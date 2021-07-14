Saratoga 2021: NYRA ready to welcome big crowds

SARATOGA SPRINGS — The 2020 Saratoga Race Course meet resembled a Moments of Nature segment from “CBS Sunday Morning.” Wind could be heard whistling through the trees.
Crows’ caws seemed piercingly loud, and horses exhaling as they ran down the stretch was the dominant sound of every race.
This year there will be a more human nature, and nearly everyone is grateful for it. For most of last year’s meet, there were no fans — and eventually, just some of the entrants’ owners — because of the coronavirus pandemic. This year’s meet, however, will be open to all fans. The meet opens Thursday and goes through Labor Day.
When the rate of New York state adult residents that received at least one dose of the vaccine reached 70 percent, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the removal of COVID-19 protocols for nearly all industries and activities. As such, Saratoga may have 100 percent capacity. Non-vaccinated individuals will be required to wear a mask during their time at the track, in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance.
Kirsten Lambert, owner of Tailgate and Party store in downtown Saratoga Springs, is like most business owners in the city — glad that the track will have presumably big crowds. She started her business a year ago and recently began seeing the increase in people and customers that summer in Saratoga brings.
“Now I’m in a new location, which is busier, and the track is going to open,” Lambert said. “I’m actually nervous because people are, like, ‘Are you ready? Are you ready?’ And I don’t know what’s going to happen. I suspect it’s going to feel like it has before.”
Though the New York Racing Association had to furlough and not hire some workers for the 2020 meet, it turned out pretty well betting-wise. All-sources handle totaled $702,535,468, compared to the record $705,343,949 in 2019.
Barring any disease spikes, this year should resemble the usual when an average of 20,000-plus fans watch the races. Saratoga achieved total attendance of over 1 million for the fifth straight season in 2019.
After the four-day opening weekend, racing will be held Wednesdays through Sundays, with the exception of the final week, when the meet ends on Labor Day. The meet features 76 stakes worth $21.5 million, highlighted by the 152nd Travers Stakes and 94th Whitney Stakes. Both are Grade I races, with the Travers being worth $1.25 million and the Whitney $1 million.
NYRA has added three viewing areas this year. Spa Verandas will replace the former Top of the Stretch reserved picnic areas with six partially covered sections. There is also Tailgate at the Turn, a drive-up picnic section adjacent to the 1863 Club, where fans may bring in their own food and beverage. Finally, The Stretch will expand into Section T of the grandstand with 15 additional lounge boxes.
The racing’s the thing
The stakes schedule underwent some minor changes this year. It will include the Grade I, $1 million Jockey Club Gold Cup and the Grade I, $600,000 Flower Bowl, both previously held at the Belmont Park fall meet. As a result, the Grade I Woodward and the Grade III Waya move to the Belmont fall meet.
As always, the Travers, on Aug. 28, is the big prize, and without a clear leader in the 3-year-old division, there should be a good number of horses aiming to wear the blanket of carnations.
The three Triple Crown races each had different winners. For now, Medina Spirit is still listed as the winner of the Kentucky Derby, however that may change because of his positive betamethasone test following the race.
Other Travers possibilities are First Captain, who impressively won the Grade III Dwyer recently, Mandaloun, the runner-up in the Kentucky Derby, and Grade III Ohio Derby winner Masqueparade.
As for jockeys and trainers, the highly acclaimed cast of characters is mostly the same, though for how long remains a question in the case of trainer Linda Rice. Last month, the New York State Gaming Commission suspended Rice’s license for three years and fined her $50,000 for trading cash for inside information from racing officials over a period from 2011 to 2014. Rice, who is appealing the ruling, has more than 2,000 career wins, is the 2009 Saratoga training champion and perennially in the top 10 of the Saratoga standings.
Opening day has several local ties. Gussy Mac (3rd race) is co-owned by Stonegate Racing Stables of Fort Edward. Caddagh’s Run (4th race) is owned by Bona Venture Stables, founded by Glens Falls native and Saratoga Springs resident Dan Collins. Fauci (8th race) is co-owned by Ice Wine Stable, the nom de course of Argyle native Dave Reid. Finally, Big Georges Kingdm (10th race) was co-bred by Stonegate.
This summer also marks the return of the National Museum of Racing Hall of Fame ceremonies and the Fasig-Tipton Saratoga Selected Yearlings Sale being open to the public.
The Hall of Fame ceremony will be at 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 6, and will feature both the classes of 2020 and 2021. Inductees include horses Wise Dan, American Pharoah and Tom Bowling; trainers Todd Pletcher, Mark Casse and Jack Fisher; jockey Darrel McHargue and Pillars of the Turf Alice Headley Chandler, J. Keene Daingerfield Jr. and George D. Widener Jr. The yearling sale is Aug. 9-10.