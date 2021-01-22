Saratoga meet to open on July 15

The 2021 Saratoga horse racing meet will open on July 15 and run through Labor Day, featuring a five-day schedule most of the way.

The Travers Stakes will return to its traditional late-meet position. The 152nd version of the race will take place on Aug. 28 this year. The Travers got an early date last summer because of scheduling issues involving the coronavirus pandemic.

After the opening week, racing will run five days a week until the last week, which features a six-day schedule.

The Whitney will run on Aug. 7. Dates for the remaining stakes races at Saratoga will be announced later.

Because of the pandemic, fans were not allowed at Saratoga last summer, aside from a handful of people associated with the horses that were running.

