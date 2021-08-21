 Skip to main content
Saratoga Race Course Entries — Aug. 22
agate

Saratoga Race Course Entries — Aug. 22

1ST RACE

6 1/2 furlongs, Fillies, 2 YOs, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $100,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Everyoneloveslinda;Manuel Franco;Edward R. Barker;6-1

2 Saffron Moon;Joel Rosario;Chad C. Brown;5-1

3 Time for Cupid;Ricardo Santana;Steven M. Asmussen;2-1

4 Dover Dreams;Jose L. Ortiz;Chad C. Brown;9-2

5 Four Dawn;Luis Saez;Brad H. Cox;4-1

6 Goddess of Fire;John R. Velazquez;Todd A. Pletcher;3-1

2ND RACE

1 1/16 Miles, Inner Turf, Fillies, 2 YOs, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $100,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Highly Devauxted;Luis Saez;Cherie Devaux;6-1

2 Pacific Grove (MTO);Joel Rosario;Raymond Handal;12-1

3 Fortineno;Joel Rosario;Christophe Clement;5-2

4 Penny Saver (MTO);Jose L. Ortiz;Kenneth G. McPeek;8-5

5 Miss You Ella;Jose L. Ortiz;Chad C. Brown;3-1

6 Madamoussepousse;John R. Velazquez;Wesley A. Ward;8-1

7 Decree of Love;Tyler Gaffalione;Michael J. Maker;8-1

8 Seduce;Manuel Franco;H. Graham Motion;10-1

9 Diamond Hands;Javier Castellano;Christophe Clement;4-1

10 Five Prizes;Ricardo Santana;Todd A. Pletcher;10-1

3RD RACE

6 furlongs, 3 YOs & Up, Claiming $20,000. Purse $48,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Eagle Pass;Javier Castellano;John T. Toscano;7-2

2 Bronzed;Tyler Gaffalione;Rudy R. Rodriguez;6-1

3 Storm Advisory;Luis Saez;Dominick Schettino;7-2

4 Clench;Joel Rosario;Rudy R. Rodriguez;9-5

5 Strolling;Jose L. Ortiz;Wayne Potts;3-1

6 Genghis;Eric Cancel;Luis D. Collazo;12-1

4TH RACE

5 1/2 furlongs, Turf, F*M, 3 YOs & Up, Starter Allowance. Purse $60,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Corey Scores;Jose L. Ortiz;Linda Rice;8-1

2 Jades Gelly;Eric Cancel;Karl Broberg;7-2

3 Khali Magic;Luis Saez;Chris J. Englehart;12-1

4 Mopolka;David Cohen;Linda Rice;6-1

5 Athwaaq;Ricardo Santana;Lolita Shivmangal;15-1

6 Shesadirtydancer (MTO);Rider TBA;Rudy R. Rodriguez;2-1

7 What a Trick;Jose Lezcano;J. Kent Sweezey;9-5

8 Lilly Simone;John R. Velazquez;David G. Donk;3-1

9 A Ring Thing; Joel Rosario;A. Lands Trites;15-1

10 Mia Bea Star (MTO);Eric Cancel;Orlando Noda;3-1

5TH RACE

6 furlongs, F&M, 3 YOs & Up, Claiming $25,000. Purse $45,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Miss Peppina;Luis Saez;Gary Sciacca;5-2

2 Baba;Ricardo Santana;Michelle Nevin;5-1

3 Cazilda Fortytales;Manuel Franco;Orlando Noda;3-1

4 Bella Domenica; Tyler Gaffalione;Rudy R. Rodriguez;12-1

5 Stretchthestory;Heman K. Harkie;Edward R. Barker;20-1

6 Sister's Ghost;Jalon L. Samuel;Eduardo Caramori;6-1

7 Thief of Hearts;Eric Cancel;Thomas M. Amoss;8-1

8 Quantitativbreezin;Jose L. Ortiz;Antonio Arriaga;4-1

6TH RACE

6 furlongs, Fillies, 2 YOs, Maiden Claiming $75,000. Purse $60,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Martini's Amica;Jose Lezcano;Juan C. Vazquez;10-1

