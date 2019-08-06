Post Time: 12:50 p.m.
FIRST RACE — 2 1/16 mi., turf (steeplechase), 4YOs & up, fillies and mares, Mrs. Ogden Phipps Stakes. Purse $75,000
No. Horse Jockey Trainer Odds
1 Wigwam Baby Gerard Galligan Jonathan Sheppard 2-1
2 Our Frosty Mark Watts Kate Dalton 6-1
3 Down Royal Bernard Dalton Kate Dalton 5-2
4 Bullet Star Kieran Norris Paul Douglas Fout 10-1
5 Get Ready Set Goes Richard Boucher F. Hill Parker 9-2
6 Market Alley Barry Foley Paul Douglas Fout 6-1
7 Dawn Wall Jack Doyle Elizabeth Voss 10-1
SECOND RACE — 6f, 3YOs & up, maiden claiming $25,000. Purse $42,000
No. Horse Jockey Trainer Odds
1 Bears Mafia Kendrick Carmouche Bruce Levine 8-5
2 The Confidante Luis Reyes Jeremiah Englehart 8-1
3 After Prom Party Jose Ortiz David Duggan 12-1
4 Keep The Light On Dylan Davis Gary Sciacca 20-1
5 Kazmandude Harry Hernandez Eduardo Jones 12-1
6 Fortune Smiles Manny Franco Raymond Handal 12-1
7 Legion Storm Luis Saez Rob Atras 5-2
8 Sobersick N Sorry Tyler Gaffalione Steve Klesaris 8-1
9 Grammi Dance Ricardo Santana Michelle Nevin 8-1
THIRD RACE — 5 1/2f, turf, 3YOs & up, maiden. Purse $78,000
No. Horse Jockey Trainer Odds
1 Adios Amigos Manny Franco Brian Lynch 5-1
2 Beach Front Javier Castellano Jeremiah Englehart 8-1
3 Lead Guitar Irad Ortiz George Weaver 4-1
4 Wild William Luis Saez H. James Bond 8-1
5 Alphastest Eric Cancel George Weaver 6-1
6 Qian B C Joel Rosario Charlton Baker 3-1
7 Crack Shot Jose Ortiz Jeremiah Englehart 9-2
8 Wisecrack Joey Martinez Carlos Martin 30-1
9 Wild Boar Jose Lezcano John Kimmel 10-1
10 (MTO) Seven Is Heaven Irad Ortiz Linda Rice 7-2
11 (MTO) Bassman Dave Rider TBA Gary Sciacca 2-1
FOURTH RACE — 1 mi., turf, 3YOs, claiming $50,000. Purse $70,000
No. Horse Jockey Trainer Odds
1 Sooner Schooner Tyler Gaffalione Robertino Diodoro 15-1
2 (MTO) Excess Capacity Ricardo Santana Steve Asmussen 12-1
3 Tappanzee Dylan Davis Dominick Schettino 20-1
4 Warm Ricardo Santana Chad Summers 10-1
5 Bellera Jose Ortiz Todd Pletcher 7-2
6 Decorated Ace Jose Lezcano Michael Dini 5-1
7 Connectivity Irad Ortiz Chad Brown 3-1
8 Bronco Sally Luis Saez Michael Maker 8-1
9 Positive Skew Joel Rosario David Cannizzo 6-1
10 (MTO) Cartwheelin Lulu Jose Ortiz Linda Rice 4-1
11 Smoken Deb Javier Castellano Jonathan Thomas 6-1
12 Abraxan Chris Landeros Gary Sciacca 30-1
FIFTH RACE — 6 1/2f, 2YOs, maiden. Purse $78,000
No. Horse Jockey Trainer Odds
1 Funnypointofview Tyler Gaffalione James Ryerson 8-1
2 Thea’s Theme Jose Ortiz Jeremiah Englehart 3-1
3 Bella Invasion Samuel Jimenez Randi Persaud 30-1
4 Rewarded Manny Franco Michael Lauer 20-1
5 Saratoga Beauty Paco Lopez Patrick McBurney 8-1
6 Critical Value Junior Alvarado Jeremiah Englehart 6-1
7 Lady Kaza Javier Castellano Chad Brown 5-2
8 A D’oro Kendrick Carmouche Brad Cox 9-2
9 Graphite Dutchess Luis Saez Bruce Brown 8-1
