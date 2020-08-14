Saratoga Race Course Entries — Aug. 15

Post time 1:10 p.m.
FIRST RACE — 6 1/2 furlongs, 3YOs & up, claiming $14,000. Purse $30,000
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Internet of Things;Reylu Gutierrez;Michelle Nevin;12-1
2 Strong One;Manny Franco;John Stephens;15-1
3 Invest;Joel Rosario;A C Avila;4-1
4 Bebe Banker;Irad Ortiz;Rudy Rodriguez;6-5
5 Somebody;Luis Saez;H. James Bond;8-1
6 Call the Cat;Benjamin Hernandez;Gary Sciacca;20-1
7 Indigo Yankee;Eric Cancel;Chris Englehart;6-1
8 Later Cat;Kendrick Carmouche;Chris Englehart;9-2
SECOND RACE — 1 1/16 miles, turf, 2YOs, maiden special weight. Purse $72,000
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Scarlett Sky;Tyler Gaffalione;Shug McGaughey;10-1
2 Rock Sugar;Junior Alvarado;Bill Mott;9-2
3 Dreaming of Gerry;John Velazquez;Michael Stidham;10-1
4 Public Sector;Irad Ortiz;Chad Brown;9-2
5 Polinesia;Jose Ortiz;Chad Brown;5-2
6 Rip It;Joel Rosario;Christophe Clement;4-1
7 The Kukri;Javier Castellano;Michael Maker;15-1
8 Mo Mischief (MTO);John Velazquez;Todd Pletcher;8-5
9 Jimmy P;Manny Franco;Graham Motion;12-1
10 Seizing the Dream;Luis Saez;Barclay Tagg;8-1
11 Repo Rocks (MTO);Junior Alvarado;Bill Mott;4-1
THIRD RACE — 6 furlongs, 3YOs & up, claiming $32,000. Purse $57,000
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Lusitano;Luis Saez;Joe Sharp;9-2
2 Hawaiian Noises;Joel Rosario;Edward DeLauro;15-1
3 Reed Kan;Benjamin Hernandez;Mertken Kantarmaci;3-1
4 Skyler's Scramjet;Reylu Gutierrez;Michelle Nevin;3-1
5 Chateau;Irad Ortiz;Rob Atras;5-1
6 Bitumen;Jose Lezcano;Jesus Romero;6-1
7 Mad Munnys;Manny Franco;Rudy Rodriguez;8-1
FOURTH RACE — 6 furlongs, 3YOs & up, state-bred, maiden special weight. Purse $62,000
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Orb in the Tower;Joel Rosario;Charlton Baker;5-1
2 Farragut;Jose Lezcano;Patrick Quick;3-1
3 Papa Luke;John Velazquez;Anthony Dutrow;9-5
4 Me 'n Sap;Dylan Davis;David Donk;20-1
5 Quick Return;Kendrick Carmouche;James Ferraro;8-1
6 Saratoga Pal;Eric Cancel;Chris Englehart;12-1
7 American Piper;Tyler Gaffalione;Rick Buckley;6-1
8 Eccoci Qua;Irad Ortiz;Kelly Breen;6-1
FIFTH RACE — 7 furlongs, 3YOs & up, claiming $16,000. Purse $33,000
No. Hose;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Larceny;David Cohen;Joseph Lee;15-1
2 No Lime;Junior Alvarado;Bill Mott;6-1
3 Fevola;Jose Ortiz;Chad Brown;3-1
4 Zelenka;Reylu Gutierrez;Patricia Meadow;30-1
5 Oneshotatforever;Dylan Davis;Rick Schosberg;20-1
6 Mandatory Payout;Tyler Gaffalione;James Ryerson;10-1
7 It's a Risk;Eric Cancel;Kelly Breen;20-1
8 Ridolfo;Benjamin Hernandez;Gary Sciacca;30-1
9 King of American;Mike Luzzi;Randi Persaud;50-1
10 Brazen;Luis Saez;Rodolphe Brisset;7-5
11 Beach Front;Irad Ortiz;Jeremiah Englehart;6-1
SIXTH RACE — 6 1/2 furlongs, 2YOs, maiden special weight. Purse $72,000
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Engrave;Jose Ortiz;Chad Brown;7-2
2 Southern Passage;Eric Cancel;Dale Romans;30-1
3 Officiating;Junior Alvarado;Bill Mott;10-1
4 Swill;Javier Castellano;Brad Cox;9-2
5 Indoctrinate;Tyler Gaffalione;Mark Casse;15-1
6 Calibrate;Ricardo Santana;Steve Asmussen;5-1
7 High Knuckles;Joel Rosario;Rudy Rodriguez;12-1
8 Charleston Strong;Luis Saez;Jeremiah Englehart;8-1
