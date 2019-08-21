First post 12:50 p.m.
FIRST RACE — 2 3/8 mi, turf (steeplechase), 4YOs & up, N.Y. Turf Writers Cup. Purse $150,000
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Modem;Jack Doyle;Elizabeth Voss;15-1
2 Winston;Thomas Garner;Jonathan Sheppard;4-5
3 No Wunder;Kieran Norris;Elizabeth Voss;15-1
4 Portrade;Ross Geraghty;Elizabeth Voss;12-1
5 Gibralfaro;Michael Mitchell;Jack Fisher;9-2
6 Belisarius;Bernard Dalton;Kate Dalton;30-1
7 Peppay Le Pugh;Darren Nagle;Jack Fisher;10-1
8 Hinterland;William McCarthy;Jack Fisher;6-1
9 All The Way Jose;Gerard Galligan;Jonathan Sheppard;12-1
SECOND RACE — 1 1/8 mi., 3YOs & up, claiming $16,000. Purse $35,000
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Eddy Dirt;Manny Franco;Rudy Rodriguez;6-1
2 Internet Of Things;Irad Ortiz;Chad Brown;1-1
3 Run For Boston;Tyler Gaffalione;James Ryerson;12-1
4 Purchasing Power;Joel Rosario;A.C. Avila;5-1
5 Curlin's Knight;Jose Ortiz;Jeremiah Englehart;4-1
6 Simma Cum Laude;Herman Harkie;Richard Metivier;30-1
7 Lucky Bet;Jose Lezcano;Bruce Levine;5-1
THIRD RACE — 1 3/16 mi., turf, 3YOs & up, fillies and mares, allowance. Purse $92,000
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Nonsensical;Joe Bravo;Tom Albertrani;8-1
1A Fancy That;Jose Ortiz;Kiaran McLaughlin;8-1
2 Quiet Dignity;Irad Ortiz;Chad Brown;9-5
3 Silver Shaker;Jose Lezcano;Jorge Abreu;10-1
4 Cap De Creus;Manny Franco;Todd Pletcher;4-1
5 English Soul;Joel Rosario;Raymond Handal;2-1
6 Beau Belle;Luis Saez;Tom Albertrani;8-1
7 Cottonwood Falls;Junior Alvarado;Tom Morley;12-1
FOURTH RACE — 1 1/8 mi., 3YOs & up, starter allowance $50,000. Purse $60,000
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Sargeant Drive;Jose Ortiz;Rob Atras;5-2
2 Bumperdoo;Luis Saez;Nick Zito;12-1
3 Claytnthelionheart;Eric Cancel;Phillip Bauer;6-1
4 Derby Memories;Kendrick Carmouche;Danny Gargan;6-5
5 Grit And Glory;Tyler Gaffalione;Stanley Hough;7-2
6 Soul Fight;Joel Rosario;John Terranova;10-1
FIFTH RACE — 1 1/16 mi., turf, 2YOs, fillies, maiden. Purse $75,000
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Sweet Leaf;Luis Reyes;Gary Contessa;12-1
2 Blessingsofliberty;Tyler Gaffalione;Michael Trombetta;4-1
3 La Negrita;Manny Franco;Rudy Rodriguez;6-1
4 Wicked Title;Kendrick Carmouche;Chad Summers;12-1
5 Positive Power;Dylan Davis;Edmund Davis;10-1
6 Let It Slide;Mike Luzzi;Bruce Brown;10-1
7 Las Ramblas;John Velazquez;Wesley Ward;2-1
8 Raggedy Annie;Rajiv Maragh;D. Wayne Lukas;9-2
9 (MTO) Project Whiskey;Kendrick Carmouche;Robert Reid;8-5
10 Central Capital;Junior Alvarado;Leah Gyarmati;10-1
SIXTH RACE — 1 1/8 mi., 2YOs, maiden. Purse $90,000
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Lucky Curlin;Tyler Gaffalione;Mark Casse;9-5
1A Enforceable;Jose Ortiz;Mark Casse;9-5
2 Imperare;Jose Lezcano;Al Stall;6-1
