Saratoga Race Course Entries — Aug. 28

Post time 1:10 p.m.
FIRST RACE — 6 1/2 furlongs, 3YOs, NY Stallion Series Stakes, Times Square Division. Purse $100,000
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Chowda;Eric Cancel;Gary Sciacca;6-1
2 Captain Bombastic;Irad Ortiz;Jeremiah Englehart;3-5
3 Ariesberg;Reylu Gutierrez;Jeremiah Englehart;50-1
4 Slash Gordon;Manny Franco;Michelle Nevin;10-1
5 Dream Bigger;Jose Ortiz;Rudy Rodriguez;7-5
SECOND RACE — 1 1/16 miles, turf, 3YOs & up, fillies and mares, starter allowance $50,000. Purse $55,000
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Big Al's Gal;Jose Lezcano;Chris Englehart;15-1
2 Make Or Break;David Cohen;Rob Atras;8-1
3 Timeless Journey;Joel Rosario;Christophe Clement;8-1
4 Princess Fawzia;Irad Ortiz;Linda Rice;2-1
5 Hurricane Breeze;Jose Ortiz;Michael Maker;7-2
6 Herwaze (MTO);Luis Saez;Dermot Magner;5-2
7 Come Storming;Luis Saez;Tom Bush;5-2
8 Kemba;Manny Franco;Raymond Handal;6-1
THIRD RACE — 6 furlongs, 3YOs & up, claiming $16,000. Purse $33,000
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Wardenofthenorth;Jose Lezcano;Linda Rice;4-1
2 I Saw It All;Luis Cardenas;James Ferraro;12-1
3 Continuum;Ricardo Santana;Steve Asmussen;9-2
4 Rejected Again;Irad Ortiz;Gary Gullo;6-1
5 Our American Star;Reylu Gutierrez;Lolita Shivmangal;12-1
6 Principal Dancer;Luis Saez;H. James Bond;7-2
7 Bank On This;Eric Cancel;Ralph D'Alessandro;10-1
8 Swordsman;Joel Rosario;Christophe Clement;5-2
FOURTH RACE — 6 1/2 furlongs, 3YOs & up, starter allowance $50,000. Purse $55,000
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Cobble Hill;Irad Ortiz;Rudy Rodriguez;5-2
2 Stage Left;Jose Ortiz;Wesley Ward;9-5
3 Southern Bridge;Joel Rosario;Joe Sharp;6-1
4 Queen's Mason;Kendrick Carmouche;Bruce Levine;8-1
5 Mister Bobby;Luis Saez;H. James Bond;4-1
6 Majestic West;Ricardo Santana;Phil Bauer;9-2
FIFTH RACE — 5 1/2 furlongs, turf, 2YOs, fillies, state-bred, maiden special weight. Purse $62,000
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Dance Hall Queen;Kendrick Carmouche;Michelle Nevin;12-1
2 Party At Page's;Luis Saez;Jeremiah Englehart;2-1
3 U Should B Dancing;Junior Alvarado;Pat Kelly;15-1
4 Violentiam;John Velazquez;Kelsey Danner;9-2
5 Rosies Surprise;Benjamin Hernandez;Amira Chichakly;20-1
6 Ruby Stiletto;Irad Ortiz;Rudy Rodriguez;8-1
7 She's a Majestic;Ricardo Santana;Steve Asmussen;5-1
8 Tangerine Dream;Dylan Davis;Karl Grusmark;12-1
9 The Promised Road;Jose Ortiz;George Weaver;8-1
10 B C Belle;Manny Franco;Phil Serpe;8-1
11 Herald Angel;Irad Ortiz;Michael Maker;9-5
12 Rock N Warrior;Jose Lezcano;Phil Serpe;12-1
13 Blame It On Mary (MTO);Manny Franco;Eddie Barker;10-1
14 Chilly Choos (MTO);Rider TBA;Gary Sciacca;5-1
SIXTH RACE — 6 1/2 furlongs, 3YOs & up, fillies and mares, maiden special weight. Purse $72,000
