Saratoga meet ends with some ups, some downs

“Especially on big days like the Belmont Stakes and Travers — and at Saratoga, we average nearly 25,000 a day — so we pared back significantly in the budget. The hospitality numbers have practically been zero because we assumed there would be no fans for the whole meet. We were fortunate to get some owners allowed here, but it’s hardly the same.”

With no fans at either Belmont’s or Saratoga’s meet, expenses aren’t as high, so that’s a plus. NYRA, however, had to furlough a large chunk of the staff, and the seasonal staff at Saratoga obviously wasn’t needed.

“We had to look at it as how do we stay viable? We had to make some tough decisions regarding furloughs. If I had to estimate it, it’s about 50 percent of the full-time staff,” O’Rourke said.

“It’s the worst part about it in terms of impacting people’s lives,” he added.

Going forward, NYRA has made its racing schedules for the fall meets at Belmont and Aqueduct, with about two weeks fewer racing days and the continued reduced purses. Now that Gov. Andrew Cuomo has said the state’s public casinos may reopen at 25 percent capacity, O’Rourke is hopeful that, in consultation with the New York Turf Horsemen’s Association, NYRA can start to raise the purses.

“The thing I’m happiest about is that we managed to run the whole meet without a COVID positive,” O’Rourke said, “which is amazing, and a lot of people are to thank for that: the city of Saratoga Springs, Saratoga County, the New York State Gaming Commission, our safety team and everyone who works here.”

Follow Will Springstead on Twitter @WSpringsteadPSV.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.