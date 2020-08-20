Saez wins five at Saratoga

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Winning five races in a day is impressive. Doing it with only six mounts is even more impressive.

Luis Saez went five for six at Saratoga Race Course on Thursday, becoming the second jockey with a five-win day this summer.

"This is an amazing day," Saez told NYRA. "I'm so grateful and so blessed. Especially to do this in Saratoga, where it can be tough to even win one, winning five is big."

Irad Ortiz won five on a 10-race card on July 23, but had eight tries that day.

In Thursday's featured races, Rashaan pulled off an upset to win the Grade I New York Turf Writers Cup and Stan the Man was best in the Tale of the Cat, an ungraded stake.

