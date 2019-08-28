Post Time 1 p.m.
1ST RACE
6 furlongs, Fillies, 2 year olds, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $78,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Tequila Fog;Chris Landeros;Dermot Magner;6-1
2 Aubrey Tate;Ricardo Santana;Norm Casse;9-2
3 Surprise Arrival;Jose Ortiz;Michael Maker;15-1
4 More Glitter;John Velazquez;Todd Pletcher;2-1
5 Irish Danzing;Irad Ortiz;Christophe Clement;4-1
6 Bingolina;Dylan Davis;John Kimmel;8-1
7 Barker Lane;Heman Harkie;Edward Barker;30-1
8 Keypit;Jose Lezcano;Thomas Albertrani;15-1
9 Ama Is a Rock;Eric Cancel;Gary Sciacca;20-1
10 Welsh Gold;Luis Saez;Gregory Sacco;10-1
11 E Z for You to Say (AE);Heman Harkie;Patrick Quick;12-1
12 Playtone (AE);Jose Ortiz;Eddie Kenneally;5-1
13 Sister Beauty (AE);Kendrick Carmouche;Gary Contessa;10-1
2ND RACE
1 1/8 Miles, Turf, 3 year olds & up, Allowance Optional Claiming $40,000. Purse $83,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Minsky Moment;Irad Ortiz;Chad Brown;3-1
2 Vincento (MTO);Jose Ortiz;Linda Rice;2-1
3 Evaluator;Junior Alvarado;H. James Bond;10-1
4 Ides of Arch;Dylan Davis;Bruce Levine;15-1
5 Peter's Project (MTO);Rider TBA;Jeffrey Englehart;10-1
6 Cross Border;Luis Saez;Michael Maker;8-5
7 We Should Talk;Chris Landeros;Gary Gullo;6-1
8 Riendo;Kendrick Carmouche;Richard Schosberg;15-1
9 Gambler's Fallacy;Javier Castellano;Chad Brown;5-2
3RD RACE
6 1/2 furlongs, Fillies & mares, 3 year olds & up, Claiming $20,000. Purse $42,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Camorra;Luis Saez;Todd Pletcher;4-5
2 Tequila Sunday;Irad Ortiz;Robert Klesaris;7-2
3 Blissful Breeze;Benjamin Hernandez;Luis Miranda;12-1
4 Parlapiano;Heman Harkie;Patrick Quick;20-1
5 Offlee Irish;Luis Reyes;Jacqueline Falk;15-1
6 Tayler's the Boss;Joey Martinez;Luis Miranda;6-1
7 Golden Vale;Eric Cancel;Robert Vetter;5-1
4TH RACE
5 1/2 furlongs
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Game Boy Benny;Ricardo Santana;George Weaver;5-1
2 Sneakiness (MTO);Jose Ortiz;Linda Rice;2-1
3 Seven Gems;Irad Ortiz;Steve Klesaris;3-1
4 He Iz Gone;Junior Alvarado;Christophe Clement;12-1
5 Tenure;Joel Rosario;Christophe Clement;5-2
6 Lundqvist;Luis Saez;John Terranova;8-1
7 Surge Pricing;Javier Castellano;Eddie Kenneally;9-2
8 Wild One Forever;Jose Ortiz;Jeremiah Englehart;4-1
5TH RACE
7 furlongs, 3 year olds & up, Claiming $16,000. Purse $35,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Business Cycle;Javier Castellano;Chad Brown;1-1
2 Bronxville;Manuel Franco;Raymond Handal;5-1
3 Call the Cat;Dylan Davis;Gary Sciacca;10-1
4 One More Tom;Irad Ortiz;Robert Klesaris;8-1
5 Mandatory Payout;Ricardo Santana;Rob Atras;12-1
6 Inclunation;Luis Reyes;Mertkan Kantarmaci;20-1
7 Major Flirt;Jose Ortiz;Linda Rice;8-1
8 Bustin Mach Four;Joel Rosario;A.C. Avila;12-1
9 Straphanger;Michael Luzzi;Edward Barker;30-1
10 Coach Villa;Joey Martinez;Nicholas Zito;15-1
6TH RACE
5 1/2 furlongs, Turf, Fillies & mares, 3 year olds & up, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $78,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Pendolino;Eric Cancel;Josiah Hampshire;12-1
2 Tossup;Dylan Davis;Patrick Kelly;15-1
