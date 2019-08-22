{{featured_button_text}}

Post Time 1 p.m.

1ST RACE

5 1/2 furlongs, Turf, Fillies, 2 year olds, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $78,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Deeply Analytical;Javier Castellano;Chad Brown;5-2

2 Moana's Tale;Kendrick Carmouche;Danny Gargan;9-2

3 A Freud of Mama;Luis Saez;Michael Maker;10-1

4 Stretchthestory;Junior Alvarado;Christophe Clement;6-1

5 Ava K's Girl;Joel Rosario;Michelle Nevin;10-1

6 Unicorn Sally;Chris Landeros;John Kimmel;12-1

7 Jen's Battle;Manuel Franco;Gary Contessa;8-1

8 American Song;Jorge Vargas;Jeremiah Englehart;12-1

9 Single Verse;Tyler Gaffalione;Bruce Brown;4-1

10 Lil Morning Star;Joey Martinez;Kim Laudati;30-1

11 Desbordes (AE);Manuel Franco;George Weaver;8-1

12 Eli Rocks (AE);Ricardo Santana;Thomas Morley;15-1

13 Tales I Winit (AE);Irad Ortiz;Christophe Clement;8-1

14 Bellamy Bigs (AE);Michael Luzzi;Edmund Davis;30-1

15 15 Keypit (MTO);Jose Lezcano;Thomas Albertrani;12-1

16 Rewarded (MTO);Rider TBA;Michael Lauer;15-1

2ND RACE

1 1/16 Miles, Turf, 3 year olds & up, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $78,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Klickitat;Junior Alvarado;James Jerkens;3-1

1A Overland (MTO);Rider TBA;James Jerkens;3-1

2 Catorat;Eric Cancel;David Donk;12-1

3 Crazy Life;Javier Castellano;Chad Brown;7-2

4 Waynes Footsteps;Luis Saez;Brad Cox;7-2

5 Jimmy Jazz;Jose Ortiz;Thomas Bush;4-1

6 My Prim;Dylan Davis;Bruce Levine;15-1

7 Daring Disguise;Irad Ortiz;Linda Rice;4-1

8 Masterprize;Talbert Howell;Michael Simmonds;50-1

9 Constructor;Luis Reyes;Thomas Albertrani;30-1

3RD RACE

1 1/8 Miles, 3 year olds, Fleet Indian Stakes. Purse $200,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Maiden Beauty;Luis Saez;Gary Contessa;8-1

2 Newly Minted;Jose Lezcano;Linda Rice;6-5

3 Elegant Zip;Manuel Franco;David Donk;15-1

4 Wait a Minute;Jose Baez;Jackie Stauffer;6-1

5 Behind the Couc;Jose Ortiz;Jeremiah Englehart;5-2

6 Kid Is Frosty;Irad Ortiz;Brad Cox;7-2

4TH RACE

5 1/2 furlongs, 2 year olds, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $78,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 True Grace;Joel Rosario;Christophe Clement;5-1

2 Solar Fire;Ricardo Santana;John Toscano;12-1

3 Kampai;Benjamin Hernandez;Chris Englehart;12-1

4 Lord Camden;Tyler Gaffalione;Mark Casse; 4-1

5 Austrian;Joe Bravo;D. Wayne Lukas;15-1

6 Tapizearance;Manuel Franco;Gary Contessa;15-1

7 Stone Hearted;Chris Landeros;Gary Gullo;8-1

8 Scilly Cay;Jose Ortiz;Linda Rice;5-2

9 Three Jokers;Luis Saez;John Terranova;6-1

10 Hold My Call;Kendrick Carmouche;Robert Falcone;10-1

11 Sir Ludlow (AE);Joey Martinez;Timothy Hamm;20-1

5TH RACE

1 1/16 Miles, Turf, Fillies & mares, 3 year olds & up, Yaddo Stakes. Purse $150,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Fifty Five;Javier Castellano;Chad Brown;1-1

2 English Soul;Manuel Franco;Raymond Handal;4-1

3 Wegetsdamunnys;Joel Rosario;Christophe Clement;5-1

4 Belle of the Spa;Dylan Davis;Bruce Brown;30-1

5 Take Charge Aubrey (MTO);Rider TBA;Bruce Levine;9-5

6 Munchkin Money;Junior Alvarado;Christophe Clement;3-1

7 Held Accountable;Eric Cancel;Philip Serpe;20-1

8 Out of Orbit (MTO);Luis Saez;Philip Serpe;2-1

9 Kreesie;Jose Ortiz;David Donk;12-1

6TH RACE

5 1/2 furlongs, Turf, 3 year olds & up, Allowance. Purse $80,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Brockmoninoff;Eric Cancel;George Weaver;12-1

