Post Time 1 p.m.

1ST RACE

6 furlongs, Fillies, 2 year olds, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $78,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Tequila Fog;Chris Landeros;Dermot Magner;6-1

2 Aubrey Tate;Ricardo Santana;Norm Casse;9-2

3 Surprise Arrival;Jose Ortiz;Michael Maker;15-1

4 More Glitter;John Velazquez;Todd Pletcher;2-1

5 Irish Danzing;Irad Ortiz;Christophe Clement;4-1

6 Bingolina;Dylan Davis;John Kimmel;8-1

7 Barker Lane;Heman Harkie;Edward Barker;30-1

8 Keypit;Jose Lezcano;Thomas Albertrani;15-1

9 Ama Is a Rock;Eric Cancel;Gary Sciacca;20-1

10 Welsh Gold;Luis Saez;Gregory Sacco;10-1

11 E Z for You to Say (AE);Heman Harkie;Patrick Quick;12-1

12 Playtone (AE);Jose Ortiz;Eddie Kenneally;5-1

13 Sister Beauty (AE);Kendrick Carmouche;Gary Contessa;10-1

2ND RACE

1 1/8 Miles, Turf, 3 year olds & up, Allowance Optional Claiming $40,000. Purse $83,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Minsky Moment;Irad Ortiz;Chad Brown;3-1

2 Vincento (MTO);Jose Ortiz;Linda Rice;2-1

3 Evaluator;Junior Alvarado;H. James Bond;10-1

4 Ides of Arch;Dylan Davis;Bruce Levine;15-1

5 Peter's Project (MTO);Rider TBA;Jeffrey Englehart;10-1

6 Cross Border;Luis Saez;Michael Maker;8-5

7 We Should Talk;Chris Landeros;Gary Gullo;6-1

8 Riendo;Kendrick Carmouche;Richard Schosberg;15-1

9 Gambler's Fallacy;Javier Castellano;Chad Brown;5-2

3RD RACE

6 1/2 furlongs, Fillies & mares, 3 year olds & up, Claiming $20,000. Purse $42,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Camorra;Luis Saez;Todd Pletcher;4-5

2 Tequila Sunday;Irad Ortiz;Robert Klesaris;7-2

3 Blissful Breeze;Benjamin Hernandez;Luis Miranda;12-1

4 Parlapiano;Heman Harkie;Patrick Quick;20-1

5 Offlee Irish;Luis Reyes;Jacqueline Falk;15-1

6 Tayler's the Boss;Joey Martinez;Luis Miranda;6-1

7 Golden Vale;Eric Cancel;Robert Vetter;5-1

4TH RACE

5 1/2 furlongs

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Game Boy Benny;Ricardo Santana;George Weaver;5-1

2 Sneakiness (MTO);Jose Ortiz;Linda Rice;2-1

3 Seven Gems;Irad Ortiz;Steve Klesaris;3-1

4 He Iz Gone;Junior Alvarado;Christophe Clement;12-1

5 Tenure;Joel Rosario;Christophe Clement;5-2

6 Lundqvist;Luis Saez;John Terranova;8-1

7 Surge Pricing;Javier Castellano;Eddie Kenneally;9-2

8 Wild One Forever;Jose Ortiz;Jeremiah Englehart;4-1

5TH RACE

7 furlongs, 3 year olds & up, Claiming $16,000. Purse $35,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Business Cycle;Javier Castellano;Chad Brown;1-1

2 Bronxville;Manuel Franco;Raymond Handal;5-1

3 Call the Cat;Dylan Davis;Gary Sciacca;10-1

4 One More Tom;Irad Ortiz;Robert Klesaris;8-1

5 Mandatory Payout;Ricardo Santana;Rob Atras;12-1

6 Inclunation;Luis Reyes;Mertkan Kantarmaci;20-1

7 Major Flirt;Jose Ortiz;Linda Rice;8-1

8 Bustin Mach Four;Joel Rosario;A.C. Avila;12-1

9 Straphanger;Michael Luzzi;Edward Barker;30-1

10 Coach Villa;Joey Martinez;Nicholas Zito;15-1

6TH RACE

5 1/2 furlongs, Turf, Fillies & mares, 3 year olds & up, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $78,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Pendolino;Eric Cancel;Josiah Hampshire;12-1

