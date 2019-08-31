SARATOGA SPRINGS — Preservationist got between a pair of horses in the final furlong to win the Grade I Woodward on Saturday at Saratoga Race Course.
Preservationist paid $8.10 to win, covering the 1 1/8-mile course in 1:48.11. Bal Harbour was second, followed by Yoshida.
“I had a great trip. I tried to find my way through and have something turning for home, but it was hard,” winning jockey Junior Alvarado told NYRA. “Javier (Castellano, aboard Bal Harbour) had some horse turning for home and I wanted to follow him but I know he didn’t want to move because then I would be in the clear. So, he tried to hold me there as long as he could. Turning for home, I had some run in between horses. They made it a little bit tight for me there, but at that point, I thought I had it.”
In Saturday’s 10th race, Mrs. Sippy came from the back of the pack to win the Grade II Glens Falls Stakes, holding off Empressof the Nile at the wire. Mrs. Sippy went off at 6-1 odds.
Earlier, Global Access won the Saranac and Royal Charlotte won the Prioress Stakes.
On Sunday, the penultimate day of the Saratoga summer meet features the Grade I Spinaway for 2-year-old fillies. Perfect Alibi (7-2) and Frank’s Rockette (8-5) are the morning-line favorites for that race.
