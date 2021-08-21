Saratoga Race Course Entries — Aug. 22

1ST RACE
6 1/2 furlongs, Fillies, 2 YOs, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $100,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Everyoneloveslinda;Manuel Franco;Edward R. Barker;6-1
2 Saffron Moon;Joel Rosario;Chad C. Brown;5-1
3 Time for Cupid;Ricardo Santana;Steven M. Asmussen;2-1
4 Dover Dreams;Jose L. Ortiz;Chad C. Brown;9-2
5 Four Dawn;Luis Saez;Brad H. Cox;4-1
6 Goddess of Fire;John R. Velazquez;Todd A. Pletcher;3-1
2ND RACE
1 1/16 Miles, Inner Turf, Fillies, 2 YOs, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $100,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Highly Devauxted;Luis Saez;Cherie Devaux;6-1
2 Pacific Grove (MTO);Joel Rosario;Raymond Handal;12-1
3 Fortineno;Joel Rosario;Christophe Clement;5-2
4 Penny Saver (MTO);Jose L. Ortiz;Kenneth G. McPeek;8-5
5 Miss You Ella;Jose L. Ortiz;Chad C. Brown;3-1
6 Madamoussepousse;John R. Velazquez;Wesley A. Ward;8-1
7 Decree of Love;Tyler Gaffalione;Michael J. Maker;8-1
8 Seduce;Manuel Franco;H. Graham Motion;10-1
9 Diamond Hands;Javier Castellano;Christophe Clement;4-1
10 Five Prizes;Ricardo Santana;Todd A. Pletcher;10-1
3RD RACE
6 furlongs, 3 YOs & Up, Claiming $20,000. Purse $48,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Eagle Pass;Javier Castellano;John T. Toscano;7-2
2 Bronzed;Tyler Gaffalione;Rudy R. Rodriguez;6-1
3 Storm Advisory;Luis Saez;Dominick Schettino;7-2
4 Clench;Joel Rosario;Rudy R. Rodriguez;9-5
5 Strolling;Jose L. Ortiz;Wayne Potts;3-1
6 Genghis;Eric Cancel;Luis D. Collazo;12-1
4TH RACE
5 1/2 furlongs, Turf, F*M, 3 YOs & Up, Starter Allowance. Purse $60,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Corey Scores;Jose L. Ortiz;Linda Rice;8-1
2 Jades Gelly;Eric Cancel;Karl Broberg;7-2
3 Khali Magic;Luis Saez;Chris J. Englehart;12-1
4 Mopolka;David Cohen;Linda Rice;6-1
5 Athwaaq;Ricardo Santana;Lolita Shivmangal;15-1
6 Shesadirtydancer (MTO);Rider TBA;Rudy R. Rodriguez;2-1
7 What a Trick;Jose Lezcano;J. Kent Sweezey;9-5
8 Lilly Simone;John R. Velazquez;David G. Donk;3-1
9 A Ring Thing; Joel Rosario;A. Lands Trites;15-1
10 Mia Bea Star (MTO);Eric Cancel;Orlando Noda;3-1
5TH RACE
6 furlongs, F&M, 3 YOs & Up, Claiming $25,000. Purse $45,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Miss Peppina;Luis Saez;Gary Sciacca;5-2
2 Baba;Ricardo Santana;Michelle Nevin;5-1
3 Cazilda Fortytales;Manuel Franco;Orlando Noda;3-1
4 Bella Domenica; Tyler Gaffalione;Rudy R. Rodriguez;12-1
5 Stretchthestory;Heman K. Harkie;Edward R. Barker;20-1
6 Sister's Ghost;Jalon L. Samuel;Eduardo Caramori;6-1
7 Thief of Hearts;Eric Cancel;Thomas M. Amoss;8-1
8 Quantitativbreezin;Jose L. Ortiz;Antonio Arriaga;4-1
6TH RACE
6 furlongs, Fillies, 2 YOs, Maiden Claiming $75,000. Purse $60,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Martini's Amica;Jose Lezcano;Juan C. Vazquez;10-1
