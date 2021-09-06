Saratoga meet wraps up with a record

Spa Recap

Day 40

Favorite of the day: Don't Wait Up paid $4 on a $2 win bet in the seventh race.

Long shot of the day: Happy Hill Lil was worth $35.40 in the 12th race, a nice payoff to end the meet.

Feature race winner: Tell Your Daddy won the Bernard Baruch Handicap and Gunite won the Hopeful.

Coming next: The Belmont fall meet begins on Sept. 16 in New York.