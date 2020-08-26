Saratoga Race Course Entries — Aug. 27

Post time 1:10 p.m.
FIRST RACE — 6 furlongs, 3YOs & up, state-bred, maiden claiming $25,000. Purse $40,000
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Majestic View;Benjamin Hernandez;John Kimmel;4-1
2 Posse Can Disco;Ricardo Santana;Gary Gullo;5-1
3 Apex Predator;Dylan Davis;Mitchell Friedman;8-1
4 After Prom Party;Joel Rosario;Chris Englehart;7-2
5 Never Hold Back;Luis Cardenas;Rick Schosberg;12-1
6 Imperio D;Manny Franco;Rudy Rodriguez;2-1
7 Lady's Boy;Luis Saez;Eddie Barker;5-1
SECOND RACE — 1 3/16 miles, turf, 3YOs & up, fillies and mares, maiden special weight. Purse $72,000
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Forty Zip;John Velazquez;Shug McGaughey;5-1
2 Prairie Wings;Luis Saez;Todd Pletcher;2-1
3 Witch Moon;Manny Franco;Graham Motion;7-2
4 Ceant;Junior Alvarado;Tom Morley;10-1
5 Fashion Mo;Jose Ortiz;Ignacio Correas;8-1
6 All Others Follow;Joel Rosario;Chad Brown;9-5
THIRD RACE — 1 1/16 miles, turf, 3YOs & up, allowance optional claiming $80,000. Purse $78,000
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Seismic Wave;Jose Ortiz;Bill Mott;5-2
2 Ninety One Assault;Junior Alvarado;Tom Morley;15-1
3 Sand Dancer;Luis Saez;Tim Hills;12-1
4 Value Proposition;Irad Ortiz;Chad Brown;3-2
5 Sentry;Joel Rosario;Shug McGaughey;6-1
6 Monarchs Glen;Jose Lezcano;Danny Gargan;4-1
7 Empire of War;Tyler Gaffalione;Michael Maker;8-1
FOURTH RACE — 1 1/8 miles, 3YOs & up, maiden claiming $30,000. Purse $42,000
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Corkman;Luis Cardenas;Bruce Levine;8-1
1A Bubba Chuck;Kendrick Carmouche;David Cannizzo;8-1
2 Judicial Restraint;Jose Ortiz;Chad Brown;8-5
3 Uncle Ned;Luis Saez;Luis Miranda;10-1
4 Height;Junior Alvarado;Bill Mott;9-5
5 Tactician;David Cohen;Roberto Diodoro;4-1
6 Mr. Fidget;Dylan Davis;James Ferraro;20-1
7 Tiz Envy;Benjamin Hernandez;Amira Chichakly;12-1
FIFTH RACE — 5 1/2 furlongs, turf, 3YOs & up, claiming $25,000. Purse $49,000
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Dowse's Beach;Irad Ortiz;Michael Maker;8-5
1A Chateau (MTO);Irad Ortiz;Rob Atras;8-5
1X Eye Luv Lulu (MTO);Rider TBA;Rob Atras;8-5
2 Duncastle;Luis Cardenas;Tom Morley;4-1
2B Shamrocked (MTO);Rider TBA;Tom Morley;4-1
3 Axtell;Junior Alvarado;Kevin Boniface;12-1
4 Outrageous Bet;Benjamin Hernandez;Amira Chichakly;30-1
5 Dirty;Eric Cancel;Jeremiah Englehart;7-2
6 Ghost Giant;Kendrick Carmouche;David Duggan;9-2
7 Banana Thief;Ricardo Santana;Steve Asmussen;8-1
8 Preamble;Dylan Davis;Michael Miceli;12-1
SIXTH RACE — 1 mile, turf, 3YOs, fillies, claiming $32,000. Purse $57,000
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 More Mango;Jose Ortiz;Michael Maker;6-5
1A Little Red Frog;Irad Ortiz;Michael Maker;6-5
2B Mosienko;Joel Rosario;Linda Rice;6-1
3 Gone Glimmering;Ricardo Santana;Joe Sharp;6-1
4 Glass Ceiling;Luis Saez;Danny Gargan;7-2
5 Chaysenbryn;Manny Franco;Jeremiah Englehart;15-1
6 Flashing Red;Tyler Gaffalione;Tom Morley;10-1
7 Lake Chicot;Luis Cardenas;Robert Klesaris;15-1
9 Bella Rose;Junior Alvarado;Tom Morley;8-1
2 Leaveuwithasmile (MTO);Luis Saez;Linda Rice;6-1
8 Make Or Break (MTO);David Cohen;Rob Atras;6-1
SEVENTH RACE — 5 1/2 furlongs, turf, 4YOs & up, fillies and mares, Smart N Fancy Stakes. Purse $85,000
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Rose Flower;Joel Rosario;Christophe Clement;4-1
2 Saratoga Treasure;Jose Ortiz;David Donk;10-1
3 Getmotherarose;Jose Lezcano;Tom Bush;6-1
4 A Great Time;John Velazquez;Michael Trombetta;9-2
5 Miss Gossip;Kendrick Carmouche;Eduardo Caramori;6-1
6 Introduced;Manny Franco;Jorge Duarte;3-1
7 Peaceful;Tyler Gaffalione;Michael Stidham;5-1
8 Victory Kingdom;Luis Saez;Rodolphe Brisset;8-1
EIGHTH RACE — 1 1/8 miles, 3YOs & up, allowance. Purse $74,000
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Mischief Afoot;Luis Saez;Jimmy Toner;6-1
2 Texas Swing;John Velazquez;Todd Pletcher;7-5
3 One Eyed Jack;Irad Ortiz;Todd Pletcher;5-1
4 Will Sing for Wine;Manny Franco;Bill Mott;8-1
5 Creative Style;Ricardo Santana;Rob Atras;3-1
6 Danny California;Joel Rosario;Orlando Noda;4-1
NINTH RACE — 5 1/2 furlongs, turf, 3YOs & up, fillies and mares, starter allowance $50,000. Purse $55,000
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Malibu Mischief;Kendrick Carmouche;Rudy Rodriguez;15-1
2 Overheated;Dylan Davis;Raymond Handal;8-1
3 Robin Sparkles;Luis Saez;Bruce Brown;6-5
4 Mo Me Mo My;Irad Ortiz;Doug O'Neill;6-1
5 Saratoga Love;Joel Rosario;Christophe Clement;8-1
6 Secure Connection;Jose Ortiz;Shug McGaughey;7-2
7 Jades Gelly;Junior Alvarado;Wesley Ward;8-1
8 Big Bennys Tribute;Manny Franco;David Donk;30-1
9 Wicked Amber;Benjamin Hernandez;Randi Persaud;30-1
