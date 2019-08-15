{{featured_button_text}}

First post 1 p.m.

FIRST RACE — 1 1/16 mi., turf, 2YOs, maiden. Purse $78,000

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Mo Ready;Jose Ortiz;Todd Pletcher;5-1

1A AE Managing Risk;Manny Franco;Rudy Rodriguez;5-1

2 Barleewon;John Velazquez;Michael Stidham;6-1

3 Maxwell Esquire;Irad Ortiz;Christophe Clement;6-1

4 Noble Emotion;Javier Castellano;Jonathan Thomas;8-1

5 Turbo Drive;Dylan Davis;Michael Maker;4-1

6 Kobe;Tyler Gaffalione;Gary Contessa;12-1

7 Inside Info;Manny Franco;George Weaver;6-1

8 Cold Hard Cash;Jose Lezcano;Linda Rice;6-1

9 Victory Built;Luis Saez;Michael Maker;10-1

10 Driftwood;Julien Leparoux;Ken McPeek;15-1

SECOND RACE — 7f, 3YOs, claiming $75,000. Purse $80,000

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Family Biz;Dylan Davis;Edward Barker;8-1

2 Splicethemainbrace;Kendrick Carmouche;Robert Reid;6-1

3 Shock Therapy;Joel Rosario;Charlton Baker;6-1

4 Olympic Village;Javier Castellano;Michael Trombetta;4-1

5 Walkoff;Jose Ortiz;Todd Pletcher;5-2

6 Dunph;Tyler Gaffalione;Michael Maker;7-2

7 Johny's Bobby;Julien Leparoux;Phillip Bauer;9-2

THIRD RACE — 1 3/16 mi., turf, 3YOs & up, maiden. Purse $90,000

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Value Engineering;Javier Castellano;Chad Brown;9-5

2 Hellorhighwater;Tyler Gaffalione;Darrin Miller;10-1

3 Tiberius Mercurius;Luis Saez;Michael Maker;6-1

4 Bail Out;Jose Ortiz;Shug McGaughey;3-1

5 Lookin At Roses;Kendrick Carmouche;Danny Gargan;15-1

6 Shennan;Irad Ortiz;Mark Casse;7-2

7 Overbold;Junior Alvarado;Bill Mott;8-1

8 Corcoran;Joel Rosario;John Terranova;20-1

FOURTH RACE — 5 1/2f, 3YOs & up, fillies and mares, maiden claiming $25,000. Purse $42,000

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Appletini;Manny Franco;Raymond Handal;8-1

2 Annette's Humor;Jose Ortiz;Rudy Rodriguez;6-1

3 Flattering Eyes;Joey Martinez;Nick Zito;12-1

4 Let's Maga;Benjamin Hernandez;Gary Gullo;15-1

5 Plimsoll Anny;Herman Harkie;John Quiles;30-1

6 Tarallucci;Joel Rosario;Raymond Handal;9-2

7 Wailin Josie;Dylan Davis;Steven Jerkens;8-1

8 Prairie Fire;Irad Ortiz;Danny Gargan;8-1

9 Kathy's Cause;Luis Saez;James Ryerson;6-1

10 Beans N Rice;Tyler Gaffalione;Oscar Barrera;12-1

11 Lookbothways;Kendrick Carmouche;Bruce Levine;7-2

12 Sarah's Rainbow;Samuel Jimenez;Randi Persaud;50-1

13 AE If I Knew;Eric Cancel;Rafael Rohena;30-1

FIFTH RACE — 6f, 3YOs & up, allowance optional claiming $62,500. Purse $95,000

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Tiz He The One;Jose Ortiz;Linda Rice;9-2

2 Life In Shambles;Irad Ortiz;Jason Servis;5-2

3 Cove Blue;Luis Saez;Dale Romans;8-1

4 Blue Belt;Junior Alvarado;Orlando Noda;15-1

5 Mucho;Joel Rosario;Bill Mott;7-2

6 Fuel The Bern;Kendrick Carmouche;Danny Gargan;5-1

7 Do Share;Tyler Gaffalione;Michael Maker;3-1

SIXTH RACE — 1 1/16 mi., turf, 3YOs & up, fillies and mares, claiming $35,000. Purse $50,000