SIXTH RACE — 5 1/2f, turf, 3YOs, Mahony Stakes. Purse $100,000
No. Horse Jockey Trainer Odds
1 Uncle Benny Irad Ortiz Jason Servis 5-2
2 Elektronic Jose Lezcano Linda Rice 6-1
3 Dunph Luis Saez Michael Maker 15-1
4 Neverland Rock Joel Rosario Steve Asmussen 8-1
5 The Black Album Jose Ortiz Rodolphe Brisset 5-1
6 Mount Travers Manny Franco Linda Rice 12-1
7 Archidust Javier Castellano Jorge Navarro 2-1
8 (MTO) Releasethethunder Rider TBA Christophe Clement 3-1
9 Fully Loaded Tyler Gaffalione Ralph Nicks 30-1
10 Pyron Ricardo Santana Steve Asmussen 12-1
SEVENTH RACE — 6 1/2f, 3YOs, claiming $25,000. Purse $52,000
No. Horse Jockey Trainer Odds
1 Ari’s Naughty Luca Dylan Davis Patrick Quick 10-1
2 Bronxville Manny Franco Raymond Handal 6-1
3 Liam Lets Go Luis Saez Katherine Ritvo 8-1
4 Bydawnsearlylight Luis Reyes Tom Albertrani 15-1
5 Brush Country Ricardo Santana Tom Morley 5-1
6 Hardcore Folklore Irad Ortiz Anthony Pecoraro 3-1
7 Lost In Manhattan Kendrick Carmouche Danny Gargan 6-1
8 Quick Entry Chris Landeros Ian Wilkes 4-1
9 Bustin To Be Loved Jose Lezcano Gary Contessa 8-1
EIGHTH RACE — 6 1/2f, 3YOs & up, starter allowance $50,000. Purse $60,000
No Horse Jockey Trainer Odds
1 I’m Busy Jose Ortiz Grant Forster 15-1
2 Pryor Luis Saez Ron Moquett 12-1
3 Clench Irad Ortiz Jason Servis 5-2
4 Laser Loop Kendrick Carmouche Gary Contessa 8-1
5 Golden Tiger Joel Rosario Al Stall 5-1
6 Replete Tyler Gaffalione Dallas Stewart 15-1
7 Crea’s Bklyn Law Jose Lezcano Linda Rice 5-1
8 El Asesino Manny Franco Robertino Diodoro 4-1
9 Creative Style Javier Castellano Rudy Rodriguez 8-1
10 Macca Tree Ricardo Santana Anthony Quartarolo 30-1
NINTH RACE — 1 1/8 mi., 3YOs & up, Evan Shipman Stakes. Purse $100,000
No. Horse Jockey Trainer Odds
1 Vincento Jose Ortiz Linda Rice 10-1
2 Mr. Buff Junior Alvarado John Kimmel 6-5
3 Sea Foam Joel Rosario Christophe Clement 6-1
4 Dynamax Prime Manny Franco Rob Atras 5-1
5 Evaluator Javier Castellano H. James Bond 12-1
6 Twisted Tom Jose Lezcano David Cannizzo 15-1
7 Gio D’oro Kendrick Carmouche Brad Cox 8-1
8 Winston’s Chance Nazario Alvarado Debra Breed 15-1
9 Control Group Luis Saez Rudy Rodriguez 8-1
TENTH RACE — 5 1/2f, turf, 3YOs & up, fillies and mares, maiden claiming $40,000. Purse $48,000
No. Horse Jockey Trainer Odds
1 Paradise Retained Luis Saez Todd Pletcher 5-1
2 Jasminesque Jose Lezcano Bobby Ribaudo 8-1
3 Teletype Jose Ortiz Rudy Rodriguez 3-1
4 Karabessa Dylan Davis Greg DiPrima 30-1
5 Bizness Beauty Irad Ortiz Gary Contessa 10-1
6 Shannon’s Girl Ricardo Santana Steve Asmussen 9-2
7 Tiz Her Way Joey Martinez John Quiles 15-1
8 Sweet Gisel Joel Rosario D. Wayne Lukas 10-1
9 Mimi And Charley Manny Franco Raymond Handal 12-1
10 Ghostly Beauty Junior Alvarado Tom Morley 7-2
11AE Darling Of The Spa Javier Castellano Chad Brown 6-1
12AE Into Glamour Ricardo Santana David Cannizzo 12-1
13AE Shanghai Mistress Jose Ortiz Patricia Farro 15-1
