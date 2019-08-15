First post 1 p.m.
FIRST RACE — 1 1/16 mi., turf, 2YOs, maiden. Purse $78,000
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Mo Ready;Jose Ortiz;Todd Pletcher;5-1
1A AE Managing Risk;Manny Franco;Rudy Rodriguez;5-1
2 Barleewon;John Velazquez;Michael Stidham;6-1
3 Maxwell Esquire;Irad Ortiz;Christophe Clement;6-1
4 Noble Emotion;Javier Castellano;Jonathan Thomas;8-1
5 Turbo Drive;Dylan Davis;Michael Maker;4-1
6 Kobe;Tyler Gaffalione;Gary Contessa;12-1
7 Inside Info;Manny Franco;George Weaver;6-1
8 Cold Hard Cash;Jose Lezcano;Linda Rice;6-1
9 Victory Built;Luis Saez;Michael Maker;10-1
10 Driftwood;Julien Leparoux;Ken McPeek;15-1
SECOND RACE — 7f, 3YOs, claiming $75,000. Purse $80,000
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Family Biz;Dylan Davis;Edward Barker;8-1
2 Splicethemainbrace;Kendrick Carmouche;Robert Reid;6-1
3 Shock Therapy;Joel Rosario;Charlton Baker;6-1
4 Olympic Village;Javier Castellano;Michael Trombetta;4-1
5 Walkoff;Jose Ortiz;Todd Pletcher;5-2
6 Dunph;Tyler Gaffalione;Michael Maker;7-2
7 Johny's Bobby;Julien Leparoux;Phillip Bauer;9-2
THIRD RACE — 1 3/16 mi., turf, 3YOs & up, maiden. Purse $90,000
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Value Engineering;Javier Castellano;Chad Brown;9-5
2 Hellorhighwater;Tyler Gaffalione;Darrin Miller;10-1
3 Tiberius Mercurius;Luis Saez;Michael Maker;6-1
4 Bail Out;Jose Ortiz;Shug McGaughey;3-1
5 Lookin At Roses;Kendrick Carmouche;Danny Gargan;15-1
6 Shennan;Irad Ortiz;Mark Casse;7-2
7 Overbold;Junior Alvarado;Bill Mott;8-1
8 Corcoran;Joel Rosario;John Terranova;20-1
FOURTH RACE — 5 1/2f, 3YOs & up, fillies and mares, maiden claiming $25,000. Purse $42,000
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Appletini;Manny Franco;Raymond Handal;8-1
2 Annette's Humor;Jose Ortiz;Rudy Rodriguez;6-1
3 Flattering Eyes;Joey Martinez;Nick Zito;12-1
4 Let's Maga;Benjamin Hernandez;Gary Gullo;15-1
5 Plimsoll Anny;Herman Harkie;John Quiles;30-1
6 Tarallucci;Joel Rosario;Raymond Handal;9-2
7 Wailin Josie;Dylan Davis;Steven Jerkens;8-1
8 Prairie Fire;Irad Ortiz;Danny Gargan;8-1
9 Kathy's Cause;Luis Saez;James Ryerson;6-1
10 Beans N Rice;Tyler Gaffalione;Oscar Barrera;12-1
11 Lookbothways;Kendrick Carmouche;Bruce Levine;7-2
12 Sarah's Rainbow;Samuel Jimenez;Randi Persaud;50-1
13 AE If I Knew;Eric Cancel;Rafael Rohena;30-1
FIFTH RACE — 6f, 3YOs & up, allowance optional claiming $62,500. Purse $95,000
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Tiz He The One;Jose Ortiz;Linda Rice;9-2
2 Life In Shambles;Irad Ortiz;Jason Servis;5-2
3 Cove Blue;Luis Saez;Dale Romans;8-1
4 Blue Belt;Junior Alvarado;Orlando Noda;15-1
5 Mucho;Joel Rosario;Bill Mott;7-2
6 Fuel The Bern;Kendrick Carmouche;Danny Gargan;5-1
7 Do Share;Tyler Gaffalione;Michael Maker;3-1
SIXTH RACE — 1 1/16 mi., turf, 3YOs & up, fillies and mares, claiming $35,000. Purse $50,000