2 Tossup;Dylan Davis;Patrick Kelly;15-1

3 Fight On Lucy;Benjamin Hernandez;Patrick Kelly;20-1

4 Finlee;Heman Harkie;Marialice Coffey;30-1

5 Kitty Therapy;Rajiv Maragh;Michelle Nevin;15-1

6 Stunning Beauty;Manuel Franco;David Donk;15-1

7 Lead Guitar;Luis Saez;George Weaver;1-1

8 Corey Scores;Irad Ortiz;Chad Brown;4-1

9 Plink Freud;Joel Rosario;Thomas Bush;5-1

10 Trumpit;Chris Landeros;Gary Gullo;12-1

11 Queenofeverything (MTO);Dylan Davis;H. James Bond;6-5

7TH RACE

6 furlongs, Fillies, 2 year olds, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $78,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Imincomunicado;Jose Lezcano;Derek Ryan;4-1

2 Top Hat Invasion;Andre Worrie;Jeffrey Englehart;12-1

3 Kefaliani;Dylan Davis;Charlton Baker;12-1

4 Myawaya;John Velazquez;Todd Pletcher;3-1

5 Smokin Hot Kiss;Eric Cancel;Marialice Coffey;20-1

6 Bok Choy;Luis Saez;Roy Lerman;8-1

7 Bellamy Bigs;Michael Luzzi;Edmund Davis;30-1

8 Saratoga Beauty;Paco Lopez;Patrick McBurney;9-2

9 Canarsie Angel;Kendrick Carmouche;Linda Dixon;6-1

10 Courageous Girl;Manuel Franco;David Donk;8-1

11 Critical Value (AE);Junior Alvarado;Jeremiah Englehart;2-1

12 Rewarded (AE);Manuel Franco;Michael Lauer;20-1

13 Bella Invasion (AE);Heman Harkie;Randi Persaud;30-1

14 Mebs Web (AE);Joey Martinez;Nicholas Zito;15-1

8TH RACE

6 furlongs, 4 year olds & up, Starter Optional Claiming $50,000. Purse $70,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Ruler of the Nile;Ricardo Santana;Michael Lauer;8-1

2 Majestic Affair;Manuel Franco;Rudy Rodriguez;10-1

3 American Power;Jose Ortiz;Linda Rice;5-1

4 Ray'swarrior;Paco Lopez;Jason Servis;8-5

5 Mr. Dougie Fresh;Irad Ortiz;Jason Servis;3-1

6 Monteleone;Jose Lezcano;Linda Rice;15-1

7 Missle Bomb;Kendrick Carmouche;John Toscano;12-1

8 California Night;Luis Saez;Michael Maker;10-1

9 H Man;Luis Reyes;Gary Contessa;20-1

9TH RACE

1 1/16 Miles, Turf, Fillies, 2 year olds, P. G. Johnson Stakes. Purse $100,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Lucky Jingle;Rajiv Maragh;H. Graham Motion;12-1

2 Sunset Promise;Luis Saez;Michael Maker;8-1

3 Ginseng;Javier Castellano;Brad Cox;8-1

4 Apurate;John Velazquez;Todd Pletcher;6-1

5 Lively Kitten;Abner Adorno;Daniel Velazquez;15-1

6 Crystalle;Joel Rosario;John Kimmel;3-1

7 English Breeze;Manuel Franco;David Donk;5-1

8 Sweet Melania;Jose Ortiz;Todd Pletcher;9-5

10TH RACE

1 Mile, Turf, Fillies & mares, 3 year olds & up, Maiden Claiming $40,000. Purse $48,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Don't Tell Flora;Paco Lopez;James Ryerson;12-1

2 Miss Ross;Dylan Davis;Bruce Levine;15-1

3 Rare Gift;Jose Ortiz;Jeremiah Englehart;10-1

4 Tax Me Naught;Nazario Alvarado;Linda Dixon;15-1

5 Eighty Seven North;Irad Ortiz;Leah Gyarmati;3-1

6 Freudycatfever;Junior Alvarado;H. James Bond;12-1

7 Fusi;Manuel Franco;Rob Atras;5-1

8 Low Is Laine;Benjamin Hernandez;Gary Sciacca;15-1

9 Molly's Nighthawk;Chris Landeros;John Kimmel;4-1

10 Frosty Linz;Luis Reyes;Dominick Schettino;8-1

11 Bull Feathers;Samuel Jimenez;Bob Dunham;30-1

12 Gunboat Diplomacy;Luis Saez;Bruce Brown;12-1

13 Ideational (AE);Irad Ortiz;Chad Brown;5-2

14 Two Graces (MTO);Rider TBA;James Ryerson;5-2

15 Disquiet (MTO);Joey Martinez;Robert Ribaudo;12-1

16 Summer Fantasy (MTO);Michael Luzzi;Jeremiah Englehart;10-1

