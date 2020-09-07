 Skip to main content
Saratoga meet ends with some ups, some downs
Saratoga Race Course

Jackie's Warrior

Jackie’s Warrior nears the finish line to win the Grade I, $250,000 Hopeful on Monday, the final day of the 40-day meet at Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs. The entire meet was held in front of no crowd due to the coronavirus pandemic. The format did not stop fans from betting totaling more than $702 million for the all-sources handle.

SARATOGA SPRINGS — It has been a mixed bag at this year’s Saratoga Race Course meet, according to New York Racing Association President and CEO David O’Rourke. But all things considered, it went about as well as it possibly could have.

In a year unlike any other, no fans were allowed at the track because of the coronavirus pandemic. For the nation’s most-attended meet on a daily average, that was a big hit. But those fans that are usually here also adjusted to betting exclusively online, so NYRA’s overall handle numbers came remarkably close to last year’s record of $705 million.

All-sources handle for this year’s meet was $702,535,468.

“The handle is slightly above what we budgeted, so that we’re pleased with,” O’Rourke said. “For no one in the stands and the casinos being shut — and we get a little more than one-third of our purse account from Resorts World Casino — we’ve held up well.”

David O'Rourke

O’Rourke

When it became clear that the pandemic was going to linger, NYRA postponed all capital projects at Saratoga other than the complete re-doing of the main track and its safety rail, which was started before the pandemic.

“And being realistic, Saratoga, the age it is, requires maintenance,” O’Rourke said.

The lack of fans and the money they spend on things at the track is a hard-felt loss, however, O’Rourke said.

“Especially on big days like the Belmont Stakes and Travers — and at Saratoga, we average nearly 25,000 a day — so we pared back significantly in the budget. The hospitality numbers have practically been zero because we assumed there would be no fans for the whole meet. We were fortunate to get some owners allowed here, but it’s hardly the same.”

Last day of the meet

Bins sit outside one of the offices on the closing day of the Saratoga Race Course meet on Monday.

With no fans at either Belmont’s or Saratoga’s meet, expenses aren’t as high, so that’s a plus. NYRA, however, had to furlough a large chunk of the staff, and the seasonal staff at Saratoga obviously wasn’t needed.

“We had to look at it as how do we stay viable? We had to make some tough decisions regarding furloughs. If I had to estimate it, it’s about 50 percent of the full-time staff,” O’Rourke said.

“It’s the worst part about it in terms of impacting people’s lives,” he added.

Going forward, NYRA has made its racing schedules for the fall meets at Belmont and Aqueduct, with about two weeks fewer racing days and the continued reduced purses. Now that Gov. Andrew Cuomo has said the state’s public casinos may reopen at 25 percent capacity, O’Rourke is hopeful that, in consultation with the New York Turf Horsemen’s Association, NYRA can start to raise the purses.

“The thing I’m happiest about is that we managed to run the whole meet without a COVID positive,” O’Rourke said, “which is amazing, and a lot of people are to thank for that: the city of Saratoga Springs, Saratoga County, the New York State Gaming Commission, our safety team and everyone who works here.”