3 Mo And Go;Luis Saez;Jeremiah Englehart;15-1
4 Bracketologist;Rajiv Maragh;D. Wayne Lukas;20-1
5 Cowtown;Irad Ortiz;Todd Pletcher;4-1
6 Portos;John Velazquez;Todd Pletcher;6-1
7 Zuzudini;Dylan Davis;Edward Barker;12-1
8 Crossing The Moon;Joel Rosario;Ken McPeek;5-1
9 Ghost Of The Mambo;Junior Alvarado;Bill Mott;10-1
SEVENTH RACE — 1 mi., turf, 3YOs & up, fillies and mares, maiden. Purse $78,000
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Tax Me Naught;Nazario Alvarado;Linda Dixon;15-1
2 Go Zappem;Jose Ortiz;Jorge Abreu;5-1
3 Renninas Rose;Benjamin Hernandez;Frank Multari;30-1
4 (MTO) J J Jen;Jose Lezcano;Mark Hennig;10-1
5 Freddymo Factor;Rajiv Maragh;Mark Hennig;7-2
6 (MTO) Irish Banker;Luis Saez;Edmund Davis;8-1
7 The Great Johanna;Ricardo Santana;James Ferraro;4-1
8 (MTO) Deep Space;Joel Rosario;Bill Mott;7-2
9 Blame It On Mom;Joel Rosario;Bruce Levine;3-1
10 Tatterazzi;Luis Saez;John Terranova;5-2
11 Magical Romance;Jose Rojas;Kirsten LeBlanc;30-1
12 Finlee;Herman Harkie;Marialice Coffey;30-1
13 (MTO) Nasty Affair;Irad Ortiz;Linda Rice;5-2
14 (MTO) Lady Macho;Rider TBA;Bruce Levine;4-1
EIGHTH RACE — 1 1/8 mi., 3YOs & up, allowance optional claiming $40,000. Purse $83,000
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Calculated Risker;Manny Franco;Raymond Handal;4-1
2 Fiery Opal;Irad Ortiz;Antonio Arriaga;3-1
3 Blugrascat's Smile;Rajiv Maragh;Charlton Baker;5-2
4 Shamrock Kid;Luis Saez;Rick Schosberg;8-1
5 Storm Prophet;Ricardo Santana;Rob Atras;9-5
6 Playthatfunnymusic;Benjamin Hernandez;Mertkan Kantarmaci;12-1
NINTH RACE — 1 mi., turf, 3YOs, fillies, Riskaverse Stakes. Purse $100,000
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Varenka;scratched
2 Peaceful;Manny Franco;Jonathan Thomas;8-1
3 Ionic;Ricardo Santana;Arnaud Delacour;5-1
4 (MTO) Queen Of Beas;Jose Ortiz;Jorge Abreu;4-5
5 All Quality;John Velazquez;Mark Casse;12-1
6 Catch A Bid;Irad Ortiz;Chad Brown;7-5
7 Dalika;Jose Ortiz;Al Stall;15-1
8 New And Improved;Javier Castellano;Chad Brown;6-1
9 Xanthique;Junior Alvarado;Tom Morley;15-1
10 Hotsy Totsy;Joel Rosario;Christophe Clement;3-1
TENTH RACE — 1 1/8 mi., turf, 3YOs & up, maiden claiming $65,000. Purse $56,000
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Deft;Joel Rosario;Rudy Rodriguez;8-1
2 Azzedine;Joey Martinez;Naipaul Chatterpaul;50-1
3 (MTO) Qaabil;Luis Saez;Kiaran McLaughlin;6-1
4 Perceived;Irad Ortiz;Chad Brown;2-1
5 Sandy Lane Kitten;Javier Castellano;Michael Trombetta;10-1
6 Timepiece;Junior Alvarado;H. James Bond;12-1
7 Tony Small;Jose Ortiz;Tom Morley;6-1
8 Crypto Gold;Dylan Davis;Linda Rice;10-1
9 Foti;Manny Franco;Phil Serpe;12-1
10 Noble Spirit;Chris Landeros;George Weaver;7-2
11 Knockout Punch;Luis Saez;Robertino Diodoro;15-1
12 Third Army;Tyler Gaffalione;Ramon Guzman;20-1
13 (MTO) Final Say;Rider TBA;David Cannizzo;4-1
14 (MTO) Dark Storm;Eric Cancel;George Weaver;3-1
