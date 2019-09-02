SARATOGA SPRINGS — Some hard morning rain may have kept the closing-day crowd down Monday, but New York Racing Association officials — and fans of the Saratoga Race Course meet — couldn’t generally complain about the season.
After Sunday’s card, Saratoga had set an all-sources handle record, then totaling $679,798,119. That got increased to a final sum of $705,343,946, topping the previous mark of $676,709,490 set in 2017. It’s particularly impressive that the record was set after just 38 ½ actual racing days, as racing for July 20 was preemptively canceled due to a heat wave on the East Coast, and racing was canceled after four races on July 25 due to a fast-moving rainstorm that left track conditions unsafe.
The final paid attendance was 1,056,053.
On Monday, the backyard-goers had their choice of picnic tables, while scratches and surface changes reduced the fields, but bold bettors were rewarded. Four of the first five races over the sloppy, sealed track produced double-digit win payouts.
In the backyard near the entrance, a dozen friends, mostly from Utica, ate, drank, bet and even played some games across pushed-together picnic tables and under three joined tents. Utica’s Jim LaBella said it was their second consecutive closing day soiree, and it had been in the works for a couple of weeks.
“We rented a bus, it was nice,” LaBella said. “My brother-in-law and his wife got here early to set up the tents and get the tables. This year he didn’t have to fight the crowds because of the weather. Last year was a beautiful day.
“Look,” he added, “the sun’s coming out. It’s not hot, it’s enjoyable. This is a good day out. Now if I could win, it’d be even better.”
In another part of the backyard, a group of seven friends born and raised in Saratoga Springs and other Upstate New York locales admitted to more last-minute plans. They, too, were trying to figure out the secrets to picking winners.
“I go over to the paddock and the horse that looks me right in the eye, I bet on it, and it always comes in last. So I’m not doing that today,” said Erin Holehan, laughing.
Lisa Sarro noted that an aunt had always said to bet on a horse that defecated right before loading into the starting gate. She admitted that only got her a second-place finish on Sunday.
“And I like the grays,” Sarro added. “I always bet the grays.”
On the track, it was — as always — a summer filled with memorable performances. They included Honor Code’s 3-length win in the Travers, Dunbar Road in the Alabama, Winston C winning both Grade I steeplechase races and Mitole in the Forego.
Unfortunately, the meet ended on a sad note, as 3-year-old colt Borough Boy became the fourth racing fatality of the meet after breaking his front right foreleg in the stretch of the 11th and final race. There have been 13 deaths at the track since training opened at the Oklahoma Training Track in April, with the others coming either via training or off-track.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.