Rushing Fall wins Diana Handicap at the Spa

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Rushing Fall ran down pacesetter Mean Mary and held off her rival down the stretch Sunday to win the Grade 1, $500,000 Diana Stakes at Saratoga Race Course.

The Diana victory was the fifth in a row for trainer Chad Brown in the 1 1/8-mile turf race for older fillies and mares, and his sixth overall.

Piloted by Hall of Famer Javier Castellano, Rushing Fall made her big move on the outside, battling Mean Mary and Luis Saez down the straightaway before winning in 1:45.88. It was Rushing Fall’s third straight graded stakes victory.

“I rode her like she was the best filly in the race,” Castellano told NYRA. “She’s very tactical. She doesn’t have to be on the lead, she can come from behind also, but I didn’t see much other speed in the race, so we tracked the other filly every single step of the way and when I asked her, she responded. She knows how to win. I’m so lucky to ride her because she’s one of the best fillies I’ve rode in my life.”

The 5-year-old Rushing Fall, who paid $4.80 on a $2 win wager, earned the sixth Grade 1 victory of her career, and her 11th win in 14 starts.