1A Martini Twist;Ricardo Santana;Juan C. Vazquez;10-1

2 Opening Night;Tyler Gaffalione;Kelly J. Breen;7-2

3 Shanghai Shamrock;Jose L. Ortiz;Mark E. Casse;5-2

4 Lady Milagro;Luis Saez;Carlos F. Martin;3-1

5 Amore Fire;Javier Castellano;Wayne Potts;8-1

6 No Nannette No;John R. Velazquez;George Weaver;6-1

7 Landslid;Benjamin Hernandez;Rachael Keithan;9-2

7TH RACE

1 3/8 Miles, Inner Turf, 3 YOs & Up, Allowance. Purse $103,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Rhythm Section;Jose L. Ortiz;Michael J. Maker;9-2

2 Mr. Fidget;Jalon L. Samuel;Neville Henry;50-1

3 Mud Pie;Luis Saez;George R. Arnold;5-2

4 Actuary;Ricardo Santana;Brendan P. Walsh;6-1

5 Box N Score;Manuel Franco;Jonathan Thomas;9-5

6 Exult;Tyler Gaffalione;Michael Stidham;6-1

7 Mister Winston;Javier Castellano;Thomas Morley;12-1

8 Angkor (MTO);Tyler Gaffalione;Philip A. Bauer;7-5

9 Mystery Bank;Eric Cancel;Saffie A. Joseph;12-1

8TH RACE

5 1/2 furlongs, Turf, 3 YOs & Up, Claiming $35,000. Purse $50,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Kasim;Luis Saez;Danny Gargan;9-2

2 Lyrical Poet;Joel Rosario;Wesley A. Ward;9-2

3 Ahead of Plan;Manuel Franco;Chad C. Brown;4-1

4 Tomato Bill;Tyler Gaffalione;Steven M. Asmussen;6-1

5 Muchmorethanthis;Eric Cancel;Michael J. Trombetta;12-1

6 Zanno;John R. Velazquez;Wesley A. Ward;5-1

7 Qian B C;Jose L. Ortiz;Linda Rice;8-1

8 Montauk Daddy;Ricardo Santana;Rob Atras;8-1

9 Quintarelli;Jalon L. Samuel;Neville Henry;30-1

10 Mission Wrapitup;Luis A.R. Castro;Bruce R. Brown;30-1

11 Call Me Harry (AE);Luis Saez;John C. Kimmel;3-1

12 Devious Mo (MTO);Rider TBA;Rudy R. Rodriguez;6-1

13 Colormepazzi (MTO);Eric Cancel;Chris J. Englehart;5-2

14 Fast Break (MTO);Rider TBA;Rob Atras;4-1

15 Him She Kisses (MTO);Rider TBA;Linda Rice;5-1

9TH RACE

1 1/8 Miles, F&M, 4 YOs & Up, Summer Colony Stakes. Purse $120,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 So Darn Hot;Javier Castellano;George Weaver;12-1

2 Horologist;Junior Alvarado;William I. Mott;2-1

3 Dunbar Road;Jose L. Ortiz;Chad C. Brown;5-2

4 Gibberish;Tyler Gaffalione;Saffie A. Joseph;7-2

5 Thankful; Luis Saez;Todd A. Pletcher;12-1

6 Gold Spirit;Joel Rosario;Chad C. Brown;5-2

10TH RACE

1 Mile, Inner Turf, 3 YOs & Up, Maiden Claiming $40,000. Purse $50,000.

No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds

1 Readyseekgo;Eric Cancel;Jena M. Antonucci;30-1

2 Empire Attraction;Javier Castellano;Bruce N. Levine;10-1

3 Canyouhearmenow;Heman K. Harkie;Douglas J. Seyler;50-1

4 Leading West;Tyler Gaffalione;Michael J. Maker;6-1

5 Tallis;John R. Velazquez;Todd A. Pletcher;9-2

6 Boldish;Joel Rosario;Joe Sharp;4-1

7 Raising Sand;Junior Alvarado;Carlos F. Martin;15-1

8 Voter Protection;Jose L. Ortiz;Chad C. Brown;9-2

9 Isabella's Dream;David Cohen;Matthew O'Connor;30-1

10 Bail Out;Luis Saez;Jeffrey S. Englehart;3-1

11 Theregoesmymiracle;Jalon L. Samuel;Randi Persaud;50-1

12 Not Stormy;Ricardo Santana;Thomas M. Bush;15-1

13 Reiner (AE);Eric Cancel;Roy S. Lerman;20-1

14 Sea City (AE);Jose L. Ortiz;John D. Stephens;15-1

15 Complicate (AE);Manuel Franco;Brian A. Lynch;10-1

16 Rudy Rod (MTO);Rider TBA;Rudy R. Rodriguez;5-2

