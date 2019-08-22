Post Time 1 p.m.
1ST RACE
5 1/2 furlongs, Turf, Fillies, 2 year olds, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $78,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Deeply Analytical;Javier Castellano;Chad Brown;5-2
2 Moana's Tale;Kendrick Carmouche;Danny Gargan;9-2
3 A Freud of Mama;Luis Saez;Michael Maker;10-1
4 Stretchthestory;Junior Alvarado;Christophe Clement;6-1
5 Ava K's Girl;Joel Rosario;Michelle Nevin;10-1
6 Unicorn Sally;Chris Landeros;John Kimmel;12-1
7 Jen's Battle;Manuel Franco;Gary Contessa;8-1
8 American Song;Jorge Vargas;Jeremiah Englehart;12-1
9 Single Verse;Tyler Gaffalione;Bruce Brown;4-1
10 Lil Morning Star;Joey Martinez;Kim Laudati;30-1
11 Desbordes (AE);Manuel Franco;George Weaver;8-1
12 Eli Rocks (AE);Ricardo Santana;Thomas Morley;15-1
13 Tales I Winit (AE);Irad Ortiz;Christophe Clement;8-1
14 Bellamy Bigs (AE);Michael Luzzi;Edmund Davis;30-1
15 15 Keypit (MTO);Jose Lezcano;Thomas Albertrani;12-1
16 Rewarded (MTO);Rider TBA;Michael Lauer;15-1
2ND RACE
1 1/16 Miles, Turf, 3 year olds & up, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $78,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Klickitat;Junior Alvarado;James Jerkens;3-1
1A Overland (MTO);Rider TBA;James Jerkens;3-1
2 Catorat;Eric Cancel;David Donk;12-1
3 Crazy Life;Javier Castellano;Chad Brown;7-2
4 Waynes Footsteps;Luis Saez;Brad Cox;7-2
5 Jimmy Jazz;Jose Ortiz;Thomas Bush;4-1
6 My Prim;Dylan Davis;Bruce Levine;15-1
7 Daring Disguise;Irad Ortiz;Linda Rice;4-1
8 Masterprize;Talbert Howell;Michael Simmonds;50-1
9 Constructor;Luis Reyes;Thomas Albertrani;30-1
3RD RACE
1 1/8 Miles, 3 year olds, Fleet Indian Stakes. Purse $200,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Maiden Beauty;Luis Saez;Gary Contessa;8-1
2 Newly Minted;Jose Lezcano;Linda Rice;6-5
3 Elegant Zip;Manuel Franco;David Donk;15-1
4 Wait a Minute;Jose Baez;Jackie Stauffer;6-1
5 Behind the Couc;Jose Ortiz;Jeremiah Englehart;5-2
6 Kid Is Frosty;Irad Ortiz;Brad Cox;7-2
4TH RACE
5 1/2 furlongs, 2 year olds, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $78,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 True Grace;Joel Rosario;Christophe Clement;5-1
2 Solar Fire;Ricardo Santana;John Toscano;12-1
3 Kampai;Benjamin Hernandez;Chris Englehart;12-1
4 Lord Camden;Tyler Gaffalione;Mark Casse; 4-1
5 Austrian;Joe Bravo;D. Wayne Lukas;15-1
6 Tapizearance;Manuel Franco;Gary Contessa;15-1
7 Stone Hearted;Chris Landeros;Gary Gullo;8-1
8 Scilly Cay;Jose Ortiz;Linda Rice;5-2
9 Three Jokers;Luis Saez;John Terranova;6-1
10 Hold My Call;Kendrick Carmouche;Robert Falcone;10-1
11 Sir Ludlow (AE);Joey Martinez;Timothy Hamm;20-1
5TH RACE
1 1/16 Miles, Turf, Fillies & mares, 3 year olds & up, Yaddo Stakes. Purse $150,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Fifty Five;Javier Castellano;Chad Brown;1-1
2 English Soul;Manuel Franco;Raymond Handal;4-1
3 Wegetsdamunnys;Joel Rosario;Christophe Clement;5-1
4 Belle of the Spa;Dylan Davis;Bruce Brown;30-1
5 Take Charge Aubrey (MTO);Rider TBA;Bruce Levine;9-5
6 Munchkin Money;Junior Alvarado;Christophe Clement;3-1
7 Held Accountable;Eric Cancel;Philip Serpe;20-1
8 Out of Orbit (MTO);Luis Saez;Philip Serpe;2-1
9 Kreesie;Jose Ortiz;David Donk;12-1
6TH RACE
5 1/2 furlongs, Turf, 3 year olds & up, Allowance. Purse $80,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Brockmoninoff;Eric Cancel;George Weaver;12-1
