Saratoga Harness Entries -- July 28

Post time: Noon
1ST RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,550.
1 Gibus (Brian Cross);10-1
2 Brad's Buddy (Brett Crawford);9-2
3 Bringer Of Rain (Mitchell Cushing);6-1
4 Dali Deo (Jay Randall);12-1
5 Statement (Billy Dobson);3-1
6 Sb Angelindisguise (Gregory Merton);5-2
7 Two Fiftyeight N (Phil Fluet);15-1
8 Record Year (Shawn T Gray);4-1
9 Stonebridge Mach (Chris Long);8-1
2ND RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $2,500.
1 About The Benjamns (Alek Chartrand);12-1
2 Mavericks Luck (Jay Randall);6-1
3 Montera (Brett Crawford);3-1
4 Ideal Camo (Kenneth Cross);10-1
5 Nubble Light (D Huckabone-Miller);9-2
6 Transatlantic (Brian Cross);5-2
7 Dramatist (Chris Long);4-1
8 Feel The Need A (Larry Stalbaum);8-1
3RD RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $3,500.
1 T's Electric (Billy Dobson);9-2
2 Lucky Times (Jay Randall);10-1
3 Galows Nightmare (Brett Crawford);25-1
4 Vaganova (Larry Stalbaum);8-1
5 Olde Broadside (Shawn T Gray);4-1
6 I Solemnly Swear (Mitchell Cushing);3-1
7 Kiwi Tintin N (Brian Cross);5-2
8 Jus Chillin It (Gregory Merton);6-1
4TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $3,400.
1 Cheek This Out (Mitchell Cushing);6-1
2 Sheriff Major (Chris Long);7-2
3 Guide Master (John Duggan);3-1
4 Georgereallyrocks (Phil Fluet);7-5
5 Talking Tom (Dan Cappello Jr);9-2
6 Vintage Summer (Billy Dobson);8-1
7 Chrysagon (Larry Stalbaum);25-1
8 Stickemup Pickemup (Jay Randall);12-1
5TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $4,600.
1 Naughty Maravu N (D.Cappello Jr);5-2
2 Cool Jack (Billy Dobson);6-1
3 Carolina Magic (Mitchell Cushing);12-1
4 Teo Enteo A (Larry Stalbaum);8-1
5 Dreamzzzz R For U (Shawn T Gray);10-1
6 Sporty Mercedes (Jordan Derue);2-1
7 Scott The Great (Gregory Merton);15-1
8 Lodi Machette Man (Jay Randall);25-1
9 Big N Bad (Brett Crawford);7-2
6TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $8,500.
1 Noahs Mill (Billy Dobson);12-1
2 Panocchio (Gerry Mattison);8-1
3 Franco Tristan N (Gregory Merton);10-1
4 Betterlatethnnever (Jay Randall);6-1
5 Funknwaffles (Shawn T Gray);7-2
6 Crockets Cullen N (Larry Stalbaum);7-5
7TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,750.
1 In The Huddle (Gregory Merton);6-1
2 Century Endeavor (Gerry Mattison);5-2
3 Delightful Joe (Jordan Derue);9-2
4 Yamaka (Brett Crawford);12-1
5 Deetzy (Jay Randall);2-1
6 Red Dirt Boomer (Billy Dobson);8-1
7 Some Attitude (Shawn T Gray);10-1
8 Lord Willoughby A (Larry Stalbaum);15-1
8TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $2,500.
1 Hot Tip (Gerry Mattison);6-1
2 Fifth Son (Shawn T Gray);4-1
3 Redhot Romeo (D.Huckabone-Miller);9-2
4 Sassy Hanover (Billy Dobson);5-2
5 Jk Nowornever (Chris Long);8-1
6 Shooter Mcgavin (Mitchell Cushing);10-1
7 Santanna One (Larry Stalbaum);3-1
8 Rocknroll Delight (Brett Crawford);20-1
9TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $3,500.
1 Headlights On (Brian Cross);5-2
2 Swellendam (Mitchell Cushing);9-2
3 Charlie Call Home (Gregory Merton);3-1
4 Jk Heaven Sent (Jay Randall);4-1
5 Conman's Dream (Samuel King);12-1
6 Rise Up Now (Jordan Derue);6-1
7 Northern Rein (D Huckabone-Miller);8-1
8 Major Camby (Shawn T Gray);10-1
10TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $5,150.
1 Rock N Tony (Jordan Derue);3-1
2 Real Kid (Gregory Merton);8-1
3 Epaulette A (Mitchell Cushing);5-2
4 Juxlivin My Dream (Jay Randall);15-1
5 In A Single Bound (Billy Dobson);9-2
6 Passport To Art (Shawn T Gray);12-1
7 Chip Walther (Phil Fluet);6-1
8 Itsonlyrocknroll A (Larry Stalbaum);10-1
9 Michaels Boy (Brian Cross);4-1
11TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $3,500.
1 Prove It Allnight (Larry Stalbaum);12-1
2 Bolt Ruler (Shawn T Gray);5-1
3 Major Escape (Mitchell Cushing);7-2
4 Make America Great (Phil Fluet);7-5
5 Hope For Heaven (Billy Dobson);8-1
6 No Hablo Ingles (Chris Long);10-1
12TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $2,500.
1 On The Big Swing (Chris Long);6-1
2 Bankin On Bomb (John Lister);12-1
3 Quick Art (Jay Randall);10-1
4 Dw's Bullet (Shawn T Gray);20-1
5 Twin B Famous (D Huckabone-Miller);7-2
6 Jericho Willie (Larry Stalbaum);3-1
7 Upfront Lorne (Mitchell Cushing);8-1
8 Sofer (Phil Fluet);5-2
13TH RACE--Pace 1 Mile. Purse $3,500.
1 Babinga Wood (Brett Crawford);7-2
2 Daliocity (Chris Long);5-1
3 Trading Up (Zackary Gray);25-1
4 Energyzone Hanover (Billy Dobson);8-5
5 Johnnysfirecracker (Shawn T Gray);8-1
6 Lear Seelster (D Huckabone-Miller);12-1
7 Sneak On Bye (Jay Randall);10-1
8 Cruisin' Criders (Gerry Mattison);15-1
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!