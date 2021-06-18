 Skip to main content
Saratoga announces post times, ticket sales
SARATOGA SPRINGS — Post times and ticket sale dates for Saratoga Race Course were released by the New York Racing Association on Friday.

First post for most days during the 2021 Saratoga summer meet will be 1:05 p.m. Travers Day, on Aug. 28, will start at 11:35 a.m. Whitney Day, on Aug. 7, begins at 12:35 p.m. The closing weekend, Sept. 4-6, will see the first race go off at 12:35 p.m.

Single-day tickets for reserved seats in the clubhouse, grandstand and The Stretch will go on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.com. Grandstand season passes will be available on Monday and can be purchased at Stewart's stores.

Season and weekly tickets plans are already on sale at NYRA.com/Saratoga.