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Lady Rocket;Luis Saez;Brad Cox;6-1
2 Dovima;Jose Ortiz;Chad Brown;2-1
3 Black Magic Woman;Irad Ortiz;Todd Pletcher;5-2
4 Rapido Gatta;Dylan Davis;James Ferraro;15-1
5 Venus Oyzo;Luis Cardenas;Randi Persaud;30-1
6 Back Channel;Jose Lezcano;Linda Rice;3-1
7 Barista Vixen;John Velazquez;Bill Mott;9-2
SEVENTH RACE — 5 1/2 furlongs, 3YOs & up, allowance optional claiming $62,500. Purse $76,000
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Battle Station;Ricardo Santana;Rob Atras;10-1
1A Runaway Lute (MTO);Joel Rosario;Rob Atras;10-1
2 Sayyaaf;Jose Ortiz;Chad Brown;3-1
3 Matta;Irad Ortiz;Michael Trombetta;10-1
4 Honey Won't;Junior Alvarado;Bill Mott;8-1
5 New York's Finest;Kendrick Carmouche;Rudy Rodriguez;8-1
6 Ghoul;Joel Rosario;Peter Miller;6-1
7 Backtohisroots;Jose Lezcano;John Terranova;4-1
8 Thomas Shelby (MTO);Irad Ortiz;Wesley Ward;6-1
9 Rocket Heat;Luis Saez;David Cannizzo;7-2
10 Fast Getaway;Manny Franco;Linda Rice;15-1
11 Big Engine;Jose Lezcano;Linda Rice;5-2
12 Mad Munnys (MTO);Rider TBA;Rudy Rodriguez;8-1
EIGHTH RACE — 7 furlongs, 3YOs & up, allowance. Purse $74,000
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Fed Funds;Ricardo Santana;Horacio DePaz;10-1
2 Irish Front;Irad Ortiz;Todd Pletcher;8-5
3 The Sicarii;Benjamin Hernandez;Edward DeLauro;20-1
4 Blindwillie McTell;Jose Ortiz;Linda Rice;2-1
5 Night Time;Luis Saez;Dale Romans;15-1
6 Wild Medagliad'oro;John Velazquez;Mark Casse;3-1
7 Famished;Manny Franco;John Kimmel;8-1
NINTH RACE — 1 mile, turf, 3YOs, fillies, Lake George Stakes. Purse $100,000
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Sweet Melania;Jose Ortiz;Todd Pletcher;8-5
2 Micheline;Joel Rosario;Michael Stidham;9-2
3 Witez;Jose Lezcano;Ian Wilkes;8-1
4 Velvet Crush;Luis Saez;Rodolphe Brisset;20-1
5 My Sassy Sarah;Eric Cancel;Michelle Nevin;12-1
6 Cat's Pajamas;John Velazquez;Graham Motion;5-1
7 Miss Peppina (MTO);Irad Ortiz;Gary Gullo;5-2
8 Selflessly;Irad Ortiz;Chad Brown;6-1
9 Windracer;Ricardo Santana;Jack Sisterson;12-1
10 Sugar Fix;Junior Alvarado;Saffie Joseph;15-1
11 American Giant;Manny Franco;Michael Trombetta;30-1
TENTH RACE — 1 1/16 miles, turf, 3YOs & up, fillies and mares, state-bred, maiden claiming $40,000. Purse $45,000
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Little Red Button;Manny Franco;John Stephens;6-1
2 Memories Eternal;Kendrick Carmouche;Kelly Deiter;8-1
3 Della Lute;Benjamin Hernandez;Gabriel Goodwin;30-1
4 Tonilee;Reylu Gutierrez;Lolita Shivmangal;15-1
5 Madam Deputy (MTO);Luis Saez;Rudy Rodriguez;2-1
6 Beyond Brown;Jose Ortiz;David Donk;7-2
7 Spin Your Partner;Irad Ortiz;Armand Delacour;9-2
8 Cainudothetwist;Junior Alvarado;Arch Kingsley;8-5
9 Adorable Maya;Eric Cancel;Tom Bush;10-1
10 Tuck In;Dylan Davis;James Ferraro;20-1
11 Mizzen the Mark (MTO);Rider TBA;Domenick Schettino;6-1