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Discreet Image;Kendrick Carmouche;David Donk;10-1
2 Clockstrikestwelve;Javier Castellano;Josiah Hampshire;3-1
3 Zabava;Irad Ortiz;Michael Maker;9-2
4 Princess Mikayah;Herman Harkie;Gary Simmonds;50-1
5 (MTO) Carlisle Belle;Benjamin Hernandez;Gary Sciacca;2-1
6 Promise Me Roses;Jose Lezcano;Gary Gullo;20-1
7 Grand Banks;Junior Alvarado;H. James Bond;10-1
8 Psalmody;Luis Saez;Joe Sharp;7-5
9 Codrington;Jose Ortiz;Michael Maker;8-1
10 Theodosia;Dylan Davis;Greg DiPrima;12-1
SEVENTH RACE — 1 1/16 mi, turf, 4YOs & up, allowance optional claiming $80,000. Purse $98,000
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Up The Ante;Joel Rosario;Christophe Clement;5-2
2 Lunaire;Javier Castellano;Tom Albertrani;8-1
3 Aquaphobia;Kendrick Carmouche;Robert Falcone;4-1
4 Multiplier;John Velazquez;Bill Mott;7-2
5 Maraud;Jose Ortiz;Todd Pletcher;4-1
6 Harlan's Harmony;Dylan Davis;John Terranova;8-1
7 Zapperini;Irad Ortiz;Jason Servis;6-1
8 (MTO) Majestic Affair;Rider TBA;Rudy Rodriguez;3-1
EIGHTH RACE — 1 1/8 mi., 3YOs & up, fillies and mares, allowance optional claiming $25,000. Purse $80,000
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Peaches And Spice;Benjamin Hernandez;John Quiles;30-1
2 Beyond Discreet;Manny Franco;David Donk;10-1
3 Party In The Sand;Joey Martinez;Carlos Martin;20-1
4 Paved With Gold;Irad Ortiz;Todd Pletcher;4-1
5 Ratajkowski;Jose Ortiz;Brian Lynch;8-5
6 Singular Sensation;Luis Saez;Mark Hennig;8-1
7 Behind The Couch;Junior Alvarado;Jeremiah Englehart;9-5
8 Because Of Susan;Andre Worrie;Patrick Baratta;15-1
NINTH RACE — 5 1/2f, turf, 2YOs, Skidmore Stakes. Purse $100,000
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Memorable;Ricardo Santana;Steve Asmussen;10-1
2 Proven Strategies;Tyler Gaffalione;Mark Casse;8-1
3 Another Miracle;Manny Franco;Gary Contessa;7-5
4 River Hawk;Jose Ortiz;Edward Allard;20-1
5 Frosted Rose;Joel Rosario;Michael Trombetta;8-1
6 Montauk Daddy;Jose Lezcano;Linda Rice;2-1
7 Venerate;Irad Ortiz;Antonio Sano;12-1
8 Now Is;John Velazquez;Phil Gleaves;10-1
TENTH RACE — 1 mi., turf, 3YOs & up, maiden claiming $40,000. Purse $48,000
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Talespin;Eric Cancel;Michelle Nevin;10-1
2 (MTO) Seven Plus Seven;Irad Ortiz;Gary Gullo;5-1
3 Awesome Adversary;Tyler Gaffalione;Mitchell Friedman;4-1
4 Mr. Vincent;Jose Lezcano;Steve Klesaris;6-1
5 I'm Elmer J Fudd;Manny Franco;Rudy Rodriguez;12-1
6 Paynter's Prize;Joel Rosario;Charlton Baker;3-1
7 Big Wonder;Joey Martinez;Naipaul Chatterpaul;20-1
8 Blue Parrot;Jose Ortiz;Linda Rice;5-1
9 Prince Halo;Luis Saez;Gary Contessa;8-1
10 Causforcelebration;Ricardo Santana;Kelly Rubley;10-1
11 Burkey's Bro;Dylan Davis;John Terranova;20-1
12 Will's Bay;Benjamin Hernandez;Gabriel Goodwin;15-1
13 (MTO) Chuckles;Junior Alvarado;Chris Englehart;4-1
14 (MTO) Ridolfo;Benjamin Hernandez;Gary Sciacca;8-1
