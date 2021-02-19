Saratoga announces stakes schedule for 2021 summer meet

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Saratoga Race Course announced the stakes schedule for the 2021 summer meet, featuring 76 stakes worth $21.5 million.

The meet begins on July 15 and runs through Labor Day. The highlight will be the $1.25 million Travers on Aug. 28, a race being run for the 152nd time.

Last summer, attendance at the Saratoga meet was limited to just a handful of horse owners. The latest guidance from the state allows venues the size of Saratoga Race Course to offer limited attendance with social distancing and coronavirus testing.

Some of the big races this summer:

July 15: Opening day is highlighted by a couple of Grade III races — the $150,000 Schuylerville and the $100,000 Quick Call.

July 17: The first Grade I offering of the meet is the $500,000 Diana.

July 24: This Saturday card is led by the Grade I, $500,000 Coaching Club American Oaks