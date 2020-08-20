 Skip to main content
Saez wins five at Saratoga
SARATOGA SPRINGS — Winning five races in a day is impressive. Doing it with only six mounts is even more impressive.

Luis Saez went five for six at Saratoga Race Course on Thursday, becoming the second jockey with a five-win day this summer. 

"This is an amazing day," Saez told NYRA. "I'm so grateful and so blessed. Especially to do this in Saratoga, where it can be tough to even win one, winning five is big."

Irad Ortiz won five on a 10-race card on July 23, but had eight tries that day.

In Thursday's featured races, Rashaan pulled off an upset to win the Grade I New York Turf Writers Cup and Stan the Man was best in the Tale of the Cat, an ungraded stake.

Spa Recap

Day 26

Favorite of the day: Thankful returned $3.60 on a $2 bet in the second race.

Long shot of the day: Rashaan paid $18 as the winner of the New York Turf Writers Cup.

Feature race winner: Rashaan, who was 20-1 on the morning line, was the best jumper in the Turf Writers Cup.

Coming up: The Skidmore Stakes will be the third race on Friday's card.

