Saratoga Race Course Entries — Aug. 20

1ST RACE
1 1/16 Miles, Inner Turf, 3 YOs, Claiming $50,000. Purse $72,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Mr. Briggs (MTO);Rider TBA;Todd A. Pletcher;7-5
2 Hilliard;Luis Saez;Michael J. Maker;5-2
3 Fingal;Jose Lezcano;Carlos F. Martin;4-1
4 City Magic;Tyler Gaffalione;Michael J. Maker;6-1
5 Fifty Sheas Ofgrey;Jose L. Ortiz;Carlos A. David;9-2
6 Subsidize;Manuel Franco;Chad C. Brown;7-2
7 Chao;Irad Ortiz Jr.;Saffie A. Joseph;3-1
2ND RACE
6 furlongs, Fillies, 2 YOs, State-bred, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $85,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Trinity Titoli;Tyler Gaffalione;Rudy R. Rodriguez;8-1
2 Beautiful Banks;John R. Velazquez;David G. Donk;20-1
3 Speranza;Irad Ortiz Jr.;Anthony R. Margotta;5-2
4 Empire Lily;Jose L. Ortiz;Jorge R. Abreu;3-1
5 Silver Fist;Ferrin Peterson;James L. Lawrence;15-1
6 Makin My Move;Luis Saez;John C. Kimmel;9-5
7 Bells On Her Toes;Manuel Franco;Charlton Baker;12-1
8 Succulent;Eric Cancel;Philip A. Gleaves;12-1
3RD RACE
5 1/2 furlongs, Turf, 3 YOs & Up, State-bred, Allowance Optional Claiming $45,000. Purse $95,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Alphalfa;Luis Saez;Danny Werre;9-2
2 Three Outlaws;Ricardo Santana;Rob Atras;7-2
3 Market Alert (MTO);Rider TBA;James T. Ryerson;8-5
4 New York's Finest;Irad Ortiz Jr.;Peter R. Walder;6-1
5 Scocciatore;Eric Cancel;Chris J. Englehart;4-1
6 Scuttlebuzz;Jose Lezcano;Rudy R. Rodriguez;9-5
7 Call Me Harry;Jose L. Ortiz;John C. Kimmel;5-1
4TH RACE
6 1/2 furlongs, 3 YOs & Up, Maiden Claiming $40,000. Purse $50,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Abdan;Irad Ortiz Jr.;Robertino Diodoro;7-5
1A Recidivist;Jose L. Ortiz;Kelly J. Breen;7-5
2 Blame It On Brutus;Eric Cancel;Mark A. Hennig;8-1
3 My Cousin Rich;Ricardo Santana;Juan C. Vazquez;4-1
4 Rickys Revenge;Manuel Franco;Raymond Handal;12-1
5 Hoopla;John R. Velazquez;William I. Mott;9-2
6 Clemenza;Luis Saez;Kelly J. Breen;3-1
7 Private Code;Dylan Davis;Roy S. Lerman;30-1
5TH RACE
1 1/16 Miles, Inner Turf, 2 YOs, State-bred, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $85,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Whiskey Gent;Ricardo Santana;Jack Sisterson;12-1
2 Resilient Courage;Jose L. Ortiz;David G. Donk;7-2
3 Kingham Hill;John R. Velazquez;David G. Donk;12-1
4 Sundaeswithsandy;Irad Ortiz Jr.;Rudy R. Rodriguez;6-1
5 Excursionniste;Jose Lezcano;Mark A. Hennig;10-1
6 Makart;Tyler Gaffalione;Michael J. Maker;9-2
7 Amalgamator;Javier Castellano;Matthew O'Connor;15-1
8 Achilles Heel;Dylan Davis;Brad H. Cox;5-2
9 Kingdom On Paws;Joel Rosario;John P. McAllen;8-1
10 Stop the Spread;Jalon L. Samuel;Eduardo Caramori;30-1
6TH RACE
1 3/16 Miles, Turf, F&M, 3 YOs & Up, Allowance Optional Claiming $80,000. Purse $105,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Bramble Bay;Jose Lezcano;Michael Dini;20-1
