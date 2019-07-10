First Post 1 p.m.
1ST RACE — 1 3/16 Miles, 3YOs & up, claiming $14,000. Purse $32,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Poker Game;D.Davis;M.Kantarmaci;20-1
2 Armament;I.Ortiz;G.Gullo;3-1
3 Blurred Line;K.Carmouche;D.Gargan;10-1
4 Hollywood Handsome;J.Lezcano;J.Navarro;4-1
5 Fed Fever;R.Santana;G.Weaver;12-1
6 Tiz No Bluff;L.Saez;M.Nevin;5-1
7 Real Dan;M.Franco;T.Pletcher;5-2
8 Curlin's New Moon;J.Ortiz;J.Ryerson;8-1
9 Americano;J.Rosario;R.Handal;20-1
2ND RACE — 5 1/2 Furlongs, turf, 3YOs & up, maiden. Purse $90,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Cain V And D C;M.Luzzi;E.Guilot;30-1
2 Sayyaaf;J.Castellano;C.Brown;6-5
3 Sneakiness;J.Rosario;A.Dutrow;8-1
4 Hurricane Jake;R.Santana;P.Bauer;8-1
5 Up And Onward;L.Saez;M.Hennig;8-1
6 Camouflaged Kisser;K.Carmouche;L.O'Brien;30-1
7 Point Of Humor;D.Davis;E.Davis;12-1
8 Duress;M.Franco;R.Ribaudo;15-1
9 Off The Record;J.Ortiz;R.Brisset;3-1
10 Ahead Of Plan;J.Castellano;C.Brown;1-1
11 Vehement;J.Alvarado;W.Mott;9-2
12 Declined;J.Ortiz;M.Maker;4-1
3RD RACE — 1 1/8 Miles, 3YOs & up, allowance. Purse $92,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Shadow Rider;I.Ortiz;R.Rodriguez;15-1
2 Walkoff;M.Franco;T.Pletcher;5-1
3 Vincento;J.Ortiz;L.Rice;6-1
4 Potomac;J.Lezcano;C.Martin;2-1
5 Verve's Humor;J.Velazquez;D.Stewart;12-1
6 Growth Engine;J.Castellano;C.Brown;5-2
7 The Rock Says;L.Saez;S.Hough;4-1
4TH RACE — 1 Mile, turf, 3YOs & up, claiming $35,000. Purse $50,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Somekindofmagician;J.Rosario;M.Trombetta;12-1
2 Local Hero;L.Saez;M.Maker;3-1
3 Mr. Discretionary;J.Lezcano;J.Cibelli;8-1
4 Autostrade;M.Franco;G.Motion;8-1
5 Gosilently;K.Carmouche;R.Falcone;9-2
6 Wilderness Gate;M.Sanchez;J.Taylor;10-1
7 Zap Daddy;I.Ortiz;M.Kantarmaci;4-1
8 Bemma's Boy;J.Ortiz;M.Maker;12-1
9 All Clear;R.Gutierrez;G.Sciacca;20-1
10 Bootlegger;L.Reyes;R.Rodriguez;6-1
11 Indigo Yankee;J.Castellano;A.Quartarolo;9-2
5TH RACE — 5 1/2 Furlongs, 2YOs, fillies, maiden. Purse $78,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Time Shift;E.Cancel;P.Serpe;15-1
2 Love Me Tomorrow;D.Davis;W.Ward;4-1
3 Ghostghostghost;R.Santana;S.Asmussen;5-1
4 Helen By Night;J.Castellano;R.Rodriguez;6-1
5 Big Q;J.Rosario;G.Gullo;12-1
6 Impazible Donna;L.Saez;B.Levine;12-1
7 Keypit;J.Lezcano;T.Albertrani;12-1
8 Aubrey Tate;I.Ortiz;N.Casse;4-1
9 Funfetti;J.Ortiz;J.Englehart;7-2
10 Rewarded;M.Franco;M.Lauer;20-1
11 Jewel Of Arabia;D.Davis;C.Clement;6-1
12 Big Bounty;R.Maragh;L.Gyarmati;10-1
6TH RACE — 5 1/2 Furlongs, turf, 3YOs & up, allowance. Purse $80,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Magical Tale;J.Bravo;J.Ryerson;3-1
1A Veterans Beach;M.Franco;D.Donk;3-1
2 Three Outlaws;L.Saez;B.Lynch;20-1
