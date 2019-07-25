Due to an unexpected hard rainstorm before the fourth race that the main track never recovered adequately from, racing was cancelled Thursday before the delayed fifth race.
The rain was so hard during the fourth, on the turf, that track announcer Larry Collmus had difficulty seeing anything as the horses entered the far turn. The tractors didn’t have the chance to seal the track before the rain. They subsequently made several sealing circuits of the track, but it was determined that the track conditions were unsafe.
There were reports that several barns on the backstretch were experiencing flooding.
NYRA did not immediately say if any of the cancelled races, including the $100,000 John Morrissey Stakes for New York-breds, would be added to future cards.
