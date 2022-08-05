 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ready to Purrform wins on eve of Whitney Day

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Ready to Purrform led wire to wire and won his first graded stakes with a victory in the Grade II National Museum and Hall of Fame Stakes on Friday on the eve of a big day at Saratoga Race Course.

Saratoga hosts its second-biggest card of the summer meet Saturday, highlighted by the Grade I, $1 million Whitney Stakes. Also on Saturday’s card are the Grade I Saratoga Derby Invitational Stakes (also worth $1 million), the Grade I Test Stakes, the Grade II Glens Falls Stakes and the Fasig-Tiptop Lure Stakes.

Ready to Purrform won by 1 1/4 lengths on Friday, running out to an early lead on the instructions of trainer Brad Cox. The winner paid $9.80 on a $2 win bet.

“(Cox) told me to get him out and see where we are and it looked like I could have gone to the lead at that point,” jockey Joel Rosario told NYRA. “I just let him find his stride forward and if any other horse decided to go, we would let them go. We were in control at that point, so I just let him do his thing.”

Golden Pal won the Grade III Troy Stakes, beating out True Valour on the turf. Golden Pal has won a stakes race at Saratoga for three straight years now.

“He’s got a brilliant mind this horse and takes everything in, but he knew it was race day,” trainer Wesley Ward said. “The plan was, unless he broke super sharp, that I’d like him to come from behind. Irad (Ortiz) worked him from behind the last few times, so he knew he could do it. Julio Garcia, our main rider at home, works him from behind every week. I’m glad he showed a little versatility today.”

Saturday’s 12-race card begins with an unusual first post of 12:35 p.m. The Whitney, a “Win And You’re In” event for Breeders’ Cup Classic, will be shown during NBC’s 5-6 p.m. broadcast.

Life is Good (6-5), Hot Rod Charlie (9-2) and Olympiad (2-1) are the top horses chasing the big prize in the Whitney, a race that’s been run since 1928.

Spa Recap

Day 17

Favorite of the day: Golden Pal paid $2.60 on a $2 win ticket in the Troy Stakes.

Long of the day: A winning bet on Good Measure was worth $10.40 in the fifth race.

Feature winners: Golden Pal paid $2.60 in the Troy and Ready to Purrform paid $9.80 in the National Museum of Racing Hall of Fame race.

Coming Saturday: The 12-race card is highlighted by the $1 million Whitney Stakes.