3 Bustin To Be Loved;C.Landeros;G.Contessa;15-1
4 Fled;J.Lezcano;M.Vera;8-1
5 Rockin Jo;D.Davis;D.Lalman;15-1
6 Bronx Bomber;B.Hernandez;J.Kimmel;10-1
7 New York Hero;R.Santana;G.Contessa;8-1
8 Light The Posse;J.Alvarado;C.Baker;10-1
9 Pipes;J.Rosario;G.Motion;7-2
10 Analyzethisandthat;K.Carmouche;R.Cash;9-2
11 Elenzee;J.Ortiz;M.Maker;5-1
12 Giant Boo Boo;J.Ortiz;J.Englehart;9-2
13 Poppy's Destiny;I.Ortiz;L.Rice;6-1
14 Morgantown;Rider TBA;K.Breen;7-2
15 Red Zinger;J.Alvarado;G.Contessa;3-1
7TH RACE — 1 1/8 Miles, turf, 3YOs & up, fillies and mares, allowance optional claiming $40,000. Purse $83,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Dynamite Kitten;T.Gaffalione;J.Kimmel;15-1
2 Purely Lucky;J.Ortiz;L.Gyarmati;30-1
3 Wish Upon;R.Maragh;J.Terranova;12-1
4 Giant Zinger;J.Alvarado;W.Mott;7-5
5 War Canoe;D.Davis;G.Contessa;4-1
6 Bareeqa;I.Ortiz;D.Gargan;15-1
7 Elegant Jem;L.Saez;J.Englehart;15-1
8 Cartwheel;J.Lezcano;M.Hennig;9-2
9 Maiden Beauty;L.Saez;G.Contessa;5-2
10 Wegetsdamunnys;J.Rosario;C.Clement;6-1
11 Classic Lady;M.Franco;J.Abreu;5-1
12 Vip Nation;M.Luzzi;B.Levine;20-1
13 Turn And Bern;D.Davis;K.McLaughlin;10-1
8TH RACE — 6 furlongs, 2YOs, fillies, Grade III, Schuylerville Stakes. Purse $150,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Shippy;J.Ortiz;D.O'Neill;2-1
2 Integral;L.Saez;T.Pletcher;6-1
3 His Glory;J.Lezcano;T.Amoss;15-1
4 Lula's Roadrunner;M.Sanchez;E.Coletti;20-1
5 Comical;J.Castellano;D.O'Neill;5-1
6 Lady Fatima;D.Davis;M.Casse;12-1
7 Buxom Beast;J.Rosario;G.Contessa;15-1
8 Aurelia Garland;J.Bravo;W.Ward;3-1
9 Kiss The Girl;J.Velazquez;T.Pletcher;6-1
9TH RACE — 5 1/2 Furlongs, turf, 3YOs, Grade III, Quick Call Stakes. Purse $100,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Abyssinian;J.Velazquez;W.Ward;7-2
2 Elektronic;J.Lezcano;L.Rice;10-1
3 Gladiator King;J.Gallego;J.Mejia;8-1
4 Listing;J.Rosario;B.Cecil;4-1
5 Mount Travers;J.Ortiz;L.Rice;12-1
6 Call Paul;M.Franco;J.Servis;5-2
7 Fully Loaded; T.Gaffalione;R.Nicks;20-1
8 Releasethethunder;Rider TBA;C.Clement;8-1
9 Neverland Rock;R.Santana;S.Asmussen;20-1
10 Sombeyay;L.Saez;T.Pletcher;6-1
11 Dunph;I.Ortiz;M.Maker;15-1
10TH RACE — 1 1/16 Miles, turf, 3YOs & up, fillies and mares, maiden claiming $40,000. Purse $48,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Sister Gema;K.Carmouche;J.Antonucci;15-1
2 Simply Miss Red;M.Franco;D.Donk;20-1
3 Going To Temple;L.Saez;B.Lynch;15-1
4 Claddagh's Run;D.Davis;G.Weaver;4-1
5 Darling Of The Spa;J.Castellano;C.Brown;6-1
6 Bizness Beauty;J.Rosario;G.Contessa;20-1
7 Elite Mom;J.Ortiz;J.Abreu;12-1
8 Encore Kitten;I.Ortiz;D.Gargan;9-2
9 To A Friend;T.Gaffalione;J.Thomas;7-2
10 Lido Key;C.Landeros;G.Contessa;12-1
11 Lady Trish's Dream;J.Leparoux;K.McPeek;15-1
12 Dottie's Spirit;J.Lezcano;J.Abreu;10-1
13 Countenance;Rider TBA;C.Clement;2-1
