boogie;Ricardo Santana;Steven Asmussen;3-1
6 Command Central;Luis Saez;Dale Romans;8-1
7 Stretch the Truth;Manuel Franco;Edward Barker;12-1
8 Malibu Luna;Junior Alvarado;William Mott;2-1
3RD RACE
5 1/2 furlongs, Turf, F&M, 3YOs & Up, Allowance Optional Claiming $62,500. Purse $76,000.
1 Olendon;Irad Ortiz;Chad Brown;9-5
1A Fair Regis;Irad Ortiz;Rob Atras;9-5
2 Kitten's Covergirl;David Cohen;Mertkan Kantarmaci;5-1
2B Jump for Joy;Rider TBA;Mertkan Kantarmaci;5-1
3 Bertranda;Rider TBA;Mertkan Kantarmaci;6-1
4 Lost Ticket;John Velazquez;William Mott;5-1
5 Xanthique;Javier Castellano;Thomas Morley;8-1
6 Liza Star;Ricardo Santana;Peter Walder;5-2
7 Turf War;Joel Rosario;Christophe Clement;2-1
8 Originator;Tyler Gaffalione;Ian Wilkes;8-1
9 Palace Avenger;Jose Ortiz;Wesley Ward;2-1
4TH RACE
1 1/8 Miles, 3YOs & Up, Starter Allowance. Purse $55,000.
1 Heirloom Kitten;Eric Cancel;Linda Rice;3-1
2 Blood Moon;Luis Saez;Danny Gargan;3-1
3 Bobbyfromthepalm;Joel Rosario;Bruce Brown;12-1
4 First Rate;Irad Ortiz;Saffie Joseph;5-2
5 Naughty Prince;David Cohen;Mertkan Kantarmaci;10-1
6 Grit and Glory;Jose Lezcano;Linda Rice;2-1
5TH RACE
5 1/2 furlongs, Turf, F&M, 3YOs & Up, Maiden Claiming $40,000. Purse $45,000.
1 Tuck In;Kendrick Carmouche;James Ferraro;12-1
2 New York Supreme;Luis Saez;Thomas Bush;6-1
3 Robin Sparkles;Jose Ortiz;Bruce Brown;5-1
4 Prairie Tales;Dylan Davis;Bruce Brown;20-1
5 Smokin Hot Kiss;Eric Cancel;Marialice Coffey;30-1
6 She So Naughty;Javier Castellano;Rudy Rodriguez;9-2
7 Frenchie Frou Frou;Tyler Gaffalione;Gary Sciacca;6-1
8 Big Red Girl;Joel Rosario;Charlton Baker;8-1
9 Vinda Machine;Luis Cardenas;George Weaver;20-1
10 Hey It's Tati;Kendrick Carmouche;Thomas Albertrani;3-1
11 Bonus Bab;Junior Alvarado;Jeremiah Englehart;12-1
12 Dream Chasing;Manuel Franco;Christophe Clement;2-1
13 Madam Deputy;Javier Castellano;Rudy Rodriguez;5-2
6TH RACE
1 1/8 Miles, F&M, 3YOs & Up, Allowance Optional Claiming $62,500. Purse $76,000.
1 Risky Mandate;David Cohen;Thomas Amoss;6-5
2 Miss Marissa;Dylan Davis;James Ryerson;15-1
3 Indy Union;Junior Alvarado;Jeremiah Englehart;10-1
4 Foxtail;Jose Ortiz;Mertkan Kantarmaci;5-1
5 Off Topic;Irad Ortiz;Todd Pletcher;1-1
7TH RACE
5 1/2 furlongs, Turf, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $62,000.
1 Eagle Orb (AE);Irad Ortiz;Rudy Rodriguez;6-1
1A Let's Workout (MTO);Rider TBA;Rudy Rodriguez;6-1
2 Thin White Duke;Manuel Franco;Philip Gleaves;5-2
3 It's a Gamble;Joel Rosario;Kelly Breen;6-1
4 Bustin Bieber;Benjamin Hernandez;Amira Chichakly;30-1
5 Tom's Choice;Ricardo Santana;Thomas Morley;15-1
6 Strong Desire;Jose Lezcano;James Ryerson;12-1
7 Daggerboard;Javier Castellano;Brad Cox;6-1
8 I'm Blaming You;Luis Saez;Doug O'Neill;4-1
9 Chargemydinner;David Cohen;Gary Gullo;12-1
10 Chulainn;Jose Ortiz;Graham Motion;7-2
11 Danzigwiththestars;Kendrick Carmouche;Dominick Schettino;20-1
8TH RACE
1 1/16 Miles, Inner Turf, 3YOs & Up, Starter Allowance. Purse $55,000.
1 Quiet Out East;Joel Rosario;Bruce Brown;6-1
2 Turn of Events;Luis Saez;Michael Maker;4-1
3 Mandate;Jose Ortiz;Todd Pletcher;2-1
4 Mitzrayim;Eric Cancel;Mark Hennig;15-1
5 Battalion;John Velazquez;William Mott;6-1
6 Bray;Irad Ortiz;Rudy Rodriguez;5-2
7 Operative;Manuel Franco;David Donk;20-1
8 The Sinner Is You;Junior Alvarado;Jeremiah Englehart;15-1
9TH RACE
7 furlongs, F&M, 3 YOs & Up, Union Avenue Handicap. Purse $85,000.
1 Ratajkowski;Jose Ortiz;Graham Motion;6-5
2 Forever Changed;Junior Alvarado;Charlton Baker;20-1
3 Mrs. Orb;Dylan Davis;Michael Miceli;6-1
4 Collegeville Girl;Manuel Franco;Richard Vega;15-1
5 Carrera Cat;Kendrick Carmouche;John Morrison;5-1
6 Newly Minted;Jose Lezcano;Linda Rice;7-5
10TH RACE
1 Mile, Inner Turf, F&M, 3 YOs & Up, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $62,000.
1 Dancing Kiki;Dylan Davis;James Ryerson;8-1
2 Lemoncella;Eric Cancel;Gary Gullo;30-1
3 Vivazano;John Velazquez;Philip Gleaves;6-1
4 Two Cent Tootsie;Luis Saez;Thomas Albertrani;5-1
5 Masterof the Tunes;Joel Rosario;Joseph Lee;15-1
6 Favorite Impulse;Manuel Franco;B R Grossman;15-1
7 Chocolate Cookie;Irad Ortiz;Todd Pletcher;4-1
8 Portofina;Kendrick Carmouche;Tracey Glover;15-1
9 Tabula Rasa;Junior Alvarado;Michelle Nevin;20-1
10 Data Analytics;Javier Castellano;Chad Brown;9-2
11 Sainte Mere Eglise;Ricardo Santana;Thomas Bush;6-1
12 Pure Bode;Jose Lezcano;Mark Hennig;12-1
13 Gaelic Gold (AE);Joel Rosario;Christophe Clement;3-1
14 Renninas Rose (AE);Luis Cardenas;Francis Raia;50-1
15 Kilkea (AE);Tyler Gaffalione;Mark Hennig;6-1
