Post Time: 1 p.m.
FIRST RACE — 1 1/8 mi., 3YOs & up, fillies and mares, starter allowance $14,000. Purse $40,000
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Cuddle Kitten;Irad Ortiz;Jorge Navarro;8-5
2 Madame Barbarian;Tyler Gaffalione;Greg DiPrima;12-1
3 Served Cold;Luis Saez;Robertino Diodoro;8-1
4 Zena Rules;Joel Rosario;Bentley Combs;7-2
5 Colorincolonel;Jose Lezcano;Anthony Quartarolo;6-1
6 Stay Fond;Jose Ortiz;Linda Rice;2-1
SECOND RACE — 6f, 3YOs & up, fillies and mares, claiming $25,000. Purse $52,000
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Shimmering Moon;Jose Ortiz;Linda Rice;2-1
2 My Roxy Girl;Irad Ortiz;Danny Gargan;8-5
3 Reata's Reward;Benjamin Hernandez;Mertkan Kantarmaci;10-1
4 Tayler's The Boss;Joey Martinez;Luis Miranda;15-1
5 Moondance Joy;Junior Alvarado;Orlando Noda;8-1
6 Royal Inheritance;Luis Saez;Rick Schosberg;10-1
7 Bertranda;Manny Franco;David Donk;4-1
THIRD RACE — 1 1/16 mi., turf, 3YOs & up, claiming $50,000. Purse $55,000
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Rhode Island;Jose Lezcano;Linda Rice;8-5
1A Mo Gee;Irad Ortiz;Robertino Diodoro;8-5
2 Jerome Avenue;Jose Ortiz;John Kimmel;6-1
3 Bad Boy;Manny Franco;Jorge Abreu;5-2
4 Stage Left;John Velazquez;Wesley Ward;7-2
5 Sargeant Drive;Luis Saez;Michael Maker;3-1
6 No Worries Mate;Junior Alvarado;Jeremiah Englehart;15-1
7 Bumperdoo;Rider TBA;Nick Zito;6-1
8 Tiz Morning;Joe Bravo;Edmund Davis;10-1
9 My Amanjena;Dylan Davis;Greg DiPrima;15-1
FOURTH RACE — 7f, 3YOs & up, claiming $40,000. Purse $65,000
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Shut The Box;Irad Ortiz;Robertino Diodoro;4-1
1A Conqueror;Irad Ortiz;Robertino Diodoro;4-1
2 Potomac;Rajiv Maragh;Carlos Martin;3-1
3 Driven To Compete;John Velazquez;Todd Pletcher;5-2
4 California Night;Luis Saez;Michael Maker;7-2
5 Take Your Place;Joel Rosario;Bruce Levine;9-2
6 I'm An Ocala Dude;Manny Franco;Michelle Nevin;6-1
FIFTH RACE — 6 1/2f, 2YOs, maiden. Purse $78,000
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Forever Wicked;Rajiv Maragh;Randi Persaud;20-1
2 Geta Lode Of Lucky;Kendrick Carmouche;Danny Gargan;8-1
3 Tiz The Law;Junior Alvarado;Barclay Tagg;5-1
4 Perpetrate;Tyler Gaffalione;Michael Stidham;6-1
5 Disco Deano;Jaime Rodriguez;M. Anthony Ferraro;12-1
6 Brilliant Brooks;Jose Ortiz;Jeremiah Englehart;3-1
7 Dream Bigger;John Velazquez;Rudy Rodriguez;4-1
8 Dangerous Edge;Eric Cancel;George Weaver;5-2
SIXTH RACE — 5 1/2f, turf, 3YOs & up, fillies and mares, maiden. Purse $90,000
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Blahnik;Wilmer Garcia;Edward DeLauro;20-1
2 Prosperity;Joel Rosario;Graham Motion;6-1
3 Bye Bye Nicky;Manny Franco;Dermot Magner;3-1
4 Renninas Rose;Herman Harkie;Frank Multari;30-1
5 Sara Sea;Luis Reyes;D. Wayne Lukas;20-1
6 Tan And Tight;Irad Ortiz;Chad Brown;7-2
7 Brittas Bay;John Velazquez;Wesley Ward;5-2
8 Erin More;Jose Ortiz;Todd Pletcher;5-1
9 Restructure;Junior Alvarado;Christophe Clement;10-1
SEVENTH RACE — 6f, 3YOs & up, allowance optional claiming $40,000. Purse $83,000
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Smokin Platinum;Manny Franco;Charlton Baker;15-1
2 Binkster;Dylan Davis;Raymond Handal;7-2
3 Morning Breez;Irad Ortiz;Carlos Martin;6-1
4 Steam Engine;Luis Saez;Brad Cox;12-1
5 Ready To Escape;Benjamin Hernandez;Chris Englehart;8-1
6 H Man;Jose Lezcano;Jason Servis;2-1
7 Special Story;Joel Rosario;Stacy Torelli;12-1
8 Cerretalto;Ricardo Santana;H. James Bond;9-2
9 Jewel Can Disco;Jose Ortiz;Rudy Rodriguez;15-1
EIGHT RACE — 1 1/8 mi., 3YOs & up, fillies and mares, Saratoga Dew Stakes. Purse $100,000
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Out Of Orbit;Luis Saez;Phil Serpe;3-1
2 Fetching;Manny Franco;Mark Casse;7-2
3 Cartwheel;Jose Lezcano;Mark Hennig;9-2
4 Turn And Bern;Dylan Davis;Kiaran McLaughlin;10-1
5 Held Accountable;Eric Cancel;Phil Serpe;2-1
6 Lucky Move;Joel Rosario;Bentley Combs;4-1
NINTH RACE — 1 1/16 mi., turf, 3YOs & up, allowance. Purse $92,000
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Growth Engine;Javier Castellano;Chad Brown;5-2
1A Financial System;Javier Castellano;Chad Brown;5-2
2 Hierarchy;Luis Saez;Joe Sharp;2-1
3 Walkoff;Jose Ortiz;Todd Pletcher;12-1
4 King Cause;Kendrick Carmouche;Dermot Magner;8-1
5 Belgrano;John Velazquez;Jorge Abreu;10-1
6 The J Y;Manny Franco;Mark Hennig;8-1
7 Performer;Joel Rosario;Shug McGaughey;5-2
8 Mango M;Joel Rosario;Shug McGaughey;10-1
9 Allured;Irad Ortiz;Chad Brown;9-2
TENTH RACE — 1 1/8 mi., turf, 3YOs, claiming $40,000. Purse $65,000
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Artemus Bridge;Joel Rosario;Steve Klesaris;12-1
2 Lucky Bet;Rider TBA;Bruce Levine;3-1
3 Graze Of Glory;Manny Franco;Jeremiah O'Dwyer;20-1
4 Thomond Park;Jose Ortiz;Michael Maker;10-1
5 Spinning Kitten;Kendrick Carmouche;Danny Gargan;6-1
6 Baffin Bay;Javier Castellano;Greg DiPrima;9-2
7 Rock The Causeway;Wilmer Garcia;Kathleen O'Connell;8-1
8 Go Poke The Bear;Irad Ortiz;Todd Pletcher;6-1
9 Tricky Magician;Tyler Gaffalione;Mark Casse;5-1
10 Dakota's Dude;Dylan Davis;Jorge Abreu;4-1
11 Coral Legacy;Luis Saez;Christophe Clement;8-1
