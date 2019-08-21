{{featured_button_text}}

First post 12:50 p.m.

FIRST RACE — 2 3/8 mi, turf (steeplechase), 4YOs & up, N.Y. Turf Writers Cup. Purse $150,000

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Modem;Jack Doyle;Elizabeth Voss;15-1

2 Winston;Thomas Garner;Jonathan Sheppard;4-5

3 No Wunder;Kieran Norris;Elizabeth Voss;15-1

4 Portrade;Ross Geraghty;Elizabeth Voss;12-1

5 Gibralfaro;Michael Mitchell;Jack Fisher;9-2

6 Belisarius;Bernard Dalton;Kate Dalton;30-1

7 Peppay Le Pugh;Darren Nagle;Jack Fisher;10-1

8 Hinterland;William McCarthy;Jack Fisher;6-1

9 All The Way Jose;Gerard Galligan;Jonathan Sheppard;12-1

SECOND RACE — 1 1/8 mi., 3YOs & up, claiming $16,000. Purse $35,000

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Eddy Dirt;Manny Franco;Rudy Rodriguez;6-1

2 Internet Of Things;Irad Ortiz;Chad Brown;1-1

3 Run For Boston;Tyler Gaffalione;James Ryerson;12-1

4 Purchasing Power;Joel Rosario;A.C. Avila;5-1

5 Curlin's Knight;Jose Ortiz;Jeremiah Englehart;4-1

6 Simma Cum Laude;Herman Harkie;Richard Metivier;30-1

7 Lucky Bet;Jose Lezcano;Bruce Levine;5-1

THIRD RACE — 1 3/16 mi., turf, 3YOs & up, fillies and mares, allowance. Purse $92,000

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Nonsensical;Joe Bravo;Tom Albertrani;8-1

1A Fancy That;Jose Ortiz;Kiaran McLaughlin;8-1

2 Quiet Dignity;Irad Ortiz;Chad Brown;9-5

3 Silver Shaker;Jose Lezcano;Jorge Abreu;10-1

4 Cap De Creus;Manny Franco;Todd Pletcher;4-1

5 English Soul;Joel Rosario;Raymond Handal;2-1

6 Beau Belle;Luis Saez;Tom Albertrani;8-1

7 Cottonwood Falls;Junior Alvarado;Tom Morley;12-1

FOURTH RACE — 1 1/8 mi., 3YOs & up, starter allowance $50,000. Purse $60,000

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Sargeant Drive;Jose Ortiz;Rob Atras;5-2

2 Bumperdoo;Luis Saez;Nick Zito;12-1

3 Claytnthelionheart;Eric Cancel;Phillip Bauer;6-1

4 Derby Memories;Kendrick Carmouche;Danny Gargan;6-5

5 Grit And Glory;Tyler Gaffalione;Stanley Hough;7-2

6 Soul Fight;Joel Rosario;John Terranova;10-1

FIFTH RACE — 1 1/16 mi., turf, 2YOs, fillies, maiden. Purse $75,000

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Sweet Leaf;Luis Reyes;Gary Contessa;12-1

2 Blessingsofliberty;Tyler Gaffalione;Michael Trombetta;4-1

3 La Negrita;Manny Franco;Rudy Rodriguez;6-1

4 Wicked Title;Kendrick Carmouche;Chad Summers;12-1

5 Positive Power;Dylan Davis;Edmund Davis;10-1

6 Let It Slide;Mike Luzzi;Bruce Brown;10-1

7 Las Ramblas;John Velazquez;Wesley Ward;2-1

8 Raggedy Annie;Rajiv Maragh;D. Wayne Lukas;9-2

9 (MTO) Project Whiskey;Kendrick Carmouche;Robert Reid;8-5

10 Central Capital;Junior Alvarado;Leah Gyarmati;10-1

SIXTH RACE — 1 1/8 mi., 2YOs, maiden. Purse $90,000

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Lucky Curlin;Tyler Gaffalione;Mark Casse;9-5

