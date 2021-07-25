 Skip to main content
Royal Flag wins Shuvee stakes at Saratoga
SARATOGA SPRINGS — Hard-charging Royal Flag won the Grade III Shuvee stakes on Sunday as Saratoga Race Course finished out its second weekend.

Royal Flag caught Horologist and Crystal Ball at the finish line after a furious rally. The winning horse paid $5.30 on a $2 win bet, running the 1 1/8 miles in 1:49.42.

“She was able to get up in time," trainer Chad Brown told NYRA. "She was quite far back turning for home. I was very proud of her effort. She showed that she has a lot of heart. She might not have run a lot of times in her career, but every time she shows up.”

Royal Flag had not raced since the Doubledogdare at Keeneland in April.

“I thought her last race at Keeneland a few months ago was a good race for her,” Brown said. “I wasn’t sure what the pace was going to (dictate), so I told (jockey Joel Rosario) to put her wherever she was comfortable and I saw her back there. The pace was solid enough and he timed it just right. It was a beautiful ride.”

Saratoga will be dark for the next two days. The summer meet continues on Wednesday, with the highlight being the Grade II Honorable Miss.

Spa Recap

Day 9

Favorite of the day: Kaely's Sister returned a measly $2.50 on a $2 win ticket in the seventh race.

Long shot of the day: Shanghai Essence was worth $19.60 to winning bettors in the first race.

Feature race winner: Royal Flag won the $200,000 Shuvee stakes, playing $5.30

Coming Wednesday: The Honorable Miss kicks off a week of racing that will be highlighted by the Jim Dandy stakes on Saturday.

