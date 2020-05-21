Racing Hall of Fame ceremony canceled

SARATOGA SPRINGS — The National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame announced Thursday it has canceled this summer's Hall of Fame induction ceremony as a result of ongoing health and safety concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year's induction ceremony was to be held Friday, Aug. 7. This year's induction class — trainer Mark Casse, jockey Darrel McHargue, horses Wise Dan and Tom Bowling, and Pillars of the Turf Alice Headley Chandler, Keene Dangerfield Jr. and George D. Widener Jr. — will be inducted in the traditional manner alongside the class of 2021 next August.

"The Hall of Fame ceremony is an experience we want to be able to share with the fans," Hendrickson said. "With racing at Saratoga this summer likely to take place without spectators, we believe it is in the best interests of everyone involved and for the integrity of the event to postpone the ceremony for a year."