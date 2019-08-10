SARATOGA SPRINGS — Got Stormy must have figured as long as she was going in the record book anyway. ...
The 4-year-old became the first filly to win the Fourstardave in 35 runnings at Saratoga Race Course, and did so Saturday in course-record fashion. Picking up the pieces of Gidu’s catch-me-if-you-can strategy, she covered the mile on the inner turf course in 1 minute, 32 seconds flat, beating the eight-day-old record by more than a second.
The filly automatically qualified for the Breeders’ Cup Mile on Nov. 2 at Santa Anita. It was Got Stormy’s second win in seven days on the inner turf course, as she won the De La Rose by 4 lengths (in 1:33.15) on Aug. 3.
Ricardo Santana filled in for regular rider Tyler Gaffalione, who had committed to winning trainer Mark Casse’s other entrant, March to the Arch.
“I told Gary (Barber, co-owner) all about why we shouldn’t run her," Casse said, "and he goes, ‘Aw, that’s good, but are you happy with she’s training?’ And I said, ‘Honestly? I don’t think I’ve ever seen her train so good.’ He said, ‘Well, we’re running.’ ”
Fitting name
Coming off two bullet workouts, Green Light Go backed it up on the track by winning the Grade II, $200,000 Saratoga Special for Stronach Stables and trainer Jimmy Jerkens.
Under Junior Alvarado, Green Light Go stayed away from the front four vying for the lead in the first quarter-mile, inched closer around the far turn and made his move for the lead exiting it.
Green Light Go won by 3 ¾ lengths over Noose, with Tuggle — named by owner Bill Parcells after the late New York Giants player John Tuggle who became one of Parcells’ favorites in a short time — in third.
Saez appeals
Jockey Luis Saez, currently fourth in the jockey standings, is appealing the New York State Gaming Commission’s suspension of him for seven days for careless riding aboard Just Fly in the Adirondack on Aug. 4.
