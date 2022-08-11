Poppy Flower wins the Galway at Saratoga

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Poppy Flower charged to victory in the $150,000 Galway Stakes on Thursday at Saratoga Race Course.

Poppy Flower came from the back of the pack to overtake Empress Tigress in the last furlong to win by a length.

“I could have waited longer to see if something opened up inside, but I felt like there was a blanket of horses and I didn’t want to be a hero,” winning jockey Jose Ortiz told NYRA. “I knew I had a lot of horse underneath of me and she always finishes well, so I wanted to have a clean run home. I didn’t want to have any excuses. She came home flying.”

Racing continues Friday with three ungraded handicaps — the John Morrissey, the Union Avenue and the Evan Shipman. The John Morrissey, for state-bred 3-year-olds, will include Reggae Music Man, which is owned by Ginellen Racing of Hebron.

There is a carryover of $123,924 for Pick 6 in Friday's races.