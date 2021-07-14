Saratoga 2021: NYRA ready to welcome big crowds

“Now I’m in a new location, which is busier, and the track is going to open,” Lambert said. “I’m actually nervous because people are, like, ‘Are you ready? Are you ready?’ And I don’t know what’s going to happen. I suspect it’s going to feel like it has before.”

Though the New York Racing Association had to furlough and not hire some workers for the 2020 meet, it turned out pretty well betting-wise. All-sources handle totaled $702,535,468, compared to the record $705,343,949 in 2019.

Barring any disease spikes, this year should resemble the usual when an average of 20,000-plus fans watch the races. Saratoga achieved total attendance of over 1 million for the fifth straight season in 2019.

After the four-day opening weekend, racing will be held Wednesdays through Sundays, with the exception of the final week, when the meet ends on Labor Day. The meet features 76 stakes worth $21.5 million, highlighted by the 152nd Travers Stakes and 94th Whitney Stakes. Both are Grade I races, with the Travers being worth $1.25 million and the Whitney $1 million.