1A Enforceable;Jose Ortiz;Mark Casse;9-5

2 Imperare;Jose Lezcano;Al Stall;6-1

3 Mo And Go;Luis Saez;Jeremiah Englehart;15-1

4 Bracketologist;Rajiv Maragh;D. Wayne Lukas;20-1

5 Cowtown;Irad Ortiz;Todd Pletcher;4-1

6 Portos;John Velazquez;Todd Pletcher;6-1

7 Zuzudini;Dylan Davis;Edward Barker;12-1

8 Crossing The Moon;Joel Rosario;Ken McPeek;5-1

9 Ghost Of The Mambo;Junior Alvarado;Bill Mott;10-1

SEVENTH RACE — 1 mi., turf, 3YOs & up, fillies and mares, maiden. Purse $78,000

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Tax Me Naught;Nazario Alvarado;Linda Dixon;15-1

2 Go Zappem;Jose Ortiz;Jorge Abreu;5-1

3 Renninas Rose;Benjamin Hernandez;Frank Multari;30-1

4 (MTO) J J Jen;Jose Lezcano;Mark Hennig;10-1

5 Freddymo Factor;Rajiv Maragh;Mark Hennig;7-2

6 (MTO) Irish Banker;Luis Saez;Edmund Davis;8-1

7 The Great Johanna;Ricardo Santana;James Ferraro;4-1

8 (MTO) Deep Space;Joel Rosario;Bill Mott;7-2

9 Blame It On Mom;Joel Rosario;Bruce Levine;3-1

10 Tatterazzi;Luis Saez;John Terranova;5-2

11 Magical Romance;Jose Rojas;Kirsten LeBlanc;30-1

12 Finlee;Herman Harkie;Marialice Coffey;30-1

13 (MTO) Nasty Affair;Irad Ortiz;Linda Rice;5-2

14 (MTO) Lady Macho;Rider TBA;Bruce Levine;4-1

EIGHTH RACE — 1 1/8 mi., 3YOs & up, allowance optional claiming $40,000. Purse $83,000

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Calculated Risker;Manny Franco;Raymond Handal;4-1

2 Fiery Opal;Irad Ortiz;Antonio Arriaga;3-1

3 Blugrascat's Smile;Rajiv Maragh;Charlton Baker;5-2

4 Shamrock Kid;Luis Saez;Rick Schosberg;8-1

5 Storm Prophet;Ricardo Santana;Rob Atras;9-5

6 Playthatfunnymusic;Benjamin Hernandez;Mertkan Kantarmaci;12-1

NINTH RACE — 1 mi., turf, 3YOs, fillies, Riskaverse Stakes. Purse $100,000

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Varenka;scratched

2 Peaceful;Manny Franco;Jonathan Thomas;8-1

3 Ionic;Ricardo Santana;Arnaud Delacour;5-1

4 (MTO) Queen Of Beas;Jose Ortiz;Jorge Abreu;4-5

5 All Quality;John Velazquez;Mark Casse;12-1

6 Catch A Bid;Irad Ortiz;Chad Brown;7-5

7 Dalika;Jose Ortiz;Al Stall;15-1

8 New And Improved;Javier Castellano;Chad Brown;6-1

9 Xanthique;Junior Alvarado;Tom Morley;15-1

10 Hotsy Totsy;Joel Rosario;Christophe Clement;3-1

TENTH RACE — 1 1/8 mi., turf, 3YOs & up, maiden claiming $65,000. Purse $56,000

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Deft;Joel Rosario;Rudy Rodriguez;8-1

2 Azzedine;Joey Martinez;Naipaul Chatterpaul;50-1

3 (MTO) Qaabil;Luis Saez;Kiaran McLaughlin;6-1

4 Perceived;Irad Ortiz;Chad Brown;2-1

5 Sandy Lane Kitten;Javier Castellano;Michael Trombetta;10-1

6 Timepiece;Junior Alvarado;H. James Bond;12-1

7 Tony Small;Jose Ortiz;Tom Morley;6-1

8 Crypto Gold;Dylan Davis;Linda Rice;10-1

9 Foti;Manny Franco;Phil Serpe;12-1

10 Noble Spirit;Chris Landeros;George Weaver;7-2

11 Knockout Punch;Luis Saez;Robertino Diodoro;15-1

12 Third Army;Tyler Gaffalione;Ramon Guzman;20-1

13 (MTO) Final Say;Rider TBA;David Cannizzo;4-1

14 (MTO) Dark Storm;Eric Cancel;George Weaver;3-1