9 Unitedandresolute;David Cohen;Tom Amoss;6-1
10 Restored Order;Irad Ortiz;Todd Pletcher;4-1
11 Donegal Bay;John Velazquez;Todd Pletcher;8-1
SEVENTH RACE — 1 mile, turf, 3YOs & up, state-bred, allowance. Purse $64,000
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Bourbon Bay;Jose Lezcano;Mark Hennig;10-1
2 Sanctuary City;Kendrick Carmouche;James Ferraro;9-2
3 Albie;Joel Rosario;Carlos Martin;10-1
4 Our Troubadour;Manny Franco;Edward Barker;30-1
5 Danfusi;Luis Saez;Brad Cox;8-1
6 Mo Ready;Jose Ortiz;Todd Pletcher;4-1
7 Simply;Ricardo Santana;Steve Asmussen;6-1
8 Jimmy Jazz;Irad Ortiz;Tom Bush;6-1
9 Kid d'Oro;Eric Cancel;Kelly Breen;20-1
10 Steelersfanforlife;Junior Alvarado;Leah Gyarmati;12-1
11 Jack the Cat;Dylan Davis;Raymond Handal;8-1
12 Jo's Bold Cat;David Cohen;Kelly Rubley;20-1
13 Big Thicket;Irad Ortiz;Rudy Rodriguez;8-5
14 Beach Access (MTO);Rider TBA;Leah Gyarmati;8-1
EIGHTH RACE — 1 3/16 miles, turf, 3YOs, Saratoga Derby Invitational. Purse $500,000
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Bama Breeze;Manny Franco;Rusty Arnold;15-1
2 Decorated Invader;Joel Rosario;Christophe Clement;7-5
3 No Word;Jose Ortiz;Todd Pletcher;15-1
4 Domestic Spending;Irad Ortiz;Chad Brown;6-1
5 Gufo;John Velazquez;Christophe Clement;9-2
6 Colonel Liam;Javier Castellano;Todd Pletcher;7-2
7 Field Pass;Tyler Gaffalione;Michael Maker;6-1
8 Get Smokin;Luis Saez;Tom Bush;15-1
NINTH RACE — 1 1/4 miles, 3YOs, fillies. The Alabama Stakes. Purse $500,000
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Envoutante;Jose Ortiz;Ken McPeek;8-1
2 Spice Is Nice;John Velazquez;Todd Pletcher;3-1
3 Crystal Ball;Javier Castellano;Bob Baffert;9-2
4 Bonny South;Irad Ortiz;Brad Cox;8-1
5 Swiss Skydiver;Tyler Gaffalione;Ken McPeek;1-1
6 Harvey's Lil Goil;Junior Alvarado;Bill Mott;10-1
7 Fire Coral;Ricardo Santana;Steve Asmussen;30-1
TENTH RACE — 5 1/2 furlongs, turf, 3YOs & up, state-bred, allowance optional claiming $40,000. Purse $67,000
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Maxwell Esquire;Joel Rosario;Christophe Clement;5-2
2 Shiraz;Luis Saez;Michael Maker;4-1
3 Outrageous Bet;Benjamin Hernandez;Amira Chichakly;50-1
4 Call Me Harry;John Velazquez;Kelsey Danner;3-1
5 New York's Finest;Irad Ortiz;Rudy Rodriguez;6-1
6 Valmont;Manny Franco;Raymond Handal;12-1
7 Qian B C;Jose Lezcano;Charlton Baker;15-1
8 Royal Asset;Tyler Gaffalione;Tom Morley;8-1
9 Bustin Shout;Jose Ortiz;Bruce Levine;6-1
ELEVENTH RACE — 1 mile, turf, 3YOs & up, state-bred, maiden claiming $40,000. Purse $45,000
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Perfect Banker;Kendrick Carmouche;Tom Albertrani;20-1
2 False Alarm;Mike Luzzi;Amira Chichakly;20-1
3 Brickyard;Ricardo Santana;Peter Pugh;15-1
4 Bricco;Luis Saez;H. James Bond;5-2
5 Frozen Account;Eric Cancel;Carlos Martin;20-1
6 Michael's Bad Boy;Manny Franco;Michelle Nevin;7-2
7 Golconda;Dylan Davis;Leah Gyarmati;10-1
8 Mommie's Jewel;Joel Rosario;Robert Falcone;5-1
9 High Tone;Irad Ortiz;Michael Maker;9-2
10 Freedom and Whisky;Benjamin Hernandez;Chad Summers;30-1
11 Black Irish;Reylu Gutierrez;Marialice Coffey;30-1
12 Sidd Finch;Tyler Gaffalione;George Weaver;12-1
13 Gen Z;Benjamin Hernandez;Keith O'Brien;30-1
14 Nightspot;Junior Alvarado;Richard Lugovich;15-1
15 Cin Cin Cowboy;Rider TBA;David Duggan;8-1
16 Have a Heart (MTO);Mike Luzzi;Randi Persaud;20-1
