Saez guides Rinaldi to win at Saratoga

Saratoga Recap

Day 2

Favorite of the day: Quick Return won the second race, paying $4.70 on a $2 win ticket.

Long shot of the day: Lisheen crossed the line first in the fourth race, paying $11.80.

Feature race winner: Rinaldi triumphed in the Grade III Forbidden Apple, paying $6.70 to win.

Coming Saturday: The $500,000 Diana Stakes will be the first Grade I race of the meet.