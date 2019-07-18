SARATOGA SPRINGS — With soaring temperatures in the forecast, the New York Racing Association announced Thursday that it has canceled Saturday's thoroughbred racing card at Saratoga Race Course.
The National Weather Service has forecast a heat index of 105-110 degrees for Saturday. Heat index combines factors of air temperature, wind speed and humidity.
NYRA and the New York Thoroughbred Horsemen's Association made the decision on the advice of the New York State Gaming Commission.
"We are canceling Saturday's card in the best interests of the safety of our equine athletes and horsemen," NYRA CEO and President Dave O'Rourke said in a statement released Thursday. "Assessing the safety of racing conditions, including weather, racing surfaces and raceday scrutiny, is of the utmost importance to NYRA and our industry partners."
Friday's 10-race card at Saratoga, including the Grade 3, $150,000 Lake George Stakes, is set to be run as scheduled.
This is the first time Saratoga Race Course has canceled racing because of excessive heat since Aug. 2, 2006, when temperatures rose into the upper 90s with a heat index as high as 110 degrees.
Also canceling horse racing for Saturday were Finger Lakes Gaming & Racetrack in Farmington, Delaware Park in Delaware and Laurel Park in Maryland. The New York Derby, which was set to be run Saturday at Finger Lakes, will be rescheduled.
Training will be allowed at the main track and at the Oklahoma training track during the cooler morning hours.
NYRA also said Saratoga Race Course and Belmont Park will be be closed on Saturday for simulcasting. Aqueduct will remain open for simulcasting, with online wagering available through NYRA Bets.
Stillwater thriller
My Italian Rabbi won by a nose after a stretch-long duel with post-time favorite Fierce Lady in Thursday's $100,000 Stillwater, a 6-furlong sprint for New York-bred juvenile fillies.
Making her stakes debut under Luis Saez, My Italian Rabbi broke from post 5 at 8-1 odds and stalked 1-5 favorite Fierce Lady, with Hall of Famer Javier Castellano up, over a fast main track.
The pair engaged in a heated battle at the front of a five-horse field all the way to the wire, where My Italian Rabbi prevailed, finishing with a time of 1 minute, 10.34 seconds.
"She broke very sharp," Saez said. "I just stayed with her when we came to the stretch. We were trying and she finally got it in the last jump. When she raced the first time, she proved she could run. Today, she really proved it, too. I think she can get more distance. She can relax and go anywhere. We have a nice one right here."
Purchased at the 2018 Fasig-Tipton Saratoga sale, My Italian Rabbi returned $19.80 for a $2 win wager and boosted her career earnings to $89,100.
Winning trainer Jeremiah Englehart said the $200,000 Seeking the Ante on Aug. 23 is a possible next start for My Italian Rabbi.
Eyeing Travers
Hall of Fame trainer Shug McGaughey said Code of Honor will probably bypass the Grade 2 Jim Dandy in favor of training for the Travers Stakes on Aug. 24.
Code of Honor recently won the Grade 3 Dwyer, following a runner-up finish in the Kentucky Derby.
"I haven't decided, still on the fence," McGaughey said. "He's made great progress here in the last few days and I'm probably leaning more towards the Travers as opposed to running in both, just to give him more time in between races."
Productive year
H. James Bond hopes to continue his productive year with two potential runners on the grass: Rinaldi in Wednesday's $150,000 Cab Calloway Stakes, and Argonne in the Grade 2, $250,000 Bowling Green on July 27.
Rinaldi has raced well over the turf in his career, which started in early June, including a maiden win in the Spectacular Bid Division of the New York Stallion Stakes Series.
Argonne has made significant improvement as a 4-year-old in 2019, winning all three starts. He has also stretched out, including a win at the Bowling Green distance of 1 3/8 miles.
"This is going to be a step up in class," Bond said. "He's got the win pattern now. Hopefully he can carry that into this race. He has matured. He's a big horse at 17 hands. Those big horses take time to mature and put it all together. He's matured into a man."
In addition to Thursday's opening-race win with Zealous, Bond has won 17 of 68 starts at Aqueduct, Belmont, Gulfstream and Saratoga this year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.