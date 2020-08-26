Race caller Grandison sues New York Racing Association

In a story first published by the Daily News, race caller Luis Grandison filed a lawsuit against the New York Racing Association on Tuesday. In the suit, filed in Brooklyn Federal Court, he alleges that he was paid less than one-third as much as his white, English-speaking counterpart.
Grandison provided the calls of NYRA's races in Spanish. He was hired in 2014, furloughed in March after the tracks closed due to the pandemic and released in June, prior to the tracks reopening, when NYRA said it had to make a business decision.
The suit stated that Grandison was paid an annual salary of $60,000, while track announcer Larry Collmus had a salary estimated to be over $200,000.
Grandison, a black Panama native, requested and was denied a raise in August 2018.
According to the Daily News, the suit stated that Grandison had the exact same job as Collmus, and that the only differences were their race and language.
In a statement on Wednesday, NYRA said, "The New York Racing Association (NYRA) is proud to have the most diverse broadcast and TV team in the sport of horse racing today, and maintains a fair and equitable workplace for all employees. NYRA — like so many businesses across the state and nation — has faced significant financial challenges as a result of the unprecedented and ongoing business interruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, NYRA was forced to restructure its workforce to sustain essential operations and safeguard the future of the sport in New York.
“As this is a matter of litigation, any further comment by NYRA would be inappropriate at this time.”
Casse gets first win
Jack and Noah gave future Hall of Fame trainer Mark Casse his first win of the Saratoga meet on the 30th day of the meet Wednesday.
Jack and Noah won the $85,000 Mahony Stakes, a 5 1/2-furlong turf sprint, by 3 1/4 lengths under another Hall of Famer, John Velazquez.
Casse was elected to the National Museum of Racing's Hall of Fame this spring, but the ceremony was postponed until 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic. He is already a member of the Canadian Horse Racing Hall of Fame.
The winning time on a firm Mellon Turf Course was 1 minute, 1.28 seconds.
