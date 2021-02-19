Saratoga announces stakes schedule for 2021 summer meet

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Saratoga Race Course announced the stakes schedule for the 2021 summer meet, featuring 76 stakes worth $21.5 million.
The meet begins on July 15 and runs through Labor Day. The highlight will be the $1.25 million Travers on Aug. 28, a race being run for the 152nd time.
Last summer, attendance at the Saratoga meet was limited to just a handful of horse owners. The latest guidance from the state allows venues the size of Saratoga Race Course to offer limited attendance with social distancing and coronavirus testing.
Some of the big races this summer:
July 15: Opening day is highlighted by a couple of Grade III races — the $150,000 Schuylerville and the $100,000 Quick Call.
July 17: The first Grade I offering of the meet is the $500,000 Diana.
July 24: This Saturday card is led by the Grade I, $500,000 Coaching Club American Oaks
July 31: A busy slate of races is led by the traditional Travers prep, the Grade II, $600,000 Jim Dandy. Also that day will be the Grade I, $350,000 Alfred G. Vanderbilt Handicap and the Grade II, $250,000 Bowling Green.
Aug. 6: The Grade II, $200,000 National Museum of Racing Hall of Fame stakes is scheduled along with the Grade III, $200,000 Troy.
Aug. 7: The Grade I, $1 million Whitney highlights the second-biggest day of the meet. Also on tap that day are the Grade I, $500,000 Longines Test, the Grade I, $1 million, Saratoga Derby Invitational and the Grade II Glens Falls.
Aug. 8: The Grade III, $700,000 Saratoga Oaks Invitational and the Grade II, $200,000 Adirondack are on the schedule.
Aug. 14: A fan favorite, the Grade I, $500,000 Fourstardave Handicap, highlights this day.
Aug. 21: The Grade I, $600,000 Alabama will have its 141st running as the lead race on this Saturday date.
Aug. 27: New York Showcase Day features six stakes for state-bred horses, including the $250,000 Albany.
Aug. 28: Travers Day includes five other Grade I races — the $750,000 Sword Dancer, the $600,000 Personal Ensign, the $500,000 Ballerina, the $600,000 Forego and the $500,000 H. Allen Jerkens Memorial. Also that day is the Grade II Ballston Spa.
Sept. 4: Two races previously run at Belmont Park highlight this card — the $1 million Jockey Club Gold Cup and the $600,000 Flower Bowl. The Grade I Woodward has been moved from Saratoga to Belmont's fall meet.