3 Fight On Lucy;Benjamin Hernandez;Patrick Kelly;20-1
4 Finlee;Heman Harkie;Marialice Coffey;30-1
5 Kitty Therapy;Rajiv Maragh;Michelle Nevin;15-1
6 Stunning Beauty;Manuel Franco;David Donk;15-1
7 Lead Guitar;Luis Saez;George Weaver;1-1
8 Corey Scores;Irad Ortiz;Chad Brown;4-1
9 Plink Freud;Joel Rosario;Thomas Bush;5-1
10 Trumpit;Chris Landeros;Gary Gullo;12-1
11 Queenofeverything (MTO);Dylan Davis;H. James Bond;6-5
7TH RACE
6 furlongs, Fillies, 2 year olds, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $78,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Imincomunicado;Jose Lezcano;Derek Ryan;4-1
2 Top Hat Invasion;Andre Worrie;Jeffrey Englehart;12-1
3 Kefaliani;Dylan Davis;Charlton Baker;12-1
4 Myawaya;John Velazquez;Todd Pletcher;3-1
5 Smokin Hot Kiss;Eric Cancel;Marialice Coffey;20-1
6 Bok Choy;Luis Saez;Roy Lerman;8-1
7 Bellamy Bigs;Michael Luzzi;Edmund Davis;30-1
8 Saratoga Beauty;Paco Lopez;Patrick McBurney;9-2
9 Canarsie Angel;Kendrick Carmouche;Linda Dixon;6-1
10 Courageous Girl;Manuel Franco;David Donk;8-1
11 Critical Value (AE);Junior Alvarado;Jeremiah Englehart;2-1
12 Rewarded (AE);Manuel Franco;Michael Lauer;20-1
13 Bella Invasion (AE);Heman Harkie;Randi Persaud;30-1
14 Mebs Web (AE);Joey Martinez;Nicholas Zito;15-1
8TH RACE
6 furlongs, 4 year olds & up, Starter Optional Claiming $50,000. Purse $70,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Ruler of the Nile;Ricardo Santana;Michael Lauer;8-1
2 Majestic Affair;Manuel Franco;Rudy Rodriguez;10-1
3 American Power;Jose Ortiz;Linda Rice;5-1
4 Ray'swarrior;Paco Lopez;Jason Servis;8-5
5 Mr. Dougie Fresh;Irad Ortiz;Jason Servis;3-1
6 Monteleone;Jose Lezcano;Linda Rice;15-1
7 Missle Bomb;Kendrick Carmouche;John Toscano;12-1
8 California Night;Luis Saez;Michael Maker;10-1
9 H Man;Luis Reyes;Gary Contessa;20-1
9TH RACE
1 1/16 Miles, Turf, Fillies, 2 year olds, P. G. Johnson Stakes. Purse $100,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Lucky Jingle;Rajiv Maragh;H. Graham Motion;12-1
2 Sunset Promise;Luis Saez;Michael Maker;8-1
3 Ginseng;Javier Castellano;Brad Cox;8-1
4 Apurate;John Velazquez;Todd Pletcher;6-1
5 Lively Kitten;Abner Adorno;Daniel Velazquez;15-1
6 Crystalle;Joel Rosario;John Kimmel;3-1
7 English Breeze;Manuel Franco;David Donk;5-1
8 Sweet Melania;Jose Ortiz;Todd Pletcher;9-5
10TH RACE
1 Mile, Turf, Fillies & mares, 3 year olds & up, Maiden Claiming $40,000. Purse $48,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Don't Tell Flora;Paco Lopez;James Ryerson;12-1
2 Miss Ross;Dylan Davis;Bruce Levine;15-1
3 Rare Gift;Jose Ortiz;Jeremiah Englehart;10-1
4 Tax Me Naught;Nazario Alvarado;Linda Dixon;15-1
5 Eighty Seven North;Irad Ortiz;Leah Gyarmati;3-1
6 Freudycatfever;Junior Alvarado;H. James Bond;12-1
7 Fusi;Manuel Franco;Rob Atras;5-1
8 Low Is Laine;Benjamin Hernandez;Gary Sciacca;15-1
9 Molly's Nighthawk;Chris Landeros;John Kimmel;4-1
10 Frosty Linz;Luis Reyes;Dominick Schettino;8-1
11 Bull Feathers;Samuel Jimenez;Bob Dunham;30-1
12 Gunboat Diplomacy;Luis Saez;Bruce Brown;12-1
13 Ideational (AE);Irad Ortiz;Chad Brown;5-2
14 Two Graces (MTO);Rider TBA;James Ryerson;5-2
15 Disquiet (MTO);Joey Martinez;Robert Ribaudo;12-1
16 Summer Fantasy (MTO);Michael Luzzi;Jeremiah Englehart;10-1
