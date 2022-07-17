Saratoga handle, attendance takes jump this weekend

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Saratoga is back with a flourish this summer.

Betting handles and attendance at Saratoga Race Course were up significantly over last year’s opening weekend, NYRA officials said Sunday.

The on-track handle from the first four days of the meet was $17,062,482, an increase of 18.5% over 2021. The all-sources handle of $$106,401,827 was up by 18.1%, and the paid attendance of 103,254 was up by 10% over last year’s opening weekend.

“Fan interest and engagement with the summer meet at Saratoga Race Course is at an all-time high. We saw that on display throughout Opening Weekend,” NYRA President and CEO Dave O’Rourke said in a press release. “Saratoga stands apart as a destination that continues to grow in popularity, and we thank the fans for their enthusiastic support of the summer meet.”

In Sunday’s feature race, the Grade 3, $175,000 Quick Call, Big Invasion brought his winning streak to five with a 2 3/4-length victory in the 5 1/2 furlong race for 2-year-olds.

With Joel Rosario up, Big Invasion made his move between horses around the far turn and was a length clear at the top of the final stretch. He gave trainer Christophe Clement his second stakes winner of the meet and paid $3.70 on a $2 wager as the favorite.

Live racing resumes Wednesday with a 10-race card, featuring the Grade 1, $150,000 A.P. Smithwick Memorial steeplechase, and the $125,000 Suzie O’Cain in Race 9. First post is 1:05 p.m.