2 Flighty Lady;Irad Ortiz Jr.;Chad C. Brown;9-5
3 La Dragontea;Joel Rosario;Christophe Clement;4-1
4 Capital Structure;Jose L. Ortiz;Chad C. Brown;2-1
5 Emilia's Moon (MTO);Jose Lezcano;William I. Mott;8-1
6 Sister Otoole;Luis Saez;H. Graham Motion;10-1
7 Singita Dreams (MTO);Tyler Gaffalione;Philip A. Bauer;1-1
8 Cat's Pajamas;John R. Velazquez;H. Graham Motion;12-1
9 Enjoyitwhilewecan;Tyler Gaffalione;Michael J. Maker;8-1
10 Here Comes Jackie;Dylan Davis;Orlando Noda;15-1
7TH RACE
1 1/8 Miles, 3 YOs & Up, Claiming $25,000. Purse $45,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Road to Success;Manuel Franco;Rob Atras;2-1
2 Chase Tracker;Tyler Gaffalione;Nicholas P. Zito;12-1
3 Lokoya Road;Ricardo Santana;Juan C. Vazquez;6-1
4 Scotto;Luis Saez;Rudy R. Rodriguez;5-1
5 Scotty;Omar H. Moreno;Eduardo E. Jones;15-1
6 Gimme Some Mo;Irad Ortiz Jr.;Todd A. Pletcher;5-2
7 Breaking Stones;Jose L. Ortiz;Patrick L. Reynolds;10-1
8 Moonlight Now;Joel Rosario;Charlton Baker;8-1
8TH RACE
7 furlongs, 3 YOs & Up, Starter Allowance. Purse $60,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Wicked Indeed;Joel Rosario;Rudy R. Rodriguez;6-1
2 Likeable;Javier Castellano;Peter R. Walder;8-1
3 F F Rocket;Jose Lezcano;Rob Atras;8-1
4 Jake Rocks;Luis Saez;David G. Donk;4-1
5 Repo Rocks;Irad Ortiz Jr.;Thomas Morley;7-2
6 Mister Luigi;Jose L. Ortiz;Antonio Sano;10-1
7 Full Court Press;Ricardo Santana;Horacio DePaz;12-1
8 Rocco Strong;Eric Cancel;Carlos F. Martin;20-1
9 Critical Threat;Tyler Gaffalione;Brendan P. Walsh;8-1
10 Royal Realm;Manuel Franco;David G. Donk;5-1
9TH RACE
5 1/2 furlongs, Turf, 2 YOs, Skidmore Stakes. Purse $120,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Barone Cesco;Eric Cancel;Antonio Sano;8-1
2 Averly Jane (MTO);Tyler Gaffalione;Wesley A. Ward;2-1
3 Kaufymaker;John R. Velazquez;Wesley A. Ward;8-5
4 Backnthewoods (MTO);Jose L. Ortiz;Wayne Potts;6-1
5 Catch the Smoke;Jose L. Ortiz;Wayne Potts 15-1
6 Bonus Appreciation;Ricardo Santana;Steven M. Asmussen;12-1
7 Golden Bell (MTO);John R. Velazquez;Wesley A. Ward;5-1
8 Pure Panic;Tyler Gaffalione;Michael J. Maker;2-1
9 Overbore;Joel Rosario;Wesley A. Ward;5-2
10 Baytown Warrior;Brandon Whitacre;Paul McEntee;30-1
10TH RACE
1 1/16 Miles, Inner Turf, Maiden Claiming $40,000. Purse $50,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Salino;Manuel Franco;Kenneth G. McPeek;6-1
2 Little Nutter;Jose Lezcano;Robert P. Klesaris;10-1
3 Gabby Squared;Irad Ortiz Jr.;Chad C. Brown;3-1
4 Exotic Cat;Heman K. Harkie;John S. Pregman;30-1
5 Hard Won;Eric Cancel;Leah Gyarmati;8-1
6 Malibu Anthem;Javier Castellano;Thomas Albertrani;15-1
7 Mothers Day Jewel;Ricardo Santana;Thomas M. Bush;15-1
8 Dearest Kitten;Luis Saez;Michael J. Maker;8-1
9 Sweet Mission;Tyler Gaffalione;Mark A. Hennig;5-1
10 Never Content ;Jose L. Ortiz;Michael J. Maker;7-2
11 Mischief Reigns;Dylan Davis;Thomas Albertrani;30-1