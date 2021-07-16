 Skip to main content
Saez guides Rinaldi to win at Saratoga
SARATOGA SPRINGS — Rinaldi led wire to wire to win the Grade III Forbidden Apple on Friday afternoon at Saratoga Race Course.

Rinaldi paid $6.70 on a winning ticket for the one-mile turf run. Luis Saez rode the first-place horse, his third win of the afternoon.

Rinaldi won for the fourth time in five appearances at Saratoga.

"He loves this course. He’s a good miler,” owner and trainer James Bond told NYRA. “Two turns with a small horse, he kind of steals away on the turns. You don’t realize it, but all of a sudden he’s got a length on you. He’s just that quick. You just hope he has something left when he hits the wire and he did today.”

Rinaldi is 5-2-1 in 11 career stars. Value Proposition was second and Delaware took third.

The opening weekend of Saratoga continues on Saturday with an 11-race card highlighted by the $500,000 Diana Stakes, the first Grade I of the meet. The Grade III Sanford Stakes will also be held.