1A Martini Twist;Ricardo Santana;Juan C. Vazquez;10-1
2 Opening Night;Tyler Gaffalione;Kelly J. Breen;7-2
3 Shanghai Shamrock;Jose L. Ortiz;Mark E. Casse;5-2
4 Lady Milagro;Luis Saez;Carlos F. Martin;3-1
5 Amore Fire;Javier Castellano;Wayne Potts;8-1
6 No Nannette No;John R. Velazquez;George Weaver;6-1
7 Landslid;Benjamin Hernandez;Rachael Keithan;9-2
7TH RACE
1 3/8 Miles, Inner Turf, 3 YOs & Up, Allowance. Purse $103,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Rhythm Section;Jose L. Ortiz;Michael J. Maker;9-2
2 Mr. Fidget;Jalon L. Samuel;Neville Henry;50-1
3 Mud Pie;Luis Saez;George R. Arnold;5-2
4 Actuary;Ricardo Santana;Brendan P. Walsh;6-1
5 Box N Score;Manuel Franco;Jonathan Thomas;9-5
6 Exult;Tyler Gaffalione;Michael Stidham;6-1
7 Mister Winston;Javier Castellano;Thomas Morley;12-1
8 Angkor (MTO);Tyler Gaffalione;Philip A. Bauer;7-5
9 Mystery Bank;Eric Cancel;Saffie A. Joseph;12-1
8TH RACE
5 1/2 furlongs, Turf, 3 YOs & Up, Claiming $35,000. Purse $50,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Kasim;Luis Saez;Danny Gargan;9-2
2 Lyrical Poet;Joel Rosario;Wesley A. Ward;9-2
3 Ahead of Plan;Manuel Franco;Chad C. Brown;4-1
4 Tomato Bill;Tyler Gaffalione;Steven M. Asmussen;6-1
5 Muchmorethanthis;Eric Cancel;Michael J. Trombetta;12-1
6 Zanno;John R. Velazquez;Wesley A. Ward;5-1
7 Qian B C;Jose L. Ortiz;Linda Rice;8-1
8 Montauk Daddy;Ricardo Santana;Rob Atras;8-1
9 Quintarelli;Jalon L. Samuel;Neville Henry;30-1
10 Mission Wrapitup;Luis A.R. Castro;Bruce R. Brown;30-1
11 Call Me Harry (AE);Luis Saez;John C. Kimmel;3-1
12 Devious Mo (MTO);Rider TBA;Rudy R. Rodriguez;6-1
13 Colormepazzi (MTO);Eric Cancel;Chris J. Englehart;5-2
14 Fast Break (MTO);Rider TBA;Rob Atras;4-1
15 Him She Kisses (MTO);Rider TBA;Linda Rice;5-1
9TH RACE
1 1/8 Miles, F&M, 4 YOs & Up, Summer Colony Stakes. Purse $120,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 So Darn Hot;Javier Castellano;George Weaver;12-1
2 Horologist;Junior Alvarado;William I. Mott;2-1
3 Dunbar Road;Jose L. Ortiz;Chad C. Brown;5-2
4 Gibberish;Tyler Gaffalione;Saffie A. Joseph;7-2
5 Thankful; Luis Saez;Todd A. Pletcher;12-1
6 Gold Spirit;Joel Rosario;Chad C. Brown;5-2
10TH RACE
1 Mile, Inner Turf, 3 YOs & Up, Maiden Claiming $40,000. Purse $50,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Readyseekgo;Eric Cancel;Jena M. Antonucci;30-1
2 Empire Attraction;Javier Castellano;Bruce N. Levine;10-1
3 Canyouhearmenow;Heman K. Harkie;Douglas J. Seyler;50-1
4 Leading West;Tyler Gaffalione;Michael J. Maker;6-1
5 Tallis;John R. Velazquez;Todd A. Pletcher;9-2
6 Boldish;Joel Rosario;Joe Sharp;4-1
7 Raising Sand;Junior Alvarado;Carlos F. Martin;15-1
8 Voter Protection;Jose L. Ortiz;Chad C. Brown;9-2
9 Isabella's Dream;David Cohen;Matthew O'Connor;30-1
10 Bail Out;Luis Saez;Jeffrey S. Englehart;3-1
11 Theregoesmymiracle;Jalon L. Samuel;Randi Persaud;50-1
12 Not Stormy;Ricardo Santana;Thomas M. Bush;15-1