Saratoga meet wraps up with a record

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Luis Saez won the riding title, Chad Brown won the training title and betting records were smashed as the summer meet wrapped up at Saratoga Race Course on Labor Day.
Gunite won the final big race of the meet, upsetting a field of 2-year-olds in Monday's Grade I Hopeful stakes.
Saratoga finished with a record all-sources wagering handle of $815,508,063, more than 15 percent ahead of the previous record set in 2019. The all-time handle record had already been broken on Sept. 1.
The track averaged 26,162 fans per day, finishing the 40-day meet with a total paid attendance of 1,046,478. NYRA said it was the sixth straight year in which attendance finished over 1 million, not counting 2020, when only a trickle of fans were allowed because of the pandemic.
Saez rode two winners on Monday to finish as the top jockey, winning his first Angel Cordero Jr. riding title at Saratoga. He guided 64 horses to first place, including Travers winner Essential Quality. Irad Ortiz was second with 56 wins.
“This is a tough spot, so winning this title is everything,” Saez told NYRA. “To win the Travers; racing at NYRA is the biggest deal right now, and we’re so blessed to be here. It means a lot.”
Brown claimed his fourth H. Allen Jerkens training title with 41 winners, beating out second-place Todd Pletcher (31) and third-place Mike Maker (25). His earnings exceeded $4.5 million.
“It’s really been one of the most gratifying meets we’ve had, given the fact that we started out really slow with a lot of seconds and a ton of rain,” Brown said. “For the horses and my team to persevere and battle back has just made it such a gratifying meet. Credit, first and foremost, my team, to focus in on their individual tasks, execute our plan and take it one day at a time. We’ve turned the meet around and had a remarkable run the last fourteen days.”
Trainer Steve Asmussen capped the meet with his third straight Hopeful win. Gunite, ridden by Ricardo Santana Jr., paid $25.20 on a $2 win bet.
Gunite pulled away from the pack down the homestretch to win by 5 3/4 lengths in his first try at 7 furlongs.
“I loved how he went through the wire," Asmussen said. "He didn’t get away great today. Ricardo said there was just a little bit of bumping. Going 22 and 1 to 44 and 2, and to look how he did it to the wire, it’s going to be exciting going forward. I was concerned we weren’t where we expected to be in the first hundred yards. But I watched the race from up the stretch and Ricardo, coming into the stretch, moved his hands a bit but had him plenty gathered up. I felt really good then."