2 Bears Mafia (MTO);Rider TBA;Thomas Amoss;9-2

3 Rockin Jo;Manuel Franco;Dennis Lalman;12-1

4 Red Zinger;Junior Alvarado;Gary Contessa;3-1

5 Preferred Outcome;Jaime Rodriguez;M. Anthony Ferraro;12-1

6 Remstin;Chris Landeros;Gary Contessa;12-1

7 Constant Knight;Jomar Torres;Mary Black;10-1

8 Bassman Dave (MTO;Dylan Davis;Gary Sciacca;5-2

9 Joe's Smokin Gun;Dylan Davis;Josiah Hampshire;15-1

10 Bourbon Mission;Irad Ortiz;Joe Sharp;5-1

11 Veterans Beach;Jose Ortiz;David Donk;5-1

12 Call Me Harry;Tyler Gaffalione;Kelsey Danner;7-2

7TH RACE

6 1/2 furlongs, Fillies, 2 year olds, Seeking the Ante Stakes. Purse $200,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Violent Point;John Velazquez;Mark Casse;5-1

2 Big Q;Jose Lezcano;Gary Gullo;6-1

3 Time Limit;Irad Ortiz;Michael Maker;10-1

4 Wharf Cat;Luis Reyes;Oscar Barrera;20-1

5 Fierce Lady;Javier Castellano;Dermot Magner;1-1

6 My Italian Rabbi;Luis Saez;Jeremiah Englehart;2-1

8TH RACE

6 1/2 furlongs, 2 year olds, Funny Cide Stakes. Purse $200,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Bull of Bayern;Ricardo Santana;Rudy Rodriguez;12-1

2 No Lime;Junior Alvarado;William Mott;15-1

3 City Man;Joel Rosario;Christophe Clement;3-1

4 Mission Wrapitup;Dylan Davis;Bruce Brown;5-1

5 Opportunist;Tyler Gaffalione;Mark Casse;10-1

6 Theitalianamerican;Javier Castellano;Gary Contessa;10-1

7 Cleon Jones;Jorge Vargas;Jeremiah Englehart;8-1

8 Sky of Hook;Luis Saez;Rudy Rodriguez;4-1

9 Listentoyourheart;Manuel Franco;Christophe Clement;7-2

9TH RACE

1 1/16 Miles, Turf, 3 year olds & up, West Point Stakes. Purse: $150,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Therapist;Irad Ortiz;Christophe Clement;5-2

2 2 Hoboe;John Velazquez;David Donk;10-1

3 Offering Plan;Javier Castellano;Chad Brown;8-5

4 Rapt;Manuel Franco;Robert Ribaudo;12-1

5 Mo Maverick;Luis Saez;David Cannizzo;12-1

6 6 Everyonelovesjames;Eric Cancel;Jonathan Sheppard;20-1

7 Voodoo Song;Jose Ortiz;Linda Rice;6-1

8 Dot Matrix;Joel Rosario;Brad Cox;9-2

10TH RACE

1 1/18 Miles, 3 year olds, Albany Stakes. Purse $250,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Daddy Knows;Irad Ortiz;Linda Rice;12-1

2 Bankit;Ricardo Santana;Steven Asmussen;7-2

3 Dancers for Token;Dylan Davis;Robbie Davis;30-1

4 Make Motime;Michael Luzzi;Gabriel Goodwin;50-1

5 Blindwillie McTell;Jose Ortiz;Linda Rice;9-2

6 Funny Guy;Rajiv Maragh;John Terranova;6-1

7 Not That Brady;Jose Lezcano;Rudy Rodriguez;5-2

8 Just Right;John Velazquez;Todd Pletcher;6-1

9 Doups Point;Joel Rosario;Christophe Clement;8-1

10 Kazmania;Kendrick Carmouche;Eduardo Jones;15-1

11TH RACE

1 3/16 Miles, Turf, 3 year olds & up, Maiden Claiming $40,000. Purse $48,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Herecomesthejudge;Eric Cancel;Michelle Nevin;30-1

2 Wacky Pal;Jose Ortiz;Jeremiah Englehart;7-5

3 Moo Lah;Luis Reyes;Michelle Nevin;15-1

4 Sobersick N Sorry;Chris Landeros;Michael Miceli;15-1

5 Determined One;Ricardo Santana;Thomas Morley;12-1

6 Big Wonder;Joey Martinez;Naipaul Chatterpaul;15-1

7 Ridolfo (MTO);Benjamin Hernandez;Gary Sciacca;8-1

8 Icey Cash;Tyler Gaffalione;Dominick Schettino;20-1

9 The Happy Giant;Manuel Franco;Raymond Handal;4-1

10 Mr. Vincent;Irad Ortiz;Steve Klesaris;8-1

11 Curlin's Legacy;Junior Alvarado;Patrick Kelly;10-1

12 Millies Party Boy;Jose Lezcano;James Frangella;8-1

13 Awesome Adversary (MTO);Tyler Gaffalione;Mitchell Friedman;5-2