2 Bears Mafia (MTO);Rider TBA;Thomas Amoss;9-2
3 Rockin Jo;Manuel Franco;Dennis Lalman;12-1
4 Red Zinger;Junior Alvarado;Gary Contessa;3-1
5 Preferred Outcome;Jaime Rodriguez;M. Anthony Ferraro;12-1
6 Remstin;Chris Landeros;Gary Contessa;12-1
7 Constant Knight;Jomar Torres;Mary Black;10-1
8 Bassman Dave (MTO;Dylan Davis;Gary Sciacca;5-2
9 Joe's Smokin Gun;Dylan Davis;Josiah Hampshire;15-1
10 Bourbon Mission;Irad Ortiz;Joe Sharp;5-1
11 Veterans Beach;Jose Ortiz;David Donk;5-1
12 Call Me Harry;Tyler Gaffalione;Kelsey Danner;7-2
7TH RACE
6 1/2 furlongs, Fillies, 2 year olds, Seeking the Ante Stakes. Purse $200,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Violent Point;John Velazquez;Mark Casse;5-1
2 Big Q;Jose Lezcano;Gary Gullo;6-1
3 Time Limit;Irad Ortiz;Michael Maker;10-1
4 Wharf Cat;Luis Reyes;Oscar Barrera;20-1
5 Fierce Lady;Javier Castellano;Dermot Magner;1-1
6 My Italian Rabbi;Luis Saez;Jeremiah Englehart;2-1
8TH RACE
6 1/2 furlongs, 2 year olds, Funny Cide Stakes. Purse $200,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Bull of Bayern;Ricardo Santana;Rudy Rodriguez;12-1
2 No Lime;Junior Alvarado;William Mott;15-1
3 City Man;Joel Rosario;Christophe Clement;3-1
4 Mission Wrapitup;Dylan Davis;Bruce Brown;5-1
5 Opportunist;Tyler Gaffalione;Mark Casse;10-1
6 Theitalianamerican;Javier Castellano;Gary Contessa;10-1
7 Cleon Jones;Jorge Vargas;Jeremiah Englehart;8-1
8 Sky of Hook;Luis Saez;Rudy Rodriguez;4-1
9 Listentoyourheart;Manuel Franco;Christophe Clement;7-2
9TH RACE
1 1/16 Miles, Turf, 3 year olds & up, West Point Stakes. Purse: $150,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Therapist;Irad Ortiz;Christophe Clement;5-2
2 2 Hoboe;John Velazquez;David Donk;10-1
3 Offering Plan;Javier Castellano;Chad Brown;8-5
4 Rapt;Manuel Franco;Robert Ribaudo;12-1
5 Mo Maverick;Luis Saez;David Cannizzo;12-1
6 6 Everyonelovesjames;Eric Cancel;Jonathan Sheppard;20-1
7 Voodoo Song;Jose Ortiz;Linda Rice;6-1
8 Dot Matrix;Joel Rosario;Brad Cox;9-2
10TH RACE
1 1/18 Miles, 3 year olds, Albany Stakes. Purse $250,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Daddy Knows;Irad Ortiz;Linda Rice;12-1
2 Bankit;Ricardo Santana;Steven Asmussen;7-2
3 Dancers for Token;Dylan Davis;Robbie Davis;30-1
4 Make Motime;Michael Luzzi;Gabriel Goodwin;50-1
5 Blindwillie McTell;Jose Ortiz;Linda Rice;9-2
6 Funny Guy;Rajiv Maragh;John Terranova;6-1
7 Not That Brady;Jose Lezcano;Rudy Rodriguez;5-2
8 Just Right;John Velazquez;Todd Pletcher;6-1
9 Doups Point;Joel Rosario;Christophe Clement;8-1
10 Kazmania;Kendrick Carmouche;Eduardo Jones;15-1
11TH RACE
1 3/16 Miles, Turf, 3 year olds & up, Maiden Claiming $40,000. Purse $48,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Herecomesthejudge;Eric Cancel;Michelle Nevin;30-1
2 Wacky Pal;Jose Ortiz;Jeremiah Englehart;7-5
3 Moo Lah;Luis Reyes;Michelle Nevin;15-1
4 Sobersick N Sorry;Chris Landeros;Michael Miceli;15-1
5 Determined One;Ricardo Santana;Thomas Morley;12-1
6 Big Wonder;Joey Martinez;Naipaul Chatterpaul;15-1
7 Ridolfo (MTO);Benjamin Hernandez;Gary Sciacca;8-1
8 Icey Cash;Tyler Gaffalione;Dominick Schettino;20-1
9 The Happy Giant;Manuel Franco;Raymond Handal;4-1
10 Mr. Vincent;Irad Ortiz;Steve Klesaris;8-1
11 Curlin's Legacy;Junior Alvarado;Patrick Kelly;10-1
12 Millies Party Boy;Jose Lezcano;James Frangella;8-1
13 Awesome Adversary (MTO);Tyler Gaffalione;Mitchell Friedman;5-2
