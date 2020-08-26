Race caller Grandison sues New York Racing Association

In a story first published by the Daily News, race caller Luis Grandison filed a lawsuit against the New York Racing Association on Tuesday. In the suit, filed in Brooklyn Federal Court, he alleges that he was paid less than one-third as much as his white, English-speaking counterpart.

Grandison provided the calls of NYRA's races in Spanish. He was hired in 2014, furloughed in March after the tracks closed due to the pandemic and released in June, prior to the tracks reopening, when NYRA said it had to make a business decision.

The suit stated that Grandison was paid an annual salary of $60,000, while track announcer Larry Collmus had a salary estimated to be over $200,000.

Grandison, a black Panama native, requested and was denied a raise in August 2018.

According to the Daily News, the suit stated that Grandison had the exact same job as Collmus, and that the only differences were their race and language.