 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Poppy Flower wins the Galway at Saratoga

  • 0

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Poppy Flower charged to victory in the $150,000 Galway Stakes on Thursday at Saratoga Race Course.

Poppy Flower came from the back of the pack to overtake Empress Tigress in the last furlong to win by a length. 

“I could have waited longer to see if something opened up inside, but I felt like there was a blanket of horses and I didn’t want to be a hero,” winning jockey Jose Ortiz told NYRA. “I knew I had a lot of horse underneath of me and she always finishes well, so I wanted to have a clean run home. I didn’t want to have any excuses. She came home flying.”

Racing continues Friday with three ungraded handicaps — the John Morrissey, the Union Avenue and the Evan Shipman. The John Morrissey, for state-bred 3-year-olds, will include Reggae Music Man, which is owned by Ginellen Racing of Hebron.

People are also reading…

There is a carryover of $123,924 for Pick 6 in Friday's races.

Spa Recap

Day 20

Favorite of the day: Dame Cinco paid $3.60 on a $2 win ticket in the third race.

Long shot of the day: If you bet on Top Envoy in the fifth race, you struck gold. That horse paid $71 on a winning ticket.

Feature race: Poppy Flower won the Galway Stakes, paying $10.40.

Coming Friday: Three ungraded handicaps are spread out among the 10 races on Friday's schedule.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Serena Williams plans to retire after U.S. Open

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News