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Discreet Image;Kendrick Carmouche;David Donk;10-1

2 Clockstrikestwelve;Javier Castellano;Josiah Hampshire;3-1

3 Zabava;Irad Ortiz;Michael Maker;9-2

4 Princess Mikayah;Herman Harkie;Gary Simmonds;50-1

5 (MTO) Carlisle Belle;Benjamin Hernandez;Gary Sciacca;2-1

6 Promise Me Roses;Jose Lezcano;Gary Gullo;20-1

7 Grand Banks;Junior Alvarado;H. James Bond;10-1

8 Psalmody;Luis Saez;Joe Sharp;7-5

9 Codrington;Jose Ortiz;Michael Maker;8-1

10 Theodosia;Dylan Davis;Greg DiPrima;12-1

SEVENTH RACE — 1 1/16 mi, turf, 4YOs & up, allowance optional claiming $80,000. Purse $98,000

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Up The Ante;Joel Rosario;Christophe Clement;5-2

2 Lunaire;Javier Castellano;Tom Albertrani;8-1

3 Aquaphobia;Kendrick Carmouche;Robert Falcone;4-1

4 Multiplier;John Velazquez;Bill Mott;7-2

5 Maraud;Jose Ortiz;Todd Pletcher;4-1

6 Harlan's Harmony;Dylan Davis;John Terranova;8-1

7 Zapperini;Irad Ortiz;Jason Servis;6-1

8 (MTO) Majestic Affair;Rider TBA;Rudy Rodriguez;3-1

EIGHTH RACE — 1 1/8 mi., 3YOs & up, fillies and mares, allowance optional claiming $25,000. Purse $80,000

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Peaches And Spice;Benjamin Hernandez;John Quiles;30-1

2 Beyond Discreet;Manny Franco;David Donk;10-1

3 Party In The Sand;Joey Martinez;Carlos Martin;20-1

4 Paved With Gold;Irad Ortiz;Todd Pletcher;4-1

5 Ratajkowski;Jose Ortiz;Brian Lynch;8-5

6 Singular Sensation;Luis Saez;Mark Hennig;8-1

7 Behind The Couch;Junior Alvarado;Jeremiah Englehart;9-5

8 Because Of Susan;Andre Worrie;Patrick Baratta;15-1

NINTH RACE — 5 1/2f, turf, 2YOs, Skidmore Stakes. Purse $100,000

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Memorable;Ricardo Santana;Steve Asmussen;10-1

2 Proven Strategies;Tyler Gaffalione;Mark Casse;8-1

3 Another Miracle;Manny Franco;Gary Contessa;7-5

4 River Hawk;Jose Ortiz;Edward Allard;20-1

5 Frosted Rose;Joel Rosario;Michael Trombetta;8-1

6 Montauk Daddy;Jose Lezcano;Linda Rice;2-1

7 Venerate;Irad Ortiz;Antonio Sano;12-1

8 Now Is;John Velazquez;Phil Gleaves;10-1

TENTH RACE — 1 mi., turf, 3YOs & up, maiden claiming $40,000. Purse $48,000

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Talespin;Eric Cancel;Michelle Nevin;10-1

2 (MTO) Seven Plus Seven;Irad Ortiz;Gary Gullo;5-1

3 Awesome Adversary;Tyler Gaffalione;Mitchell Friedman;4-1

4 Mr. Vincent;Jose Lezcano;Steve Klesaris;6-1

5 I'm Elmer J Fudd;Manny Franco;Rudy Rodriguez;12-1

6 Paynter's Prize;Joel Rosario;Charlton Baker;3-1

7 Big Wonder;Joey Martinez;Naipaul Chatterpaul;20-1

8 Blue Parrot;Jose Ortiz;Linda Rice;5-1

9 Prince Halo;Luis Saez;Gary Contessa;8-1

10 Causforcelebration;Ricardo Santana;Kelly Rubley;10-1

11 Burkey's Bro;Dylan Davis;John Terranova;20-1

12 Will's Bay;Benjamin Hernandez;Gabriel Goodwin;15-1

13 (MTO) Chuckles;Junior Alvarado;Chris Englehart;4-1

14 (MTO) Ridolfo;Benjamin Hernandez;Gary Sciacca;8-1

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments