Saratoga Harness Entries -- July 28
Saratoga Harness Entries -- July 28

Post time: Noon

1ST RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,550.

1 Gibus (Brian Cross);10-1

2 Brad's Buddy (Brett Crawford);9-2

3 Bringer Of Rain (Mitchell Cushing);6-1

4 Dali Deo (Jay Randall);12-1

5 Statement (Billy Dobson);3-1

6 Sb Angelindisguise (Gregory Merton);5-2

7 Two Fiftyeight N (Phil Fluet);15-1

8 Record Year (Shawn T Gray);4-1

9 Stonebridge Mach (Chris Long);8-1

2ND RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $2,500.

1 About The Benjamns (Alek Chartrand);12-1

2 Mavericks Luck (Jay Randall);6-1

3 Montera (Brett Crawford);3-1

4 Ideal Camo (Kenneth Cross);10-1

5 Nubble Light (D Huckabone-Miller);9-2

6 Transatlantic (Brian Cross);5-2

7 Dramatist (Chris Long);4-1

8 Feel The Need A (Larry Stalbaum);8-1

3RD RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $3,500.

1 T's Electric (Billy Dobson);9-2

2 Lucky Times (Jay Randall);10-1

3 Galows Nightmare (Brett Crawford);25-1

4 Vaganova (Larry Stalbaum);8-1

5 Olde Broadside (Shawn T Gray);4-1

6 I Solemnly Swear (Mitchell Cushing);3-1

7 Kiwi Tintin N (Brian Cross);5-2

8 Jus Chillin It (Gregory Merton);6-1

4TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $3,400.

1 Cheek This Out (Mitchell Cushing);6-1

2 Sheriff Major (Chris Long);7-2

3 Guide Master (John Duggan);3-1

4 Georgereallyrocks (Phil Fluet);7-5

5 Talking Tom (Dan Cappello Jr);9-2

6 Vintage Summer (Billy Dobson);8-1

7 Chrysagon (Larry Stalbaum);25-1

8 Stickemup Pickemup (Jay Randall);12-1

5TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,600.

1 Naughty Maravu N (D.Cappello Jr);5-2

2 Cool Jack (Billy Dobson);6-1

3 Carolina Magic (Mitchell Cushing);12-1

4 Teo Enteo A (Larry Stalbaum);8-1

5 Dreamzzzz R For U (Shawn T Gray);10-1

6 Sporty Mercedes (Jordan Derue);2-1

7 Scott The Great (Gregory Merton);15-1

8 Lodi Machette Man (Jay Randall);25-1

9 Big N Bad (Brett Crawford);7-2

6TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,500.

1 Noahs Mill (Billy Dobson);12-1

2 Panocchio (Gerry Mattison);8-1

3 Franco Tristan N (Gregory Merton);10-1

4 Betterlatethnnever (Jay Randall);6-1

5 Funknwaffles (Shawn T Gray);7-2

6 Crockets Cullen N (Larry Stalbaum);7-5

7TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,750.

1 In The Huddle (Gregory Merton);6-1

2 Century Endeavor (Gerry Mattison);5-2

3 Delightful Joe (Jordan Derue);9-2

4 Yamaka (Brett Crawford);12-1

5 Deetzy (Jay Randall);2-1

6 Red Dirt Boomer (Billy Dobson);8-1

7 Some Attitude (Shawn T Gray);10-1

8 Lord Willoughby A (Larry Stalbaum);15-1

8TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $2,500.

1 Hot Tip (Gerry Mattison);6-1

2 Fifth Son (Shawn T Gray);4-1

3 Redhot Romeo (D.Huckabone-Miller);9-2

4 Sassy Hanover (Billy Dobson);5-2

5 Jk Nowornever (Chris Long);8-1

6 Shooter Mcgavin (Mitchell Cushing);10-1

7 Santanna One (Larry Stalbaum);3-1

8 Rocknroll Delight (Brett Crawford);20-1

9TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $3,500.

1 Headlights On (Brian Cross);5-2

2 Swellendam (Mitchell Cushing);9-2

3 Charlie Call Home (Gregory Merton);3-1

4 Jk Heaven Sent (Jay Randall);4-1

5 Conman's Dream (Samuel King);12-1

6 Rise Up Now (Jordan Derue);6-1

7 Northern Rein (D Huckabone-Miller);8-1

8 Major Camby (Shawn T Gray);10-1

10TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,150.

1 Rock N Tony (Jordan Derue);3-1

2 Real Kid (Gregory Merton);8-1

3 Epaulette A (Mitchell Cushing);5-2

4 Juxlivin My Dream (Jay Randall);15-1

5 In A Single Bound (Billy Dobson);9-2

6 Passport To Art (Shawn T Gray);12-1

7 Chip Walther (Phil Fluet);6-1

8 Itsonlyrocknroll A (Larry Stalbaum);10-1

9 Michaels Boy (Brian Cross);4-1

11TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $3,500.

1 Prove It Allnight (Larry Stalbaum);12-1

2 Bolt Ruler (Shawn T Gray);5-1

3 Major Escape (Mitchell Cushing);7-2

4 Make America Great (Phil Fluet);7-5

5 Hope For Heaven (Billy Dobson);8-1

6 No Hablo Ingles (Chris Long);10-1

12TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $2,500.

1 On The Big Swing (Chris Long);6-1

2 Bankin On Bomb (John Lister);12-1

3 Quick Art (Jay Randall);10-1

4 Dw's Bullet (Shawn T Gray);20-1

5 Twin B Famous (D Huckabone-Miller);7-2

6 Jericho Willie (Larry Stalbaum);3-1

7 Upfront Lorne (Mitchell Cushing);8-1

8 Sofer (Phil Fluet);5-2

13TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $3,500.

1 Babinga Wood (Brett Crawford);7-2

2 Daliocity (Chris Long);5-1

3 Trading Up (Zackary Gray);25-1

4 Energyzone Hanover (Billy Dobson);8-5

5 Johnnysfirecracker (Shawn T Gray);8-1

6 Lear Seelster (D Huckabone-Miller);12-1

7 Sneak On Bye (Jay Randall);10-1

8 Cruisin' Criders (Gerry Mattison);15-1

