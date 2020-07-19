Saratoga handle up 9.4 percent over last year

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Glen Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SARATOGA SPRINGS — An empty grandstand hasn’t kept fans from betting on the horses at Saratoga Race Course.

The first four days of the meet brought in $80,325,660 in all-sources handle, a 9.4 percent increase over the first four dates of the 2019 meet. All-sources handle represents the money bet on Saratoga races through a variety of means.

The track, like most major sports venues nationwide, is closed to fans this year because of the coronavirus.

The first weekend of racing finished on Sunday with a 10-race card, highlighted by the Grade II Lake Placid Stakes. Speaktomeofsummer won the 1 1/8-mile turf race by a head over Stunning Sky and Queens Embrace.

Joel Rosario rode the winner, which paid $11.60 to win.

“I was really happy with the trip. I thought I would be a little closer, like Christophe (Clement, the trainer) told me, but everybody had the same idea to be up there,” Rosario said, according to NYRA. “It looked like the first part was fast but they all got into their position, so I thought I’d let her be happy there and hopefully have a good run at the end.”